Harmful algae called ‘Heterosigma akashiwo’ is spreading in San Francisco Bay, turning the water brown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Looking across the bay from San Francisco, you might notice that it looks a little murky.

Experts say the reason is a potentially harmful algal bloom spreading through Bay Area waters. It’s called Heterosigma akashiwo and that’s what makes the water in the bay so dirty and brown.

“About three weeks ago, the last week of July, we started getting reports of a very unusual brown discoloration in the water,” San Francisco Baykeeper scientist Ian Wren told ABC7. News. “Shortly after we learned that the Department of Public Health had taken samples around Jack London Square and they had identified the species causing this bloom.”

San Francisco Baykeeper scientists, including Wren and field investigator Aundi Mevoli, are studying the algae closely. They took water samples from different parts of the bay and sent them to a lab in Richmond for analysis. He said they had seen the algae around San Francisco, Oakland, Emeryville, Berkeley and Richmond. It has also been reported from other areas, including Lake Merritt.

“We don’t know exactly what caused it,” Wren said. “There are physical factors that could have triggered this bloom. For example, it’s been relatively clear, the winds have calmed down a bit, we have warmer waters, however, it’s really difficult to associate what is causing this type of flowering.”

According to San Francisco Baykeeper, the last time an algal bloom like this happened in the San Francisco Bay Area was in 2004. It’s not clear if it’s growing back now, but Wren said the Nutrients polluting the bay are a major factor.

“There are about 40 wastewater treatment plants that put a lot of phosphorus and nitrogen into the water,” Wren said. “And it’s the building block of algae like this.”

“Normally the conditions are such that the bay is rather cloudy, it is difficult for sunlight to penetrate it, the bay is very choppy and it prevents the growth of large flowers like this,” he said. added. “Right now we’re in this situation where they’ve really taken off and we don’t really know when that’s going to stop.”

Wren said algae can kill shellfish and other sea life. It is not believed to be harmful to humans or pets.

“However, the cities of Alameda, Oakland, Alameda County and East Bay Parks have issued advisories advising against recreating in water,” Wren said.

Wren said the way to prevent future outbreaks is to reduce the amount of nutrients flowing into the bay. He said that if not, current conditions combined with climate change could lead to even more common – and potentially worse – algae outbreaks.

“It’s entirely conceivable that in other years a different type of species could take off and with much more detrimental consequences,” Wren said. “Things like higher temperatures, more upwelling of nutrients from the ocean, changes in headline circulation and wind patterns, these are all things that really produce a lot of unknowns but could still trigger a lot of these blooms. Not just in the San Francisco Bay Area but all over California.”

Recycling and waste treatment wetlands are among the strategies that Wren and Mevoli say could make a difference.

“I’m quite discouraged,” Mevoli said. “Hopefully with a better policy we can ensure that there is not too much nutrient loading in the bay which would make this a recurring event year after year.”

The California Department of Public Health sent the following statement regarding the discovery of Heterosigma akashiwo:

California Department of Public Health (CDPH) staff consulted with the Regional Water Quality Control Board (RWQCB) at their request and used microscopy to identify marine plankton. The presumptive identification of the abundant plankton species was Heterosigma akashiwo, a single-celled flagellate that is not known to cause human disease (but has been documented to contribute to fish kills). A general precaution is that people and their pets do not enter the water during times of heavy blooms or discolored water; however, issues regarding water quality, ecosystem health, safety, origin, extent and related concerns regarding this situation should be addressed by the RWQCB.

