Dr. Dre says Jay-Z and Nas convinced him not to pull out of Super Bowl halftime show

In 1992, the Premiership – as it was then known – looked like nothing more than the fancy packaging and clever branding of the old First Division. Games were still played on thick grass pitches that cut into muddy glue pots in the middle of winter, unlike the slick surfaces we now take for granted.

2 Related

Almost without exception, teams played a 4-4-2 formation with a large, targeted striker up front and a smaller, quick forward as foil. The sweeper-keepers we know today, who pass the ball around their own penalty area and act like another defender, would have been made fun of in the team. The footballing world at that time was not ready for a manager like Pep Guardiola – who was winning the Champions League as a playmaker at Barcelona at the time – and things looked very different.

Fans were cynical about the rebranding of the English top flight, and football writers complained the game would be worse once it was picked up by satellite TV channel Sky Sports, which saw the end of live matches on free BBC and ITV channels in the UK

Players were a bit stunned by it all. And managers complained about the new schedule devised by my bosses at Sky Sports, which included the unheard-of idea of ​​’Monday Night Football’, with giant inflatable pigs floating around the center circle. Yes really.

Sky’s Premier League launch ad from 1992 is bizarre. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8QtM5I7Ptk — AM Soccer (@SoccerAM) November 15, 2018

Manchester United’s Neil Webb pulled me aside one day and said, “Why do you play us so much on Bloody Mondays?” And when I phoned Howard Wilkinson, manager of defending champions Leeds United, on a Sunday evening, he was on the team bus to Norwich and not very happy, saying: “Your television company has drove through a blizzard to play a game we don’t want to play tomorrow night.”

Perhaps a little arrogantly, I asked him if Leeds would refund the £500,000 they received from Sky for the game. He laughed and said, “Touched.”

Paul Merson, John Salako, Gary Mabbutt, Jason Cundy and Graham Le Saux pictured with models during the Sky/FA Premier League launch press conference. Howard Boylan/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archives

As a commentator on this unloved new channel, I felt under a lot of pressure to perform well. Sky’s many critics waited with drawn daggers. In Monday night’s first televised match between Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers, a routine 1-1 draw featuring a howler from QPR’s Andy Sinton, my boss David Hill slid towards me in the tunnel in advance and whispered, “Don’t mess it up, Darke.” It must have been OK because I kept the job.

Among those who seemed keen to embrace the new era was Manchester United manager, then known as Alex Ferguson before his final knighthood. Before a game at Southampton, Ferguson agreed to meet me at the team hotel for coffee, we had a friendly chat and he even told me his roster for the game that night.

Admittedly, relations have not always been so cordial. Another time Ferguson told us all to ‘get out of his sight’ because he didn’t care about a feature called ‘Cantona’s Crimes’ airing on Sky News.

– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)

– You don’t have ESPN? Access immediately

At the time, many managers invited you for a cup of tea before the game and were happy to give you background information to use on the air. Nowadays, there is no chance of that happening. The queues are a state secret; managers and players operate behind a wall of PR. Everything has become so much more corporate. The handful of media men covering a match (I’m ashamed to say there weren’t many women involved in 1992) exploded with huge worldwide interest and countless social media outlets joined in usual staff of newspapers, radio and television.

Strangely, the games came with all sorts of gimmicks to sell the Sky brand. Presenter Richard Keys has appeared in so many weird jackets he could have starred in the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” A bright spark thought it would be a good idea to hire chart-topping band The Shamen to play half-time at Arsenal, not realizing the band were well-known Spurs fans. They were drowned out by deafening boos.

On the pitch, Manchester United won their first league title in 26 years, Liverpool’s struggles continued after years of dominance (they again finished sixth) and Man City were also midway through the table that would come down from two levels in 1999. Arsenal had Ian Wright’s goals but finished a disappointing 10th, Spurs were eighth and an uninspiring Chelsea came 11th. Indeed, QPR were the best club in London, finishing fifth!

Manchester United won the first Premiership trophy in 1993. Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images

Unfortunately, the great Brian Clough no longer had the Midas touch and his Nottingham Forest side were relegated. Unfashionable Oldham Athletic was a great story, led by the gracious and helpful Joe Royle, and defied gravity by staying upright thanks to unsung fellow players like Mike Milligan, Rick Holden and Norway’s Gunnar Halle. Reigning champions Leeds have fallen to 17th, just two points off the drop.

Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and more to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (US only).

The new baby Premiership has grown quite quickly. Fears that the extensive TV coverage was overdone proved unfounded and Sky’s approach of making every game a big event began to pay off. Fans started asking what the “Super Sunday” and “Monday Night Football” game was that week. The league started to feel more exciting. More cameras were used and the production got so slick that even the harshest critics had to admit the coverage was high quality.

All of this was aided by a magnificent title run. Man United have been pushed all the way by Ron Atkinson’s Aston Villa and, surprisingly, a Norwich City side with a young Chris Sutton and coached by Mike Walker. (Indeed, Norwich came third and went on to beat Bayern Munich in the following year’s UEFA Cup.)

Mark Hughes was United’s top scorer (15 goals) and three promising young Englishmen made their debuts: David Beckham, Nicky Butt and Gary Neville. Remember, this was before anyone had heard of Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney or Paul Scholes. But a youngster named Alan Shearer made waves at Blackburn Rovers, scoring 16 of the 260 goals that would ultimately make him the Premier League’s all-time top scorer. In that first season however, he finished behind Teddy Sheringham (22) of Spurs, Les Ferdinand (20) of QPR, Dean Holdsworth (19) of Wimbledon and Micky Quinn (17) of Coventry.

Foreign players were barely there, and long before Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo came on the scene, there were only around a dozen. from Leeds for a bargain £1.2million.

Looking back, football in England needed that fresh start 30 years ago. Hooliganism and violence among hardcore fans deterred many casual fans, making matches dangerous. Turns out the “brand change” seemed to work. The game honed its image for wider audiences with safer, all-seater stadiums, while financial windfalls from TV eventually allowed clubs to bring in top players like Henry, Ronaldo, Dennis Bergkamp and Gianfranco Zola to sprinkle with stardust.

That 1992-93 season, a long time ago, remains in my memory. Everything was so different and none of us could have imagined that the Premier League would become the money-making monster it is today. It is my considerable good fortune to have covered this league in each of its 30 years for Sky, ESPN and now BT Sport. The drama was endless.