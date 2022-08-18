Fractured, Nitish Kumar’s government disheveled as rebel JD(U) ‘riff-raff’

Bharti is apparently upset at not being included in the Cabinet after Singh was sworn in as minister for the third time. CM Nitish Kumar said he was shocked by Bharti’s allegations

New Delhi: Bihar’s new cabinet has been hit by controversy less than a week after being sworn in.

Bima Bharti, who belongs to Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), took on fellow party member and five-time MLA Leshi Singh, who was inducted Minister of Food and Consumer Protection in the government of Bihar.

Bharti is apparently upset at not being included in the Cabinet after Singh was inducted into the Cabinet for the third time as minister on Tuesday.

“I am upset with the only JDU MLA Leshi Singh that she is still chosen in the Cabinet. What does the CM see in her? She is repeatedly involved in incidents in her area; brings discredit to the party. Why are we not being heard? Is it because we are from a backward caste?,” said JDU MP Bima Bharti.

WATCH what JD(U)MLA Bima Bharti said about Minister Leshi Singh

Bihar | I am upset with the only JDU MLA Leshi Singh that she is still chosen to cabinet. What does the CM see in her? She is repeatedly involved in incidents in her area; discredit the party. Why are we not being listened to? Is it because we belong to a backward caste? : JDU MLA Bima Bharti pic.twitter.com/LLy0Vj737F — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) August 17, 2022

“If she is not removed as minister, I will resign from the party. If my allegation against her is false, I will resign as an MP,” Bharti said.

Interestingly, Bharti’s husband Awadhesh Mandal has criminal charges against him. In 2016 he escaped from a police station after being detained for allegedly threatening a witness in a murder case.

Leshi Singh on Tuesday thanked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for offering his ministerial place and said the Mahagathbandhan government would do well.

“I thank the Chief Minister for giving me a place in his cabinet and for making a hardworking like me a minister. I also thank the people who brought me here. The government of Mahagathbandhan will work well, the pace of development will increase and the work will be firmly done,” Leshi Singh said. ANI.

“There will be no difference (between the party’s alliance with RJD and that with BJP) because the leader (Kumar) is the same. The job will be well done. Nitish Kumar will take Bihar to new heights,” she said.

Singh (JD-U), a fifth-term MP from the Dhamdaha seat, was put in charge of the ministry of food and consumer protection.

Shocked by Bharti’s statement: CM Nitish Kumar

“Not everyone can be given a position in the cabinet. We have already given her (Leshi Singh) a position in 2013, 2014 and 2019. I am shocked that she (bima Bharti) made such a statement. We will talk about it. This is absolutely untrue,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Union Energy and Renewables Minister RK Singh on Wednesday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the enthronement of Kartikeya Singh into his cabinet and said that the RJD lawmaker had been appointed Minister of Justice despite facing an arrest warrant in a kidnapping case.

He said the chief minister should apologize to the people for the enthronement. He alleged that there was “Jungle Raj Part-2 in Bihar”.

“We are also from Bihar and we are ashamed. Jungle raj part-2 is back in Bihar. Should the Minister of Justice be a fugitive and that too in case of kidnapping? How did Kartikeya Singh he was appointed Minister of Justice who is Anant Singh’s right-hand man, who is a don?” RK Singh said.

Meanwhile, 31 ministers were sworn into the Bihar cabinet on Tuesday. Out of which 16 were from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 11 were from Janta Dal-United (JD-U) of Nitish, two were from Congress and one was from Hindustani Awam Morch (HAM) and one was an independent legislator.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar retained the crucial Home Ministry portfolio and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took over the Health Ministry portfolio in the first cabinet expansion of the new Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was given the finance ministry and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was appointed environment, forestry and climate change minister.

From RJD, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Chandrashekhar, Kumar Sarvajeet, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Prasad Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anita Devi and Sudhakar Singh and Alok Mehta have make an oath.

Congress lawmakers Afaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam were inducted into the cabinet as ministers, while Hindustani Awam Morcha’s Santosh Suman was also sworn in.

Bihar’s cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. Some ministerial positions will remain vacant for future cabinet expansion, sources said.

Nitish Kumar had split from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month. The chief minister and his deputy – Tejashwi Yadav of RJD – ​​were sworn in on August 10.

