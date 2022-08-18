Eu Wants New Centralized 'Civil Protection Force' To Fight Climate Change

A senior Eurocrat has called for the creation of a “Civil Protection Force” directly under Brussels’ control to tackle the impact of climate change.

The EU crisis management czar has called for the creation of a “Civil Protection Force” directly under Brussels’ control with the ostensible aim of tackling the impact of climate change.

The suggestion prompted an MEP to accuse Brussels of ‘using any excuse to grab more power’ as the union’s green agenda policy has already led to chaotic scenes in countries like the Netherlands .

According to a report by POLITICSCrisis Management Chief Janez Lenarcic has claimed the impact of climate change on EU member states is increasing, which he says now requires intervention from Brussels.

“…we increasingly feel that more Europe is needed when it comes to civil protection,” Lenarcic said while suggesting that EU treaties should be changed to give Brussels the power to to create such a force which would be able to ensure this “protection”.

Such sentiment has, however, been roundly dismissed by critics, with an elected representative in the European Parliament, Cristian Terhes, MEP, warning Breitbart Europe that “unelected EU bureaucrats are using any excuse to hog more to be able to “.

“These European bureaucrats are not the solution, but the cause of many problems facing the EU, and the deeply damaging energy crisis is just proof of that,” said Terhes, pointing out that the bigwigs of the EU EU ‘do not want to be responsible’. to the people”.

“Giving even more power to these irresponsible and irresponsible bureaucrats would be simply irresponsible,” continued the politician from the European Conservatives and Reformists Group.

“What Europe needs is a revival of national and sovereign democracy, with creativity and power for local people rather than single bureaucratic control from the center of Brussels,” he said. he continued.

As well as calling for giving even more powers to Brussels to enable it to build its “Civil Protection Force”, Lenarcic was also keen to stress that more needs to be done to reduce emissions in order “to prevent further deterioration of the climate”.

However, while those in Brussels might have no problem asking – or demanding – that EU nation states reduce their emissions, those in the European states concerned have certainly done so, farmers in Bas, in particular, having been put to the sword in pursuit of the EU’s green agenda.

In response to tough nitrogen emissions targets put in place by the EU, the Dutch government has started implementing measures that could see up to 30% of the country’s livestock farms forced to close, the government even planning mandatory state buyouts for some farms currently operating in the country.

While pro-EU authorities in the Netherlands have dismissed future mass closures as simply part of an “inevitable transition” in the march towards the Great Reset goals set by Brussels, farmers across the country have rejected this decision and are now actively protesting. measures by blocking roads and demonstrating in cities and at events.

This prompted an intransigent response from state authorities, with the country’s police repeatedly criticized for their violent actions towards those protesting against the alleged reforms.

Overall, more than 100 people have been arrested by law enforcement around the country in connection with the protests against the green agenda, and hundreds more have been fined for resisting the EU agenda in a way deemed illegal by those in power.

