Media Training Tips: Maximising Your Media Moment
Media training is a ‘must do’ professional development program for any serious leader or manager.
Media interview training provides you with the skills to effectively deal with the media.
Media relations training, with a specific focus on media presentation training for television can be seriously nerve wracking for first timers.
Here’s why you should consider doing a media training course and some essential tips from our media skill training courses.
If you go to the archives of any commercial television station and pull out footage from a news bulletin from the 1960s and view that footage with a stopwatch, you will find the average length of the quote (known as a sound bite or news grab) from the person being interviewed for the story is around 60 seconds.
If you watch commercial television tonight with your stopwatch at the ready, and measure each sound bite or news grab, the average length will be seven seconds.
This is why its being called McNuggett News! Its quick, slick, fast and tasty, but not very satisfying.
There are three reasons for this shortening of length.
1. Increased competition for our ever diminishing attention spans,
2. Increased choice, noise and clutter in our lives, and
3. The merging of information and entertainment dressed up as news.
So how do you get your message across about a complex, detailed issue through the media in seven seconds?
Well, you need to work out your key message and deliver it flawlessly as a media friendly quotable quote.
Remember, you have only one chance to get it right. The professional TV news crews I work with are constantly telling me about people who ring them after the interview and say “can you come back, I forgot to say this and that?”
Of course, the media are so time poor and deadline driven they never come back.
So you only have one opportunity to maximise your media moment.
How do you do this, especially for TV? Here are my Top 10 Tips:
1. Dress Well.
In the powerful visual medium of television you will be judged by your appearance. Clothing patterns and colours will contribute to the impact of your on camera interview. Avoid clothes with lots of designs or patterns. A dark jacket (blue, black, charcoal or navy) with a white shirt/blouse always looks good on camera. Take your cue from what TV newsreaders are wearing. Heed my mother’s advice: “it is better to pay the extra and buy one really good suit than have many of inferior quality.”
2. Warm Up Your Voice.
Tiger Woods wouldn’t go and play a championship round of golf without warming up. You, as a professional communicator and official spokesperson should never engage with the media without warming up your voice.
3. Speak With Increased Energy.
Speak at a higher volume, range, tone and pitch than you would normally. Imagine having a conversation with someone and speaking at a slightly more animated level than you would normally.
4. Anchor Your Feet and Slow Deliberate Movements.
The more you move around the more your body language will distract from your message. Doing interviews standing, even radio interviews, will change your whole physiology and give your more energy and authority. Stand with your feet about shoulder width apart and firmly anchored to the ground. It is hard to sound credible standing on one foot.
At the book launch of Understanding Influence For Leaders At All Levels, I learnt from co-author Des Guilfoyle that slow, fluid and deliberate movements will give you more referent power, charisma and personal magnetism.
TIP: Watch your interviews with the sound off to get a better idea of what your body language is doing in the interview.
5. Keep Calm.
Assertive, aggressive, even angry reporters will fire off questions at you quickly, like bullets spitting from a machinegun. Their speech patterns will be intense and fast. Do not get drawn into mirroring and matching these patterns. In these situations, take a breath and speak more slowly than the interviewer.
6. Memorise Your Three Key Points.
You must be able to deliver these flawlessly without reading notes. Firstly, write them down. Writing things down helps fix them in the mind and seeing them written down also helps. Then compose a visual picture of the actual words. Visually place them in the top left part of your brain. When remembering these points, look to the top left hand part of the brain and they will come to you instantly like magic.
In technical terms, brain experts have shown the left-side of the prefrontal cortex (just behind the forehead) experiences increased blood flow as new information enters our episodic memory. In fact, the brain’s thesaurus is dispersed in many separate parts of the left cerebral hemisphere (Source: The Odd Brain by Dr Stephen Juan, Harper Collins, 1998).
7. Never Say No Comment.
Journalists will believe ‘where there is smoke there is fire’. Say no comment, but back this up with a valid reason.
8. Drink Plenty Of Water.
Keep hydrated and avoid caffeine and milk prior to an interview. Milk gums up your saliva glands leading to a dry mouth. This manifests itself in the common nervous habit of licking dry lips.
9. Get In The Moment.
Elite athletes talk about and practice getting in the zone to achieve peak performance. You need to do the same.
Try this: Relax, close your eyes and take three deep breaths, focussing on clearing your mind. Then visualise a moment in the past where you felt very motivated and very confident. Capture this moment in your mind and anchor those feelings. Place this mental picture inside your right hand and clench making a fist. Cover this fist with your left hand. Repeat this process until you can instantly put yourself into a state of peak performance.
10. Review, Evaluate and Improve.
After each media interview always review:
What worked well?
What could be improved?
What will I work on for next time?
Crazyfox Review – Is Crazy Fox A Scam?
Have you seen the Crazyfox infomercial? Have you thought of picking up your phone and ordering their $10 starter kit? Have you tried to find a crazyfox review but couldn’t find any?
I am glad you did not fall for it right away. Many consider crazy fox scam, but can crazyfox really make you rich? The answer is quite simple – NO.
So what is crazyfox?
Crazyfox website and TV ad do not give any information on what the whole program is about… After weeks of research the truth finally came out and this was the reason of writing a crazyfox review.
Crazy Fox is associated with Herbalife (which has been around for YEARS and recently was fined $150 000 by Canadian authorities for Illegal Pyramid-like scheme).
Once you pay the $9.99 fee to Crazyfox – they send you the starter package, which isn’t actually a package of any kind. It’s a booklet telling you how great it would be to become financially free, to never have a boss again and so on…
Then the real fun begins. You start getting calls from Herbalife representatives who are trying to sell all these amazing deals at $200, $500, $1000 and more. They tell you that you have made an amazing choice and you are on your way to wealth…
Since crazyfox sells your personal information to third parties, you will also start getting calls from insurance brokers, credit card companies, telephone companies and many others. They will all tell you: “We have been notified that you are starting a home business, you might be interested in our new Business Telephone Line, Business Credit Card… etc – and it never ends, needless to say that you will not make single dime with these guys.
Crazyfox Review sites pop up now and than, but crazy fox scam team tries to shut them down or at least make them look “fake”. However, they never tell you about the fine print at the bottom of the screen which pops up for couple of second during the infomercial:
“There are no guarantees of specific income nor are there any representations of actual income. Amounts stated are for illustrative purposes only and are not typical. Persons depicted are paid actors.”
Unfortunately most of the people do not read the tiny letters on the TV screen and fall for a good looking TV ad actor who claims to make $5 000 a day without putting in any effort.
How To Prepare A Business Plan That Guarantees Big Profits
It is always said “If you Fail to Plan, you Plan to Fail”
Success in business comes as a result of planning. You have to have a detailed, written plan that shows what the ultimate goal is, the reason for the goal, and each milestone that must be passed in order to reach your goal.
A business plan is written definition of, and operational plan for achieving your goal. You need a complete but success tool in order to define your basic product, income objectives and specific operating procedures. YOU HAVE TO HAVE A BUSINESS PLAN to attract investors, obtain financing and hold onto the confidence of your creditors, particularly in times of cash flow shortages–in this instance, the amount of money you have on hand compared with the expenses that must be met.
Aside from an overall directional policy for the production, sales effort and profit goals of your product–your basic “travel guide” to business success–the most important purpose your business plan will serve, will be the basis or foundation of any financial proposals you submit. Many entrepreneurs are under the mistaken impression that a business plan is the same as a financial proposal, or that a financial proposal constitutes a business plan. This is just a misunderstanding of the uses of these two separate and different business success aids.
The business plan is a long range “map” to guide your business to the goal you’ve set for it. The plan details the what, why, where, how and when, of your business–the success planning of your company.
Your financial proposal is a request for money based upon your business plan–your business history and objectives.
Understand the differences. They are closely related, but they are not interchangeable.
Writing and putting together a “winning” business plan takes study, research and time, so don’t try to do it all in just one or two days.
The easiest way to start with a loose leaf notebook, plenty of paper, pencils, pencil sharpener, and several erasers. Once you get your mind “in gear” and begin thinking about your business plan, “10,000 thoughts and ideas per minute” will begin racing through your mind…So, it’s a good idea when you aren’t actually working on your business plan, to carry a pocket notebook and jot down those business ideas as they come to you–ideas for sales promotion, recruiting distributors, and any other thoughts on how to operate and/or build your business.
Later, when you’re actually working on your business plan, you can take out this “idea notebook” evaluate your ideas, rework them, refine them, and integrate them into the overall “big picture” of your business plan.
The best business plans for even the smallest businesses run 25 to 30 pages or more, so you’ll need to “title” each page and arrange the different aspects of your business plan into “chapters.” The format should pretty much run as follows:
Title Page Statement of Purpose Table of Contents Business Description Market Analysis Competition Business Location Management Current Financial Records Explanation of Plans For Growth Projected Profit & Loss/Operating Figures Explanation of Financing for Growth Documentation Summary of Business & Outlook for The Future Listing of Business & personal References
This is a logical organization of the information every business plan should cover. I’ll explain each of these chapters titles in greater detail, but first, let me elaborate upon the reasons for proper organization of your business plan.
Having a set of “questions to answer” about your business forces you to take an objective and critical look at your ideas. Putting it all down on paper allows you to change, erase and refine everything to function in the manner of a smoothly oiled machine. You’ll be able to spot weakness and strengthen them before they develop into major problems. Overall, you’ll be developing an operating manual for your business–a valuable tool which will keep your business on track, and guide you in the profitable management of your business.
Because it’s your idea, and your business, it’s very important that YOU do the planning. This is YOUR business plan, so YOU develop it, and put it all down on paper just the way YOU want it to read. Seek out the advice of other people; talk with, listen to, and observe, other people running similar businesses; enlist the advice of your accountant and attorney–but at the bottom line, don’t ever forget it has to be YOUR BUSINESS PLAN!
Remember too, that statistics show the greatest causes of business failure to be poor management and lack of planning–without a plan by which to operate, no one can manage; and without a direction in which to aim its efforts, no business can attain any real success.
On the very first page, which is the title page, put down the name of your business-ABC ACTION–with your business address underneath. Now, skip a couple of lines, and write it all in capital letters: PRINCIPAL OWNER–followed by your name if you’re the principal owner. On your finished report, you would want to center this information on the page, with the words “principal owner” off-set to the left about five spaces.
Examples: ABC ACTION 1234 SW 5th Ave. Anywhere, USA 00000
PRINCIPAL OWNER: Your Name
That’s all you’ll have on this page except the page number -1-
Following your title page is the page for your statement purpose. This should be a simple statement of your primary business function, such as: We are a service business engaged in the business of selling business success manuals and other information by mail.
The title of the page should be in all capital letters across the top of the page, centered on your final draft–skip a few lines and write the statement of purpose. This should be direct, clear and short–never more than (2) sentences in length.
Then you should skip a few lines, and from the left hand margin of the paper, write out a sub-heading in all capital letters, such as: EXPLANATION OF PURPOSE.
From, and within this sub-heading you can briefly explain your statement of purpose, such as: Our surveys have found most entrepreneurs to be “sadly” lacking in basic information that will enable them to achieve success. This market is estimated at more than a 100 million persons, with at least half of these people actively “searching” for sources that provide the kind of information they want, and need.
With our business, advertising and publishing experience, it is our goal to capture at least half of this market of information seekers, with our publication. MONEY MAKING MAGIC! Our market research indicates we can achieve this goal and realize a profit of $1,000,000 per year within the next 5 years…
The above example is generally the way you should write your “explanation of purpose,” and in subtle definition, why you need an explanation. Point to remember: Keep it short. Very few business purpose explanations justify more than a half page long.
Next comes your table of contents page. Don’t really worry about this until you’ve got the entire plan completed and ready for final typing. It’s a good idea though, to list the subject (chapter titles) as I have, and then check off each one as you complete that part of your plan.
By having a list of the points you want to cover, you’ll also be able to skip around and work on each phase of your business plan as an idea or the interest in organizing that particular phase, stimulates you. In other words, you won’t have to make your thinking or your planning conform to the chronological order of the “chapters” of your business plan–another reason for the loose leaf notebook.
In describing your business, it’s best to begin where your statement purpose leaves off. Describe your product, the production process, who has responsibility for what, and most importantly, what makes your product or service unique–what gives it an edge in your market. You can briefly summarize your business beginnings, present position and potential for future success, as well.
Next, describe the buyers you’re trying to reach–why they need and want or will buy your product–and the results of any tests or surveys you may have conducted. Once you’ve defined your market, go on to explain how you intend to reach that market–how you’ll these prospects to your product or service and induce them to buy. You might want to break this chapter down into sections such as..publicity and promotions, advertising plans, direct sales force, and dealer/distributor programs. Each section would then be an outline of your plans and policies.
Moving into the next chapter on competition, identify who your competitors are–their weakness and strong points–explain how you intend to capitalize on those weaknesses and match or better the strong points. Talk to as many of your “indirect” competitors as possible–those operating in different cities and states.
One of the easiest ways of gathering a lot of useful information about your competitors is by developing a series of survey questions and sending these questionnaires out to each of them. Later on, you might want to compile the answers to these questionnaires into some form of directory or report on this type of business.
It’s also advisable to contact the trade associations and publications serving your proposed type of business. For information on trade associations and specific trade publications, visit your public library, and after explaining what you want ask for the librarian’s help.
The chapter on management should be an elaboration on the people operating the business. Those people that actually run the business, their job, titles, duties, responsibilities and background resume’s. It’s important that you “paint” a strong picture of your top management people because the people coming to work for you or investing in your business, will be “investing in these people” as much as your product ideas. Individual tenacity, mature judgement under fire, and innovative problem-solving have “won over” more people than all the AAA Credit Ratings and astronomical sales figures put together.
People becoming involved with any new venture want to know that the person in charge–the guy running the business knows what he’s doing, will not lose his cool when problems arise, and has what it takes to make money for all of them> After showing the “muscle” of this person, go on to outline the other key positions within your business; who the persons are you’ve selected to handle those jobs and the sources as well as availability of any help you might need.
If you’ve been in business of any kind scale, the next chapter is a picture of your financial status–a review of your operating costs and income from the business to date. Generally, this is a listing of your profit & loss statements for the six months, plus copies of your business income tax records for each of the previous three years the business has been an entity.
The chapter on the explanation of your plans for the future growth of your business is just that–an explanation of how you plan to keep your business growing–a detailed guide of what you’re going to do, and how you’re going to increase your profits. These plans should show your goals for the coming year, two years, and three years. By breaking your objectives down into annual milestones, your plan will be accepted as more realistic and be more understandable as a part of your ultimate success.
Following this explanation, you’ll need to itemize the projected cost and income figures of your three year plan. I’ll take a lot of research, an undoubtedly a good deal of erasing, but it’s very important that you list these figures based upon thorough investigation. You may have to adjust some of your plans downward, but once you’ve got these two chapters on paper, your whole business plan will fall into line and begin to make sense. You’ll have a precise “map” of where you’re headed, how much it’s going to cost, when you can expect to start making money, and how much.
Now that you know where you’re going, how much it’s going to cost and how long it’s going to be before you begin to recoup your investment, you’re ready to talk about how and where you’re going to get the money to finance your journey. Unless you’re independently wealthy, you’ll want to use this chapter to list the possibilities and alternatives. Make a list of friends you can approach, and perhaps induce to put up some money as silent partners. Make a list of those people you might be able to sell as stockholders in your company–in many cases you can sell up to $300,000 worth of stock on a “private issue” basis without filing papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Check with a corporate or tax attorney in your area for more details. Make a list of relatives and friends that might help you with an outright loan to furnish money for the development of your business.
Then search out and make a list of venture capital organizations. Visit the Small Business Administration office in your area–pick up the loan application papers they have–read them, study them, and even fill them out on a preliminary basis–and finally, check the costs, determine which business publications would be best to advertise in, if you were to advertise for a partner or investor, and write an ad you’d want to use if you did decide to advertise for monetary help.
With listing of all the options available to your needs, all that’s left is the arranging of these options in the order you would want to use them when the time come to ask for money. When you’re researching these money sources, you’ll save time by noting the “contact” deal with when you want money, and whenever possible, by developing a working relationship with these people.
If your documentation section, you should have a credit report on yourself. Use the Yellow Pages or check at the credit department in your bank for the nearest credit reporting office. When you get your credit report, look it over and take whatever steps are necessary to eliminate any negative comments. Once these have been taken care of, ask for a revised copy of your report and include a copy of that in your business plan.
If you own any patents or copyrights, include copies of these. Any licenses to use someone else’s patent or copyright should also be included. If you own the distribution, wholesale or exclusive sales rights to a product, include copies of this documentation. You should also include copies of any leases, special agreements or other legal papers that might be pertinent to your business.
In conclusion, write out a brief, overall summary of your business- when the business was started, the purpose of the business, what makes your business different, how you’re going to gain a profitable share of the market, and your expected success during the coming 5 years..
The last page of your business plan is a “courtesy page” listing the names, addresses and phone numbers of personal and business references–persons who have known you closely for the past five years or longer–and companies or firms you’ve had business or credit dealings with during the past five years.
And, that’s it–your complete business plan. Before you send it out for formal typing, read it over once a day for a week or ten days. Take care of any changes or corrections, and then have it reviewed by an attorney and then, an accountant. It would also be a good idea to have it reviewed by a business consultant serving the business community to which your business will be related. After these reviews, and any last-minute changes you want to make, I’ll be ready for formal typing.
Type and print the entire plan on ordinary white bond paper. Make sure you proof-read it against the original. Check for any corrections and typographical errors–then one more time–read it through for clarity and the perfection you want of it.
Now you’re ready to have it printed and published for whatever use you have planned for it–distribution amongst your partners or stockholders as the business plan for putting together a winning financial proposal, or as a business operating manual.
Take it to a quality printer in your area, and have three copies printed. Don’t settle for photo-copying..Have it printed!
Photo-copying leaves a slight film on the paper, and will detract from the overall professionalism of your business plan, when presented to someone you’re trying to impress. So, after going to all this work to put together properly, go all the way and have it duplicated properly.
Next, stop by a stationery store, variety store or even a dime store, and pick up an ordinary, inexpensive bind-in theme cover for each copy of your business plan. Have the holes punched in the pages of your business report to fit these binders and then slip each copy into a binder of its own.
Now, you can relax, take a break and feel good about yourself..You have a complete and detailed business plan with which to operate a successful business of your own. A plan you can use as a basis for any financing proposal you may want to submit..And a precise road-map for the attainment of real success…
You just complete one of the important steps to fulfill of all your dreams of success.
Top 5 Engineering Colleges of Rajasthan
Rajasthan being the most historic place is well known for its forts and tourism. But now this beautiful state is highly bursting into the education hub for engineers and IT sector in particular. While some of the educational organizations are the extension of reputed local engineering colleges, the Rajasthan is also witnessing the other hallmark with the establishment of well funded high quality private institutions like NIIT University.
Today with the advancement in IT services, has altered the industry landscape altogether and Rajasthan is becoming an attractive destination to pursue engineering and get a hold of expertise in the same. It is thus requires the different way of learning and master the skills. Here are the few notch universities offering top colleges in Rajasthan for engineering that would provide you with the best package of education and personal development.
Ajmer institute of technology – this is one of the famous engineering college in the list, founded and initiated by “bhagwant education foundation”. The institution is a well equipped monument for learning, spreading high quality technical and management education since last decade. The University is affiliated to Rajasthan technical university and accredited by AICTE. One can find all the basic engineering and technical courses in bachelors and the masters degree in business administration.
Indian institute of technology Rajasthan – ranked as outstanding, the IIT in the state is located in Jodhpur and is among the 8 new IITs established by the ministry of human resource development, government of India under the institute of technology act 2011. Admissions to the various under-graduates and post-graduates programs are through the joint entrance examination.
Birla institute of technology and science Pilani – BITS, Pilani has been accredited by the National Assessment & the Accreditation Council (NAAC) with ‘A’ grade and became a deemed university under Sec. 3 of the UGC act in the year 1964. One would get every possible aspect of education and personal development with courses offered and other career building programs at BITS.
Arya institute of engineering and technology- Arya is one of the leading universities affiliated to Rajasthan technical university. It provides ample opportunities for the students who wants to make their career in engineering or technical sector. It offers all the undergraduate programs in the field of engineering and technology and post graduate degree both in business administration and in technology. Spread over 15 acres of area, Arya succeed in providing all the basic amenities pertaining to education and mass development. It offers the high placement record in most high profile companies. Arya provides the extension of education in the form of internship, industrial visits and campus placements.
Biyani group of colleges Jaipur – Biyani group of colleges is the educational hub only for girls. The college is recognized by AICTE, New Delhi and affiliated to Rajasthan technical university, Kota. The major facilities are girls hostel, library, labs. Along with the studies, their main precedence also includes women empowerment. They offer various courses in technical fields as well as in other streams.
The nation needs to pluck and scientific genius and Rajasthan have now been acquired everything to tender, for that matter.
Celiac And The Gluten Gut-Brain Connection Seen In Reversible Abnormal SPECT Brain Scans
SPECT brain imaging of the majority of the few celiac disease patients studied reveals abnormalities that are usually most severe in the frontal areas of the brain. Improvement of these abnormalities are seen on a gluten-free diet. The frontal area of the brain is important in brain function that controls attention, impulse control, organization, and problem solving. Problems in this area of the brain result in short attention span, disorganization, procrastination, short-term memory problems, anxiety and depression.
Not surprisingly these are common symptoms reported by Sprue patients and in non-celiac gluten sensitivity that improve with a GFD. ADD, schizophrenia, alcohol and drug addiction problems and depression, all associated with gluten in some studies, are also associated with functional disturbances in the frontal area of the brain seen on SPECT scans. Though the reports of SPECT imaging in celiac disease are limited there have been some very interesting findings that make sense to those of us familiar with the effect of gluten on the brain.
The most dramatic report I have found comes from a 1997 report of a newly diagnosed celiac diease patient with established schizophrenia whose symptoms and abnormal SPECT scan reversed on a gluten-free diet. He presented with an established diagnosis of schizophrenia, diarrhea and weight loss. Endomysial antibody was positive and villous atrophy was present on intestinal biopsy. SPECT scan was performed before and after gluten free diet. Before GFD, the scan confirmed abnormal decreased blood flow to the frontal lobe of the brain. With a GFD schizophrenia symptoms resolved, the intestinal lesion resolved and the SPECT scan became normal. More recently in 2004, Usai et al. reported 34 celiac patients in whom 70% had abnormal SPECT scans. Again the abnormalities were most pronounced in the frontal areas of the brain and were less severe on a gluten free diet.
SPECT is single photon emission computerized tomography. It is a combined nuclear medicine CAT scan of the head performed by injecting a radioisotope material that is taken up by the brain according to blood flow and metabolism. A scan is produced that is a color-coded 3-D representation of brain metabolism or activity. Daniel Amen MD is one of the countries foremost experts on SPECT brain imaging. You can take a free online brain system quiz at http://www.amenclinic.com that may be helpful. His detailed and well-researched recommendations for nutritional interventions for the brain are also worth reviewing. More collaboration with neuroscientists and gastroenterologists is definitely needed to look further into the association of poor brain function and gluten. SPECT imaging technology appears to be one exciting tool available to us if we can get the research funded. We will continue to explore the gut-brain connection further.
Tips On How To File an Insurance Claim
General Tips
– Opt for a plan with a high deductible. Plans with lower deductibles are more expensive and will encourage the filing of small insurance claims, which can cause the insurance company to raise your rates.
– Do not file claims for small maintenance issues, as insurance companies will use this to increase your premium.
– Repair minor damages to your home before they become major problems. Damage resulting from chronic issues such as mold or water leaks may not be covered by your insurance policy.
Preparing For a Claim
– If you know you will be filing a claim, inform your insurance company as soon as possible. It is sometimes difficult to remember to do this, especially if you are experiencing stress from a health scare or accident, but you should try to do so whenever possible.
– When preparing to file a claim, do your best to document and organize all relevant information. If you can provide physical evidence of all losses and expenses, it will expedite your claim. Take photographs and video of any damages whenever possible, and, in the case of an auto accident, keep contact information for all witnesses present.
– When dealing with life insurance, you can ask the insurance company if the deceased designated a business or other entity to receive benefits before the family so you know what to expect.
– Remember that your insurance company may pre-certify certain medical services to prevent problems with coverage. In addition, they will provide you with claim forms and give you instructions for filling them out. Finally, they can keep you informed with regard to what types of treatments are covered and how much reimbursement you will receive.
When Disaster Strikes
– In the event of severe home damage, do what you can to prevent additional trouble. For example, if windows are broken, board them up to eliminate further damage to your home. In the end, this will save you frustration and expenses.
– Make a list of all lost possessions and their values. Ask credit card companies to send you past statements for older purchases.
– Keep all receipts related to replacement and repair costs. If you are unable to live in your home, keep a record of this as well. Having sufficient documentation will make the claim process a lot simpler.
Things to Avoid
– Don’t wait too long before filing your claim. Some insurance companies will only accept a claim for a certain length of time following the incident in question.
– Don’t miss any insurance payments.
– Beware of con artist technicians that prey on disaster victims. Wait until your claim has been paid and then look for your own technicians.
– Don’t spend a lot of money on temporary repairs prior to filing your claim. Wait until the insurance adjuster has done his inspection before attempting to fix things.
Dandelion Leaf Can Purify Your Blood and Body Organs
The first line of a little known song asks the question, “How many dandelions this year will grow?” Indeed, in some parts of the North America hills are yellow with dandelion flowers in the spring. Most are either ignored or poisoned as a nuisance. If we had known what this article will reveal, we might have gathered them instead of treating them as a curse.
The name dandelion comes from the French phrase ‘dent de lion,’ meaning ‘lion’s tooth.’ This refers to the jagged-edged leaves of this weed. The fancier scientific name is Taraxacum officinale. Unlike calendula (marigold) which is not the same annual flower found in American gardens, dandelion the herb is exactly what you think of growing in your yard or on a hillside. What makes this common weed so great?
All the dandelion plant is useful. The roots can be eaten as vegetables or roasted and ground to make a type of root “coffee.” A quick look through the internet reveals the flowers are used to make wine, in cooking (dandelion flower cookies?), a syrup, jam, and an oil to rub on sore joints. But the leaves have the most diverse list of uses.
First, dandelion leaf is an excellent source of sodium, iron, vitamins A and C, beta-carotene, and especially calcium. Dandelion might have been one of the “bitter herbs” mentioned in the Bible. The leaves add bitter flavoring to salads or can be cooked like spinach. The best leaves are those bright green ones that appear before the dandelion flowers in the spring.
One of dandelion leaf’s greatest claims to fame is its ability to purify the blood and body organs. It is a wonderful liver cleaner and increases the output of the liver, the flow of bile into the intestines and the activity of the pancreas and spleen. This makes it a great treatment for hepatitis, yellow jaundice, and other liver related problems. By purifying the blood, it helps with some types of anemia. The acids in the blood that build up with weight loss are destroyed by dandelion. It also helps with low blood pressure, and builds energy and endurance.
Dandelion is good for female organs. It enriches breast milk in nursing mothers and this, in turn, benefits both mother and child. It is good for women both before, during, and after pregnancy. Women suffering from premenstrual syndrome may find that the diuretic action of dandelion helps relieve some of the symptoms. In short, dandelion is safe and healthy for men, woman, children, and even animals.
Dandelion flowers are an excellent source of lecithin, a nutrient that elevates the brain’s acetylcholine. As a result, it may help retard or stop regression of mental ability caused by Alzheimer’s disease. Lecithin also helps the body maintain good liver function as mentioned before. Dandelion also opens the urinary passages as part of its cleansing work.
Native Americans used it to treat kidney disease, indigestion, and heartburn. Traditional Chinese Medicine uses dandelion to treat upper respiratory tract infections, including bronchitis and pneumonia.
Dandelion leaves and flowers are best when freshly picked. If this is not possible, the leaves can be refrigerated up to five days when wrapped in a plastic bag. Be sure to wash the leaves thoroughly before using. Leaves may also be frozen for longer periods of time. You can also dry the flowers and leaves yourself and store them in a dark, dry, and cool place. Use them in the bath to treat yeast infections, or to make your own dandelion tea (steep about 1 tablespoon of dried leaves in 1 cup hot water). Dandelion may also be purchased in capsules, tinctures, and powdered form.
Dandelion is generally regarded as safe, but some people report allergic or asthmatic reaction to this herb, especially those with allergies to ragweed or daisies. Traditionally dandelion is not recommended for patients with liver or gallbladder disease but some feel this advice is erroneous.
