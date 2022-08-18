Finance
General Liability Insurance – When Do I Need It?
General Liability Insurance covers many things as well as bodily injury and property damage. Essentially it covers you when you and your employees injure/damage someone else or their property. General liability, is individualized, so If you’re searching online quotes your information will be submitted to several companies from which a qualified agent in your area will review. You’ll need to talk to that agent you buy it from, to see what is covered. Here are some questions people are asking about when they are considering what type of general liability insurance coverage to get.
Selling Products At An Inside Space
The minimum amount of general liability Insurance is what you’ll need for a policy. The general liability will cover your standard slip and fall types of accidents. Before you set up at a inside space, the municipality will, without reservation, suggest that you carry minimum limits of liability. The municipality will also necessitate that they be added to your liability policy as extra insured and they will want you to supply a certificate of insurance showing these provisions have been met. In addition to the general liability you will want to add product liability coverage. Product liability is designed to cover you if someone alleges that they were sickened by using your product. A municipality may or may not require you to carry products liability. However, because you will be selling to grocery stores they will demand that you carry products liability and once again have themselves added as additional insureds. Corporate grocery stores (i.e. chains) will often require much higher limits of liability which would necessitate the need for an umbrella liability policy.
General Liability Insurance For Clients With Bad Credit
I know of an insurance company that will check your credit on a commercial policy. They only do on personal insurance. They may look at the financials of the business for rating purposes (gross sales, liabilities, salaries, etc) & they may also choose if they will cover you based on the extent of time you have been in business. If you have been in business less than a year, this will give you more difficulty locating coverage than your personal bad credit.
General Liability Insurance Issues
List of issues for any business to think about in analyzing the terms and conditions of a General Liability Insurance policy. Is the dollar amount of the coverage enough, Is the insurer financially sound, Are the premium payments reasonable, Is the deductible too large, does the policy protect against bodily injury to customers and guests on the company’s property, does the policy cover property damage caused by employees and third parties, does the policy cover personal injuries, does the policy cover advertising injury, does the policy cover issues that stem from the company’s products, or is a individual policy needed, does the insurer have a rock-solid history of paying claims on time. When evaluating quotes all these issues come into play.
Cost of General Liability Insurance
You will have to verify with an insurance agent or two in your own state. Prices differ by state, and the rates will be calculated on your income. Not all insurance companies are accepted by all states. Each independent agent will have a group of insurance companies that he/she can write for, so it’s to your advantage to try an independent agent for the the best General Liability Insurance.
Tips on Choosing Plastic Manufacturing Companies
Many businesses that use plastic parts are not going to necessarily manufacture those parts on their own. There are plastic manufacturing companies that can provide you with what you need, but there are many choices that are available. Like anything in business, you would want to make a wise choice so that your business would benefit from the relationship that you have with the company. Here are some tips that can help you to choose plastic manufacturing companies that are going to provide you with what you need consistently.
One thing that you need to consider is the type of material that is used. This is something that may vary from one business to another and not all plastic manufacturing companies are going to handle all types of plastic materials. Some of the different options that may be available through these companies include thermoplastic urethanes, molded polyethylene, polypropylene moldings and nylon molding. Of course, there are also many other options that are available and you should verify the fact that the company works with that type of material regularly and is able to handle it effectively.
Have you considered the location of the plastic manufacturing company that you are going to use? There may be one that is located in your general area and this can benefit you in a number of ways. In some cases, it will help to reduce the amount of time that it takes for you to get the products that you need. This is either because they are going to work with you as a local business or because of reduced shipping times. If you choose a plastic manufacturer that is not in your area, make sure that they are going to work with you as is necessary to keep you up and running.
Some plastic manufacturing companies are also going to offer other services which will help you in your overall project design and implementation. The engineering services that are available through these plastic companies may assist you in the creation of a design that is going to be right for you and your product. They may also be able to analyze the products to see if there are any improvements that are possible and can make any modifications that are necessary. Additional services that may be offered through the right plastic manufacturing company include assembly services. This may be of benefit to companies that would like to have a finished product, rather than the raw parts which will need to be trimmed, drilled or threaded.
There are many industries that can benefit from using the right plastic manufacturing company. These include the transportation industry, agriculture, marine, lawn and garden, exercise equipment, retail display and even the food processing industry. Many plastic manufacturing companies are going to cater to a number of these industries. You can either choose one that is going to provide plastic products to many industries or you may want to choose one that is more specific to your needs. As long as they provide you with a quality product in a timely fashion, you will be able to benefit by your relationship with them.
Startup Law 101 Series – Ten Essential Legal Tips For Startups at Formation
Here are ten essential legal tips for startup founders.
1. Set up your legal structure early and use cheap stock to avoid tax problems.
No small venture wants to invest too heavily in legal infrastructure at an early stage. If you are a solo founder working out of the garage, save your dollars and focus on development.
If you are a team of founders, though, setting up a legal structure early is important.
First, if members of your team are developing IP, the lack of a structure means that every participant will have individual rights to the IP he develops. A key founder can guard against this by getting everyone to sign “work-for-hire” agreements assigning such rights to that founder, who in turn will assign them over to the corporation once formed. How many founding teams do this. Almost none. Get the entity in place to capture the IP for the company as it is being developed.
Second, how do you get a founding team together without a structure? You can, of course, but it is awkward and you wind up with having to make promises that must be taken on faith about what will or will not be given to members of the team. On the flip side, many a startup has been sued by a founder who claimed that he was promised much more than was granted to him when the company was finally formed. As a team, don’t set yourselves up for this kind of lawsuit. Set the structure early and get things in writing.
If you wait too long to set your structure up, you run into tax traps. Founders normally work for sweat equity and sweat equity is a taxable commodity. If you wait until your first funding event before setting up the structure, you give the IRS a measure by which to put a comparatively large number on the value of your sweat equity and you subject the founders to needless tax risks. Avoid this by setting up early and using cheap stock to position things for the founding team.
Finally, get a competent startup business lawyer to help with or at least review your proposed setup. Do this early on to help flush out problems before they become serious. For example, many founders will moonlight while holding on to full-time jobs through the early startup phase. This often poses no special problems. Sometimes it does, however, and especially if the IP being developed overlaps with IP held by an employer of the moonlighting founder. Use a lawyer to identify and address such problems early on. It is much more costly to sort them out later.
2. Normally, go with a corporation instead of an LLC.
The LLC is a magnificent modern legal invention with a wild popularity that stems from its having become, for sole-member entities (including husband-wife), the modern equivalent of the sole proprietorship with a limited liability cap on it.
When you move beyond sole member LLCs, however, you essentially have a partnership-style structure with a limited liability cap on it.
The partnership-style structure does not lend itself well to common features of a startup. It is a clumsy vehicle for restricted stock and for preferred stock. It does not support the use of incentive stock options. It cannot be used as an investment vehicle for VCs. There are special cases where an LLC makes sense for a startup but these are comparatively few in number (e.g., where special tax allocations make sense, where a profits-only interest is important, where tax pass-through adds value). Work with a lawyer to see if special case applies. If not, go with a corporation.
3. Be cautious about Delaware.
Delaware offers few, if any advantages, for an early-stage startup. The many praises sung for Delaware by business lawyers are justified for large, public companies. For startups, Delaware offers mostly administrative inconvenience.
Some Delaware advantages from the standpoint of an insider group: (1) you can have a sole director constitute the entire board of directors no matter how large and complex the corporate setup, giving a dominant founder a vehicle for keeping everything close the vest (if this is deemed desirable); (2) you can dispense with cumulative voting, giving leverage to insiders who want to keep minority shareholders from having board representation; (3) you can stagger the election of directors if desired.
Delaware also is an efficient state for doing corporate filings, as anyone who has been frustrated by the delays and screw-ups of certain other state agencies can attest.
On the down side — and this is major — Delaware permits preferred shareholders who control the majority of the company’s voting stock to sell or merge the company without requiring the consent of the common stock holders. This can easily lead to downstream founder “wipe outs” via liquidation preferences held by such controlling shareholders.
Also on the down side, early-stage startups incur administrative hassles and extra costs with a Delaware setup. They still have to pay taxes on income derived from their home states. They have to qualify their Delaware corporation as a “foreign corporation” in their home states and pay the extra franchise fees associated with that process. They get franchise tax bills in the tens of thousands of dollars and have to apply for relief under Delaware’s alternative valuation method. None of these items constitutes a crushing problem. Every one is an administrative hassle.
My advice from years of experience working with founders: keep it simple and skip Delaware unless there is some compelling reason to choose it; if there is a good reason, go with Delaware but don’t fool yourself into believing that you have gotten yourself special prize for your early-stage startup.
4. Use restricted stock for founders in most cases.
If a founder gets stock without strings on it, and then walks away from the company, that founder will get a windfall equity grant. There are special exceptions, but the rule for most founders should be to grant them restricted stock, i.e., stock that can be repurchased by the company at cost in the event the founder leaves the company. Restricted stock lies at the heart of the concept of sweat equity for founders. Use it to make sure founders earn their keep.
5. Make timely 83(b) elections.
When restricted stock grants are made, they should almost always be accompanied by 83(b) elections to prevent potentially horrific tax problems from arising downstream for the founders. This special tax election applies to cases where stock is owned but can be forfeited. It must be made within 30 days of the date of grant, signed by the stock recipient and spouse, and filed with the recipient’s tax return for that year.
6. Get technology assignments from everyone who helped develop IP.
When the startup is formed, stock grants should not be made just for cash contributions from founders but also for technology assignments, as applicable to any founder who worked on IP-related matters prior to formation. Don’t leave these hangning loose or allow stock to be issued to founders without capturing all IP rights for the company.
Founders sometimes think they can keep IP in their own hands and license it to the startup. This does not work. At least the company will not normally be fundable in such cases. Exceptions to this are rare.
The IP roundup should include not only founders but all consultants who worked on IP-related matters prior to company formation. Modern startups will sometimes use development companies in places like India to help speed product development prior to company formation. If such companies were paid for this work, and if they did it under work-for-hire contracts, then whoever had the contract with them can assign to the startup the rights already captured under the work-for-hire contracts. If no work-for-hire arrangements were in place, a stock, stock option, or warrant grant should be made, or other legal consideration paid, to the outside company in exchange for the IP rights it holds.
The same is true for every contractor or friend who helped with development locally. Small option grants will ensure that IP rights are rounded up from all relevant parties. These grants should be vested in whole or in part to ensure that proper consideration exists for the IP assignment made by the consultants.
7. Protect the IP going forward.
When the startup is formed, all employees and contractors who continue to work for it should sign confidentiality and invention assignment agreements or work-for-hire contracts as appropriate to ensure that all IP remains with the company.
Such persons should also be paid valid consideration for their efforts. If this is in the form of equity compensation, it should be accompanied by some form of cash compensation as well to avoid tax problems arising from the IRS placing a high value on the stock by using the reasonable value of services as a measure of its value. If cash is a problem, salaries may be deferred as appropriate until first funding.
8. Consider provisional patent filings.
Many startups have IP whose value will largely be lost or compromised once it is disclosed to the others. In such cases, see a good patent lawyer to determine a patent strategy for protecting such IP. If appropriate, file provisional patents. Do this before making key disclosures to investors, etc.
If early disclosures must be made, do this incrementally and only under the terms of non-disclosure agreements. In cases where investors refuse to sign an nda (e.g., with VC firms), don’t reveal your core confidential items until you have the provisional patents on file.
9. Set up equity incentives.
With any true startup, equity incentives are the fuel that keeps a team going. At formation, adopt an equity incentive plan. These plans will give the board of directors a range of incentives, unsually including restricted stock, incentive stock options (ISOs), and non-qualified options (NQOs).
Restricted stock is usually used for founders and very key people. ISOs are used for employees only. NQOs can be used with any employee, consultant, board member, advisory director, or other key person. Each of these tools has differing tax treatment. Use a good professional to advise you on this.
Of course, with all forms of stock and options, federal and state securities laws must be satisfied. Use a good lawyer to do this.
10. Fund the company incrementally.
Resourceful startups will use funding strategies by which they don’t necessarily go for large VC funding right out the gate. Of course, some of the very best startups have needed major VC funding at inception and have achieved tremendous success. Most, however, will get into trouble if they need massive capital infusions right up front and thereby find themselves with few options if such funding is not available or if it is available only on oppressive terms.
The best results for founders come when they have built significant value in the startup before needing to seek major funding. The dilutive hit is much less and they often get much better general terms for their funding.
Conclusion
These tips suggest important legal elements that founders should factor into their broader strategic planning.
As a founder, you should work closely with a good startup business lawyer to implement the steps correctly. Self-help has its place in small companies, but it almost invariably falls short when it comes to the complex setup issues associated with a startup. In this area, get a good startup business lawyer and do it right.
Running the Distance
Following a good workout, my head was lowered as I sat in the sauna sweating like a turkey on Thanksgiving Eve. My lowered eyes couldn’t help but notice and follow what was the oddest footwear that I’d ever seen at the gym. They sauntered into the sauna like an alien entering a spaceship.
At first, I thought sweat was clouding my vision. As I wiped the dripping water from my weary eyeballs, I realized I wasn’t seeing things. These toes were webbed into a bright royal blue, ribbed, rubber-like material.
I instantly recalled a pair of socks fitted for all five toes, which I had seen in stores around the holidays in bright Christmas colors of red, green and white. I’ve never tried those type of socks on, as I figured it’d take too long to wiggle my fat toes into them. Ideally, when my feet are cold, I like to pull my socks on like a fireman reaching for gear at a four-alarm-fire. No time for messing around. I want my gloves and socks without complications.
But these weren’t socks. Before me were half socks, half water shoes.
When I raised my eyes, sitting beside me was a woman listening to music on her iPod. She probably didn’t want to be disturbed. But my curiosity got the best of me. So, I tapped her on her shoulder to inquire about her odd footwear. What on earth were they? She laughed, and said they were her new running shoes.
Running shoes? Did I hear her right? Were my ears waterlogged from swimming? Apparently not, as she went on to say she absolutely loved them because they made her run faster and they were healthier for her feet.
Healthier? As someone who specializes in health, my interest was peaked even more now. I asked more questions. Her name was Vena Cook-Clark, age 27, and she’d been running as a hobby for 6 years.
Originally, the unusual look and lightness of the shoes grabbed her attention. She read that barefoot running was better for her alignment, and it was enough to make her plunk down the asking price of $100.00 to give them a try.
When she brought them home, her husband joked they looked like she had “alien toes,” but now, she exclaims he wants a pair too. I asked if they were difficult to put on. She said it gets easier after the first few times, and it’s worth the trouble. She added, “It was awkward running with them initially, but after about 2 weeks I got used to them and now want another pair for hiking.”
She boasted about how easy it is to toss them in the wash with the rest of her running or working out clothing. She told me they were manufactured by a company named Vibram and told me I could find them on the internet by Googling “Vibram Five Fingers.”
When I got home that evening, I did just that. I instantly found what was called a “Barefoot Movement.” Purists preferred the term, “Minimalist Movement,” since you’re not really barefoot while wearing them. First, I wanted to find out if there really were health benefits to wearing them.
Turns out, a 2010 study from India says children who wore shoes before the age of 6 were more likely to develop flat feet than kids who ran around barefoot. They also had better developed longitudinal arches. Statistically, 8.2% of kids who wore shoes regularly suffered from flat feet compared to 2.8% of barefoot kids. The study was published in The Times of India.
I also learned I’m not the first person to discover this study. In 2009, Christopher McDougall wrote a New York Time’s bestseller called, “Born to Run: A Hidden Tribe, Super Athletes, and the Greatest Race the World Has Never Seen”. It offered an in-depth look at the Tarahumara Indians in Mexico’s Copper Canyons. They ran hundreds of miles over rugged terrain in bare feet, and they ran into their 70’s without any sign of injury. Die-hard runners took note, and made the switch.
I wondered what physicians thought about them.
Last year, Harvard scientists, demonstrated that people who run barefoot or with minimal shoes – as people have done for millions of years – often land on their feet in a way that avoids a jarring impact. Less pounding equates to less stress and injury on the foot.
PBS has a video that visually demonstrates what your feet look like when they are running with regular sneaker vs. what they look like when you’re running barefoot or with minimalist sneakers. It’s interesting to note how your feet land on the ground differently. Minimalist shoes have you land on the ball of your foot instead of the heel.
The majority of physicians claim they are indeed better for your feet and “may” prevent injury. There’s that word “may” instead of can, which doctors say when they want to cover themselves. Non-committal, yet they state anyone with plantar fasciitis or any type of foot injury from running may benefit from them.
Physicians offer the following advice if you switch from your regular running sneakers to minimalist sneakers. Start slowly. They recommend you start by using them on trails and grassy surfaces before hitting cement or pavement.
If you’re interested in gaining the benefits of running barefoot, experts say that you need to prepare your feet before you make the switch. You can do so by:
1. fanning your toes, holding for 10 seconds, 10 times a day per foot.
2. Flex your feet for 5 seconds, then release.
3. Trace letters in the alphabet with your feet in mid-air each day.
4. Stand on your tippy-toes, and
5. Side walk.
The above seems like a lot of fancy footwork, but wearers like Vena Cook-Clark rave about them, and won’t be going back to regular running shoes anytime soon. Clark says, “I look at my old running shoes and can’t believe I used to lug those heavy things around in my gym bag. I love these and I run so much faster now and my feet feel so much better afterwards.”
They were founded by Dan Lieberman and Peter Von Conta. Fitness experts have since made the switch and word-of-mouth about them is rapidly spreading because the footwear causes curious people, like myself, to inquire about them.
Stephen Meade, founder of BigBamboo, LLC says he’s seen a guy wear them to meetings under a suit. He said you can’t help but notice and inquire about them. He did and says the guy who wears them is a marathoner and swears by them. Meade can’t wait to get a pair himself.
Although, Brian Cuban, an avid runner who has run 8 marathons with his best time being 3:27 in the Marine Corps. Marathon says he’d never use them.
Cuban, who in addition to running marathons, is also an attorney, writer, blogger and speaker, believes they will always be a niche item for high distance runners. He doesn’t see them ever catching on mainstream.
Cuban said, “I have too many existing foot and knee issues to make them viable. I need to decrease my strike force, not increase it.”
U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Andrew Baldwin, M.D. who is also an avid marathon runner agrees.
Baldwin is not a big fan of minimalist shoes. He says, “They’re correct in theory, but with our overweight society with bone structure accustomed to heavy lifting, it can be dangerous and lead to injury.”
Andy Baldwin, M.D. knows a bit about health and fitness, both professionally and personally. He’s been running since he was a kid, and has completed 35 marathons and 8 iron mans.
Baldwin is a triathlete, humanitarian, U.S. Navy diver and media personality currently serving as a family medicine resident at the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in Southern California. He has also served at the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in Washington, D.C. as a spokesman and advocate for Navy medicine.
While in D.C. he assisted the U.S. Surgeon General with a program called Healthy Youth for a Healthy Future and currently serves as an advocate for the Let’s Move Campaign headed by First Lady Michelle Obama. Both of these programs target childhood overweight and obesity.
On a side note, he was also the star of the ABC hit show, “The Bachelor: An Officer and a Gentleman.”
Yet, despite low opinions, sales are on the rise.
Sales for the Vibram Five Finger shoes have tripled every year since their launch in 2006. And sales continue to grow. So these rubber-soled, light as air running shoes may be more than a passing fad within the fitness industry.
The biggest complaint from consumers to date has been that the seams tear after 90-days. Consequently, the warranty on them is you guessed it, 90-days. But, the upside about that is the manufacturer, Vibram, will promptly replace them at no cost if that happens. So far, the customer service has been excellent, and they’ve been around since 2006. The second complaint is blisters. But traditional running shoes can give you blisters too.
The webbed running shoes may look dorky and weird, but they’re super comfortable, like being barefoot, only your feet are completely protected from sharp objects and stones. They also keep your feet warm. If you’re renovating your home and have nails on the floor, they could be a benefit or if you have small children who leave all sorts of things lying around, they could also be a smart substitute for wearing socks around your home.
I also bumped into Vena Cook-Clark at the gym again, and she ran up to me in her Vibrams to tell me she was thrilled to announce she had gotten a second pair for hiking, and that her husband was now sporting a pair, loving them.
Skeptics who may not want to use them for running, are using them for comfort and grip during weight lifting, yoga, bike-riding or plain old walking.
I recently walked through a mall, and couldn’t help but spot them in all the footwear stores. They come in a variety of attractive, vibrant colors for both men and women. When you lift them it’s exciting to feel how light and flexible they are and there is a buzz in stores with people talking about them.
Last month, runners wore them in a 5K race in the Oshkosh Half Marathon. And you can’t walk into an athletic footwear store without seeing them on the shelves. Top brands are starting to get into the race. Nike and New Balance just introduced “Minimalist Sneakers” this week.
Current Top 5 Brands for “Minimalist Sneakers” which cost approx. $100. are:
1. Vibram
2. Nike
3. New Balance
4. Reebok
5. Brooks
As for me, I still want my gloves, socks and sneakers without complications. But I’m willing to give these a try, if only for the light weight for carrying them around. I’m also thinking they’d be great for walking on the beach in the sand. I love the feel of sand of my toes, but there’s always a chance of stepping on something sharp. I like to walk/run by the ocean and these seem like a good alternative to bulky traditional shoes. I also like the non-webbed toe version, which are even lighter in weight than the Vibrams. They’re easier to toss into a beach bag than traditional running shoes. I recently tried Stand-Up Paddle boarding and I could see using them for that as well.
Vibrams weight is 5.7 ounces. The Mizuno Universe 3 (price $119.99) weighs 3.6 ounces and has a closed toe as you’d see on a traditional sneaker, so no alien toes.
As summer approaches, you may see more and more of these minimalist running shoes, and do a double-take as I did. If they are durable and people like them, I believe word-of-mouth will have these minimalist shoes going the distance like a Tarahumara Indian in Mexico’s Copper Canyons.
eCommerce With Integrated Blog (e-Blogging)
I Am Still Not Convinced With Using WordPress eCommerce Plugins
I wrote a post comparing Using A Blog Vs. Using An eCommerce Website, which discusses the differences between a blog and an eCommerce system. Then over the last few weeks I’ve been writing reviews looking at the different eCommerce plugins available for WordPress. If you want to see the various reviews, read the articles section under eBlog Reviews. What I am exploring today are the different options available to integrate a blog into an existing eCommerce system. If you have read all of my reviews about the different eCommerce plugins for WordPress, you will see that I am still not completely convinced. WordPress for blogging is a fantastic system and is more than capable of handling large volumes of data. Though, once you add on an eCommerce plugin it does not have the same functionality in comparison to an eCommerce system, which are more robust to handle large consumer transactions. Now, the big challenge is, most eCommerce systems do not have a blog interface built-in, which raises the question of how to integrate an eCommerce system with a blog?
Why Have An eCommerce System Integrated With A WordPress Blog?
Over the years, web users have found blogs to be more compelling to look at than just shopping sites. Most blogs have written reviews and information relating to a product or service, allowing any web user to do their research before making a purchase. Imagine that you were looking to buy the latest iPhone and you wanted to look at some reviews and read other people’s opinions before spending your money. If you typed “iPhone review” in Google, the first site that appears is usually a review site such as Cnet or Smart Company, which all run a blogging application such as WordPress. These review sites usually only provide a review and opinions, but don’t have a link saying where to buy. This is where having an eCommerce system integrated with a WordPress blog can benefit your Internet business. Instead of the customer going to other websites to read reviews and opinions about the product (by that time they may have forgotten your website), you can have your own reviews and comments linked to your products. This encourages the customer to stay on your website and helps them save time looking for other places for reviews and opinions.
Additionally, the benefit of having a WordPress blog integrated with your eCommerce system, is that it helps to increase your search engine rankings. With higher search engines rankings, your Internet business will be found much quicker and also help with becoming an authoritative site.
How To Integrate An eCommerce System With A WordPress Blog?
Luckily for us, most eCommerce systems have a special add-on package which has been developed by experienced programmers. At this point, I would recommend you hire a web developer to install or modify an eCommerce system because it will can save time for you to focus on other important business tasks. Though I will explain to you how it generally works with some systems I have test:
Magento: This is a relatively new eCommerce system that is taking the eCommerce Open Source market by storm. It’s very user friendly and is very powerful, just like how WordPress has been very successful for many Internet businesses. Magento has an add-on extension called Lazzymonks WordPress Integration 2.61, which allows WordPress to be integrated with their system. You can easily access WordPress from Magento’s administration as well and would save you the hassle of logging out of Magento and logging into WordPress.
OsCommerce: This system has been around since March 2000, which shows a long history of eCommerce development for them. OsCommerce also has an add-on which is quite easy to install – the WordPress Integration. Unfortunately this add-on does require you to log onto WordPress separately. Once you have installed WordPress with OsCommerce you will be able to still post your articles as normal and all the posts will be integrated into the OsCommerce theme you choose.
ZenCart: This is the system I have been using for many years for many of my clients and own eCommerce shops. It is easy to set up the WordPress On Zencart add-on with a few installation files to upload. Though, I found it wasn’t matching the style of the shopfront at first with this basic add-on. I did hired a programmer to modify some files which generated a good result in the end.
With many Internet businesses seeing the growth of web users searching on blogs and search engines today, it would be unfortunate to see you lose sales because you did not have a blog integrated with your eCommerce shop. There are great benefits with having both these systems integrated into your Internet business and someday eCommerce with integrated blogs will be the new community called e-Blogging.
A Crazy Personal MBA Project – Read 52 of the Best Business Books in 52 Weeks
If I read a book that cost me $20 and I get one good idea, I’ve gotten one of the greatest bargains of all time.” – Tom Peters
Are you aware of the Personal MBA? It’s a concept created by Josh Kaufman (following an idea by Seth Godin). Going off the assumption that business schools don’t have a monopoly on knowledge and wisdom, he suggests that every one of us passes a personal MBA by reading a selection of the best business books that exist, around 77 published in 2008 (93 with supplements) in 12 different categories :
1. Quick Start
2. Productivity and Efficiency
3. Psychology and Communication
4. Design and Production
5. Marketing, Sales and Negotiation
6. Entrepreneurship
7. Management and Leadership
8. Strategy and Innovation
9. Finances and Analysis
10. Personal Finance
11. Supplement : Business History
12. Supplement : Business Reference
My crazy project involving the Personal MBA consists of 52 books from this list. I am approaching this project seriously, and I am preparing for it in the same way I would train for a marathon: I know that the challenge will be long and hard, especially once the initial drive – as well the enthusiasm of getting started – wear off.
How shall I undertake this task? Here are the rules of the challenge:
1) Choose 52 books from the actual list of The Personal MBA.
2) Read one a week for 52 weeks. Write a relevant summary, that includes an overall summary as well as chapter by chapter, if the book lends itself to that.
3) Sacrifice only what is useless. I don’t plan on giving up my other activities – my business, improv theater, sports, my two entrepreneur clubs, my other blogs, my leisure time, my personal life. I am going to try and organize myself better and get rid of only what is useless – casually surfing the web, video games, YouTube, everything that wastes precious time in general. I can’t cut out TV, since I don’t watch it anyway.
4) Take action. To think without doing something is just as stupid as to do something without thinking. Thought is based both on our experience – in the field – and our knowledge – acquired from books, school, in conversation with others.
I don’t plan on necessarily reading the books in this order, but I will try to read everything one category at a time so that it is easier to compare and connect my new awareness. It will be a difficult challenge, but a really interesting one! 🙂
How to Start a Restaurant Business in Nigeria
Starting a Restaurant Business in Nigeria
Starting a business a business in Nigeria is tough; starting a restaurant business is tougher. While food is one of the basic necessities of life, some restaurant businesses still fail. The norm that food business doesn’t lead to loss is fast becoming a fallacy, as statistics show that a large number of restaurant businesses fail. According to a study about failed restaurants by Ohio State University, 60 percent close or change ownership in the first year of business, 80 percent fail within five years. Starting a restaurant may be one of the most lucrative businesses of our time, but it is very crucial to follow the right procedures. As hospitality consultants,
Curzon& Jones has a proven track record of restructuring restaurants that are on the verge collapsing. In this post, we will teach you how to set up a thriving restaurant in Nigeria.
The Location
Location is the key factor in setting up a restaurant in Nigeria. Using Lagos as a case study, restaurants on the Island, Ikeja or Maryland will attract more corporate clients than restaurants in Iyana Ipaja and Okokomaiko. Also, more restaurant businesses are on the Island due to the notion of class and elegance that the location connotes. Since the cost of getting a place differs, it is crucial to make whatever location you choose work for you.
The Menu
What do you have to offer? What’s your unique selling point? Is there a market for the unique food you want to sell. If you can’t answer these questions, don’t bother to start a restaurant. There is already too much competition in the market. If you have all these questions answered, then you are free to have a picturesque of a great menu.
For a new restaurant, the menu should be simple, easy to read and outstanding. You also need to include food that people are familiar with. Most importantly, let your menu reflect your brand – be known for something. Some restaurants are popular for breakfast, others are known for delicious dinners. With time, clients will become familiar with your brand.
Digital Marketing for Restaurants
Not just for restaurants, digital marketing is becoming a very crucial aspect of every business. You can reach more people and create a greater client database from social media platforms, your restaurant’s website, blog guest posting, putting up deals on OTA sites such as Dealdey, Jumia Food and Curzon&Jones deals page. You can start off by setting up your Instagram and Facebook pages.
Staff
You know that headache you get when you hire an incompetent person, that is how destructive the wrong set of staff can be. Don’t be too hasty to employ somebody, take your time to follow up the interview sessions keenly. Don’t contract it out as well – be there!
Be Part of the Work
Hiring people is great, but being part of the growth process is fantastic. Imagine being able to explain how to grow a business’ revenue from 1000 NGN to 100,000 NGN, amazing right? The business needs you as a carrier of the vision.
Colour Coding Your Restaurant
Your colour is your style, and this sets the tone throughout your restaurant to convey whatever message speaks to your heart. So choosing the paint colour for your restaurant is about as personal as it gets and will make or break how you feel each time you step into your restaurant. The best way to narrow down a decision is to look at colours from various paint manufacturers and see what colours work best for you. You’ll know which one you like most by the smile it puts on your face when you gaze upon it. It will charm your clients the same way.
Keep it Alive
You do not need so much money to spice up your restaurant. Get ideas! Apart from being a place to have a good meal, you can introduce specials. Think about starting up a Karaoke night, Suya night, English breakfast, eating competition and online giveaways. This will make your restaurant out of the ordinary.
Starting A Restaurant on a Low Budget in Nigeria
Yes. This part is very crucial to us. You can start a restaurant at little or no cost. Today, there are a number of mobile restaurants on the Lagos Island. In a similar vein, there are restaurants on Instagram and on Dealdey, which function based on food orders without a physical location.
If you are getting a place, you can get a small place in a location that suits your audience. Make sure that the physical location does not gulp a large chunk of your budget. For a low budget business, it is better to employ few diligent staff, so that you will be able to pay them. A lot of things also need to be monitored and executed by the business owner.
Starting A Restaurant on a High Budget
Wow! With your big budget, you can start up a classy restaurant, but this needs to be managed well by you. Yes, you. Because your budget is high and you need to recoup your money, it is advisable to do a lot of research – this is called feasibility studies. In fact, if you do not have a very big budget, this is still very crucial.
Since high-class clients love luxury, getting a big space in an attractive location will give you an edge over those starting with a small budget. And since you have more money to employ a professional cook, soon you can join the league of top restaurants in Nigeria.
This article was written by Jolaosho Aderinsola, BA (Hons) English graduate working as a content writer for http://www.curzonandjones.com.
