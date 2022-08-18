News
EU wants new centralized ‘civil protection force’ to fight climate change
A senior Eurocrat has called for the creation of a “Civil Protection Force” directly under Brussels’ control to tackle the impact of climate change.
The EU crisis management czar has called for the creation of a “Civil Protection Force” directly under Brussels’ control with the ostensible aim of tackling the impact of climate change.
The suggestion prompted an MEP to accuse Brussels of ‘using any excuse to grab more power’ as the union’s green agenda policy has already led to chaotic scenes in countries like the Netherlands .
According to a report by POLITICSCrisis Management Chief Janez Lenarcic has claimed the impact of climate change on EU member states is increasing, which he says now requires intervention from Brussels.
“…we increasingly feel that more Europe is needed when it comes to civil protection,” Lenarcic said while suggesting that EU treaties should be changed to give Brussels the power to to create such a force which would be able to ensure this “protection”.
Such sentiment has, however, been roundly dismissed by critics, with an elected representative in the European Parliament, Cristian Terhes, MEP, warning Breitbart Europe that “unelected EU bureaucrats are using any excuse to hog more to be able to “.
“These European bureaucrats are not the solution, but the cause of many problems facing the EU, and the deeply damaging energy crisis is just proof of that,” said Terhes, pointing out that the bigwigs of the EU EU ‘do not want to be responsible’. to the people”.
“Giving even more power to these irresponsible and irresponsible bureaucrats would be simply irresponsible,” continued the politician from the European Conservatives and Reformists Group.
“What Europe needs is a revival of national and sovereign democracy, with creativity and power for local people rather than single bureaucratic control from the center of Brussels,” he said. he continued.
As well as calling for giving even more powers to Brussels to enable it to build its “Civil Protection Force”, Lenarcic was also keen to stress that more needs to be done to reduce emissions in order “to prevent further deterioration of the climate”.
However, while those in Brussels might have no problem asking – or demanding – that EU nation states reduce their emissions, those in the European states concerned have certainly done so, farmers in Bas, in particular, having been put to the sword in pursuit of the EU’s green agenda.
In response to tough nitrogen emissions targets put in place by the EU, the Dutch government has started implementing measures that could see up to 30% of the country’s livestock farms forced to close, the government even planning mandatory state buyouts for some farms currently operating in the country.
While pro-EU authorities in the Netherlands have dismissed future mass closures as simply part of an “inevitable transition” in the march towards the Great Reset goals set by Brussels, farmers across the country have rejected this decision and are now actively protesting. measures by blocking roads and demonstrating in cities and at events.
This prompted an intransigent response from state authorities, with the country’s police repeatedly criticized for their violent actions towards those protesting against the alleged reforms.
Overall, more than 100 people have been arrested by law enforcement around the country in connection with the protests against the green agenda, and hundreds more have been fined for resisting the EU agenda in a way deemed illegal by those in power.
Tua Tagovailoa wants to play in Dolphins’ preseason game vs. Raiders after five INTs in two practices
A strong stretch of practices the previous two weeks led Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel to give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the preseason opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off.
But five interceptions over two practices this week may have him go the other way ahead of Saturday night’s exhibition against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium.
As far as Tagovailoa goes, he wants to get into the preseason action. The Raiders game would seem to make more sense than the preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles the week that follows, as the final preseason game is usually one for starters to rest and an opportunity for those on the border of making the final cut, as well as roster longshots earning reps to put on tape.
“I always want to play,” Tagovailoa said following Wednesday’s practice. “I wanted to play last week, too — at least a couple of snaps — but Mike decided that then wasn’t the time. Hopefully, he gives the first offense an opportunity to go out there, hopefully get some plays in, understand some situations knowing how to manage the game and kind of get back into the groove of things.”
McDaniel, speaking with the media for the final time before Saturday’s exhibition, remained noncommittal on playing time decisions for veterans and starters on Wednesday. Players not expected to play will be announced by the team 90 minutes prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
“I’m still working through it,” McDaniel said. “I don’t like to shortchange individual practices. I think that deciding everyone’s playing time based upon where they’re at for this team, for our young team, I think that doesn’t do right or justice to the individual practices.”
Neither Tagovailoa nor McDaniel viewed the turnover-heavy stretch as much of a negative for the offense in Wednesday comments. McDaniel, speaking ahead of Wednesday drills wasn’t down on his quarterbacks after six interceptions were thrown at Tuesday’s practice — three from Tagovailoa.
McDaniel said he was pleased with the offense in early portions of practice and was actually letting his defense hear it until the unit turned it around with interceptions from Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, Elijah Campbell and Quincy Wilson.
“[Tuesday] was the classic example of the conflict, at least for me emotionally as a head coach — and I was very clear with this with the team — I was very pumped with how the offense and, in particular, Tua came out and practiced. And I let it be known early and often to the defense that I didn’t think that they were performing to the standard,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel noted the team’s offensive red-zone success during that portion of practice early Tuesday. Two of Tagovailoa’s interceptions came in late-game scenarios where he had to push the ball downfield in a hurry.
“After kind of bringing that to the defense’s attention, we got into some situational periods, and man, did they answer the bell,” McDaniel said. “In those periods, we turned the ball over way too much, which was a great learning lesson for Tua. We hadn’t been in a couple of those situations yet, and so we got to talk about it and learn from it.
“Overall, I had half the practice that I was pumped at the offense, half the practice that I was pumped at the defense — simultaneously, being mad at the other side of the ball. … As a head coach, it just makes you feel completely bipolar at times. It’s like, ‘I’m happy, and I’m sad.’”
Tagovailoa didn’t find Tyreek Hill on Tuesday as often as he did in other practices throughout training camp, specifically in a successful stretch leading up to him not playing the preseason opener at Tampa Bay last Saturday. Tagovailoa also had fellow dynamic wideout Jaylen Waddle miss practice Tuesday and Wednesday in what McDaniel called a “preventative” measure for a minor undisclosed injury.
On Wednesday, Tagovailoa found Hill immediately for a chunk play over the middle off play-action to start the 11-on-11 period. Tagovailoa, however, later was intercepted twice more by Holland, once in the end zone looking for tight end Durham Smythe and again eyeing receiver Preston Williams into heavy traffic over the middle.
Tagovailoa gave Holland the credit.
“For me, trying to read off my read keys, he’s made tremendous plays, not just today but throughout the entire camp,” said Tagovailoa, who views the mistakes in practice as a valuable experience heading into a key third season. “The plays that he’s made is only getting me better, only getting our route distribution better and our timing better offensively.”
Twins get well, sweep last-place Royals with 4-0 win
Whatever was ailing the Twins during a 1-4 road trip through Southern California was readily cured by a three-game series with the last-place Kansas City Royals.
With eight rookies among the 13 position players on its active roster — seven of them first-year players — Kansas City is firmly in rebuild mode after sending their best hitter, Andrew Benintendi, to the New York Yankees and veteran infielder Whit Merrifield to Toronto at the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
The Royals entered the series having won nine of their past 15 games but were little match for a Minnesota team trying to regain its American League Central lead, swept with a 4-0 Twins victory on Wednesday in front of an announced crowd of 23,543 at Target Field.
Minnesota improved to 9-4 against their division rival and pulled within a half game of Cleveland pening the Guardians 6:10 first pitch against Detroit. The Twins have won three in a row for the first time since June 25-27 and outscored Kansas City, 17-2, in this week’s three games.
The bad news is that Twins starter Tyler Mahle left the game with a 3-0 lead in the third inning with what the team is calling “right shoulder fatigue.” His last pitch was an 88.1 mph four-seam fastball that struck out Nick Eaton, well below his four-seam season average of 94.3 mph. Acquired from Cincinnati at the deadline, Mahle was 1-0 with a 3.00 earned-run average in two starts prior to Wednesday.
But the Twins got a monster game from its bullpen, six pitchers combining to throw 6⅔ scoreless innings.
Jose Miranda gave the Twins a 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run home run off Royals starter Daniel Lynch (4-8) in the first inning, and Gilberto Celestino scored on a fielder’s choice and throwing error to make it 3-0 in the second.
Nick Gordon drove in Gary Sanchez with a two-out double in the fourth inning to make it 4-0. By that time, Emilio Pagán (4-6) had relieved Mahle. The right-hander gave up three hits but kept the Royals scoreless for two innings and earned the victory.
Pagán (2), Griffin Jax (1⅔), Jhoan Duran (1), Michael Fulmer (1) and Trevor Megill (1) held the Royals to four hits and one walk and struck out five over the last 6⅔ innings.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy stake in Manchester United ‘with a view to gaining full control’ as Glazers want to sell minority stake in club
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying a stake in Manchester United, with a view to taking full control if the Glazers seek further investment in the club.
A spokesman for the Ineos chief executive said Ratcliffe would be happy to speak with the club’s unpopular American owners.
“If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” the spokesman told The Times.
This came in reaction to a story on Bloomberg, according to The Times, which claims the Glazers are considering selling a minority stake in the club.
The news led to a sharp rise in shares despite the team’s struggles on the pitch – Erik ten Hag’s men are last in the Premier League with two defeats in as many matches.
Ratcliffe, who is estimated to be worth over £21billion, would have the means to buy the club but is ready for a more gradual takeover process.
“If something like this were possible, we would be interested in discussing long-term ownership,” the spokesperson added.
The report adds that further investment in the club could be used to help upgrade infrastructure, including the Old Trafford stadium.
“It’s not about money spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and knowing how important the club is to the city, it seems like the time has come for a reset,” the spokesperson added.
It remains to be seen whether the Glazer family will welcome new investors to have a say in the management of the club.
Ratcliffe, who is a Man United fan, fell through with a late bid for Chelsea in May as he expressed his ambitions of controlling a big Premier League side.
It is also understood that while the Glazers have had preliminary talks about bringing in new investment, they are not ready to sell the club, which could be valued at £5billion.
Man United have long protested the ownership of Glazer, which has been called into question again after a disastrous start to the 2022/23 season.
Red Devils fans’ anger at the Glazers is compounded by a perceived lack of investment in infrastructure – Old Trafford and the club’s training base at Carrington – and years of mismanagement and poor recruitment which have led the club to fall behind their rivals.
They also played a leading role in April’s failed European Super League plan, which would have seen Man United join a breakaway competition.
The Glazers bought the club in 2005 in a leveraged buyout that saddled the club with massive debt.
The news comes after Elon Musk joked he would be interested in buying Man United, who he supported as a child.
But it seems like Ratcliffe is deadly serious in expressing his interest.
7 dates, storylines to keep an eye on in the Magic’s 2022-23 schedule
The Orlando Magic will open their 2022-23 regular season against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19 and their first home game will be vs. the Bostons Celtics on Oct. 22 at Amway Center, according to the NBA, which released the league’s schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday afternoon.
The Magic will play six of their first eight games on the road and have their longest homestand from early to mid-November before playing a balanced schedule the rest of the way.
Orlando opens training camp on Sept. 27 at its new AdventHealth Training Center.
Magic ticket plans, suites and single-game tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 27. The Fast Break Monthly Pass, which was introduced last season, will return for 2022-23. It includes up to five games each month for $49. Learn more at OrlandoMagic.com/FastBreak. More information about pre-sale access can be found at OrlandoMagic.com or by calling 407-89-MAGIC.
Here are seven highlights from the schedule:
Opener vs. Pistons
Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, will make his Magic debut when they open their season against the Pistons.
It’ll be a matchup not only between the NBA’s last pair of top picks (Banchero and Cade Cunningham), but two teams in similar stages of their rebuilds, making for a good early test in the season for both sides.
Magic vs. Hawks
Banchero and Dejounte Murray, who the Atlanta Hawks traded for in June, won’t have to wait long to play each other again after their social media back-and-forth following a Pro-Am game earlier in the summer.
Orlando’s game against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 21 at State Farm Arena will mark the second time in franchise history the Magic have opened a season with two road games.
Home opener vs. East champs
The Magic will play their first home game against the defending East Conference champion Celtics, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals.
The Celtics have won the last nine matchups against Orlando dating back to the 2019-20 season.
Return to national TV
The Magic’s lone game that’s scheduled to broadcast on prime national TV will come on Nov. 1 when they play the Thunder in Oklahoma City Thunder, who drafted Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the draft.
The matchup will be broadcasted on TNT. It’s the Magic’s only non-NBA TV nationally televised game.
Orlando, which didn’t have a national TV game on ESPN, ABC or TNT last season, are one of four teams (Utah Jazz, Pistons and Thunder) that aren’t scheduled to have an ESPN or ABC game.
Matchup vs. Smith, Houston
The Magic will play the Houston Rockets and Jabari Smith, the No. 3 pick in the draft, for the first time on Nov. 7 at Amway Center.
Most media outlets predicted the Magic were going to draft Smith with the top pick before selecting Banchero.
Longest home stretch
The Magic will have a season-long seven-game, 14-day homestand from November 3-16, matching up against the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Longest road trips
The Magic will be on a season-long five-game road trip from January 7-15. They also have three four-game road trips — December 16-21 (six days), January 30-February 5 (seven days) and March 14-19 (six days).
Orlando Magic 2022-23 schedule (All times Eastern, home games are in bold)
All locally televised Orlando Magic basketball games will be aired exclusively on Bally Sports Florida. Games can also be heard on the Orlando Magic Radio Network (FM 96.9 The Game).
October – preseason
Oct. 3: at Memphis (8 p.m)
Oct. 6: at San Antonio (8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 7: at Dallas (8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 11 vs. Memphis (7 p.m.)
Oct. 14 vs. Cleveland (7 p.m.)
October – regular season
Oct. 19: at Detroit (7 p.m.)
Oct. 21: at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 22: Boston (7 p.m.)
Oct. 24: at New York (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)
Oct. 26: at Cleveland (7 p.m.)
Oct. 28: Charlotte (7 p.m.)
Oct. 30: at Dallas (7:30 p.m.)
November
Nov. 1: at Oklahoma City (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Nov. 3: Golden State (7 p.m.)
Nov. 5: Sacramento (5 p.m.)
Nov. 7: Houston (7:15 p.m.)
Nov. 9: Dallas (7 p.m.)
Nov. 11: Phoenix (7 p.m.)
Nov. 14: Charlotte (7 p.m.)
Nov. 16: Minnesota (7 p.m.)
Nov. 18: at Chicago (8 p.m.)
Nov. 19: at Indiana (7 p.m.)
Nov. 21: at Indiana (7 p.m.)
Nov. 25: Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
Nov. 27: Philadelphia (6 p.m.)
Nov. 28: at Brooklyn (7:30 p.m.)
Nov. 30: Atlanta (7 p.m.)
December
Dec. 2: at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 3: at Toronto (8 p.m.)
Dec. 5: Milwaukee (7 p.m.)
Dec. 7: L.A. Clippers (7 p.m.)
Dec. 9: Toronto (7 p.m.)
Dec. 11: Toronto (6 p.m.)
Dec. 14: Atlanta (7 p.m.)
Dec. 16: at Boston (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 18: at Boston (3 p.m.)
Dec. 19: at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 21: at Houston (8 p.m.)
Dec. 23: San Antonio (7 p.m.)
Dec. 27 L.A. Lakers (7 p.m.)
Dec. 28: at Detroit (7 p.m.)
Dec. 30: Washington (7 p.m.)
January
Wed. 4 OKLAHOMA CITY 7 p.m.
Thu. 5 MEMPHIS 7 p.m.
Sat. 7 @ Golden State 8:30 p.m.
Mon. 9 @ Sacramento 10 p.m.
Tue. 10 @ Portland 10 p.m.
Fri. 13 @ Utah 9 p.m.
Sun. 15 @ Denver 8 p.m.
Fri. 20 NEW ORLEANS 7 p.m.
Sat. 21 @ Washington 7 p.m.
Mon. 23 BOSTON 7 p.m.
Wed. 25 INDIANA 7 p.m.
Fri. 27 @ Miami 8 p.m.
Sat. 28 CHICAGO 7 p.m.
Mon. 30 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m.
February
Wed. 1 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m.
Fri. 3 @ Minnesota 8 p.m.
Sun. 5 @ Charlotte 1 p.m.
Tue. 7 NEW YORK 7 p.m.
Thu. 9 DENVER 7 p.m.
Sat. 11 MIAMI 7 p.m.
Mon. 13 @ Chicago 8 p.m.
Tue. 14 @ Toronto 7:30 p.m.
17-22 NBA All-Star Break (Salt Lake City, UT)
Thu. 23 DETROIT 7 p.m.
Sat. 25 INDIANA 7 p.m.
Mon. 27 @ New Orleans 8 p.m.
March
Wed. 1 @ Milwaukee 8 p.m.
Fri. 3 @ Charlotte 7 p.m.
Sun. 5 PORTLAND 6 p.m.
Tue. 7 MILWAUKEE 7 p.m.
Thu. 9 UTAH 7 p.m.
Sat. 11 MIAMI 7 p.m.
Tue. 14 @ San Antonio 8 p.m.
Thu. 16 @ Phoenix 10 p.m. (NBA TV)
Sat. 18 @ L.A. Clippers 3 p.m.
Sun. 19 @ L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.
Tue. 21 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.
Thu. 23 NEW YORK 7 p.m. (NBA TV)
Sun. 26 BROOKLYN 6 p.m.
Tue. 28 @ Memphis 8 p.m.
Fri. 31 @ Washington 7 p.m.
April
Sun. 2 DETROIT 6 p.m.
Tue. 4 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.
Thu. 6 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.
Fri. 7 @ Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.
Sun. 9 @ Miami 1 p.m.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Biden CBP warns of extremist violence due to ‘misperception’ of open border
According to a source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a recent email to all CBP personnel from Commissioner Chris Magnus warns of potential violence directed at law enforcement. due to the “false perception that the U.S. government is not working to maintain security along the United States”. -Mexican border.
Breitbart Texas reviewed the email distributed to all Border Patrol agents and CBP personnel. Magnus further states that the “misperception” that the federal government is not working to maintain security along the border fuels the potential for domestic extremist violence.
In addition to the recent FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Magnus relies on a DHS National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin from June:
Some domestic violent extremists have expressed grievances related to their perception that the US government is unwilling or unable to secure the US-Mexico border and have called for violence to stem the flow of undocumented migrants into the United States. We assess that there is an increased risk that domestic violent extremists will use changes in border security policies and/or enforcement mechanisms to justify violence against individuals, such as minorities and leaders of law enforcement involved in border security enforcement.
The source within Customs and Border Protection, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the message had a scathing effect on already low morale. They note that perceptions of lack of border enforcement are grounded in truth. The source complains about the relatively small number of Border Patrol agents capable of performing conventional tasks.
The influx has hampered the agency’s ability to detect and record fleeing migrants according to the source, with nearly half a million arrests escaping since October 2021.
The increase in migrant apprehensions is staggering. In July, with two months left in the current exercise, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1.8 million migrants. In 2021, 1,659,206 migrants were arrested throughout the year. The current running total breaks the agency’s previous record along the southwestern border.
As Breitbart Texas reported on Sunday, nearly 700 migrants crossed the Rio Grande at a border town. Breitbart Texas stationed himself at major migrant crossing points and observed large and small groups of migrants surrendering to Texas Army National Guard soldiers, Highway Patrol, and Border Patrol around the town of Eagle Pass.
According to the source, on Sunday more than 2,000 migrants were apprehended in the Del Rio area, mostly at Eagle Pass. They were generally released to pursue their asylum applications.
The releases have frustrated the country’s mayors and city officials who now face mounting costs to accommodate arriving migrants. The city of San Antonio expressed similar concerns and tried to reduce the daily influx. Local authorities threatened to divert buses to the border if they were not satisfied by CBP.
Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief of Law Enforcement Operations, directing the operations of nine Border Patrol posts in the Del Rio, Texas area. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.
Breitbart News
