My Review of Johann Hari’s Book, Chasing the Scream

Soccerbetting

Is there such thing as “kangtao” or sure-win tips?

I have seen a lot of people debating over the issues of this “kangtao” or sure-win tips. In actual fact there”IS” however very few. But why does it fails us when it is sure-win. It is because some of these so called kangtao are “false information” released by the smaller bookmakers themselves to balance their balance sheet. For instance EPL match Arsenal vs Chelsea a lot of people taking arsenal resulting in imbalance on the amount wagered on Chelsea and these smaller bookmakers with nowhere to dump their excessive bets they will released the so called “kangtao” to entice ignorant punters to bet on Chelsea to balance up their balance sheets.

Why are there so many “kangtao” or sure-win tips for sales ?

I was bewildered why would any one give away a sure-win tips at such low rate where they could earn 10 of thousands with it themselves? put yourself in his shoes would you??? i must admit there are opportunities in soccerbetting and i would call that an edge with a “higher chances of winning” but to call them a sure-win tips is an overrated statement unless you are one of the bribed key players or bribed key officials there is still a certainty of losing.

Live matches

Live matches are often 2 strong team faces each other and they are most likely to be telecast throughout the world. Why? It is because a lot of people likes to bet on sports that they are able to view live especially those recreation punters who gets real kick watching their favourites team play and also big-time soccer punters who bet 30K-50K per match. There is the jalan bet or live betting bet and the half-time bet which make it more interesting and more variety for punters to bet. These live matches are matches where the bookmakers makes lots of money through the vigourish and fixed match. My advise to fresh punters is to bet small betting on live matches and focus more on those non-telecast match. Why? since the non-telecast matches received little publicity the bookmakers doesn’t mind feeding those new fresh punters as they knew eventually the money would go back to them as time goes by due to human nature GREED.

How could you tell whether you Bookmaker/runner is trustworthy or dubious?

It is hard to differentiate as it is only by betting over a period of time before you could tell. But common signs includes setting a “high minimum bet” for instance minimum $5k. Unless the person is really someone whom you known for a very long time and you feel you could trust him chances are when you win he is no-where to be found. Common flimsy excuses given includes bookie run away or bookie got arrested. Another common sign is they only open a few matches for punters to bet. Come to think about it if he is really a bookmaker why should he restrict the no. of matches available for bets chances are those are the games he is confident of and would accept all those bets which is opposing him.

Does the bookmaker lose money?

ANS :yes there are times but seldom. Bookmakers lose money when the strong team win throughout the tournament eg euro2000 but that is short-term loss. They will continues to win the soccer punters money as long as there are soccer matches. Why? Cause there will be different opinions from different soccer punters just the vigourish/water money alone is able to cover their losses and that is excluding fixed match where they win even more. Another useful tool they are armed with is they understands that all gamblers have a common weakness. They bet bigger and bigger when winning and bets even bigger to chase their loss when losing. In either case it is to the bookmakers edge.

Contrary to the belief of many where they think they are winning the bookmakers money , it is the other soccer punters ie, their friend’s money whom they are winning. The only way to bust the bookmaker/bookies is not to bet or share part of the pie the bookmaker is having.

Does soccer betting involves luck?

This depends on the ” time frame” you set for betting. For instance if you got $5k and you want to turn it in $35k in a “short time frame” of 2 weeks , then i say you requires luck. As Asian handicap is a 50/50 chances of winning it is possible for someone who is new to soccerbetting and is extremely daring and lucky to achieve that. It took about 3 bets to win $35k. But on the long run it definitely requires skills and patience as we all knows what goes up will eventually comes down moreover lady luck couldn’t be smiling on you all days.

Is it important to know all about the soccer team , soccer players statistic n does that makes me a better soccer better?

the answer is No cause soccer betting arena is a place where the booksmakers earns their money if by knowing every details could make you rich then all the soccer writers, soccer magazines editors are the ones who are driving big cars and living in big houses.

Casino

Common tricks and techniques employed by the casinos

Casino are designed in a way that the moment you steps in it makes you feel at home with free food and free drinks some even offer complimentary free rooms to stay. Presently they are aiming those who are in the late 50s or 60s as these people usually are loaded with cash from pension. Their main motive is to entice you to stay longer in casino and bet more thus increasing their chances of winning your money.

what are the games the casinos use to earn big bucks?

(1) jackpot / progressive jackpot

(2) Caribbean stud

(3) roulette

(4) sic bo or big/small

Can we beat jackpot ?

Yes. The trick is simple once in a jackpot room do not straight away proceed to play instead walk around the jackpot room and observer those machines that are loose machines. Definition of loose machines-are machines that are rigged to pay more often. Where are they located?they are often found at places near the entrance or where there is lots of human traffic where people gets to see other people winning $$. Eg next to the stairs or elevator. Clever move by the casino management. If you plan to go there often, take note of those machines that pays more often by jotting down the serial no. located on the tip of each machine then walk away and proceeds to next machine. When its your turn to play NOTE LISTEN CAREFULLY TO THE SOUND OF COINS WHEN YOU SLOT IT IN. There are typically 3 scenarios

1st scenario

you slot it in and hear a thud or the coins flipping at the bottom meaning the previous player has won the money and have cash in with the jackpot

required action – leave the machine alone

2nd scenario

you slot it in and hear a faint clink,you slot in the next coin and hear a faint clink again to confirm. The sound will comes to you almost instantaneous as the coins are stacked to the brimmed. This machine is fed almost full its about time the machine vomit the coins in the machine

required action – max bet

3rd scenario

you slot it in and hear a clink sound but not so instantaneous. The longer it takes before you hear the clink sound is the gauge you judge to see how full the machine is. The machine is half-fed

required action – you bet small

NOTE: WHEN YOU WON 2-3 JACKPOTS LEAVE THE MACHINES AND WALK AWAY WITH YOUR WINNINGS.

Caribbean stud is it for me?

It is a game designed with the intention of winning gamblers money why? you were dealt with 5 cards after viewing your cards you decide whether to increase your stake. When finished viewing your cards you with no pairs will most likely to fold as you got to double your stake if you don’t. Note even if you have a good hand like 4 of a kind the banker with no pairs or Ace/Kings combination they just pay you the initial stake. That is again to the casinos edge. My overall conclusion for this game is to bet the minimum of the table and enjoys it with other gamblers,this is a definite recreation game if you want to make this game as a game to bring you income i advice you to skip.

Can we make a living by living off on casino?

Ans:Yes you can but it can be very tiring as time is wasted travelling to and fro the casino. Contrary to the belief of many whom they believe professional gamblers usually bet big to earn big bucks. what pros do is they bet relatively small. Consistency is the key and the most important thing is self discipline so that there is no impulsive bets. They bring a small amount of their original bankroll to bet and if that day turns out not so fine they will go home and to come back another day,they do not bet all in 1 day. It works in the same principal as soccerbetting.

Can blackjack be beaten by the professional?

Ans: yes it could , provided that you got a team of members betting at the same table. The most crucial person are the ones sitting at the last seats. He determines what card the banker is receiving. It is a highly publicised game that by arming with card counting skills you could make a living however now casino has counter that by repeats shuffling and removing the high cards which are the 10,J,Q,K,A from the deck before putting them in the shoes. Another most ingenious method currently adopted by the casinos are employing staff which acts as normal gamblers siting at the last seat. By doing so it had made task more difficult for those card counters.

Can we made money on online casino games?

Ans: yes ,you could but not much. What the online casino games does is they usually let you win in the initial stage then as u bet bigger they starts winning all in a streats. Some even starts winning the moment you placed your bets. They usually offers high deposit cash bonus to entice you like depositing $100 give u $300 cash bonus. My personal advice is avoid at all cost.

Can we make money playing online poker games?

Nowadays it is very common to see online poker games on the net offering interactivity between gamblers. It seems fair but be very careful when betting with real money especially those that have high minimum bets ranging from $5-$10. There are hustlers looming round the corner. What they do is they kept increasing the stakes where you have little choice but to follow to see the next card, unless you got an j pairs or anything higher than that , high chance are you will lose,cause their odds of winning against you is high as you are alone. These apply to games like majong, big 2s.

Tips on playing TaiDi’s or Big 2s

These games usually begins with 4 people playing cards with each person dealt with 13 cards. What people normally do is once that they are dealt the cards they start arranging their cards in pairs or in sequence 5 cards. The tips is when dealt with don’t arrange your cards 1st instead observe your opponents and what tactics they are playing in 5 cards or in pairs. Once finished observing then you trained yourself to be able to retrieve cards in your hand and throw when its your turn. This confuse your opponents as they have no idea as what you are playing in pairs or in 5 cards.