Dr. Dre says Jay-Z and Nas convinced him not to pull out of Super Bowl halftime show
Hip hop history almost wasn’t made at this year’s Super Bowl.
Dr. Dre, who spearheaded the trailblazing halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige, has revealed he nearly pulled out of the big gig.
In a new interview on Dolvett Quince’s “Workout the Doubt” podcast, the Grammy Award-winning super-producer and rapper said that backlash concerns about working with the NFL amid Colin Kaepernick’s exile from the league was at hand.
“I was absolutely concerned about that,” he admitted. “I actually called a couple of close friends and said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna pull out. I’m not gonna do the show. Because I don’t know if I want that smoke. I don’t know if I want the backlash after doing the show and potentially looking like a f—ng sellout or something like that.’
Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, said conversations with Jay-Z and Nas are what changed his mind.
“I got on the phone with Nas. He called me up and was like, ‘Yo bro’ — you know, Nas has that voice — ‘Yo bro, you gotta do it. You gotta do this. It’s gonna be so powerful for f—ing hip-hop, for the culture, for you, for L.A. and the whole nine,’” Dre recalled, mimicking the Queensbridge lyricist’s signature cadence.
Since the mid-1990s, Nas has been a close friend and business associate of the 57-year-old West Coast hip hop kingpin.
“We were on the phone for like 10 minutes and he talked me into doing it,” he continued. “Nas and Jay-Z were big reasons why I decided to do the show.”
In August 2019, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation firm and the NFL announced it was entering a multi-year partnership as the league’s official live music entertainment strategist.
The agreement was brokered in the aftermath of the Kaepernick protest movement. The quarterback played for the San Francisco 49ers before becoming an unsigned free agent following a season of kneeling during the national anthem during NFL games in protest of police violence and systemic oppression around the world.
Dr. Dre’s decision has seemingly paid off; the Super Bowl LVI halftime show is currently up for five 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, including outstanding variety special (live) and outstanding music direction.
Premier League in 1992 Muddy pitches, 4-4-2 formations and a change of brand that changed everything
In 1992, the Premiership – as it was then known – looked like nothing more than the fancy packaging and clever branding of the old First Division. Games were still played on thick grass pitches that cut into muddy glue pots in the middle of winter, unlike the slick surfaces we now take for granted.
Almost without exception, teams played a 4-4-2 formation with a large, targeted striker up front and a smaller, quick forward as foil. The sweeper-keepers we know today, who pass the ball around their own penalty area and act like another defender, would have been made fun of in the team. The footballing world at that time was not ready for a manager like Pep Guardiola – who was winning the Champions League as a playmaker at Barcelona at the time – and things looked very different.
Fans were cynical about the rebranding of the English top flight, and football writers complained the game would be worse once it was picked up by satellite TV channel Sky Sports, which saw the end of live matches on free BBC and ITV channels in the UK
Players were a bit stunned by it all. And managers complained about the new schedule devised by my bosses at Sky Sports, which included the unheard-of idea of ’Monday Night Football’, with giant inflatable pigs floating around the center circle. Yes really.
Sky’s Premier League launch ad from 1992 is bizarre. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8QtM5I7Ptk
— AM Soccer (@SoccerAM) November 15, 2018
Manchester United’s Neil Webb pulled me aside one day and said, “Why do you play us so much on Bloody Mondays?” And when I phoned Howard Wilkinson, manager of defending champions Leeds United, on a Sunday evening, he was on the team bus to Norwich and not very happy, saying: “Your television company has drove through a blizzard to play a game we don’t want to play tomorrow night.”
Perhaps a little arrogantly, I asked him if Leeds would refund the £500,000 they received from Sky for the game. He laughed and said, “Touched.”
As a commentator on this unloved new channel, I felt under a lot of pressure to perform well. Sky’s many critics waited with drawn daggers. In Monday night’s first televised match between Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers, a routine 1-1 draw featuring a howler from QPR’s Andy Sinton, my boss David Hill slid towards me in the tunnel in advance and whispered, “Don’t mess it up, Darke.” It must have been OK because I kept the job.
Among those who seemed keen to embrace the new era was Manchester United manager, then known as Alex Ferguson before his final knighthood. Before a game at Southampton, Ferguson agreed to meet me at the team hotel for coffee, we had a friendly chat and he even told me his roster for the game that night.
Admittedly, relations have not always been so cordial. Another time Ferguson told us all to ‘get out of his sight’ because he didn’t care about a feature called ‘Cantona’s Crimes’ airing on Sky News.
– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)
– You don’t have ESPN? Access immediately
At the time, many managers invited you for a cup of tea before the game and were happy to give you background information to use on the air. Nowadays, there is no chance of that happening. The queues are a state secret; managers and players operate behind a wall of PR. Everything has become so much more corporate. The handful of media men covering a match (I’m ashamed to say there weren’t many women involved in 1992) exploded with huge worldwide interest and countless social media outlets joined in usual staff of newspapers, radio and television.
Strangely, the games came with all sorts of gimmicks to sell the Sky brand. Presenter Richard Keys has appeared in so many weird jackets he could have starred in the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” A bright spark thought it would be a good idea to hire chart-topping band The Shamen to play half-time at Arsenal, not realizing the band were well-known Spurs fans. They were drowned out by deafening boos.
On the pitch, Manchester United won their first league title in 26 years, Liverpool’s struggles continued after years of dominance (they again finished sixth) and Man City were also midway through the table that would come down from two levels in 1999. Arsenal had Ian Wright’s goals but finished a disappointing 10th, Spurs were eighth and an uninspiring Chelsea came 11th. Indeed, QPR were the best club in London, finishing fifth!
Unfortunately, the great Brian Clough no longer had the Midas touch and his Nottingham Forest side were relegated. Unfashionable Oldham Athletic was a great story, led by the gracious and helpful Joe Royle, and defied gravity by staying upright thanks to unsung fellow players like Mike Milligan, Rick Holden and Norway’s Gunnar Halle. Reigning champions Leeds have fallen to 17th, just two points off the drop.
The new baby Premiership has grown quite quickly. Fears that the extensive TV coverage was overdone proved unfounded and Sky’s approach of making every game a big event began to pay off. Fans started asking what the “Super Sunday” and “Monday Night Football” game was that week. The league started to feel more exciting. More cameras were used and the production got so slick that even the harshest critics had to admit the coverage was high quality.
All of this was aided by a magnificent title run. Man United have been pushed all the way by Ron Atkinson’s Aston Villa and, surprisingly, a Norwich City side with a young Chris Sutton and coached by Mike Walker. (Indeed, Norwich came third and went on to beat Bayern Munich in the following year’s UEFA Cup.)
Mark Hughes was United’s top scorer (15 goals) and three promising young Englishmen made their debuts: David Beckham, Nicky Butt and Gary Neville. Remember, this was before anyone had heard of Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney or Paul Scholes. But a youngster named Alan Shearer made waves at Blackburn Rovers, scoring 16 of the 260 goals that would ultimately make him the Premier League’s all-time top scorer. In that first season however, he finished behind Teddy Sheringham (22) of Spurs, Les Ferdinand (20) of QPR, Dean Holdsworth (19) of Wimbledon and Micky Quinn (17) of Coventry.
Foreign players were barely there, and long before Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo came on the scene, there were only around a dozen. from Leeds for a bargain £1.2million.
Looking back, football in England needed that fresh start 30 years ago. Hooliganism and violence among hardcore fans deterred many casual fans, making matches dangerous. Turns out the “brand change” seemed to work. The game honed its image for wider audiences with safer, all-seater stadiums, while financial windfalls from TV eventually allowed clubs to bring in top players like Henry, Ronaldo, Dennis Bergkamp and Gianfranco Zola to sprinkle with stardust.
That 1992-93 season, a long time ago, remains in my memory. Everything was so different and none of us could have imagined that the Premier League would become the money-making monster it is today. It is my considerable good fortune to have covered this league in each of its 30 years for Sky, ESPN and now BT Sport. The drama was endless.
Ravens training camp observations on offense’s frustrating day, Marcus Williams highlights and more
On his last series of training camp in Owings Mills, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson saw one of his passes batted down by Calais Campbell, another intercepted by safety Marcus Williams and a third fall far from intended target Shemar Bridges, who never turned his head to look for the ball.
This frustrating sequence was a fitting cap to an out-of-sync Wednesday for the Ravens offense, which has appeared far from midseason form during recent practices. Jackson threw high or wide on several attempts during 11-on-11 drills and was on a different page than his receiver several other times.
“‘It’s a padded day today. The No. 1s are going against the No. 1s; you’ve got to remember that … so it’s going to be challenging,” coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s going to be challenging. There’s going to be some push upfront. There’s going to be guys covering tight. It’s one of those camp practices that’s a little more challenging. It’s going to be competitive that way; it’s not going to look pretty all the time.”
In other words, don’t read too much into the defense holding an advantage as camp wrapped and the Ravens looked ahead to their second preseason game in Arizona.
One offensive player who’s not afraid to show his disappointment at a practice misfire is No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman. “I criticize myself and then I criticize the offense,” he explained. “We can’t leave no money on the field. We need every completion. … I just feel like this team can do special things this year, and you’ve got to chase perfection to do that.”
Marcus Williams shows off
The Ravens made their biggest offseason investment, five years for $70 million, in Williams, one of the best young center fielders in football. Though he had not done anything to make this look like a bad bet over the first two and a half weeks of training camp, Williams had not been the star of the defense either. On the last day of camp, he was.
His showcase started when he popped tight end Mark Andrews on a play over the middle, jarring the ball loose from Jackson’s most reliable target. Later on, he punished Jackson for trying to thread a pass to Andrews through traffic, snatching the ball for his first interception of the summer. He added another pick against third-string quarterback Anthony Brown in seven-on-seven drills.
The Ravens struggled to take the ball away from opponents last season, and they made turnovers a priority as they designed their defense for 2022. A returning Marcus Peters will help, but they’re hoping Williams will give them a weapon they’ve lacked on the back end.
“He can cover some ground. You saw that today,” Harbaugh said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him play.”
Mark Andrews theater
Andrews is not just one of the best players on the team and one of the best in the league at his position, he’s also one of the most fun Ravens to watch in practice. Dog days or no, it does not take much to stir the All-Pro tight end’s competitive fury.
On the very next play after Williams jarred the ball out of his hands, Andrews snatched a pass in traffic in front of Williams and first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. His aggressive body language suggested that retribution was very much on his mind.
This is a major reason why teammates and coaches hold players such as Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the highest regard. They’re essential members of the roster who could coast through August reps that no one will remember. But they can’t stand losing for even a moment, and it shows.
Extra points
>> Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis left midway through practice after hitting his head during a rep. Rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele did not practice after leaving midway through the previous day’s session. Harbaugh said Faalele is dealing with swelling.
>> Wide receiver Bailey Gaither was the team’s surprise offensive star, catching a long Tyler Huntley pass over safety Geno Stone and running unimpeded to the end zone in 11-on-11 drills. He later caught a long pass from Brown in seven-on-seven drills.
>> Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James fielded a punt cleanly during a special teams drill designed to teach the handling of ground balls. Jordan Stout did not put this particular punt on the ground, and the 6-foot-6, 312-pound James caught it like he’d been doing the job his entire life. “He did look smooth,” Harbaugh said, laughing. “None of us could do that.”
Grow and Acquire with Benchling and Benchmark on TechCrunch Live – TechCrunch
Sajith Wickramasekara co-founded Benchling to improve lab data collection and collaboration. Since its inception in 2012, the company has reached a valuation of $6.1 billion. Wickramasekara will join TechCrunch Live, along with Benchmark General Partner Miles Grimshaw, to discuss its recent acquisition and growth.
This TechCrunch Live event opens on August 24 at 11:30 a.m. PDT / 2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12:00 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL pitch practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT. Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application.
TechCrunch Live records weekly on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT. Join us!
If you haven’t yet joined us on Grip — our online TCL platform — click here to register for free and gain access to all TechCrunch Live events, including TechCrunch Live, City Spotlight, Startup Pitch Practice, Networking, and other TechCrunch community events, with just one registration.
Already part of the TechCrunch Live on Grip community? Click on this link to add this session to your calendar!
7 dates, storylines to keep an eye on with the Magic’s 2022-23 schedule
The Orlando Magic will open their 2022-23 regular season against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19 and their first home game will be vs. the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22 at Amway Center after the NBA released the full schedule Wednesday afternoon.
The Magic will play six of their first eight games on the road and have their longest homestand from early to mid-November before playing a balanced schedule the rest of the way.
Orlando opens training camp on Sept. 27 at its new AdventHealth Training Center.
Magic ticket plans, suites and single-game tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Aug. 26. The Fast Break Monthly Pass, which was introduced last season, will return for 2022-23. It includes up to five games each month for $49. Learn more at OrlandoMagic.com/FastBreak. More information about pre-sale access can be found at OrlandoMagic.com or by calling 407-89-MAGIC.
Here are seven highlights from the schedule:
Opener vs. Pistons
Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, will make his Magic debut when they open their season against the Pistons.
It’ll be a matchup not only between the NBA’s last pair of top picks (Banchero and Cade Cunningham), but two teams in similar stages of their rebuilds, making for a good early test in the season for both squads.
Magic-Hawks rivalry?
Banchero and Dejounte Murray, who the Atlanta Hawks traded for in June, won’t have to wait long to play each other again after their social media back-and-forth following a pro-am game this summer.
Orlando’s Oct. 21 game against the Hawks at State Farm Arena will mark the second time in franchise history the Magic have opened a season with consecutive road games.
Home opener vs. East champs
The Magic will play their first home game against the defending East Conference champion Celtics, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals.
The Celtics have won the last nine matchups against Orlando dating to the 2019-20 season.
Return to national TV
The Magic’s lone game that’s scheduled to broadcast on prime national TV will come on Nov. 1 when they play the Thunder in Oklahoma City Thunder, who drafted Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the draft.
The matchup will be broadcasted on TNT. It’s the Magic’s only non-NBA TV nationally televised game. They have three games scheduled to be broadcasted on NBA TV.
Orlando, which didn’t have a national TV game on ESPN, ABC or TNT last season, are one of four teams (Utah Jazz, Pistons and Thunder) that aren’t scheduled to have an ESPN or ABC game.
Matchup vs. Smith, Houston
The Magic will play the Houston Rockets and Jabari Smith, the No. 3 pick in the draft, for the first time on Nov. 7 at Amway Center.
Most media outlets predicted the Magic were going to draft Smith with the top pick before they selected Banchero.
Longest home stretches
The Magic will have a season-long seven-game homestand from Nov. 3-16, matching up against the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
They’ll also have a five-game homestand from Dec. 5-14.
Longest road trips
The Magic will be on a season-long five-game West Coast road trip from Jan. 7-15. They also have three four-game road trips — Dec. 16-21, Jan. 30-Feb. 5 and March 14-19. Amway Center will host games from the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball tournament on March 16 and 18.
Orlando Magic 2022-23 schedule (All times Eastern, home games are in bold)
All locally televised Magic games will be aired exclusively on Bally Sports Florida. Games can also be heard on the Orlando Magic Radio Network (FM 96.9 The Game).
October – preseason
Oct. 3: at Memphis (8 p.m)
Oct. 6: at San Antonio (8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 7: at Dallas (8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 11 vs. Memphis (7 p.m.)
Oct. 14 vs. Cleveland (7 p.m.)
October – regular season
Oct. 19: at Detroit (7 p.m.)
Oct. 21: at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 22: Boston (7 p.m.)
Oct. 24: at New York (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)
Oct. 26: at Cleveland (7 p.m.)
Oct. 28: Charlotte (7 p.m.)
Oct. 30: at Dallas (7:30 p.m.)
November
Nov. 1: at Oklahoma City (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Nov. 3: Golden State (7 p.m.)
Nov. 5: Sacramento (5 p.m.)
Nov. 7: Houston (7:15 p.m.)
Nov. 9: Dallas (7 p.m.)
Nov. 11: Phoenix (7 p.m.)
Nov. 14: Charlotte (7 p.m.)
Nov. 16: Minnesota (7 p.m.)
Nov. 18: at Chicago (8 p.m.)
Nov. 19: at Indiana (7 p.m.)
Nov. 21: at Indiana (7 p.m.)
Nov. 25: Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
Nov. 27: Philadelphia (6 p.m.)
Nov. 28: at Brooklyn (7:30 p.m.)
Nov. 30: Atlanta (7 p.m.)
December
Dec. 2: at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 3: at Toronto (8 p.m.)
Dec. 5: Milwaukee (7 p.m.)
Dec. 7: L.A. Clippers (7 p.m.)
Dec. 9: Toronto (7 p.m.)
Dec. 11: Toronto (6 p.m.)
Dec. 14: Atlanta (7 p.m.)
Dec. 16: at Boston (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 18: at Boston (3 p.m.)
Dec. 19: at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 21: at Houston (8 p.m.)
Dec. 23: San Antonio (7 p.m.)
Dec. 27 L.A. Lakers (7 p.m.)
Dec. 28: at Detroit (7 p.m.)
Dec. 30: Washington (7 p.m.)
January
Jan. 4: Oklahoma City (7 p.m.)
Jan. 5: Memphis (7 p.m.)
Jan. 7: at Golden State (8:30 p.m.)
Jan. 9: at Sacramento (10 p.m.)
Jan. 10: at Portland (10 p.m.)
Jan. 13: at Utah (9 p.m.)
Jan. 15: at Denver (8 p.m.)
Jan. 20: New Orleans (7 p.m.)
Jan. 21: at Washington (7 p.m.)
Jan. 23: Boston (7 p.m.)
Jan. 25: Indiana (7 p.m.)
Jan. 27: at Miami (8 p.m.)
Jan. 28: Chicago (7 p.m.)
Jan. 30: at Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
February
Feb. 1: at Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
Feb. 3 at Minnesota (8 p.m.)
Feb. 5: at Charlotte (1 p.m.)
Feb. 7: New York (7 p.m.)
Feb. 9: Denver (7 p.m.)
Feb. 11: Miami (7 p.m.)
Feb. 13: at Chicago (8 p.m.)
Feb. 14: at Toronto (7:30 p.m.)
Feb. 17-22: NBA All-Star Break (Salt Lake City)
Feb. 23: Detroit (7 p.m.)
Feb. 25: Indiana (7 p.m.)
Feb. 27: at New Orleans (8 p.m.)
March
March 1: at Milwaukee (8 p.m.)
March 3: at Charlotte (7 p.m.)
March 5: Portland (6 p.m.)
March 7: Milwaukee (7 p.m.)
March 9: Utah (7 p.m.)
March 11: Miami (7 p.m.)
March 14: at San Antonio (8 p.m.)
March 16: at Phoenix (10 p.m., NBA TV)
March 18: at L.A. Clippers (3 p.m.)
March 19: at L.A. Lakers (9:30 p.m.)
March 21: Washington (7 p.m.)
March 23: New York (7 p.m., NBA TV)
March 26: Brooklyn (6 p.m.)
March 28: at Memphis (8 p.m.)
March 31: at Washington (7 p.m.)
April
April 2: Detroit (6 p.m.)
April 4: Cleveland (7 p.m.)
April. 6: Cleveland (7 p.m.)
April 7: at Brooklyn (7:30 p.m.)
April 9: at Miami (1 p.m.)
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Prosecutors call ‘hidden side of Kelly’, defense slams portrayal of ‘monster’ – NBC Chicago
R. Kelly hid an ugly side of his life as he escaped poverty in Chicago and rose to fame in pop music, a prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday during the singer’s trial on charges accusing him of tricking girls into having sex and faking a child pornography case in 2008.
Kelly’s lead attorney implored jurors during her opening statement at the federal trial in Chicago not to accept what she said was the prosecution’s portrayal of her client as “a freak.”
Going back to the 1990s, much of the world knew Kelly only by her hit songs, including the chart-topping inspirational anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julien said. But “Kelly had another side…a hidden side, a dark side,” he added. “This trial is about the dark side of Kelly.”
Kelly, 55, faces multiple charges including enticing minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 child pornography trial in which he was acquitted. Kelly, who has denied any wrongdoing, has been followed for decades with complaints and allegations about his sexual behavior. The scrutiny intensified after the #MeToo era and the six-part 2019 documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” which detailed allegations of sexual abuse involving women and teenage girls.
Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean told jurors that Kelly, in part due to intellectual challenges such as illiteracy, had been forced to lean on others as his career took off and he was sometimes misled by members of his circle of associates.
“Mr. Kelly can also be a victim,” she said.
A conviction in Chicago could add decades to a 30-year prison sentence he already received from a federal judge in New York on charges of using his fame to sexually abuse other young fans.
Sitting at a defense table while the prosecutor spoke, Kelly occasionally shook his head as Julien described Kelly manipulating and controlling the girls – beating them even if they broke strict rules that included calling him “dad”.
Julien sought to give jurors an idea of the extent of Kelly’s alleged exploitation, claiming he had “repeatedly” had sex with girls who were as young as 14, 15 and 16 – “several girls, hundreds of times”.
He told jurors the evidence included at least three videos showing Kelly having sex with underage girls.
“We’re not going to play hours of child pornography and make you watch it,” the prosecutor said, explaining that they would see snippets. He added: “The videos are hard to watch. But it’s important to watch… to understand what happened.”
Kelly nodded in agreement when her attorney told jurors that Kelly was not seeking special treatment — just a fair trial.
“When the government wants to paint him as a monster…you remember we’re talking about a human being,” Bonjean said.
She said jurors shouldn’t succumb to what she called ‘a climate of mob justice’ surrounding Kelly, alluding to ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ and years of harsh accounts of him on social media .
“It is true that Mr. Kelly is flawed,” she said. “On his journey from poverty to stardom, he stumbled along the way.” But, she said, she was confident jurors would eventually find him not guilty.
After jurors acquitted Kelly at her state trial in 2008, some later explained that they felt they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman, now in her 30s and referred to in court documents as ‘minor 1’, will be the government’s star witness. During the trial, she will be referred to by a single pseudonym, “Jane”, in court. She should testify that she was on video having sex with Kelly.
The focus will be on whether Kelly threatened and paid off Minor 1. This is the allegation that underlies one of the charges against Kelly, conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Kelly also faces four counts of incitement to sex with minors – one each for four other accusers. They too are expected to testify.
Two of Kelly’s associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-accused. McDavid is accused of helping Kelly fix the 2008 lawsuit, while Brown is accused of receiving child pornography. Like Kelly, they also denied wrongdoing.
The jury reconvened on Tuesday night with prosecutors and defense attorneys arguing near the end of the process over whether the government was improperly trying to bar some black people from serving on the jury. Kelly is black.
About half of the 12 named jurors were identified as black by the judge, prosecutor and defense attorneys. There are also five alternates.
Minnesotan Trey Lance returns home to practice against Vikings as 49ers QB
In between the cheers from fans begging Justin Jefferson to hit “The Griddy” after big plays, and the music blaring over the loud speakers, there was an audible roar from the stands pretty much anytime Trey Lance did anything on the practice field.
It’s no secret that Minnesotans love Minnesotans, so while Lance is the franchise quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, it doesn’t take precedence over the fact that he originally hails from Marshall, Minn.
That was obvious as many people showed up to TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Wednesday morning with the sole purpose of catching a glimpse of the 22-year-old former North Dakota State star in action.
What they saw was a mixed bag from Lance, including picturesque 65-yard touchdown pass to receiver Danny Gray, as well as a number of misfires. That is probably to be expected from a player stepping into his first season as the unquestioned starter.
Trey Lance 💣💣
(🎥 @Eric_Branch)
pic.twitter.com/aBQoOix76z
— PFF (@PFF) August 17, 2022
“There were some ups and downs,” Lance said after the joint practice between the Vikings and 49ers. “Just good to go against another defense.”
Asked about the fanfare surrounding his every move, Lance tried to downplay it as best he could.
“It’s work at this point,” he said. “These practices should be awesome for us.”
Still, he couldn’t help but smile when talking about his rise up the ranks. This was always his dream as a kid growing up a few hours from the Twin Cities.
“Man, it happened fast,” Lance said. “I’m excited to be here.”
How could he not be? Not many people imagined this was possible back when Lance was an lightly recruited kid from a town of about 14,000 people. He dominated at Marshall High School, then committed to North Dakota State largely because no FBS schools wanted him. Though the Gophers showed some interest, they didn’t see him as a quarterback.
That couldn’t have been further from the truth.
After lighting it up at North Dakota State, winning a national championship in the process, Lance ultimately went No. 3 overall to the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played very sparingly last season, learning under veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before taking the reins this season.
“He’s done a good job,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We’re in the middle of training camp, so some good, some bad. It’s getting better throughout the whole process.”
It’s been a slow build for Lance to get to this point.
Though many expected him to be the unquestioned starter as soon as he joined the 49ers, he needed to learn a lot last season. Some of the things that worked for him at North Dakota State, Lance quickly learned, were not going to work in the NFL.
Not only has he gotten much more consistent with the little things that come with playing quarterback in the pros, he’s gotten more confident as the man in charge of the offense.
“It’s slowed down a lot,” Lance said. “I feel like I’m in a much better spot.”
His teammates agree with that assessment, including 49ers tight end George Kittle, who still remember his first time Lance threw him the ball last season.
“I’m pretty sure it was like a 5-yard route and he threw it at my head and tried to take my helmet off,” Kittle said with a laugh. “Now he’s got some nice touch to it.”
All jokes aside, Kittle said he’s been impressed with Lance’s growth as a player.
“I think Trey has consistently gotten better and better every single day,” Kittle said. “Those small consistent steps in the same direction lead to great results. I’m pretty confident in his ability.”
Unfortunately for anyone hoping to watch Lance in a game this weekend, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to play in the preseason game on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. Though that could change in the coming days, it doesn’t sound like Shanahan feels any sort of pressure to play the hometown kid.
“No,” Shanahan said. “Not at all.”
Which is fine with Lance. He’s focused on being the best quarterback he can be.
“Just coming out here every day and trying to get better,” Lance said. “Just taking it one step at a time.”
