News
Manchester United transfer news live: Sir Jim Ratcliffe takeover latest, Red Devils mocked after Joao Felix ‘rejection of offer’, Asmir Begovic interest, offer by Casemiro
Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, views and rumors from Manchester United as we enter the final weeks of the window.
The Red Devils have been linked with bold moves for Christian Pulisic and Joao Felix after two opening defeats to start the season.
But good times could be around the corner after Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, expressed interest in buying the club.
Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is closing in on signing Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid for £42million and preparing an offer for Casemiro following news that moves for Adrien Rabiot and Moises Caicedo are now unlikely.
Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed he’s ready to reveal the ‘truth’ behind his move in an upcoming explosive interview.
FOLLOW OUR LIVE TRANSFER BLOG BELOW FOR ALL THE LATEST NEWS…
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Ramesh Ponnuru: Biden’s no FDR. He’s not even Obama.
Democrats have every right to be pleased that they passed another big spending bill, but a lot of them are getting carried away. Longtime Democratic consultant Robert Shrum celebrated the momentum behind the passage of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act by tweeting, “Biden is the most legislatively successful President since LBJ.”
Some credulous journalists are saying the same thing. And Republicans have no incentive to correct the record: So be it if voters who lean their way see President Joe Biden as a progressive juggernaut.
The truth is less inspiring: Biden is the most legislatively successful president since Barack Obama.
Progressive hopes crested when Biden got elected, and especially when special elections in Georgia gave Democrats a Senate majority to match the one in the House. Biden had a “breathtaking agenda” of “radical change,” George Packer wrote in the Atlantic: America was entering a “plastic moment” when the liberal dreams of a generation could be fulfilled.
Once he became president, Biden held a meeting with historians that led to speculation that he could be another FDR. Times columnist Ezra Klein explained that Democrats had wised up about how impossible it was to negotiate with Republicans.
Among the items on the progressive to-do list were an expansion of the Supreme Court, statehood for places expected to vote for Democrats, a higher minimum wage, higher income-tax rates on high earners, a federal overhaul of election law, an amnesty for illegal immigrants, a ban on assault weapons, federal Medicaid funding for abortion, and measures to increase union membership. None of it has happened.
When the New York Times endorsed Biden in 2020, the first two policies it mentioned in praising his “bold agenda” were his plans to create a government-run insurance option for middle-class Americans of working age and to lower the age of eligibility for Medicare to 60. Both, the Times cheered, would move us toward “universal health care.”
Neither even made it to a vote. Instead, Biden has enacted subsidies to patch some holes in the last big move toward universal health care, Obamacare. This repair job on an Obama accomplishment is one of the major victories in the new spending bill that has Democrats so thrilled.
Biden has certainly been a bigger spender than previous presidents (although Donald Trump, especially post-pandemic, was no slouch in that area). But Obama, in addition to spending a lot by the standards of the time, created a new entitlement and massively expanded eligibility for an old one.
Through Obamacare and the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul, he won major new regulatory authority for the federal government. Biden, thankfully, has achieved nothing comparable.
There is one respect in which Biden’s legislative record is genuinely impressive: All of it has occurred with extremely narrow majorities in Congress. But the nature of these accomplishments cuts against the assumptions behind the next-FDR talk. The infrastructure bill, tweaks to gun regulations, subsidies for semiconductors: All of that came via bipartisan deals, which were supposed to be impossible, and without heavy involvement by Biden himself.
But it also came after six years in which Democrats, particularly the most progressive ones, let their expectations run far ahead of reality. They considered Bernie Sanders’s strength in the 2016 Democratic primary as a sign of socialism’s surging popularity instead of Hillary Clinton’s weakness. They took the loudest and most mediagenic Democratic election winners of 2018, such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as a portent.
They took polls that seemed to suggest “Medicare for All” was a popular idea at face value, even though they gave that impression by glossing over key details. When Biden won, they credited his progressive platform more than his main message (I’m not Donald Trump).
Then came the actual Biden presidency. One initiative after another fell short: Raising the minimum wage didn’t even get a majority of the Senate. Measures expected to raise the Democrats’ popularity and pave the way for future triumphs, such as the “American Rescue Plan” they passed in February 2021, didn’t. (That bill may instead have stoked inflation, and certainly made it easier to blame Democrats for it.)
Biden’s legislative wins have left the U.S. with a top income-tax rate lower than the one we had for most of Bill Clinton’s presidency and half of Obama’s. Democrats just enacted a spending bill about a third the size of the provisional deal between Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer in the summer of 2021 — which progressives torpedoed for being unacceptably small.
Democrats are now saying they have done fantastically well, even better than they did when they had unified control of the federal government in the Obama years. It’s not persuasive. But it may be the best means available for them to rationalize coming down to earth.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
News
Markets doubt Fed resolve after reading July minutes
The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its July meeting at 2:00 p.m. today. Market reaction was more skeptical about the Fed’s commitment to continue raising rates to fight inflation.
The Fed raised its federal funds overnight borrowing rate target by three-quarters of a percentage point at the July meeting, but markets interpreted the Fed Chairman’s comments as indicating that the Fed thought perhaps it was close to a rate that would successfully stifle inflation. . In particular, a perhaps offhand reference from Chairman Jerome Powell that the current range of 2.25% to 2.50% was close to neutral seemed to fuel hopes that the Fed would forgo hikes and start cutting rates again. next year.
Stocks have rallied, recession fears have subsided somewhat, and bond and derivatives markets point to rate cuts next year. This is the opposite of the tightening of financial conditions that the Fed seeks to provoke with its interest rate hikes. Credit spreads have tightened. Even mortgage rates, the most direct transmission of the Fed’s key rates to the real economy, fell. After peaking at 5.81%, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 5.22%. One of the first rules of investing is supposed to be: don’t fight the Fed. Over the past month, however, the fight against Fed tightening has worked very well.
As we explained, the market is really expressing doubts about the credibility of the Fed’s commitment to bring the inflation rate down to 2%. Investors who put their money into transactions that ease financial conditions by making riskier activities cheaper – and thus tend towards higher levels of economic activity and more inflation – don’t really think they are fighting poverty. fed. They think the Fed just isn’t going to fight them. The Fed will lose its resolve next year, perhaps because unemployment will rise a bit from July’s record high of 3.5%, and start cutting rates.
The Fed’s minutes released on Wednesday did little to shake the market from this perspective. The minutes told us that the Fed believes it will continue to tighten rates, but that it “would become appropriate at some point to slow the pace of key rate increases while assessing the effects of cumulative policy adjustments. on economic activity and inflation”. The dovish interpretation of this is that the Fed already appears to be losing its temper even though employment continues to soar, unemployment is down and the inflation rate had – at the time of the meeting – reached its highest high level in more than 40 years. What will happen when unemployment starts to rise, job growth slows and the economy contracts for a third, fourth or fifth quarter in a row?
How would the Fed justify pulling back on inflation? In many ways, he has already laid the groundwork. Many Fed speakers have said there is little the Fed can do to directly address inflation caused by supply issues. They pointed to the war in Ukraine as a source of inflation unlikely to be influenced by monetary policy. It’s easy enough to imagine Fed officials noticing rising unemployment without having much influence on inflation and deciding that maybe we just have to live with higher inflation for the duration. Many analysts and investors are already talking about the Fed’s decision to settle into 3% inflation until global supply constraints ease.
There are good reasons to believe that unemployment may need to rise much more than Fed officials expected in order to bring inflation under control. According to the version of economic theory widely subscribed to within the Federal Reserve and the economics profession, there is a “natural rate of unemployment.” This is often referred to as NAIRU, which means the unemployment rate without accelerating inflation. This is the unemployment rate at which inflation is not accelerating. When unemployment drops below the NAIRU or the natural rate, inflation picks up.
A problem, of course, is that the natural rate cannot be observed directly and is likely to change over time. Economists can make guesses, but no one really knows what the natural rate is. For a long time, economists thought that the NAIRU could be between four and five percent, or even higher. In the Trump years, however, we fell well below that with no sign of accelerating inflation, so economists had to cut their estimates of what the natural rate might be. Economic projections from Fed officials tell us that they think the long-term unemployment rate will be 4% and that this is consistent with long-term inflation of 2%. So it’s safe to say that the Fed thinks the natural rate is four percent.
At a minimum, this means the Fed likely thinks the unemployment rate needs to rise above 4% to get inflation under control. Indeed, the minutes show unemployment at 4.1% at the end of 2024 and inflation at 2.2%. Maybe that’s too optimistic. If four percent is the natural rate, the unemployment inflation deceleration rate is probably a tenth of a point above that. Moreover, there is reason to suspect that the natural rate is higher than the Fed’s projections show. A recent note from Bank of America analysts argued that all of the geographic and economic dislocations of the pandemic have pushed up the natural unemployment rate. An essay by Olivier Blanchard of the Peterson Institute for International Economics and Alex Domash and Lawrence H. Summers of Harvard argued that the natural rate is probably as high as 4.9%. This likely means the Fed needs to push unemployment above 5% to get inflation under control.
The market does not believe the Fed will do something like this. Next week, when Fed officials gather for their annual boondoggle in Jackson, Wyoming, we’ll be looking for clues as to whether they think they have the monetary policy courage to actually restore price stability.
Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow invited us on his 4:00 p.m. show on Wednesday to talk about Jerome Powell’s credibility issue. He seemed to broadly agree with our view that the Fed has yet to establish itself as a reliable narrator of its own plans. Be sure to check it out. We were towards the end of the show, but we recommend watching the whole thing because the earlier segments, largely about the issues with the fraudulently named Inflation Reduction Act, were the best we’ve seen. on the subject.
Breitbart News
News
Alexander Jelloian: Making friends in Africa — the U.S. must respond
Russia and China have become increasingly prominent players in African politics over the last decade. Human rights activists, democracy advocates and security analysts should all be concerned.
If the United States wants to combat this growing authoritarian threat, it is critical to understand what these two global competitors hope to gain from their investment in Africa and how we can effectively counteract their growing power.
China sees Africa as a supporting act in its own economic development and a way to help legitimize the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) position on the global stage. Xi Jinping’s decision to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into Africa through the “Belt and Road Initiative” has deepened Sino-African economic ties to the point that China is now Africa’s largest trading partner.
Chinese aid also supports corrupt African regimes, secures natural resources for the CCP, and forces African states to adopt foreign policy platforms that the Chinese find palatable. Beijing’s decision to pressure Eswatini, a tiny African country on the southern end of the continent, to break its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan shows how China uses its money to further its foreign policy goals.
Meanwhile, Russia’s re-engagement with Africa seems to be focused on securing access to desirable military positions while simultaneously attempting to gain an economic foothold on the continent. Through weapons sales and the deployment of mercenary forces to help quell the spread of terrorism across West Africa, Russia has acquired control over mineral resources and increased its influence in geostrategic regions like the Suez Canal.
Trade between Russia and Africa has also increased substantially in recent years. A second Russia-Africa summit — where discussions about deepening economic partnerships will certainly be on the agenda — is scheduled for this fall in Ethiopia.
While the West would like to see democracy and human rights flourish, Russia and China are presenting African states with an alternative, authoritarian path to development. To win this ideological battle, the United States must make itself an integral part of Africa’s economic growth. To isolate the Chinese and the Russians, America must prove that an economic partnership with the U.S. is in Africa’s best interest — but how can this be done?
First, the United States needs to align its rhetoric with its actions.
America has repeatedly stated its interest in helping develop the world’s poorest countries, but it continues to enact policies that impoverish African producers. A fine example of this can be seen in the United States’ decision to subsidize American cotton producers even though doing so artificially lowers the global price of cotton, hurting millions of Africans who rely on cotton revenue. Eschewing price-distorting subsidies like this would signal to African countries that the United States genuinely values African development.
Second, the United States needs to expand the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).
While the AGOA gives African producers preferential access to the American market for thousands of products, the legislation has been underused. Many African producers are unaware of their potential to benefit from it. The AGOA will expire in 2025 — policymakers should expand the legislation and require African states to create national use strategies that have been proven to help people benefit from the AGOA’s provisions. Doing so would allow African producers to build relationships with the American consumer market and further increase the amount of trade between the two partners.
Finally, America needs to make more of an effort to create strategic partnerships with African states through improved diplomatic relations.
Thankfully, the Biden administration has announced that a summit will be held in December, but the last U.S.-Africa summit was held in 2014. In addition, it has been seven years since an American president visited Africa, and Joe Biden has no plans to travel there soon. This lackluster engagement makes it seem like Africa is a foreign policy afterthought instead of a priority.
More and more African heads of state are considering the authoritarian development path that China and Russia are presenting to them, but America can reverse this trend by adopting a strategy that prioritizes Africa in American foreign policy.
Deepening economic ties, strengthening diplomatic relations and signaling to the world that America takes Africa seriously would be a wise move for the administration.
Let’s hope it chooses wisely.
Alexander Jelloian is the research and project manager at the Initiative for African Trade and Prosperity. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
News
His son-in-law favors softball over family
Dear Amy: I have come to the conclusion that my son-in-law is a tramp.
My daughter gives birth, breastfeeds her babies, works full time, cooks, cleans and transports the children where they need to go.
He quit a job without first finding a new job and has now been unemployed for months.
I thought it was bad when his only responsibility was his 9 to 5 job and he didn’t do anything beyond that. Now he is unemployed, but now his only responsibility is his six softball leagues and the various corn hole tournaments he participates in at night. He watches TV all day.
He is mildly verbally abusive towards me and my daughter. His favorite phase is that things are “not in his job description”.
Things like braces, cars, and college were things I worked hard to provide for my kids, but I guess he thinks I’ll pay for his kids to have those things.
Or he doesn’t care at all.
It ruins my relationship with my daughter and my grandchildren.
I still work and now have a lot of resentment about helping them babysit and paying for extras like ballet lessons, clothes and shoes, while he plays softball.
Guess I need therapy and a fiduciary lawyer to sort out these issues.
No advice?
— Miserable grandma
Dear Miserable: You could handle this better if you understood and accepted that your daughter made a series of choices. Her choice to become the martyr of a husband who looks like a selfish deadbeat may seem puzzling to you, but your role here is not to fix her life.
In fact, unless your daughter comes to you with complaints, or for advice and financial gifts or bailouts, you don’t need to intervene at all. A complete lack of pressure or (expressed) judgment or shame on your part could actually cause him to take a long look at the reality of his life.
Your daughter has already established that she can lead a household as a single parent. In fact, she looks impressive.
She has options and she can make changes if she wants her life to be different.
Don’t accept anything if you’re going to resent her and then make her “pay” in some other way.
You could offer to take the kids out for a Friday night (a very helpful gesture), but if not, let her know that unless it’s a real emergency, she’ll have to take other arrangements for child care.
Ballet lessons could make a nice gift for a special occasion – but with unemployment at 3.6%, if the kids need shoes, then maybe their able-bodied dad can find a way to provide.
Set respectful and loving boundaries and focus on maintaining a positive relationship with children.
Yes, therapy (for you) will help.
Dear Amy: My problem is that my daughter (who is 41) does not want to have a mammogram.
Every time I talk to her about it, she fires me and wants to change the subject.
The truth is she has to take care of herself, and I’ve said that many times.
There are many aunts and his grandmother (on his father’s side) who have had breast cancer.
She also works in the health field and knows the risks of breast cancer.
I don’t know how to reach her.
It really bothers me, and I don’t know what to do to convince her.
Can you please give me advice on how to help her?
— Upset mother
Dear Upset: Your daughter has important reasons for having a mammogram — after all, she has a family history of cancer (on her father’s side).
This family history is also the reason she avoids testing.
You cannot understand the fear she feels. But she doesn’t know the incredible sense of relief she will feel when she gets a clean scanner.
It takes 10 minutes and then boom, it’s good!
Ask her if she would like you to make an appointment for her, then take her. Emphasize the weight lifted and the relief she will feel afterwards.
Dear Amy: Your response to “Hands Off” was woefully inadequate.
Her friend’s handyman husband kissed her without her consent.
If it happens again, a quick kick to the groin is in order.
— Get real
Dear Real: A quick kick might be needed, but I think there are less violent ways to handle this appropriately.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to receive entertainment news straight to your inbox.
denverpost
News
ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro waiting game simply business as usual for Heat?
Q: So in regards to the Tyler Herro extension, is Tyler going to be bummed he’s having to wait on it? Or do you think he wants another season to try and play his way to a max deal? I think the Heat are holding off more than just to preserve a trade chip. I think they want another season to determine his value. – John, Ocala.
A: Actually, both can be true. Keep in mind that if the Heat wait on an extension, it means Tyler Herro remains trade eligible at any point during the season, potentially a chip to put in play at the February NBA trading deadline. The risk is losing Tyler as a restricted free agent next summer. But that also almost never happens, as evidenced this summer with the Suns and Deandre Ayton. Either way, it appears it will be a decision that will come much closer to the Oct. 18 extension deadline. There simply is no urgency from the Heat’s perspective at the moment.
Q: Ira, if Omer Yurtseven can play Erik Spolestra defense and Bam Adebayo can become more Chris Bosh, wouldn’t the Heat power forward problem be solved? – Stuart, Miami.
A: Sure, but to this point, Erik Spoelstra has shown no such inclination to pair a pair of big men in his lineups. Plus, Omer Yurtseven proving capable of Erik Spoelstra-level defense and Bam Adebayo turning into a Chris Bosh clone are easier said than done. Ultimately, Spoelstra will play his best players and most cohesive units. So, more than anything, it will come down to Omer proving both his value and ability to mesh.
Q: OK, that’s the final straw. For years I have been hearing and occasionally reading about how the NBA doesn’t like the Heat. Normally, I simply pass it off as just a whiff of b.s. This year the Christmas schedule convinced me. Of the top eight teams in the playoffs last season only the Heat are missing from an otherwise very interesting slate of games. Of course the NBA had to include the dynamic, twin powerhouses of the Knicks and Lakers instead. I can only accept the Lakers because of LeBron James, but the Knicks have no big star. They are an also-ran since Jeff Van Gundy left. The Heat were the winners of the Eastern Conference during the regular season and made a very, very respectful showing in the playoffs, to say the least. – Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: The one saving grace of the NBA schedule is that, other than the Christmas schedule, games can be flexed onto the national schedule. So there remains the chance of the Heat increasing their exposure with another solid season. The reality is the Heat are very good at minimizing drama, which the NBA seemingly has prioritized. So maybe next summer the entire roster should demand trades or produce outlandish TikTok videos.
()
News
The forefront of innovative aquaculture technology
Manchester United transfer news live: Sir Jim Ratcliffe takeover latest, Red Devils mocked after Joao Felix ‘rejection of offer’, Asmir Begovic interest, offer by Casemiro
JP Morgan’s Forecast: Ethereum Merge a Ray of Hope for Coinbase
General Liability Insurance – When Do I Need It?
Ramesh Ponnuru: Biden’s no FDR. He’s not even Obama.
Markets doubt Fed resolve after reading July minutes
Expert Outlines Best Crypto Assets To Hodl During Crypto Winter
Tips on Choosing Plastic Manufacturing Companies
Alexander Jelloian: Making friends in Africa — the U.S. must respond
His son-in-law favors softball over family
ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro waiting game simply business as usual for Heat?
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think