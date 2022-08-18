Markets doubt Fed resolve after reading July minutes

The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its July meeting at 2:00 p.m. today. Market reaction was more skeptical about the Fed’s commitment to continue raising rates to fight inflation.

The Fed raised its federal funds overnight borrowing rate target by three-quarters of a percentage point at the July meeting, but markets interpreted the Fed Chairman’s comments as indicating that the Fed thought perhaps it was close to a rate that would successfully stifle inflation. . In particular, a perhaps offhand reference from Chairman Jerome Powell that the current range of 2.25% to 2.50% was close to neutral seemed to fuel hopes that the Fed would forgo hikes and start cutting rates again. next year.

Stocks have rallied, recession fears have subsided somewhat, and bond and derivatives markets point to rate cuts next year. This is the opposite of the tightening of financial conditions that the Fed seeks to provoke with its interest rate hikes. Credit spreads have tightened. Even mortgage rates, the most direct transmission of the Fed’s key rates to the real economy, fell. After peaking at 5.81%, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 5.22%. One of the first rules of investing is supposed to be: don’t fight the Fed. Over the past month, however, the fight against Fed tightening has worked very well.

As we explained, the market is really expressing doubts about the credibility of the Fed’s commitment to bring the inflation rate down to 2%. Investors who put their money into transactions that ease financial conditions by making riskier activities cheaper – and thus tend towards higher levels of economic activity and more inflation – don’t really think they are fighting poverty. fed. They think the Fed just isn’t going to fight them. The Fed will lose its resolve next year, perhaps because unemployment will rise a bit from July’s record high of 3.5%, and start cutting rates.

The Fed’s minutes released on Wednesday did little to shake the market from this perspective. The minutes told us that the Fed believes it will continue to tighten rates, but that it “would become appropriate at some point to slow the pace of key rate increases while assessing the effects of cumulative policy adjustments. on economic activity and inflation”. The dovish interpretation of this is that the Fed already appears to be losing its temper even though employment continues to soar, unemployment is down and the inflation rate had – at the time of the meeting – reached its highest high level in more than 40 years. What will happen when unemployment starts to rise, job growth slows and the economy contracts for a third, fourth or fifth quarter in a row?

How would the Fed justify pulling back on inflation? In many ways, he has already laid the groundwork. Many Fed speakers have said there is little the Fed can do to directly address inflation caused by supply issues. They pointed to the war in Ukraine as a source of inflation unlikely to be influenced by monetary policy. It’s easy enough to imagine Fed officials noticing rising unemployment without having much influence on inflation and deciding that maybe we just have to live with higher inflation for the duration. Many analysts and investors are already talking about the Fed’s decision to settle into 3% inflation until global supply constraints ease.

There are good reasons to believe that unemployment may need to rise much more than Fed officials expected in order to bring inflation under control. According to the version of economic theory widely subscribed to within the Federal Reserve and the economics profession, there is a “natural rate of unemployment.” This is often referred to as NAIRU, which means the unemployment rate without accelerating inflation. This is the unemployment rate at which inflation is not accelerating. When unemployment drops below the NAIRU or the natural rate, inflation picks up.

A problem, of course, is that the natural rate cannot be observed directly and is likely to change over time. Economists can make guesses, but no one really knows what the natural rate is. For a long time, economists thought that the NAIRU could be between four and five percent, or even higher. In the Trump years, however, we fell well below that with no sign of accelerating inflation, so economists had to cut their estimates of what the natural rate might be. Economic projections from Fed officials tell us that they think the long-term unemployment rate will be 4% and that this is consistent with long-term inflation of 2%. So it’s safe to say that the Fed thinks the natural rate is four percent.

At a minimum, this means the Fed likely thinks the unemployment rate needs to rise above 4% to get inflation under control. Indeed, the minutes show unemployment at 4.1% at the end of 2024 and inflation at 2.2%. Maybe that’s too optimistic. If four percent is the natural rate, the unemployment inflation deceleration rate is probably a tenth of a point above that. Moreover, there is reason to suspect that the natural rate is higher than the Fed’s projections show. A recent note from Bank of America analysts argued that all of the geographic and economic dislocations of the pandemic have pushed up the natural unemployment rate. An essay by Olivier Blanchard of the Peterson Institute for International Economics and Alex Domash and Lawrence H. Summers of Harvard argued that the natural rate is probably as high as 4.9%. This likely means the Fed needs to push unemployment above 5% to get inflation under control.

The market does not believe the Fed will do something like this. Next week, when Fed officials gather for their annual boondoggle in Jackson, Wyoming, we’ll be looking for clues as to whether they think they have the monetary policy courage to actually restore price stability.

Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow invited us on his 4:00 p.m. show on Wednesday to talk about Jerome Powell’s credibility issue. He seemed to broadly agree with our view that the Fed has yet to establish itself as a reliable narrator of its own plans. Be sure to check it out. We were towards the end of the show, but we recommend watching the whole thing because the earlier segments, largely about the issues with the fraudulently named Inflation Reduction Act, were the best we’ve seen. on the subject.