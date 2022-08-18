News
Man charged with St. Paul murder 15 years ago found and arrested in Florida
A St. Paul murder suspect who was charged 15 years ago and never stood trial was arrested last week in Florida.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of Tajiddin Akbar at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Akbar in 2007 with participating in a drive-by shooting on St. Paul’s West Side, and a warrant was issued for his arrest at the time.
On March 7, 2007, 20-year-old Robert Renville was fatally shot with a high-powered rifle, possibly an AK-47, while sitting in a car near Ohio and Stevens streets, according to authorities. There may have been a dozen shots fired and two other people in the car were wounded in the shooting.
Lionell Thomas, Lamont Wilson and Akbar were charged the same month as the shooting. Thomas and Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in what prosecutors say stemmed from a dispute over a $100 cocaine deal gone bad.
Police described Akbar, who was 25 at the time, as “armed and dangerous” in 2007. Now that he’s in custody in Broward County, authorities in Minnesota and Florida will work together to extradite him back to Minnesota to face trial.
“Bringing someone who commits such an egregious act in our community to account does not have an expiration date in Ramsey County,” Choi said in a statement.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says his appendix ruptured, prompting surgery
CINCINNATI — What initially looked like an uneasiness for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow turned into a more serious and urgent matter, he said Wednesday.
At his first press conference since his appendectomy on July 26, Burrow said his appendix had ruptured, prompting surgery. The third-year player will continue his progress on Wednesday as he takes part in team drills in training for the first time since the procedure.
It’s part of the plan to prepare Burrow for the start of the regular season on Sept. 11.
Burrow said he was looking to gain weight and get his body back to pre-surgery shape ahead of the team’s Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He said he didn’t expect to play in the pre-season. “I think it will be okay,” Burrow said. “We have a good plan when it comes to nutrition and the weight room and all that. I’m feeling good right now and I’m going to keep feeling better.”
Information available at the time indicated that it was more of a routine procedure. However, that turned out not to be the case once Burrow was examined.
“It wasn’t normal appendicitis you heard about,” Burrow said. “I didn’t really feel much. I just got checked out and had a bit of discomfort, so we thought we’d get it checked out. Turns out I had it. So we had to fix it.”
While Burrow was on the mend, he watched practices from a medical cart. Even though he couldn’t participate, Burrow said he wanted to be with his teammates so he could mentally get back on track with defending champions AFC.
“You’re in the hospital for several days and you start to feel like a sick person,” Burrow said. “So you want to hang out with the guys and feel healthy again.”
He declined to reveal how much weight he had lost as a result of the operation. Burrow said doctors allowed him to start throwing footballs two weeks after the procedure.
On Sunday, he ramped things up with his first official practice. He participated in individual drills and took all throwing reps in a 7-on-7 drill, a cue that signaled how good he was feeling. Burrow said he didn’t have the preferred speed on his throws, a side effect of the surgery.
“When they cut you up and do all that stuff, your heart is going to lose muscle and strength just to get that back,” Burrow said.
This marks the last preseason anomaly for Burrow since entering the NFL. In 2020, his rookie preseason was disrupted by COVID-19 and featured no games. Last year, Burrow played a series in the preseason finale after major knee surgery ended his rookie season.
“I would love to have a normal offseason at some point,” Burrow said. “It would be great. To start the season feeling as good as possible, but that hasn’t been the reality for three years. Make the most of what you have.
“We will try again next year.”
espn
‘Just making sure we’re all on the right page’: How a recent leadership meeting might have sparked the Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox had a rough recent trip, dropping five of eight against the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals.
They returned home Friday for a series against the Detroit Tigers, and closer Liam Hendriks said manager Tony La Russa that weekend called a meeting with players in the leadership group.
“Just making sure we’re all on the right page, making sure we’re all united and making sure that if there was anything we needed to air, it was a safe space,” Hendriks said before Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field. He first revealed the meeting on WMVP-AM 1000.
“But the message of the entire thing was positivity. Make sure you’re a united front on positivity and make sure we breed that because these eight to 10 guys (in the meeting), let it seep into every single person. So if I’m positive, two people next to me will become. It seeps in. It seems to have worked out all right over the last little bit. Hopefully we can keep it going.”
The Sox entered Wednesday a season-high five games over .500 and one game behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. They won the first five games of the homestand, three against the Tigers and two against the Astros.
La Russa said the meeting produced a “couple of tweaks to how we prepare that were helpful.”
“But there wasn’t anything that we haven’t stressed and the team hasn’t represented,” La Russa said. “Agree or disagree, it’s really not important. But we didn’t get to the point where we stayed alive without having something special in that clubhouse. We had ups and downs, we had tough losses, and we’d come out the next day and play. So that part, which is important, the head, heart and guts of this club, has always been there. And now it’s a reason for us to get excited.”
Hendriks said José Abreu’s comments were among those that stood out.
“One thing that was stated by Abreu was how our confidence turned into cockiness,” Hendriks said. “That’s one thing that several have said is the complacency level is we just expected to come in and roll over like we did last year. That hasn’t been the case. That was not necessarily due to other teams blowing us out of the water or anything like that. It’s been to our own detriment of us thinking we can go out there and roll over teams and be expected to win.
“But I don’t think we are too far on recalling and remembering the times we did beat our own division rivals rather than how hard some of those games were to win and what we had to do in those games to actually win. Now looking back on it I think a lot of guys are realizing it’s not just an easy thing to be able to go and win the division two years in a row. That’s something hopefully we can get back.”
La Russa agreed with Abreu’s assessment.
“It’s human nature, it’s what we all do, right?” La Russa said. “How does that turn? Have success, and success comes from never giving in, never giving up, keep trying to improve how you compare and compete. But a lot of it traces back to the club felt challenged that last period before (the All-Star break), 18 games in 17 days, what were we, 11-7? We had a good record.
“We were really tested. That’s why I say (the meeting is) the latest example of communication, which has been going on since spring training one way or another.”
Asked if Johnny Cueto’s statement last week of the team needing to ”show the fire that we have — if we have any,” factored into calling the meeting, La Russa said “Actually, no. I had talked to a couple of the guys several days before. The first chance we had we were going to do it.”
Before the game, the Sox placed infielder/outfielder Leury García on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain and recalled infielder Romy Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte.
“He had enough issues there where he (had to go on the injured list),” La Russa said of García. “But we’re very optimistic in 10 days he’ll be good to go.”
Gonzalez started at shortstop and batted ninth Wednesday. He is slashing .198/.282/.339 with five doubles, four home runs, 10 RBIs, 15 runs and five stolen bases in 33 games with Charlotte this season. He had three stints on the IL with the Knights.
Gonzalez said after getting sick on and off, he had his tonsils removed in late June.
“It’s been a roller coaster, but it’s great to be back, for sure,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez went 8-for-32 with three doubles, two RBIs and four runs in 10 games with the Sox last season.
Sox center fielder Luis Robert remained out with a sprained left wrist suffered Friday against the Tigers. La Russa said Robert received an injection Tuesday.
“The X-rays and everything, looks like it’s good for him to keep proceeding,” La Russa said. “It’s a question of when he can swing normally and not hold back.”
()
Republicans have overstepped the bounds of abortion ban, see support from Latinos eroding, Democratic pollster says
Republicans, not Democrats, are experiencing a greater erosion of support from Latino voters, in part because of the reversal of the landmark decision that legalized abortion, a Democratic pollster said Wednesday.
Fernand Amandi, a director of Bendixen & Amandi, said that in the key states of Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania – which have competitive races for governor and the US Senate this year – Latinos favor the maintaining legal abortion by wide margins: 30 points in Arizona, 40 in Nevada and 41 points in Pennsylvania.
Those numbers are “signs that, to me, suggest that Republicans are way over the line and alienating the Hispanic vote,” Amandi said.
He pointed out, however, that Florida presents a different scenario.
“Florida is an issue that a lot of people should be concerned about if they want to see the Democrats succeed. There’s an erosion issue in Florida. We’ve lost a tremendous amount of ground in Florida. However, I don’t necessarily see any Florida-like inversions in other states,” he said.
Amandi said if Latino voters’ performance with Barack Obama in 2012 — when he got 70% of the Latino vote — is used as a yardstick, there has been erosion for Democrats at the presidential level.
But he said his recent polling shows it would be a stretch to talk about a disappearance of Hispanic votes with the Democratic Party.
Polling for Latinos in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania took place in mid-May, ahead of the June 24 Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, but after the leak of a draft notice. Six hundred Latinos were surveyed in each state and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Latinos who said the overthrow of Roe v. Wade would affect their voting decision in the November midterm elections were more likely to say they would vote Democrat. Forty-five percent of all Hispanic voters in Arizona said they were more likely to vote Democratic, 40% in Nevada and 45% in Pennsylvania. A much smaller percentage, 15% said they were more motivated to vote Republican and the rest said the decision would have no impact.
Amandi and Democratic pollster Matt Barreto, who worked for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, spoke to reporters at a briefing hosted by America’s Voice, an immigrant advocacy group.
Their goal was to reshape the narrative that has been repeated since the 2020 election that Democrats’ Hispanic vote share is eroding globally.
“In the new data from 2021 and 2022, we haven’t seen any evidence of a shift, a realignment on partisanship, on ideology,” said Barretto, co-founder of BSP Research and alumnus of the polling company Latino Decisions. “It’s more that this frustration about the economy could still linger and Democrats should keep working and talking about it.”
Republicans rejected the views of Democratic pollsters.
“Reckless Democrat policies have led to inflation, skyrocketing crime and a war on parental rights and are leaving Hispanics behind,” GOP spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez said. in a press release. “Democrats can focus on winning the Latinx vote, but Republicans are working hard to deliver for Hispanic communities, and we’ll win their vote in November.
Amandi said polls in the three states showed the Republican brand and Donald Trump performing worse than Democrats and President Joe Biden in every state where Latinos were polled.
In U.S. Senate races, Democratic candidates lead with Hispanic voters in states whose margins are more similar to their leads in 2018 than in 2010. In gubernatorial races, candidates also hold wide advances with Latino voters, according to polling data.
Amandi said his poll showed tremendous enthusiasm for voting and predicted “record Hispanic turnout in numbers in this election.”
Follow Latin NBC on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.
nbcnews
Brett Baty smacks homer on second pitch he sees in first game as a Met
ATLANTA — Brett Baty is officially the new kid in the Mets’ clubhouse.
The 22-year-old, wearing a jersey number that matches his age, stood in a small room in the lower level of Truist Park on Wednesday and explained everything that’s happened to him over the last 24 hours.
“I got the call yesterday, got on a flight and got here last night,” Baty said. “I’m just super excited to get out there and start playing.”
He mentioned that the original plan was to have him join the Mets on Tuesday, but air travel has a way of ruining plans.
“I didn’t make the first flight, so here I am today.”
It didn’t take long for the kid to make an impact. In his first MLB at-bat, he turned a Jake Odorizzi curveball into a line drive home run. By going yard on the second pitch of his career, Baty became the fifth player in Mets history to hit a home run in their first ever at-bat. The 377-foot blast into right field put the Mets ahead 4-0 in the second inning and sent the dugout, as well as his family, into absolute hysterics.
Baty said that not putting any big expectations on himself will be key. He also said, very diplomatically if not entirely truthfully, that getting called up to the big leagues wasn’t on his mind at all. In a very polished answer far beyond his years, he told reporters that winning games for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets was his main focus until getting the MLB promotion.
For the first game of Baty’s career, he batted eighth and played third base behind Max Scherzer. There are very few debut scenarios that could be more intense than a Mets-Braves series with the two division rivals separated by 3.5 games, but the injuries the Mets have suffered over the past week didn’t afford them the opportunity to shield Baty from the spotlight.
“It’s what every kid dreams of, for sure,” Baty said. “To make my debut against the Atlanta Braves, playing for the New York Mets, is truly a dream come true.”
As a minor leaguer for both Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, Baty was still able to keep one eye on the big-league club. According to him, though, his mind didn’t immediately think he was next in line after Eduardo Escobar and Luis Guillorme went down.
“I saw the injuries, but I wasn’t really paying attention to that,” Baty said. “I was just going out there every single night and trying to get better at baseball.”
The youngster from Austin, Texas, said the best advice he’s gotten was from a hitting coach who reminded him that the game is the same in the big leagues as it is everywhere else. He also got some encouragement from the Mets’ center fielder.
“As I was coming in here, [Brandon] Nimmo took me aside and was like, ‘Hey man, slow it down. It’s going to be a pretty big atmosphere, for sure. But we all trust you out there. We have your back,’” Baty said. “That’s what I wanted to hear.”
Buck Showalter praised Baty for being receptive to instruction and said that he kept things pretty low key with the third-base prospect before the game as to not overload him with information.
“He’s a big boy,” Showalter said. “He understands what’s ahead of him.”
ESCOBAR TO INJURED LIST
The Mets placed Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 16.
His left oblique strain has been an interesting one, as Escobar hurt it on Friday, sat out on Saturday, then was forced into the game on Sunday when Guillorme’s injury occurred. On Monday, he started at third base, but with the team deciding that Baty is ready to roll, Escobar will get some time off.
“[Tuesday], I came in, and we were going to work on swinging from the right-handed side,” Escobar said. Hitting right-handed against left-handed pitchers is both the switch-hitting Escobar’s strength and the main thing that’s been hurting him recently.
“I started to feel it a little bit more,” he said. “That was when I decided there was no way I could go into a big-league game and hit lefty on lefty. That’s not the player that I am. I’ve never done that. In order to make sure that we were going to have this heal the right way, we decided to just take the ten days.”
COOKIE NOT CRUMBLING
Carlos Carrasco spoke about his own oblique injury, which was diagnosed as a low-grade strain with a probable three to four week return.
“So far, I’ve been doing a lot of exercise, a lot of recovery,” Carrasco said. “I like to work a lot, so I’ve been doing a lot of recovery.”
Carrasco said most of his work has been with medicine balls and exercise bands, trying not to make the oblique any more “angry.”
“I just want to get back in there and pitch. There’s nothing I can do. The main part is keeping my arm going.”
WALKER GETS MRI
Taijuan Walker got an MRI after leaving Tuesday’s game prematurely.
“Pretty good news, all things considered, on the MRI,” Showalter said. “I think the Sunday start is in jeopardy, but we’re still going to hold out hope. We’ll just kind of go day-to-day right now. If you had told me last night when we left here that we’d be where we are with it, I would’ve taken that.”
Walker was not made available for comment before the game, so Showalter was asked to disclose the results of the MRI.
“I’d get thrown in medical jail for that!” he incorrectly stated. “What is it, HIPAA? What is that? What does that stand for?”
()
New high expected in hospitality due to festivities and long weekends
mini
From September, the hospitality sector is expected to experience a new peak of activity which will be largely driven by the festival season and other social functions.
It’s only August and already the hospitality industry has seen an increase in occupancy and an increase in revenue per available room (which has reached pre-COVID levels). After September – which is the usual peak season – the hospitality industry is expecting a new high.
“August has witnessed an influx of requests from across the country as it presents itself as an opportune time for consumers to set off on short and economical trips,” said Aditya Gupta, Senior Vice President , Hotels and Holidays, Yatra.com.
According to JLL’s report, revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew exponentially by 339.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the corresponding year.
Pradeep Shetty, Senior Vice President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of West India (HRAWI), said: “The increase in occupancy over the past four to five months is due to weddings and meetings. , incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE); and other social events.
From September, the hospitality sector is expected to experience a new peak of activity which will be largely driven by the festival season and other social functions.
“While business travel and off-site business travel continued to grow, the summer holidays provided a further boost to overall demand, which renewed confidence in the sector. We expect this momentum to continue in the coming quarters with long weekends, festivals, weddings, events and business travel contributing evenly to this growth story,” said Jaideep Dang. , Managing Director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, South Asia, JLL .
JLL’s report highlighted that the next two quarters are expected to remain busy thanks to domestic recreation amid long weekends and festivals. “Long weekends as a trend have grown significantly over the past two years and we are optimistic that this will help maintain the momentum of the industry,” Gupta added.
Nevertheless, business travel will continue to grow and remain the main driver of demand for the sector, the report points out.
Demand in the hospitality sector is largely driven by domestic tourists who have been unable to travel within India or outside India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Nilesh Shah, Chairman of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), said, “Demand has picked up across all tourism verticals. However, in Goa, owners of medium and small sized hotels are struggling as they are not on par with larger hotels as they have been able to lower prices initially to attract tourists.
Shah added that currently average room rates have improved, at least for larger hotels. Goa recorded the highest average rate in the country, followed by Mumbai.
According to recent data from JLL, Goa remains the leader in RevPAR in absolute terms in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 due to a 53% increase in occupancy levels. Meanwhile, Goa has become the go-to holiday destination for domestic tourists as well as outgoing Indians due to outbound travel restrictions. Hotel occupancy in Goa has steadily improved month on month since December 2021, according to a report by Anarock on Indian hospitality.
Rates have reached (or increased) pre-COVID levels. Meanwhile, Nilesh Shah said, “Goa was able to attract more tourists even during monsoon compared to other states or cities, mainly because Goa received decent rains (without flooding).”
cnbctv18-forexlive
Assistant GM Craig Breslow on developing Chicago Cubs pitchers, including a new approach for Caleb Kilian
Homegrown players in the major leagues is the ideal outcome when an organization invests in draft picks and amateur signings.
It’s the best way to consistently replenish talent, and developing players — especially pitchers — frees up resources to allocate elsewhere on a roster. The emergence of left-hander Justin Steele and right-hander Keegan Thompson as bona fide big-league starters could allow the Chicago Cubs to invest more heavily this offseason in an offensive game-changer.
Just as importantly, starting pitching depth is becoming a strength within the Cubs system, bolstered by prospects acquired in trade-deadline moves. In MLB.com’s updated prospect rankings released Wednesday, seven pitchers rank among the Cubs’ top 15 prospects: 2022 first-round pick Cade Horton (No. 4), Jordan Wicks (No. 5), Ben Brown (No. 7), second-round pick Jackson Ferris (No. 8), Hayden Wesneski (No. 12), DJ Herz (No. 13) and Caleb Kilian (No. 14).
Five of them are pitching at either Double-A Tennessee or Triple-A Iowa. The caliber of arms reaching the upper levels of the minors is an encouraging development for the Cubs and the possibility of turning things around quickly to consistently contend for the postseason again.
Before the Cubs’ 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park, assistant general manager and vice president of pitching Craig Breslow discussed a variety of topics, including the organization’s recent development of minor-league arms.
“Pitching development can be fickle at times, so there’s a ton of value in having a bunch of guys at every level that we see as future big-league contributors,” Breslow said. “And it’s not always the guys that we had anticipated going into the season, which is a credit to the work that they put in, the staff, the resources that we have available here.
“We’re getting a clearer picture of the guys that we have in our system who are going to contribute to major-league wins, and then alongside that, you have the chance to complement and fill in spaces, which is a much easier task than trying to create a roster externally.”
Here are two other topics Breslow addressed.
Caleb Kilian’s progression
Right-hander Caleb Kilian’s first taste of the big leagues didn’t go smoothly.
Kilian, the Cubs’ top pitching prospect at the time of his debut, made three starts in June in which he struggled with his command, a supposed strength for the 25-year-old. He walked 12 hitters in 11⅓ innings while allowing 15 runs (13 earned).
Kilian has pitched better at Iowa over his last four outings, though he recorded six walks in one of those starts. Even so, he clearly is building momentum as the minor-league season winds down. Breslow said Kilian is in a great place mentally and physically.
“There’s pressure that comes with being a highly touted pitching prospect and getting to the big leagues and maybe things not going exactly as planned,” Breslow said. “But even the All-Star break, giving him a chance to catch his breath, coming back and just getting back to his identity.”
The Cubs wanted to simplify things for Kilian and address what kind of pitcher he is when he’s at his best. The messaging and plan of attack centers on Kilian pounding the strike zone with his heavy sinker. The Cubs want Kilian to embrace that approach and build off it.
“That’s kind of become the backbone to his success over the last handful of starts,” Breslow said. “And obviously our hope is that trajectory will continue because he’s got all of the ingredients to be a legitimate major-league pitcher.”
It’s unclear whether the Cubs will give Kilian another look in the majors down the stretch. They will be monitoring Steele’s and Thompson’s workloads over the final six weeks, but pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said in June he would like to see both pitchers get through a full season to set them up for next year.
The Cubs could build in extra rest or skip a start to ensure the two pitchers — both positioned to exceed career highs in innings pitched — can pitch into October. That could create spot starting opportunities for someone such as Kilian. Veteran left-hander Wade Miley appears on the verge of rejoining the team, too, after his rehab start Tuesday at Iowa.
Breslow was noncommittal on whether the Cubs value getting Kilian more big-league innings this year.
“It’s important that he continues to develop and it’s important that he understands where he is on this path and he understands why collectively we’re making the decisions that we are,” Breslow said. “And if that leads in here, great, and if it doesn’t, that’s also fine.”
Using the bullpen as a developmental tool
Thompson and Steele are prime examples of how easing pitchers into the big leagues through the bullpen can be beneficial.
Both got their first big-league experience out of the bullpen last year before going back to the minors to build up and return as starters. Steele and Thompson have acknowledged how those innings in the rotation during the final weeks of 2021 helped prepare them for this season.
Breslow said the Cubs have had ongoing conversations about possibly employing that tactic with other top pitchers in their system.
This blueprint allows the Cubs to control the environment, opponent and game situation when easing a starting pitcher into the majors. But if they take that route, they want to make sure they are exposing those pitchers to a relief role in the minors before they’re pitching out of the bullpen in front of the largest crowds of their pro careers.
“We have adopted some of those approaches in the minor leagues where we’ll piggyback guys and flip-flop them,” Breslow said, “just to make sure they understand you’re not going to be able to long toss in the outfield and then go throw 45 pitches and sit down. Somebody’s going to call on you and you need to get up and go in. So I do think that’s worked out successfully.”
()
