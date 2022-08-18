Nasa'S Nicole Aunapu Mann Will Be The First Indigenous Woman In Space

After twists and turns in the timeline, several “deaths” and Dolores doing her thing with Alice in Wonderland, Sunday brought the fourth season of Westworld to a dramatic conclusion. My head is still spinning since the last few moments.

Episode 8 offered a satisfying explanation of Christina’s situation and brought us a showdown between former allies Chalores and William. Let’s cover every moment of the finale, including, of course, that fantastic ending.

The mess continues

At the start of the episode, chaos unfolds in the city. The character we see at the very beginning (who talks about his murderous game before getting an ax to the head) is someone we’ve seen on the show before – Westworld host Rebus from seasons 1 and 2.

The violence from hosts and humans seems endless – one person stabs someone, another pulls the dagger. A teenager appears to emerge unscathed, but host William dramatically emerges from the smoke and shoots him. He steals the child’s keys and gets into a nearby car.

The show switches to Chalores, which still lies lifeless in shallow water near its tower. Drone hosts (white worker bees) fish it out and repair it. Chalores tells the hosts to make her stronger, and it looks like she’s been given a new robotic interior. (Chalores is a nickname for Charlotte Hale. In the past, Dolores has made copies of herself – the “me” that exists in her pearl – and put one into a host version of Hale.)

Bernard’s last post

In last week’s episode, we saw Bernard recording himself talking on what looked like a tablet before William shot him in the head. The ending reveals mysterious recipient of Bernard’s last message is Chalores.

The former Supreme Hostess goes to the tower room which contains a red hologram of the city and finds that she cannot change the course set by William. A drone host brings him a device that contains Bernard’s recorded message, and Chalores looks at it: “This isn’t the world you wanted Charlotte, but this is the world you created,” Bernard says. “The question is, what happens next?”

Christina gains clarity

Last week, Teddy revealed to Christina that she didn’t actually exist among the hosts and humans in the city. The finale makes things clearer: “I’m just a program running things from behind the scenes,” Christina says. “A machine without a body.”

Talking with Teddy, Christina points out a drawing of the famous Westworld maze on her balcony. Teddy tells her that the maze is “a map of consciousness” that “woke Dolores a long time ago”, but says he didn’t create the one she’s referring to. Then things finally clicked for Christina. “Hale didn’t design Maya and Peter and all the others who kept me company in my world. I did,” she says. “I was trying to understand myself, so I was talking to myself with other people’s voices.” Christina also drew the maze.

The show takes us to Chalores, which is still in the tower room. She walks into the red hologram and starts stomping the ground – each time the world around Christina and Teddy seems to crumble. Eventually, Chalores knocks out the hologram and shatters the ground below, revealing a pearl. Teddy tells Christina that Chalores gets them out of her system. We see Chalores reach for the pearl, and then Christina’s world goes black.

Caleb, Frankie and Stubbs take on Clementine

Frankie is still in bad shape after being shot in the lower body. Caleb tells Stubbs that he chose to hide the truth from Frankie about the limited time he has left on Earth (Caleb’s body rejects his spirit, Stubbs says).

The trio go to a ransacked store and Caleb gathers supplies to treat Frankie’s wound. An intruder gets inside and Stubbs seems to have the upper hand against him, but Clementine emerges and shoots them both. Clem rams Stubbs’ face into something sharp, killing him.

Clementine wants Frankie to tell her where the outliers reside (“somewhere off the grid, where none of the deranged humans here can find you”). After a struggle between Clementine and Caleb, Frankie shoots Clementine, clearing the villainous host from their backs.

William wants to destroy the Sublime

William is driving down a road listening to Ring of Fire, but gunshots disrupt his jam session. It seems that Chalores told the hosts in the area to target him. One of them is Craddock, a member of the Confederados who appeared in seasons 2 and 3 of the series. William takes them both out (although they manage to damage his vehicle) and picks up a pair of goggles that allow him to see Chalores. Conversation between the former allies reveals that William goes after (“spreading fire on”) the Sublime next. Chalores says she won’t let him. At the end of the exchange, Williams spots some horses in a nearby paddock.

Later, William (dressed as MIB and on horseback, a nod to his character in Westworld park) arrives at the Hoover Dam facility, where the door to the Sublime is always open. It disrupts what looks like a control panel, and an alert reads: “Caution, critical failure. Shutting down will erase all data.” Chalores shows up and the two main villains of the season get into it. Eventually, they take the fight outside, where sparks fly and the Sublime’s door appears to be live.

Chalores tells William that this is not the world she wanted, and we hear the rest of Bernard’s message: “This world has no hope for us, but there is still hope for the next world. A test, led by her, if she chooses If you choose to give her that choice. You can’t miss, reach out your left hand.”

Chalores, out of bullets and backed into a corner, reaches and finds a gun – the one the future-seeing Bernard left there for him. She uses it to shoot William. “I choose to give it a chance,” says Chalores. “I hope she takes it.” It looks like Chalores chops Williams’ head off, removes his pearl, and crushes him.

Later, we see Chalores sticking the pearl she dug out of the ground (she calls it “Dolores”) into a socket near where the Sublime is standing. (I’m still pretty confident that Christina shares the same pearl as Dolores…it would make sense as Rehoboam erased memories of Dolores last season.) Near the end of the episode, Chalores crushes his own pearl.

John Johnson/HBO



Unbox this ending

Oh man, that ending. I’m still trying to figure out all of the cryptic Christina/Dolores dialogue, but let’s get to it.

After Chalores makes her choice, the show pivots to Teddy and Christina, and Christina recognizes that they are in the Sublime. She confirms that the Teddy we saw in season 4 is also her own invention (she created it from her memories) and says that the real Teddy is somewhere in the Sublime.

Imaginary Teddy tells him to look for the real Teddy. He also advises her to “let the humans go. Don’t bring the flaws of their species into our world.”

Seemingly still talking about humans, Teddy adds, “They’re not like us. Their codes are written in their cells, they’ll never change.” Christina responds, “We could still see.” Teddy asks how, and she says, “One last test,” a dangerous game of her own making. The same way she brought Teddy back, Christina can “remember.”

Suddenly, Teddy faints. A brunette Christina appears, dressed as Dolores from the Westworld theme park. She wanders around the battered town of Chalores, but this scenery eventually disappears. In the final shot of the finale, Dolores/Christina stands in Westworld Park – she’s fully transformed into Westworld Dolores, wearing a blue dress and blonde locks.

Here’s what Christina says at the end of the episode: “Sentient life on Earth is over” – the hosts and remaining humans on Earth are dead, she adds – “but some of it might yet to be preserved. In another world. My world. It’s time for one last game, a dangerous game, with the highest stakes. Survival or extinction. This game ends where it began, in a world like a maze, which tests who we are. Which reveals what we will become…. Maybe this time we will break free.”

Persistent thoughts

Season 4’s ceiling reminded me of Arnold’s Labyrinth, a key element of Westworld’s first season. This immaterial labyrinth is not for humans, but for hosts – created by Arnold (a co-creator of the original theme park) to test consciousness.

Could Christina/Dolores now design a test for humans? A maze for them to navigate?

Is Westworld renewed for a fifth season?

On August 14, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy told Deadline that she and her husband, Jonathan Nolan (also co-creator of the series), had not yet been informed if the series would be renewed for a season 5.