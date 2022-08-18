Complete Guide To Control The Bounce Rate Of Your ECommerce Site

Pin 0 Shares

A little bounce rate is quite normal. But, when your site experience higher of it, it’s scary. You are obviously losing a considerable number of visitors who could have otherwise stayed and ordered something. So, what’s making them move out of your site so sooner i.e. within 5 seconds? Yes, a bounced visitor is someone who has left the site within just 5 seconds of visiting without making a move to any other page or pages. For this reason, bounce rate is considered as one of the chief success metrics by the retailers. The lesser it is, the better.

Besides, the bounce rate is also taken as a parameter by Google to rank the site and hence higher rate can take your site down in the search engine results. Consequently, a climbing bounce rate is an alarm to the eCommerce merchants. There are many effective ways to keep it under check and push visitors to step ahead in the conversion funnel of your site. Here they are.

Optimise the position of every CTA (Call-to-action)

The only thing that can drive a visitor from any of the web pages to the checkout point is a CTA or Call-to-action tab. So, check whether the CTAs of your site is positioned appropriately at the most obvious places which visitors can see instantly and take decisions about checkout. Besides, you need to optimise the place of CTA to help visitors know who you are, what products you have and so forth. Put slogans and quirk descriptions. Make the CTA tab bold and vivid. In every way, make the CTA honest as well as convincing.

Maximise the loading speed

Isn’t it evident that your website has more bounced customers because it loads slowly? Visitors expect a site to load in a couple of seconds and hence they will immediately back out and switch to any other site shown on the search engine results if it loads too late. Find out the root causes of your slower load speed, like heavy images, more scripts, increased HTTP requests and so forth. With the help of your eCommerce developer, optimise them for unhindered speed.

Work on the content

Sometimes, visitors leave because they do not get clearer information or the ideal description that they wished for. Also, they are not going to read too much. Review and modify your content, keep it precise and make it as helpful as possible to the targeted buyers.

Put things that would engage visitors

Another useful way to check the bounce rates is to engage the visitors at the first instance. Place a provocative banner in the landing page, use a catchy title, showcase your benchmark products in bundles, put videos, and do whatever else needed to grasp the interests of the visitors. Putting up interactive elements on the landing page would entice them at once to click ahead for checking up the products.

Oversimplify the navigation of the site

The better visitors can understand the navigation path of your site, more likely they are to stay. Just after visiting your site, they should be able to understand where’s the menu, how to search a product, where to click for placing the order, and everything else about the navigation.

Put your top offers at the visible area of the page

You can play with the urgency notion to hook your visitors. Place the best deals with time-bound on the banner or top area of your home page that is visible to everyone even before they scroll down. Displaying limited time offers can bag your website many customers spontaneously because a lot will think of losing the offer soon and hence proceed to buy.

Bounce rate is inevitably a deceptive key performance indicator (KPI) which signals how your website is performing in capturing the attention of visitors. Adhering to these above tips will help lowering it a lot as they are brought to you hereafter prioritising the visitors’ behaviour that causes them to leave a site.