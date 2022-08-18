News
Minnesotan Trey Lance returns home to practice against Vikings as 49ers QB
In between the cheers from fans begging Justin Jefferson to hit “The Griddy” after big plays, and the music blaring over the loud speakers, there was an audible roar from the stands pretty much anytime Trey Lance did anything on the practice field.
It’s no secret that Minnesotans love Minnesotans, so while Lance is the franchise quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, it doesn’t take precedence over the fact that he originally hails from Marshall, Minn.
That was obvious as many people showed up to TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Wednesday morning with the sole purpose of catching a glimpse of the 22-year-old former North Dakota State star in action.
What they saw was a mixed bag from Lance, including picturesque 65-yard touchdown pass to receiver Danny Gray, as well as a number of misfires. That is probably to be expected from a player stepping into his first season as the unquestioned starter.
Trey Lance 💣💣
(🎥 @Eric_Branch)
pic.twitter.com/aBQoOix76z
— PFF (@PFF) August 17, 2022
“There were some ups and downs,” Lance said after the joint practice between the Vikings and 49ers. “Just good to go against another defense.”
Asked about the fanfare surrounding his every move, Lance tried to downplay it as best he could.
“It’s work at this point,” he said. “These practices should be awesome for us.”
Still, he couldn’t help but smile when talking about his rise up the ranks. This was always his dream as a kid growing up a few hours from the Twin Cities.
“Man, it happened fast,” Lance said. “I’m excited to be here.”
How could he not be? Not many people imagined this was possible back when Lance was an lightly recruited kid from a town of about 14,000 people. He dominated at Marshall High School, then committed to North Dakota State largely because no FBS schools wanted him. Though the Gophers showed some interest, they didn’t see him as a quarterback.
That couldn’t have been further from the truth.
After lighting it up at North Dakota State, winning a national championship in the process, Lance ultimately went No. 3 overall to the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played very sparingly last season, learning under veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before taking the reins this season.
“He’s done a good job,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We’re in the middle of training camp, so some good, some bad. It’s getting better throughout the whole process.”
It’s been a slow build for Lance to get to this point.
Though many expected him to be the unquestioned starter as soon as he joined the 49ers, he needed to learn a lot last season. Some of the things that worked for him at North Dakota State, Lance quickly learned, were not going to work in the NFL.
Not only has he gotten much more consistent with the little things that come with playing quarterback in the pros, he’s gotten more confident as the man in charge of the offense.
“It’s slowed down a lot,” Lance said. “I feel like I’m in a much better spot.”
His teammates agree with that assessment, including 49ers tight end George Kittle, who still remember his first time Lance threw him the ball last season.
“I’m pretty sure it was like a 5-yard route and he threw it at my head and tried to take my helmet off,” Kittle said with a laugh. “Now he’s got some nice touch to it.”
All jokes aside, Kittle said he’s been impressed with Lance’s growth as a player.
“I think Trey has consistently gotten better and better every single day,” Kittle said. “Those small consistent steps in the same direction lead to great results. I’m pretty confident in his ability.”
Unfortunately for anyone hoping to watch Lance in a game this weekend, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to play in the preseason game on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. Though that could change in the coming days, it doesn’t sound like Shanahan feels any sort of pressure to play the hometown kid.
“No,” Shanahan said. “Not at all.”
Which is fine with Lance. He’s focused on being the best quarterback he can be.
“Just coming out here every day and trying to get better,” Lance said. “Just taking it one step at a time.”
No change in the rules for booking tickets for children: railways
New Delhi:
The railways clarified on Wednesday that there had been no change in the rule regarding the booking of tickets for children traveling by train after reports claimed that people aged between one and four were now seeing each other charge adult rates.
A circular dated March 6, 2020 from the Ministry of Railways specifies that children under five will travel free of charge. However, he said that in this case, a berth or a separate seat (in the chair car) should not be provided.
Passengers can however buy tickets if they need berths/seats for their children under 5 years old. In this case, the full adult fare will be charged.
“There have been recent media reports which claim that Indian Railways have changed the rule regarding the booking of tickets for children traveling on the train. These reports claim that now children between the ages of one and Four-year-olds will need to get a ticket to travel by train.
“This information and media reports are misleading. It is informed that Indian Railways has not introduced any changes in regards to booking tickets for children traveling on the train.
“‘At the request of the passengers, they have been given an option to purchase a ticket and reserve a seat for their child under 5 if they wish. And if they do not want a separate berth, then it is free, as it was before,” the statement from the railways said.
Previously, the reports had provoked angry reactions in one section.
“We should thank the BJP government, which now charges one-year-old children to travel by train, for not charging pregnant women for an extra ticket.
“Railways are no longer for the poor. Now people will cut off the full BJP ticket,” Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Why Kevin Durant and the Nets need each other
As Kevin Durant and the Nets enter the next stage of their stalemate, there’s one important detail to keep in mind.
As much as both sides would hate to admit it, they need each other and would be worse off in the aftermath of a messy divorce.
If Durant gets his wish and is traded, that means a team gave Brooklyn a package beyond its wildest dreams, a package that far supersedes the grift the Utah Jazz pulled off in the Rudy Gobert deal. As a reminder, Gobert is a premier defensive player with a limited offensive skill set, and the Jazz got four draft picks, a pick swap, four role players and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal.
If that’s what the Jazz got for Gobert, a one-dimensional player, you can understand why the Nets want the kitchen sink, the stove, the island, the fully-stocked refrigerator and the dining room table in a deal for Durant.
But every contender – and potential Durant suitor – knows that meeting Brooklyn’s asking price means effectively gutting their roster, and gutting the roster means surrendering the requisite depth history has proven is necessary to contend for a championship. Few teams can surrender an All-Star, two role players and significant draft compensation and still have a roster that can bang with the league’s heavies. The Boston Celtics are one such team, but they would have to give up both Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart in a Durant deal, and Durant reportedly only wants to be traded to the Celtics if Smart is on the roster. The New Orleans Pelicans are another team and the Daily News reported their interest in a Durant deal, but it remains unclear if they are willing to trade star forward Brandon Ingram.
And if the Nets are able to pull off a deal, that means they’ll have traded one of the best players on the planet for a player several tiers below him, plus role players. It means after years of selling their fan base on championships, they will have willingly pulled an about face in the name of “taking back control” of their franchise.
It would be unforgivable, and it would firmly remove the Nets from championship contention, because it was Durant’s greatness – not Steve Nash’s coaching nor Sean Marks’ managerial skills – that forced the eventual 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to Game 7 without Kyrie Irving and with a one-legged James Harden.
It is Durant’s greatness – not Nash’s coaching skills nor Marks’ managerial prowess – that gives the Nets a chance to win every game when he’s on the floor. Case in point: The Nets tanked from first to 10th in the Eastern Conference when Durant missed a month and a half of action with a sprained MCL last season. Irving was available for the road games during that stretch, and Harden, though disgruntled, still played in many of those games.
Not only would moving on from Durant remove the Nets from championship contention, but moving him for one of the subpar packages available would set the Nets back another four to five years minimum, a decade at worst. It would mean they traded D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen for a team built around Ben Simmons – fresh off back surgery – and another player of his caliber. It would mean they so desperately want autonomous control of their organization that control has supplanted winning as Nets owner Joe Tsai’s only religion.
The Nets would no longer dominate headlines and airwaves. That tide is already shifting with the Knicks’ acquisition of Jalen Brunson and pursuit of star guard Donovan Mitchell. In fact, the Knicks look functional these days compared to the Nets, who would certainly no longer be perennial championship contenders.
That ship sails the minute Durant leaves town.
Yet the Nets don’t want to bend the knee, and Durant is tired of the status quo. Durant told Nets owner Joe Tsai he has to fire both Marks and Nash if he’s not going to trade him. Once reports broke, Tsai tweeted support for both the front office and coaching staff and said he will do “what is in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.”
Good business is in the Nets’ best interest, and business hasn’t boomed more since Durant arrived in Brooklyn. A happy Durant, a motivated Irving, and a healthy Ben Simmons would be better business than the Nets have seen since the Nets pounded the Chicago Bulls last season in one of the only games Irving, Durant and Harden played as a trio.
Despite Durant’s gripe, Marks has proven more than capable as a general manager and will go down as an all-time snub for Executive of the Year – even if some of his decisions are responsible for Durant’s current dissatisfaction with the franchise. If feelings can be mended, Durant will return to a legitimate 3-and-D wing in Royce O’Neale, who Marks acquired for a first-round pick. Durant will also return to additional scoring help: Marks signed noted bucket-getter TJ Warren on a minimum deal, though a nagging stress fracture in his left foot has kept him off the floor for the past two seasons.
But Marks also hired Nash, who had no prior coaching experience whatsoever before assuming control of a team that made its championship expectations public. And for those wondering why Durant gave Nash a vow of support during his exit interview after Ime Udoka outclassed him in Boston’s first-round sweep of Brooklyn last season, Durant also told the media he had nothing to do with Harden getting traded to the Nets.
Nash also told the media Harden wouldn’t be getting traded hours before the trade to the Sixers broke. Players and coaches aren’t always transparent when discussing touchy basketball subjects.
In fact, this is the most transparent it’s been: Durant telling Tsai he wants both Marks and Nash gone if he’s going to be happy staying in Brooklyn. And if the Nets try to force Durant to report to camp without doing something to appease him, they risk this already messy situation becoming completely untenable.
When Jimmy Butler’s trade request from Minnesota went unfulfilled, he started cursing out teammates, coaches and staffers in practice. When the Rockets failed to move James Harden in a timely manner, he showed up to training camp out of shape, and the first chance he got with a microphone, he told anyone who would listen that he didn’t want to be in Houston. Durant has already proven he’s willing to escalate this situation further to get what he wants.
That’s not typically the way franchises handle their stars. It didn’t take long for the 76ers to begin doing Harden’s bidding. They created a comfortable environment for him before he ever arrived by hiring his former Rockets GM Daryl Morey. And this offseason alone, the Sixers signed his two friends PJ Tucker and Danuel House to contracts. Philly might put his stylist on retainer next.
And yet the Nets fired Durant’s shooting coach Adam Harrington and played hardball with Irving, the only reason Durant is in Brooklyn, during contract negotiations.
It’s no wonder he requested a trade, which speaks volumes given his best chance at winning big still remains in Brooklyn.
()
Miami scientists and students seek to develop hybrid coral reefs
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Scientists and students from the University of Miami dove this week in murky waters just miles off the coast of Miami as part of an effort to develop hybrid reefs.
The Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science team was on a mission to collect eggs and sperm from spawning staghorn corals, which they hope to use to fertilize other strains of staghorn corals in a lab.
It’s all part of a $7.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to help address security threats to military and civilian infrastructure along vulnerable coastal regions of Florida and the Caribbean.
SCIENTISTS DISCOVER A MAGNIFICENT 310-MILE CORAL REEF CORRIDOR IN THE GULF OF MEXICO
The Miami-based project aims to protect coastal bases from damaging hurricane storm surges using hybrid reefs.
OVER 90% OF GREAT BARRIER CORALS SURVEYED THIS YEAR WERE BLEACHED
“Our mission is to develop hybrid reefs that combine the wave-shielding benefits of man-made structures with the ecological benefits of coral reefs,” said Andrew Baker, professor and director of the Coral Reef Futures Lab at the Rosenstiel School. “We will work on next-generation structural designs and concrete materials, and integrate them with new ecological engineering approaches to help promote coral growth on these structures.”
They will also test new adaptive biology approaches to produce faster-growing corals that are more resilient to global warming, he said.
RARE CORAL REEF IN FLAWLESS CONDITION FOUND IN DEEP WATERS NEAR TAHITI
The coral only spawns a few nights each year, depending on the water temperature and the lunar cycle, coral colonies simultaneously release their eggs and sperm into the water column, which fertilize to create a baby coral .
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins gets fired up in return from COVID break for joint practice with 49ers
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins returned to practice Wednesday after having tested positive for COVID-19, and it did not take him long to make his presence known.
Early in a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers at the TCO Performance Center, Cousins completed a pass across the middle to Adam Thielen. He then barked out his catch phrase, “You like that!” while including an expletive. Many of the fans heard it, and some seemed surprised.
Cousins’ teammates weren’t surprised, though, that the quarterback did not miss a beat in his return. He tested positive last Thursday and sat out Sunday’s preseason opener, a 26-20 loss at Las Vegas. He returned to the team facility on Tuesday, when the Vikings did not have a formal practice, and was back under center Wednesday.
“Man, he looked great,” tackle Christian Darrisaw said.
“I felt like he played really sharp (with) really crisp play calls and good execution as far as having the bulk of the whole playbook in right now,” tight end Johnny Mundt said. “He’s executing at a very high level.”
Cousins threw short touchdown passes to Mundt and Justin Jefferson in a scrimmage that did not have tackling. He drove the Vikings downfield in a two-minute drill for a last-second Greg Joseph field goal. He did misfire on a few passes, including a short throw that was intercepted by 49ers safety George Odom.
Cousins, while unvaccinated last season, spent five days on the COVID-19 reserve list in training camp as a close contact and sat out a Week 17 game at Green Bay after testing positive. He was sent home from the TCO Performance Center last Thursday when he didn’t feel well, and the Vikings announced the next day he had tested positive.
“I was feeling a little lousy and tested and ended up going home and just needed the five days to recover and follow things from a distance,” Cousins said before Wednesday’s practice.
Cousins said two weeks ago that he “can’t afford to miss a rep, miss a day, miss a walkthrough” due to learning the system under new head coach Kevin O’Connell and new offensive coordinator Wes Phillips. While he was out, he missed a walkthrough and practice on Thursday, a walkthrough on Friday and then Sunday’s game. However, the Vikings rested eight healthy starters against the Raiders, and Cousins might not have played anyhow.
“I was commenting to my wife (Julie) that if I was to miss five days and you had to pick which five, strategically we probably picked a good five,” Cousins said. “The Thursday practice would have been great to be a part of, but the Friday was lighter, Saturday was a travel day, Sunday would have been at most maybe a half-dozen plays, and then Monday was an off day. So it worked out pretty well from that standpoint.”
Phillips said it was important for Cousins to make it back for the joint practices with the 49ers on Wednesday and Thursday. The teams will meet in a preseason game at 6 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it’s not yet known if Cousins will play.
“Obviously, every rep’s important,” Phillips said. “(Cousins) knows that, but to be able to get him back for these two practices with the Niners, where we’re playing a challenging front, a different scheme, (is) big for us.”
With Cousins out against the Raiders, Sean Mannion, who started, and Kellen Mond split time at quarterback. They are listed as co-backups on the depth chart, and they split second-team reps on Wednesday.
While Mond had the better preseason opener, Mannion looked a bit sharper Wednesday. Mannion had a pinpoint throw down the left sideline to Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a long gain and later hit Albert Wilson for a short touchdown pass. Mond did look good in a two-minute drill, with several key completions before Joseph made a last-second field goal.
Wednesday’s practice featured rookie Ed Ingram getting the nod at first-team right guard over veteran Jesse Davis, who started against the Raiders. Ingram looked good in protecting Cousins, and afterward was asked about his quarterback’s boisterous moment after the pass completion to Thielen.
“I love it,” Ingram said. “When any of my teammates gets fired up, it makes me fired up just because we’re putting in all this hard work and to see the results is amazing.”
Blackstone could sell up to 13.6% of its stake in Sona Blw via a block deal
Blackstone is likely to raise Rs 4,000 crore from the transaction. Currently, Blackstone owns a 34.12% stake in Sona BLW.
US private equity firm Blackstone is likely to sell a 13.6% stake in automotive technology company Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) via a block deal on August 18.
He is likely to raise Rs 4,000 crore from the deal. Currently, Blackstone owns a 34.12% stake in Sona BLW.
#Black stone likely to sell shares worth ₹4,000 cr (13.6% eq) of Sona BLW tomorrow. Sona BLW blocks deal tomorrow at ₹500/sh, 7% off CMP, sources say
Alert: Blackstone currently owns 34.12% of the capital of Sona BLW pic.twitter.com/vQFYGsWTkR— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 17, 2022
The floor price was set at Rs 500 per share, with a discount of 7% compared to the current market price (CMP).
The company designs, manufactures and supplies critical, high-tech automotive systems and components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starters, BSG systems, EV traction motors and power control units. engine.
It supplies components to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Europe, India and China, for electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments and is not dependent on a single product, vehicle segment, customer or geography.
The company is also one of the two largest exporters of starters in the country, besides being the largest manufacturer of differential gears for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and tractors in India.
Some of its major OEM customers include a global electric vehicle OEM, a North American passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Escorts, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mahindra Electric, Maruti Suzuki, Renault Nissan, Volvo and Volvo Eicher.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings shares ended at Rs 539.10, down Rs 31.10, or 5.45% on BSE.
First post: August 17, 2022, 8:05 PM STI
Yankees call up trio of prospects to help break slump
In the middle of a horrific slide, the Yankees dipped into their prospect pool to try and find a spark. The Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial and Ron Marinaccio before Wednesday’s game.
Clay Holmes was headed to the injured list with a back issue. The Yankees optioned Miguel Andujar and Tim Locastro.
Cabrera was making his big league debut against the Rays Wednesday night and Florial was starting in center.
Cabrera, 23, is hitting .269/.317/.412 with a .729 OPS, nine home runs and 13 stolen bases this season. He’s drawn 22 walks and struck out 57 times in 197 at-bats for Triple-A.
“Instinctual player,” is how one American League scout described Cabrera. “Was always one of the more mature guys on the field.”
The scout added that if the power Cabrera flashed in the second half of last season shows up again in the majors he could be an everyday player on some major league teams. Cabrera finished with 29 home runs in 2021.
Florial, the 24-year-old former top prospect who has power and speed, is hitting .286/.368/.490 in Triple-A with an .858 OPS, 32 stolen bases and 14 homers in 89 games. Florial, who has had issues with pitch recognition in the past, has struck out 124 times in 353 at-bats and drawn 45 walks. Florial has hit .206/.325/.353 with a .678 OPS, a home run and two stolen bases in 40 major league plate appearances.
The scout who saw him this year thought that Florial had shown significant improvements in his at-bats, particularly with pitch recognition.
“His (at-bats) were significantly more competitive,” the scout said.
Aaron Boone has had plenty of chances to see Florial and said the Yankees have been waiting for him to show some more consistency.
“I think it’s really fine in that consistency at the highest levels,” Boone said. “He’s dealt with some injuries that in different years, have probably slowed his development a little bit. I think this is the best year he’s had in a while where he’s been mostly healthy and to put up a productive, really productive offensive season that kind of matches up with, you know, the skill set and the tools that he’s always flashed us. And I feel like even in his short stints with us over the years, even in years where he hasn’t had the kind of year he’s happened to this year, he’s represented well.
“You see it this year, I think he’s mostly been healthy and put that season together at a higher level in the minor leagues and hopefully that’s something that is a sign of him, you know, getting ready to knock in a breakthrough.”
()
