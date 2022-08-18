Gop Group Apologizes For Mistakenly Posting Kkk Image

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Republican group in Alabama is apologizing after accidentally using a GOP elephant photo that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery.

The Lawrence County Republican Party intended to post an image of the GOP elephant on its Facebook page, but ended up using one in which the white spaces between the animal’s legs were drawn to look like hooded Klansmen.

A party official said the image was pulled from the results of a Google search and immediately replaced once the error was detected.

“I would like to offer a deep and sincere apology for a photo that temporarily appeared on this page last night. A Google search image of a GOP elephant was used and later found to have hidden images that do not represent not the opinions or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party,” Shannon Terry wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the use of the image.

“As president, I take full responsibility for the error,” Terry added.

The image had been used in a 2020 article in Mother Jones accusing the GOP of racism.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, a Democratic lawmaker from Huntsville, blasted the use of the image. “Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image”, Daniels wrote on Twitter.