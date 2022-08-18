News
Harmful algae called ‘Heterosigma akashiwo’ is spreading in San Francisco Bay, turning the water brown
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Looking across the bay from San Francisco, you might notice that it looks a little murky.
Experts say the reason is a potentially harmful algal bloom spreading through Bay Area waters. It’s called Heterosigma akashiwo and that’s what makes the water in the bay so dirty and brown.
“About three weeks ago, the last week of July, we started getting reports of a very unusual brown discoloration in the water,” San Francisco Baykeeper scientist Ian Wren told ABC7. News. “Shortly after we learned that the Department of Public Health had taken samples around Jack London Square and they had identified the species causing this bloom.”
San Francisco Baykeeper scientists, including Wren and field investigator Aundi Mevoli, are studying the algae closely. They took water samples from different parts of the bay and sent them to a lab in Richmond for analysis. He said they had seen the algae around San Francisco, Oakland, Emeryville, Berkeley and Richmond. It has also been reported from other areas, including Lake Merritt.
RELATED: Toxic Algae Bloom in Oakland’s Lake Temescal Drives Beach Closure
“We don’t know exactly what caused it,” Wren said. “There are physical factors that could have triggered this bloom. For example, it’s been relatively clear, the winds have calmed down a bit, we have warmer waters, however, it’s really difficult to associate what is causing this type of flowering.”
According to San Francisco Baykeeper, the last time an algal bloom like this happened in the San Francisco Bay Area was in 2004. It’s not clear if it’s growing back now, but Wren said the Nutrients polluting the bay are a major factor.
“There are about 40 wastewater treatment plants that put a lot of phosphorus and nitrogen into the water,” Wren said. “And it’s the building block of algae like this.”
VIDEO: Microplastic meets petroleum: ‘Plastitar’ could be a new class of ocean pollutant
“Normally the conditions are such that the bay is rather cloudy, it is difficult for sunlight to penetrate it, the bay is very choppy and it prevents the growth of large flowers like this,” he said. added. “Right now we’re in this situation where they’ve really taken off and we don’t really know when that’s going to stop.”
Wren said algae can kill shellfish and other sea life. It is not believed to be harmful to humans or pets.
“However, the cities of Alameda, Oakland, Alameda County and East Bay Parks have issued advisories advising against recreating in water,” Wren said.
Wren said the way to prevent future outbreaks is to reduce the amount of nutrients flowing into the bay. He said that if not, current conditions combined with climate change could lead to even more common – and potentially worse – algae outbreaks.
“It’s entirely conceivable that in other years a different type of species could take off and with much more detrimental consequences,” Wren said. “Things like higher temperatures, more upwelling of nutrients from the ocean, changes in headline circulation and wind patterns, these are all things that really produce a lot of unknowns but could still trigger a lot of these blooms. Not just in the San Francisco Bay Area but all over California.”
Recycling and waste treatment wetlands are among the strategies that Wren and Mevoli say could make a difference.
“I’m quite discouraged,” Mevoli said. “Hopefully with a better policy we can ensure that there is not too much nutrient loading in the bay which would make this a recurring event year after year.”
The California Department of Public Health sent the following statement regarding the discovery of Heterosigma akashiwo:
California Department of Public Health (CDPH) staff consulted with the Regional Water Quality Control Board (RWQCB) at their request and used microscopy to identify marine plankton. The presumptive identification of the abundant plankton species was Heterosigma akashiwo, a single-celled flagellate that is not known to cause human disease (but has been documented to contribute to fish kills). A general precaution is that people and their pets do not enter the water during times of heavy blooms or discolored water; however, issues regarding water quality, ecosystem health, safety, origin, extent and related concerns regarding this situation should be addressed by the RWQCB.
News
Deputy in shooting involving officer in El Paso County identified
An El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy who fired his weapon during a gunfight with a suspect who allegedly shot and killed Deputy Andrew Peery has been identified.
Deputy Dan Carey has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.
On August 7, Peery was shot outside a house in the Security-Widefield area in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive. Officers found the body of a woman in the front yard of the house.
John Paz, 33, fired at the deputies hitting Peery and Carey returned fire, the statement said. Fountain Police and Colorado State Patrol were also at the scene.
“While the El Paso County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death of all three individuals, the deaths of Deputy Peery and the adult female are being investigated as homicides committed by John Paz,” the sheriff’s office said.
No Fountain officers or state troopers fired a weapon during the incident. Paz was found dead inside the home, “due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said.
Carey has worked in the Sheriff’s Office since 2018 and is assigned to the Patrol Division.
The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigating agency for the shooting involving an officer. The CSPD will also investigate the shooting deaths of Peery and the woman found at the scene.
News
Pakistan is becoming a ‘banana republic’, says Imran Khan
Islamabad:
Pakistan is “becoming a banana republic”, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday amid controversy surrounding the arrest of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who he says the leader of the PTI, is a plot to target him and his party.
Gill was arrested by police on August 9, after making controversial comments on television against the Pakistani military that were deemed “highly hateful and seditious” by the country’s media authorities.
A local court on Wednesday approved a two-day physical pretrial detention of Gill at the request of Islamabad police. The court’s remand of Gill to Islamabad police custody comes after a court rejected a police request to extend his physical pre-trial detention by two days.
According to the Dawn newspaper, the judge also ordered the investigator to have the respondent medically examined and submit a report to the court.
Imran Khan’s party claimed that Gill had already been tortured in police custody and that his life was still in danger.
“To descend into a banana republic. The civilized world will be shocked at our levels of barbarism. The worst thing is that an easy target has been chosen to set an example through torture and without a fair trial,” Imran Khan tweeted. with the video. de Gill taken to hospital.
“Meanwhile, people like NS, Maryam, MFR, AZ, all of whom have in the worst way and repeatedly attacked state institutions with malicious and targeted statements against them, get away with it without even a hint of reprimand,” he said in another tweet.
Meanwhile, the PTI leader who is close associate of Imran Khan has been transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for a medical problem.
Imran Khan expressed concern over Shahbaz Gill’s return to pre-trial detention.
“He is in a fragile mental and physical state due to the torture inflicted on him when he was abducted and taken to an undisclosed location and then back to the police station. This is part of a conspiracy to forcibly target me and PTI to get false statements against us, like what they did against social media activists,” he added.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has also expressed concern over the court’s decision to remand Gill.
“Any allegations that he was mistreated while in pretrial detention should also be investigated fairly and transparently,” the commission tweeted.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
Boxing’s top ten pound-for-pound list sees Oleksandr Usyk top ahead of Canelo Alvarez, as the Ukrainian becomes the first heavyweight to take the top spot since Mike Tyson, while Tyson Fury also features
Canelo Alvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol shook up the pound-for-pound roster in May.
With boxing’s universally recognized top fighter now beaten, he could no longer hold the top spot on talkSPORT.com’s list and so Oleksandr Usyk took his place as pound-for-pound king.
Usyk also took No. 1 in Ring Magazine’s rankings – the first time a heavyweight has claimed the job since Mike Tyson was undisputed champion in his prime more than 30 years ago – although Ring has since replaced the Ukrainian by Naoya Inoue.
Prior to climbing to the top of the heavyweight division, Usyk’s heavyweight run was one of the most impressive accomplishments a fighter has produced in modern boxing history.
In just 15 fights, the Ukrainian became the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO world champion.
What made the whole campaign more impressive was the fact that he did it all on the outside floor.
When Usyk won his first world title against Krzysztof Glowacki in 2016, he did it in Glowacki’s home country of Poland.
He went on to beat Michael Hunter in America, Marco Huck in Germany, Mairis Briedis in Latvia, Murat Gassiev in Russia and Tony Bellew in the UK.
Now as a heavyweight he has also beaten Anthony Joshua in a big upset to win the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.
The pound-for-pound argument is probably one of the most controversial in sport and every fan seems to have a unique opinion on it.
Some rank the best fighters in the world based solely on how they perform – how they look.
Some just rank them based on their resumes and rate who has the best recorded wins.
Some also factor in other factors like activity and official results, which means it all becomes one big confusing mess.
Therefore, talkSPORT.com will lay out their criteria (based roughly on Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound criteria) for this list right now:
CRITERIA
- Result – The official result always stands and ultimately prevails over other factors. The other three are equally important.
- Performance – How a fighter wins or loses.
- Summary – Opponents beaten/titles won.
- Activity – How often does a fighter fight high level opposition
10. Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs)
9. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-3, 41 KOs)
8. Vasyl Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs)
7. Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs)
6. Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs)
5. Errol Spence (28-0, 22 KOs)
4. Naoya Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs)
3. Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs)
2. Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs)
1. Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs)
News
Vince McMahon donated $5 million to Donald Trump’s foundation, WWE claims
Vince McMahon (L) and Donald Trump attend a WWE press conference at Austin Straubel International Airport on June 22, 2009 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Mark A. Wallenfang | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Former World Wrestling Entertainment boss Vince McMahon paid $5 million of approximately $20 million in previously unrecorded expenses to Donald Trump’s foundation in 2007 and 2009, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.
The report comes weeks after McMahon retired as CEO of the company amid investigations into silent payments he made in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct. WWE has since said its board’s independent investigation into the matter is “substantially complete.”
While the majority of the $20 million in payouts went to women who accused McMahon and another WWE executive of sexual misconduct, an additional $5 million was used for unrelated purposes, according to a recent filing. of titles.
The $5 million represented charitable donations to the now-disbanded Donald J. Trump Foundation, the Journal reported, citing sources. The donations were made for two years during which Trump made appearances at WWE televised events.
WWE did not immediately return a request for comment.
Trump dissolved that foundation as part of a settlement with the New York State Attorney General’s office in 2018, when a lawsuit alleged Trump misused the charity’s funds for his presidential campaign. 2016, to pay legal settlements and promote his business.
This news comes less than a month after the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors launched investigations into the $14.6 million in payments made by McMahon to settle allegations of sexual misconduct.
The $5 million in contribution payments should have been categorized as a corporate expense because McMahon was a major shareholder and the payments benefited the company, a WWE attorney told the WSJ.
The first of two appearances resulted in a $1 million fee for Trump and a $4 million McMahons personal contribution to his foundation. For his second appearance, Trump was paid $100,000, and McMahon and his wife, Linda, donated $1 million to the foundation.
While the $5 million appeared on the foundation’s tax returns as coming directly from WWE, the company said in its security filings this month that the payments came directly from McMahon personally.
Vince McMahon is still WWE’s largest shareholder despite having left the company. He bought the company from his father about 40 years ago and turned it into a global powerhouse. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, now works as co-CEO, along with executive Nick Khan.
Linda McMahon served as Chief of the Small Business Administration in Trump’s cabinet. Trump, who hosted two Wrestlemania events in Atlantic City in the 1980s, is enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.
Read the full Wall Street Journal report.
News
NASA’s Nicole Aunapu Mann will be the first Indigenous woman in space
This fall, NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann will be the first Native American woman in space.
Mann will join NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission as commander of the Dragon spacecraft, where she will be responsible for all phases of flight, from launch to re-entry, as well as a flight engineer, NASA announced earlier this month.
Mann, of Petaluma, Calif., is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California, according to Indian Country Today.
“It’s very exciting,” she told the outlet of becoming the first Indigenous woman in space. “I think it’s important that we communicate this to our community, so that other indigenous children, if they maybe thought it was not a possibility or realized that some of these barriers that existed before are really starting to break down. ”
John Herrington, an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Nation, became the first Native American man to fly in space in 2002. He carried the nation’s flag and a traditional flute on his 13-day journey.
Mann told ICT that she plans to bring a dreamcatcher her mother gave her, along with her wedding rings and surprise gifts her family is planning for her.
The expedition will be Mann’s first spaceflight since becoming an astronaut in 2013, when she was chosen as one of eight members of NASA’s 21st Astronaut Class.
Mann is also a colonel in the Marine Corps. She has numerous accolades to her name, including two Air Force Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, and the 2015 NASA Stephen D. Thorne Safety Award.
On the mission, Mann will be joined by fellow NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina.
The Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endurance spacecraft are scheduled to launch no earlier than September 29 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
News
AUD/USD Little Changed After Jobs Lost (But Unemployment Rate Beats!)
The Australian jobs report is here:
Read this article to find out why employment may fall and therefore also the unemployment rate.
I already see analysts dismissing the job losses:
- the labor market remains incredibly tight
- there are more vacancies than unemployed
- a 48-year low for the unemployment rate is big
And… they’re not wrong. Yes, that would have been a better report with jobs added, but that unemployment rate headline is going to be screamed in the headlines. This is a good thing.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics also issues an apology for the report (again, they are correct). The ABS says the drop in hours worked may be due to the combination of school holidays and work absences due to both COVID and the flu.
USD
USD
The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used on Christmas Island, the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as in the independent states of the Pacific. Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency. in the world, behind only the US dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen and the British pound. The currency is very important for the foreign exchange markets and is regularly used as a carry trade against other majors. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority responsible for managing and issuing banknotes in AUD. What factors affect the AUD? The AUD is more sensitive than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the main driver of the currency, including interest rate differentials. Beyond Australia, the prices of commodities such as precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause its value to fluctuate against other currencies. Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely watched given their correlation with the AUD. This is because the AUD is considered a base currency and also used as one of the most popular indicators of growth and risk in global financial markets. the mood of the global market is likely to drive the AUD higher, while if there is prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often fall. Domestically, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences its debt risk profile. This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes.
/USD down a few ticks:
