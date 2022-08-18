News
Goldman Sachs CEO apologizes for DJ party during lockdown
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has apologized to the Wall Street bank’s board for hosting a party in the Hamptons at the height of the coronavirus pandemic – a violation of social distancing guidelines, according to a report.
Solomon, who moonlights as DJ D-Sol, has apologized to Goldman’s board for the incident, the Financial Times reported.
In the summer of 2020, Solomon opened for The Chainsmokers at a charity night in the Hamptons.
Revelers who attended the party flouted social distancing rules that required people to stay at least six feet apart in a bid to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The party in Southampton sparked outrage and prompted then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to announce an investigation.
When he’s not running one of the world’s largest investment banks, Solomon performs as a DJ at music festivals, including the four-day Lollapalooza extravaganza in Chicago last month.
Solomon has earned a reputation as a flamboyant Wall Street executive who enjoys rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous.
He recently appeared on the hit Showtime series “Billions” and he also made an appearance in a Netflix documentary about pop star Jennifer Lopez.
But Solomon’s leadership at the bank has come under scrutiny, particularly over his so far unsuccessful efforts to diversify income streams.
Under Solomon, Goldman dabbled in retail banking, asset management and transactions to compete with Morgan Stanley.
According to FT, Goldman has yet to make a profit with its online banking division, Marcus, which launched six years ago.
The company is reportedly reassessing spending plans related to Marcus.
Over the past five years, Goldman’s stock price has lagged behind Morgan Stanley. It is also neck and neck with another Wall Street rival, JPMorgan Chase.
But much like predecessor Lloyd Blankfein’s helm, Goldman’s bread and butter remains commercial and investment banking, according to FT.
Shortly after Solomon took over as CEO in 2018, he surprised Goldman officials by requesting a private plane, according to FT.
New York Post
News
Off-duty Chicago cop charged with pinning Park Ridge teen to sidewalk charged with misconduct and aggravated battery – NBC Chicago
An off-duty Chicago police officer is facing felony charges after he was seen pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground last month, the Park Ridge Police Department said in a statement Thursday. hurry.
Cook County State’s Attorney Michael Vitelllaro, 49, has been charged with official misconduct and aggravated assault, both of which are felonies.
On Thursday, Vitellaro surrendered to the Park Ridge Police Department and was taken to the Cook County Courthouse for a bail hearing, the statement said.
The incident happened on the evening of July 1 in the suburb of Park Ridge at 100 S. Northwest Hwy outside a Starbucks.
In a video clip posted by Nicole Nieves, the teenager’s mother, a man is seen pressing his knee against his son’s back outside the cafe.
According to the video, the man, who identifies himself as a Chicago police officer, says he suspected the teen of stealing his son’s bike.
“He’s taking my son’s bike,” the man says in the video.
The teen’s friends are also seen in the video trying to help him up, shouting at the officer that he was doing nothing wrong.
“No he is not!” shout the teenager’s friends in the clip.
Nieves called the friends’ actions “courageous and courageous,” and attorney Antonio Romanucci echoed those sentiments at a press conference on Wednesday.
“If it wasn’t for the boys, we don’t know what could have happened,” he said.
After the incident, the teenager’s family called for criminal charges to be brought against the officer, with Nieves arguing it was a clear case of racial profiling.
“We see the bias of an off-duty cop taking advantage of a dark, Afro-haired, smaller boy choosing to take justice into his own hands with physical force,” she said. “A clear abuse of his position of authority, an authority intended to protect my son.”
A Park Ridge Police spokesperson said the officer identified himself to authorities responding to the scene after the incident. The family last month filed a criminal complaint with Park Ridge Police, with Chief Frank Kaminski saying the charges were a possibility.
“Yes, there is the potential for charges,” he said. “We took this very seriously, and personally I find the images in this video very disturbing.”
Nieves says the video shows the off-duty officer using excessive physical force and pointed out that his son was not resisting even as his friends tried to help him.
Park Ridge parents are speaking out after they say their 14-year-old son was pinned to the pavement, one knee pressed to his back, by an off-duty Chicago police officer who believed the boy stole his son’s bike.
“What do we see? We see a frightened, but controlled and oddly calm child under the force of a grown man who puts excessive physical pressure on him. A grown man who didn’t use his words before using violence,” she said.
She also criticized community members who may jump to conclusions by watching the video.
“A lot of people are going to see the video and make judgments. ‘He had to do something first, all teenagers are in trouble these days, he shouldn’t touch other people’s property’, and so on. sequel,” she said.
As an investigation continues and the family considers legal action, the boy’s parents are concerned about the long-term effects the incident could have on him.
“The very thought of what could have been worse is heavy to bear, but it was a very traumatic experience for all of us,” Nieves said.
“At this time we are concerned about his mental well-being and his emotional well-being as well,” added Angel Nieves, the teenager’s father.
NBC Chicago
News
Twins’ Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda develop strong bond
Jose Miranda describes Carlos Correa as a big brother, always there with a word of advice. Correa takes it one step further.
“He’s my son. Jose’s my son,” Correa said. “That’s what I call him. He’s my son.”
No matter how they want to define their relationship, one thing is clear: The two Twins infielders have developed a strong bond this season, with Correa becoming one of the rookie’s biggest advocates.
In the days before the trade deadline, Correa, 27, spent his time trying to get the message across to Twins decision-makers that Miranda, 24, who is hitting .286 with a .805 OPS and 12 home runs in 79 games this season, should be untouchable because he is a big part of the organization’s future. As Eduardo Pérez assembles Puerto Rico’s World Baseball Classic team, Correa, once again went to bat for Miranda, telling Pérez that the infielder needed to be in the lineup.
Correa’s interest in Miranda is born out of his desire to see Miranda, a fellow Puerto Rican, be great — and the strong conviction that he can be, if he has the right resources. The two didn’t know each other before this season, though Miranda did play on a team back in Puerto Rico with Correa’s younger brother, J.C. Correa.
“We don’t get many Puerto Rican players in the big leagues that become successful, become superstars, and I want him to become one of those,” Correa said. “I want him to be a special player for a long time, so I just want him to have the right information that I didn’t have when I was his age, that I wish I had. I want to give it to him and for him to use it.”
What kind of information?
Some of it is approach at the plate, some of it is how to craft a sustainable routine, some is feeding him what might be a hard truth.
About a month and a half ago, when he noticed Miranda had added a few pounds, Correa said he “called him out on it,” telling him that he is more valuable to the team if he can play both first and third base, and if he put on too much weight, third base might be out of the equation.
“I told him, ‘You’ve got go get on a diet. You’ve got to work out. You’ve got to get on a routine,’ and right away he did that,” Correa said. “He’s lost like nine, 10 pounds already and you can see him. He looks really fit. He looks very strong. He’s been swinging it great. I want him not to just be a good player, I want him to be a great player.”
Miranda, who was the Twins’ minor-league player of the year last season, was called up on May 2. But the start to his career was anything but smooth. In his first 19 games in the big leagues, Miranda hit .164 with a .484 OPS, earning himself a demotion to Triple-A. But the very next day, Miranda was recalled after Royce Lewis landed on the injured list. From that point on, he has hit .325 with a .908 OPS and 67 hits in 60 games.
When things weren’t going well, Correa was in his ear, offering words of encouragement. During that time period, Miranda said Correa was telling him to slow the game down and keep the trust in himself.
“He just tells me I remind him when he was a rookie in the league and he was coming up,” Miranda said. “He’s like, ‘Man, I want you to do good, you’ve got good talent, I feel like you can have a really good career,’ so he’s always giving me advice, helping me out. … He wants me to work hard every day, do my best out there, which I mean I like that from him. He’s always pushing me to be better.”
That’s also when Miranda started going to Correa’s hotel room while on road trips, where Miranda said they would talk for hours about hitting and watch videos from a season ago to assess what Miranda was doing differently.
At least once a road trip, Miranda said, they still do this. Sometimes, others — like Jorge Polanco, Nick Gordon and Gary Sánchez — join them. Sometimes, it’s just the two of them.
“When you see them talking, having baseball conversations, going out of their way to find each other, whether it be on the plane or anywhere else, and work through things as teammates, I think they have a mutual respect for each other,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… One guy has a ton of experience and ability and a young player who I think Carlos always believes does a lot of things right. In addition to having the ability and showing it and playing so well, he has a desire to be excellent at what he does. You add all of that together and it’s a perfect place for two guys to forge a relationship.”
News
Syrma SGS Tech IPO was subscribed 32.61 times last day
New Delhi:
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Syrma SGS Technology was subscribed 32.61 times during the last day of Thursday.
The Rs 840 crore IPO received bids for 93,14,84,536 shares against 2,85,63,816 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 87.56x subscription, Non-Institutional Investors received 17.50x and Retail Individual Investors (RII) 5.53x.
The IPO had a new issuance of equity shares totaling Rs 766 crore and a sale offer of up to 33,69,360 equity shares.
The offer price was between 209 and 220 rupees per share.
On Thursday, Syrma SGS Technology raised Rs 252 crore from anchor investors.
It was the first company to tap into the primary market in two and a half months. Previously, the Aether Industries IPO was open for public subscription from May 24-26.
Net proceeds from the new issue will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements to expand manufacturing, R&D facilities, long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Syrma SGS is a technology driven engineering and design company specializing in turnkey Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS). Its customers include TVS Motor Company, AO Smith India Water Products, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solution, Eureka Forbes and Total Power Europe BV.
DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities were the managers of the offer.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
The Big Ten’s new $7 billion media rights deal will string the conference’s top football games across three major networks each week, creating an NFL-style television schedule on Saturdays.
The Big Ten announced Thursday it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference’s football and basketball games.
The deals go into effect in 2023, expire in 2030 and eventually will allow the conference’s soon-to-be 16 member universities to share more than $1 billion per year, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Big Ten and network officials were not disclosing financial details publicly, but the deal is believed to be the richest ever on an annual basis for a college sports property. The large increase in revenue to the conference won’t kick in until the third year of the deal and gradually will increase over the final five years.
“I think what it does, it affords us the opportunity to make sure that we can continually do the things we need to do to take care of our student-athletes, to fortify our institutions, to build our programs,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the AP.
The Big Ten currently has 14 members, stretching from Rutgers and Maryland on the East Coast to Nebraska across the Midwest, and covering some of the biggest media markets in the country, including New York, Philadelphia and Chicago.
In 2024, Southern California and UCLA are scheduled to join the Big Ten, adding the Los Angeles market to its footprint.
With ESPN out of the equation for Big Ten football after a 40-year relationship, the league is set to lock down three prominent time slots with its network partners.
Fox, which has shared the rights to the Big Ten with ESPN since 2017 and owns a majority stake in the Big Ten Network, will continue to feature noon Eastern time as its primary game of the day.
Fox and its cable network FS1 will have the rights to more than two dozen football games, at least 45 men’s basketball games and women’s basketball games.
CBS, starting in 2024, will replace the Southeastern Conference game of the week at 3:30 p.m. Eastern — that is moving to ABC — with a Big Ten game.
CBS will carry 14-15 Big Ten football games a season from 2024-29, including a Black Friday game. Unlike with its longtime SEC deal, CBS will not be guaranteed the first selection of football games each week with the Big Ten. Fox, CBS and NBC will hold a draft for games, allowing each network some opportunities for first selection in a given week.
In 2023, CBS will carry seven Big Ten games while it still has the SEC on CBS at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. The network will continue to be the home of Big Ten men’s basketball, including the conference tournament semifinals and finals, and it will begin airing the women’s basketball tournament championship.
“When we did our financial analysis, and looked at the major markets — even before USC and UCLA — and the national footprint of the Big Ten, it was a very attractive deal for us,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “And I think the money is fair. It’s unprecedented. They’re the largest deals in the history of college football.”
Starting in 2023, NBC will launch “Big Ten Saturday Night” in prime time and broadcast 15-16 games per season. The agreement with NBC also includes eight football games and dozens of men’s and women’s basketball games per season to be exclusively streamed on Peacock, the network’s online subscription service. NBC also has a separate, longstanding broadcast deal with Notre Dame, which remains unaffiliated with a conference.
Each network will air the Big Ten’s championship football game at least once during the length of the deals, with Fox securing the rights to four (2023, ’25, ’27 and ’29).
Warren spent more than two decades working as an executive in the front office of three NFL teams. He said the Big Ten’s vision for its new broadcast deal was modeled after an NFL Sunday, with three consecutive marquee games across three different networks, airing from noon to nearly midnight Eastern.
“I just thought where we were in the Big Ten, we had a very unique opportunity because we have the institutions that could do it,” Warren said. “We have the fan avidity. We have the breadth, we have the historical foundation, that we were in a position to really do something unique with three powerful brands in Fox, CBS and NBC.”
The Big Ten’s alignment with three traditional networks shows that while streaming might be the future, linear television is not dead.
“It may be dying in certain aspects. You could say things like scripted dramas. Sitcoms. But for sports and news, it’s never been stronger,” retired former president Fox Sports Network Bob Thompson said.
“The conferences or leagues are a little reticent to make that big of a jump from the wide, wide distribution of broadcast television,” he added. “Now you’re going to jump to the streaming service, which in the big scheme of things, the numbers are still relatively small in terms of how many people watch and use them.”
News
Turkey’s central bank cuts rates in surprise move
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s central bank unexpectedly lowered key interest rates for the first time in eight months on Thursday, resuming an unconventional policy demanded by the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan which triggered a currency crisis last year.
The bank said it cut its benchmark interest rate to 13% from 14%, pushing the Turkish lira lower and yields higher.
wsj
News
California Army’s first firefighting team will soon be deployed to fight wildfires
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — It’s called the country’s first. A California Army firefighting team that will soon help fight wildfires and they will do it inside the state’s fire trucks.
A team of military personnel will soon be ready to deploy to help fight fires across the state.
Images of their new vehicles may make it look like they’re in big pickup trucks, but they’re actually four-wheel-drive fire trucks that haul 300 gallons of water each. They will soon have military personnel in their midst, ready to fight the California wildfires.
RESOURCES: How to prepare for wildfires, heat waves, drought and power outages
“This program will put five fire engines and 20 firefighters on the front lines,” said Brian Marshall, fire chief for the California Bureau of Emergency Services.
This is called a response team, which you may have heard of. But what is new here is the partnership. You have state fire trucks, but with California National Guard men and women inside those vehicles. It is said to be a first of its kind in the country. The goal here is to help better contain the fires.
“From my perspective, this new deal is important because it just means there are more units that can get to the fires faster,” says scientist and researcher Chris Field.
RELATED: CAL FIRE showcases new planes and technologies to fight wildfires
He is also director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment. He has written extensively on firefighting and although he is optimistic, he believes that we need to do better in all areas, firefighting, fire prevention and funding for these methods.
“We are still struggling to achieve the level of investment that will be needed to anticipate the problem, on a schedule that really works for people,” Field says.
Chief Marshall says the five trucks and 20 military personnel will respond to fires together and go into areas where big engines can’t go. But even then, there will be challenges.
“What you’ve seen in northern California over the past few weeks is a series of lightning fires that have happened, and during those flash thunderstorm type events, you end up with high winds, and you end up with a fire that starts with a lightning strike and burns 20,000 acres in just a few hours,” Chief Marshall said.
MORE: Tips to help and stay safe during and after a wildfire
But the new state engines with these military crews are something more that we didn’t have in the past. Field thinks we’re on the right track.
“This summer we have had some catastrophic fires, but the total area that has been burned is not as bad as it has been in recent years and I am optimistic that we are starting to see some of the results of the investments made. , “said Champ.
As for when we’ll see that strike team in action, Chief Marshall says the trucks were delivered on Tuesday.
The crews are training now and the goal is to have them ready for fire deployment before the summer is over and that is just over a month away.
App users: for a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Goldman Sachs CEO apologizes for DJ party during lockdown
Off-duty Chicago cop charged with pinning Park Ridge teen to sidewalk charged with misconduct and aggravated battery – NBC Chicago
Snook Showcases The importance of Community Engagement Through BBT-Themed Rooms For Partner Projects
Artist Vs Craftsman Vs Artisan
Twins’ Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda develop strong bond
Syrma SGS Tech IPO was subscribed 32.61 times last day
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
Cryptocurrency Market Drains $50B As Bitcoin Touches Weekly Lows
Cheap Website Promotion – Top 5 Tips For Affordable SEO Article Writing
Turkey’s central bank cuts rates in surprise move
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think