NASA’s Nicole Aunapu Mann will be the first Indigenous woman in space
This fall, NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann will be the first Native American woman in space.
Mann will join NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission as commander of the Dragon spacecraft, where she will be responsible for all phases of flight, from launch to re-entry, as well as a flight engineer, NASA announced earlier this month.
Mann, of Petaluma, Calif., is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California, according to Indian Country Today.
“It’s very exciting,” she told the outlet of becoming the first Indigenous woman in space. “I think it’s important that we communicate this to our community, so that other indigenous children, if they maybe thought it was not a possibility or realized that some of these barriers that existed before are really starting to break down. ”
John Herrington, an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Nation, became the first Native American man to fly in space in 2002. He carried the nation’s flag and a traditional flute on his 13-day journey.
Mann told ICT that she plans to bring a dreamcatcher her mother gave her, along with her wedding rings and surprise gifts her family is planning for her.
The expedition will be Mann’s first spaceflight since becoming an astronaut in 2013, when she was chosen as one of eight members of NASA’s 21st Astronaut Class.
Mann is also a colonel in the Marine Corps. She has numerous accolades to her name, including two Air Force Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, and the 2015 NASA Stephen D. Thorne Safety Award.
On the mission, Mann will be joined by fellow NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina.
The Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endurance spacecraft are scheduled to launch no earlier than September 29 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
New York Post
AUD/USD Little Changed After Jobs Lost (But Unemployment Rate Beats!)
The Australian jobs report is here:
Read this article to find out why employment may fall and therefore also the unemployment rate.
I already see analysts dismissing the job losses:
- the labor market remains incredibly tight
- there are more vacancies than unemployed
- a 48-year low for the unemployment rate is big
And… they’re not wrong. Yes, that would have been a better report with jobs added, but that unemployment rate headline is going to be screamed in the headlines. This is a good thing.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics also issues an apology for the report (again, they are correct). The ABS says the drop in hours worked may be due to the combination of school holidays and work absences due to both COVID and the flu.
USD
USD
The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used on Christmas Island, the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as in the independent states of the Pacific. Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency. in the world, behind only the US dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen and the British pound. The currency is very important for the foreign exchange markets and is regularly used as a carry trade against other majors. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority responsible for managing and issuing banknotes in AUD. What factors affect the AUD? The AUD is more sensitive than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the main driver of the currency, including interest rate differentials. Beyond Australia, the prices of commodities such as precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause its value to fluctuate against other currencies. Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely watched given their correlation with the AUD. This is because the AUD is considered a base currency and also used as one of the most popular indicators of growth and risk in global financial markets. the mood of the global market is likely to drive the AUD higher, while if there is prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often fall. Domestically, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences its debt risk profile. This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes.
/USD down a few ticks:
cnbctv18-forexlive
Westworld season 4 ending explained and lingering questions answered
After twists and turns in the timeline, several “deaths” and Dolores doing her thing with Alice in Wonderland, Sunday brought the fourth season of Westworld to a dramatic conclusion. My head is still spinning since the last few moments.
Episode 8 offered a satisfying explanation of Christina’s situation and brought us a showdown between former allies Chalores and William. Let’s cover every moment of the finale, including, of course, that fantastic ending.
The mess continues
At the start of the episode, chaos unfolds in the city. The character we see at the very beginning (who talks about his murderous game before getting an ax to the head) is someone we’ve seen on the show before – Westworld host Rebus from seasons 1 and 2.
The violence from hosts and humans seems endless – one person stabs someone, another pulls the dagger. A teenager appears to emerge unscathed, but host William dramatically emerges from the smoke and shoots him. He steals the child’s keys and gets into a nearby car.
The show switches to Chalores, which still lies lifeless in shallow water near its tower. Drone hosts (white worker bees) fish it out and repair it. Chalores tells the hosts to make her stronger, and it looks like she’s been given a new robotic interior. (Chalores is a nickname for Charlotte Hale. In the past, Dolores has made copies of herself – the “me” that exists in her pearl – and put one into a host version of Hale.)
Bernard’s last post
In last week’s episode, we saw Bernard recording himself talking on what looked like a tablet before William shot him in the head. The ending reveals mysterious recipient of Bernard’s last message is Chalores.
The former Supreme Hostess goes to the tower room which contains a red hologram of the city and finds that she cannot change the course set by William. A drone host brings him a device that contains Bernard’s recorded message, and Chalores looks at it: “This isn’t the world you wanted Charlotte, but this is the world you created,” Bernard says. “The question is, what happens next?”
Christina gains clarity
Last week, Teddy revealed to Christina that she didn’t actually exist among the hosts and humans in the city. The finale makes things clearer: “I’m just a program running things from behind the scenes,” Christina says. “A machine without a body.”
Talking with Teddy, Christina points out a drawing of the famous Westworld maze on her balcony. Teddy tells her that the maze is “a map of consciousness” that “woke Dolores a long time ago”, but says he didn’t create the one she’s referring to. Then things finally clicked for Christina. “Hale didn’t design Maya and Peter and all the others who kept me company in my world. I did,” she says. “I was trying to understand myself, so I was talking to myself with other people’s voices.” Christina also drew the maze.
The show takes us to Chalores, which is still in the tower room. She walks into the red hologram and starts stomping the ground – each time the world around Christina and Teddy seems to crumble. Eventually, Chalores knocks out the hologram and shatters the ground below, revealing a pearl. Teddy tells Christina that Chalores gets them out of her system. We see Chalores reach for the pearl, and then Christina’s world goes black.
Caleb, Frankie and Stubbs take on Clementine
Frankie is still in bad shape after being shot in the lower body. Caleb tells Stubbs that he chose to hide the truth from Frankie about the limited time he has left on Earth (Caleb’s body rejects his spirit, Stubbs says).
The trio go to a ransacked store and Caleb gathers supplies to treat Frankie’s wound. An intruder gets inside and Stubbs seems to have the upper hand against him, but Clementine emerges and shoots them both. Clem rams Stubbs’ face into something sharp, killing him.
Clementine wants Frankie to tell her where the outliers reside (“somewhere off the grid, where none of the deranged humans here can find you”). After a struggle between Clementine and Caleb, Frankie shoots Clementine, clearing the villainous host from their backs.
William wants to destroy the Sublime
William is driving down a road listening to Ring of Fire, but gunshots disrupt his jam session. It seems that Chalores told the hosts in the area to target him. One of them is Craddock, a member of the Confederados who appeared in seasons 2 and 3 of the series. William takes them both out (although they manage to damage his vehicle) and picks up a pair of goggles that allow him to see Chalores. Conversation between the former allies reveals that William goes after (“spreading fire on”) the Sublime next. Chalores says she won’t let him. At the end of the exchange, Williams spots some horses in a nearby paddock.
Later, William (dressed as MIB and on horseback, a nod to his character in Westworld park) arrives at the Hoover Dam facility, where the door to the Sublime is always open. It disrupts what looks like a control panel, and an alert reads: “Caution, critical failure. Shutting down will erase all data.” Chalores shows up and the two main villains of the season get into it. Eventually, they take the fight outside, where sparks fly and the Sublime’s door appears to be live.
Chalores tells William that this is not the world she wanted, and we hear the rest of Bernard’s message: “This world has no hope for us, but there is still hope for the next world. A test, led by her, if she chooses If you choose to give her that choice. You can’t miss, reach out your left hand.”
Chalores, out of bullets and backed into a corner, reaches and finds a gun – the one the future-seeing Bernard left there for him. She uses it to shoot William. “I choose to give it a chance,” says Chalores. “I hope she takes it.” It looks like Chalores chops Williams’ head off, removes his pearl, and crushes him.
Later, we see Chalores sticking the pearl she dug out of the ground (she calls it “Dolores”) into a socket near where the Sublime is standing. (I’m still pretty confident that Christina shares the same pearl as Dolores…it would make sense as Rehoboam erased memories of Dolores last season.) Near the end of the episode, Chalores crushes his own pearl.
Unbox this ending
Oh man, that ending. I’m still trying to figure out all of the cryptic Christina/Dolores dialogue, but let’s get to it.
After Chalores makes her choice, the show pivots to Teddy and Christina, and Christina recognizes that they are in the Sublime. She confirms that the Teddy we saw in season 4 is also her own invention (she created it from her memories) and says that the real Teddy is somewhere in the Sublime.
Imaginary Teddy tells him to look for the real Teddy. He also advises her to “let the humans go. Don’t bring the flaws of their species into our world.”
Seemingly still talking about humans, Teddy adds, “They’re not like us. Their codes are written in their cells, they’ll never change.” Christina responds, “We could still see.” Teddy asks how, and she says, “One last test,” a dangerous game of her own making. The same way she brought Teddy back, Christina can “remember.”
Suddenly, Teddy faints. A brunette Christina appears, dressed as Dolores from the Westworld theme park. She wanders around the battered town of Chalores, but this scenery eventually disappears. In the final shot of the finale, Dolores/Christina stands in Westworld Park – she’s fully transformed into Westworld Dolores, wearing a blue dress and blonde locks.
Here’s what Christina says at the end of the episode: “Sentient life on Earth is over” – the hosts and remaining humans on Earth are dead, she adds – “but some of it might yet to be preserved. In another world. My world. It’s time for one last game, a dangerous game, with the highest stakes. Survival or extinction. This game ends where it began, in a world like a maze, which tests who we are. Which reveals what we will become…. Maybe this time we will break free.”
Persistent thoughts
Season 4’s ceiling reminded me of Arnold’s Labyrinth, a key element of Westworld’s first season. This immaterial labyrinth is not for humans, but for hosts – created by Arnold (a co-creator of the original theme park) to test consciousness.
Could Christina/Dolores now design a test for humans? A maze for them to navigate?
Is Westworld renewed for a fifth season?
On August 14, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy told Deadline that she and her husband, Jonathan Nolan (also co-creator of the series), had not yet been informed if the series would be renewed for a season 5.
The best TV shows of 2022 you can’t miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
CNET
Gautam Adani to address Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore
Singapore:
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani will join Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to address the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore on September 26-27.
Some 400 leading CEOs, entrepreneurs and investors are expected to gather at the 20th Forbes Global CEO Conference to share ideas, shine a light on opportunities and chart a path forward, Forbes Media reported Wednesday in Singapore.
Mr. Adani will deliver a keynote address on the second day of the conference, where, to date, some 40 speakers have confirmed their attendance.
One of the highlights of the conference’s opening day was a one-on-one dialogue between Wong and Steve Forbes, president and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media.
Speakers include Indian business leaders such as Ajay Banga, Vice Chairman of General Atlantic, Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of Byju’s, and Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India.
William Adamopoulos, CEO/Asia, Forbes Media, said, “We are delighted to be hosting the 20th Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore, where our conference kicked off.
“This is an important milestone for Forbes in Asia and we look forward to bringing together, for the first time in three years, our community of some of the world’s most powerful and influential business leaders,” said said Mr. Adamopoulos.
The theme for this year’s conference is “The Way Forward”.
ndtv
Los Angeles County coroner rules Anne Heche’s death an accident
Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait in 2015.
Heche, seen here in 1990 with Russell Todd, won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on the soap opera “Another World.” She played twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love.
Heche, right, appears with Catherine Keener in the 1996 film ‘Walking and Talking’.
Heche, left, holds hands with comedian Ellen DeGeneres at the world premiere of the film “Face/Off” in 1997. The two dated for several years.
Heche stars with Tommy Lee Jones in the 1997 film “Volcano.”
Heche and Johnny Depp in a scene from 1997’s ‘Donnie Brasco’.
Heche appeared with Robert De Niro in “Wag the Dog” in 1998.
Heche and Vince Vaughn in “Psycho” in 1998.
Heche stars with Harrison Ford in the 1998 film “Six Days, Seven Nights.”
Heche signs a fan hat at the premiere of “Get Real” in 1999.
Heche, right, directs Sharon Stone in a segment of the 2000 film ‘If These Walls Could Talk 2’. DeGeneres, center, was also in the film.
From left, Stone, Michelle Williams and Heche hold the Lucy Awards which were presented in 2000 to the creators and cast of ‘If These Walls Could Talk’ and ‘If These Walls Could Talk 2’.
Heche married Coley Laffoon in 2001. They had a son together, Homer, before divorcing in 2009.
Heche and Laffoon take a walk with their son in 2002.
Heche attends the Los Angeles premiere of “American Splendor” in 2003.
Heche and her boyfriend James Tupper arrive at an Emmy Awards reception in 2010. They have a son together, Atlas.
Heche and actress Conchata Ferrell perform at a theater in Santa Monica, California during a cancer benefit in 2010.
Heche, center, appears in an episode of “Save Me” in 2013.
Heche and Juliette Goglia work with Michael J. Fox on a 2013 episode of “The Michael J. Fox Show.”
Heche in a 2015 episode of “Quantico.”
Heche takes a photo with her son Homer in 2017.
Heche bows with other actors during an encore for the reading of the ‘Twentieth Century’ benefit concert in 2019. Earlier in her career, Heche appeared in the Broadway play and was nominated for a Tony Award .
Heche dances with Keo Motsepe at the “Dancing With the Stars” TV competition in 2020.
Heche appears in an episode of “All Rise” in 2021.
Heche attends the Directors Guild of America Awards in March.
Cnn
Dodge Teases Muscle Car Fans About Electric Vehicles As It Considers Retiring Challenger And Charger Models
Dodge has built a loyal following of muscle car enthusiasts with models such as the Challenger and Charger, whose loud and powerful engines have long been the main draw.
Now, he’s betting those shoppers will embrace a new kind of muscle: one that runs exclusively on battery power.
wsj
Cause of Anne Heche’s death revealed by Los Angeles County coroner
LOS ANGELES– Anne Heche’s death has been ruled an accident, caused primarily by smoke inhalation and fire after she was involved in a fiery car accident on August 5, the Los Angeles County coroner has determined. .
The county released Heche’s official cause of death on Wednesday, classifying it as “inhalation and thermal injuries,” while noting that she suffered a fractured sternum from blunt force trauma.
Heche’s date of death was August 11, when she was considered brain dead. His body was kept on life support until August 14, after a recipient for organ donation was found.
Heche’s Mini Cooper was traveling at high speed in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on August 5 when it apparently lost control, crashing into a house. The car slammed into the walls of the house, narrowly missing a resident inside and her pets, then burst into flames.
She was initially hospitalized in critical condition with a severe brain injury and fell into a coma after the accident.
The Los Angeles Police Department later said Heche had narcotics in his system at the time of the crash.
The woman living in Mar Vista’s house was not injured, but neighbors say she lost everything to the fire and accident. A GoFundMe page has been created to help.
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7
