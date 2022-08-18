Jp Morgan’s Forecast: Ethereum Merge A Ray Of Hope For Coinbase

- Currently, over two million users registered for name and lookup services.
- There have been 2,008,833 ENS names.
A new record was made by the Ethereum Name Service.
Expansion of ENS
ENS needed five years to reach one million registrants, while only three and a half months were needed to reach the two million registration threshold. A Dune Analytics report states that as of this writing, 2,008,833 ENS names have been generated, with 526,821 unique participants and 375,010 primary names registered.
ENS Users Count (Source : Dune Analytics)
When users connect dapps to their Ethereum accounts, ENS names can be found and displayed by dapps since primary names enable Ethereum addresses to point to ENS names.
The .eth domain names created on the Ethereum blockchain are issued and renewed by the Ethereum Name Service. The domains can also be sold as NFTs, which are cryptographically distinct tokens that serve as evidence of ownership of either physical or digital objects. In place of the customary lengthy string of characters, an ENS name that is linked to an Ethereum wallet can be used as the address.
Unstoppable Domains, ENS’s major competition, just raised $65 million in a Series A fundraising round, valuing the company at $1 billion. Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Doge, and other blockchains can all use ENS addresses. A profile photo can be attached and used across web3 sites and dApps, and it can even be used to host IPFS websites.
