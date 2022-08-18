News
Netflix ad-supported tier won’t allow users to download shows, report says
Netflix does not plan to let subscribers download content for offline viewing on its long-awaited ad-supported tier, according to a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday.
The new ad-supported tierwhich is slated for release in early 2023, will not allow customers to download TV shows and movies to their devices unless they pay a more expensive subscription.
The removal of the download function from what will probably become by Netflix The cheapest plan was discovered by a developer, Steve Moser, who looked into the iPhone code, according to Bloomberg. Moser also found that you won’t be able to skip ads or use playback controls while ads are playing, the report says.
Read also: Netflix: The 44 absolute best movies to watch
Rival streaming services Hulu and Disney Plus have also recently announced new ad-supported tiers as part of their offerings: Hulu’s ad-free version will drop from $7 to $8 per month starting Oct. 10, and Disney Plus’ ad-free version will drop from $8 to $11 per month on Dec. 8. The premium option, which lets you have four streams at once, is $20 per month.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CNET
News
Houston business school dean resigns ‘after fabricating degree’
Houston business school dean, who served as Swiss Guard for Pope John Paul II, resigns ‘after fabricating college diploma that is actually high school’
- Mario Enzler was forced to resign from his post at the University of St Thomas
- The professor was a Swiss Guard for Pope John Paul II and knew Mother Teresa
- He said he got a doctorate from an Italian university that doesn’t offer a doctorate
- Meanwhile, the college from which he claimed to have obtained a bachelor’s degree was a high school
A dean of a Catholic business school in Houston who once served as Pope John Paul II’s Swiss Guard has resigned in disgrace after allegedly lying about several degrees.
Mario Enzler was forced to resign from his post at the University of St Thomas on Friday after the scandal broke.
The professor, who served as a Swiss Guard – the Vatican’s armed forces that protect the pontiff – and who once met Mother Teresa, said he earned a doctorate from a university in his native Italy that doesn’t offer no doctorate.
Meanwhile, the college he claimed to have graduated from turned out to be just a high school.
A search committee on his hiring had discovered that he actually had a doctorate in music and a bachelor’s degree in classics – but he was hired anyway and lasted two years.
Enzler is best known for being a Swiss Guard to Pope John Paul II, about whom he wrote a book about
Mario Enzler (pictured) resigned on Friday after two professors reviewed his CV after claiming he was not qualified to be the business school’s dean
He resigned from the University of St. Thomas (pictured) in Houston after being accused of falsifying two degrees, including saying he got a high school bachelor’s degree
Enzler was reportedly scolded by a series of professors at St Thomas who expressed concern about his teaching style and looked into his background.
They claimed he had falsified his university credentials and exposed him in a letter to the university’s board of trustees in April.
Associate accounting professor John Simms, who was one of those interested in Enzler, lambasted the former dean this week.
He told the Houston Chronicle, “That vision that I and others in college felt I might have was smoke. He went up in smoke.
Enzler is seen greeting Pope John Paul II while in the Swiss Guard
Before entering teaching, he worked as a banker for UBS – a Swiss banking company – for 16 years.
Accounting assistant professor Ramon Fernandez called Enzler a “crook” and now said he was concerned about the school’s management.
He added: “I just don’t want this to happen again. Really, this guy is a charlatan, he’s a cheat, and he’s a crook.
Enzler was appointed Dean of the Cameron School of Business at St Thomas in June 2020, despite not having a business degree.
He is best known for being a Swiss Guard to Pope John Paul II, about whom he wrote a book.
Before entering teaching, he worked as a banker for UBS – a Swiss banking company – for 16 years.
He then became principal of the New England Classical Academy, which he co-founded with his wife in New Hampshire.
Enzler then worked as a professor of economics and business at the Catholic University of America.
A St Thomas spokesperson said: “The University of St. Thomas accepted the resignation of Mario Enzler on Friday afternoon. He is moving on to the next chapter of his life. DailyMail.com has contacted Enzler for comment.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Zodiac Signs: What Does Your Zodiac Sign Say About You
As an Astrophile, I love Astronomy and Astrology, Stars, Zodiac Constellations and more. Astrology tells more than just about your horoscope. Significant clues over who you are, and the reason you’re so very wonderful are provided by your zodiac sign. Astrology research has given us a remarkable grasp of the 12 zodiac signs. Each individual has a significant outlook on life, displaying personality traits that are often connected and having certain advantages and disadvantages.
What Is Zodiac Sign?
A horoscope 12 zodiac signs are closely tied to how the planet orbits the sun. We acquire these signs from the constellations that depict the path the Sun seems to take during the year. When the sun transits in each zodiac sign, the horoscope’s timing corresponds with respect to the sun.
Traits Of The Zodiac Signs
When we look at the sign that a certain planet is situated under, we may get insight into how that particular celestial body is currently behaving. And also, there are daily horoscope lucky numbers; if all of this sounds exciting, let’s talk about what each zodiac sign says about a person’s personality. This can serve as a map for the power we will need to struggle with daily.
Aries
You have a natural ability to lead. Since Mars, the god of war, rules you, it should not come as a surprise that you have a reputation for being brave and innovative. You are fearless and tenacious. You like taking chances, trying new things, and experiencing an adrenaline rush.
While this may sometimes result in things not going your way, it also fuels your passion and fire. If you’re anything, Aries, it’s not boring. Because you are the first sign of the zodiac, you don’t dwell on the past due to your fire element.
No remorse. You’re kind and giving because of your optimism and hope. Aries, you’re a great friend.
On the other hand, it is worth for find out which friend’s character you are based on your zodiac sign.
Taurus
It is claimed that those born under the sign of the Taurus are dependable, realistic, and patient. They like working with their hands and are willing to put in the required effort and time to complete any given assignment. They are excellent workers and friends because of their high level of trustworthiness.
On the other hand, Taureans have a propensity to be obstinate; they are unwilling to deviate from their method of thinking and are steadfast in their adherence to it. They don’t appreciate getting put on the spot or having unexpected adjustments occur.
Gemini
This is an air sign that is active in planning and thinking. It’s no secret that you have two faces, but the truth is that you can view a concept from all sides, making it difficult to choose one and stay with it.
Cancer
The crab, who represents Cancer, flits between the coast and the water, demonstrating its capacity to live in both the emotional and realistic worlds. Cancers are very wise and often exhibit psychic talents in physical settings.
On the other hand, much like the crustaceans with tough exoskeletons, this watery sign is willing to go to whatever extent necessary to protect its mental health. If you wish to comprehend this sign, you will need to cultivate a sense of trust.
Leo
Since the Sun rules Leo, you are dependable, steady, lively, and full of energy. You exude confidence and are funny. You don’t mind taking center stage quite frequently, whether with friends at a gathering or with coworkers at the office.
You like being in charge. You have bravery. This authority and assurance may also come off as arrogance. You probably aren’t everyone’s cup of coffee, and some may think you’re intrusive. However, you mostly make people’s life more joyful and vibrant.
Virgos
Virgos are known for their meticulous attention to detail, which enables them to be analytical, diligent, and well-organized. However, this might end up being their undoing. Virgos tend to be extremely critical of themselves; consequently, they place an incredible amount of pressure on themselves to get the greatest outcomes possible.
Virgos are also known to have large hearts. They are dependable and kind, making them excellent nurses and caretakers.
Libra
Libra’s air sign concerns beauty, fairness, and connecting with others. Venus, the Planet of love, is your governing Planet because love and relationship play a significant role in an individual’s life.
Scorpio
Scorpios are effective leaders. They are resourceful and driven, caring about the truth and stating the facts. They are reliable and will maintain a secret if requested.
This secrecy, nevertheless, may occasionally be seen as negative. Jealousy is a weakness for Scorpios that may hurt their relationship.
Sagittarius
Open-minded and humorous, Sagittarians have amazing senses of humor. They are passionate about meeting new people and discovering new locations.
They are also doers; once they have a vision, they work to implement it. This sign’s inhabitants despise clingy individuals. They would rather be free and self-sufficient than having others restricted them.
Capricorn
Capricorns are accountable and obedient. They succeed in managerial positions because they can formulate and carry out plans. They are not the kind of people that take their time choosing a restaurant. They have excellent self-control, which is admirable, but it may sometimes come off as distant.
Capricorns appreciate listening to music and place a high priority on their family.
Aquarius
People with an Aquarius birth sign are insightful thinkers who want to assist others. Both are engaging in deep discussion, and doing good deeds are enjoyable to them. Although sometimes seen as timid, they may be extroverted when necessary.
Aquarians like being part of a group and have a strong sense of compassion for individuals from all backgrounds.
Pisces
You share the Water element with Cancer and Scorpio in the zodiac, which makes you very sentimental and sensitive. Neptune supports these rules in your natal chart, giving you exceptional clairvoyance, loyalty, and compassion. You could have an overthinking propensity, which can keep you uneasy.
Additionally, since you are so kind and understanding, you frequently hold others to the same standards and find them wanting. It won’t amaze you that you sometimes tend to be too sensitive, and words may hurt you. Thoughtfulness is your strength, not a sign of weakness.
Why Astrological Signs And The Zodiac Constellations Don’t Always Line Up
It is necessary to understand better why the earth moves and why the planets are no longer aligned with the signs that belong to them. We also need to be concerned about how we keep track of time.
Eternity is extremely difficult to define, especially if we continue to base our understanding of time on the Sun and the stars. Whether we prefer it or not, the cyclical nature of the seasons affects our calendar. June 21 marks the day the sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky.
This is the estimated date of the summer solstice, which occurs north of the equator, and the winter solstice, which occurs south of the equator. The North Pole is positioned with the greatest inclination toward the Sun on the solstice in June.
During one round around the Sun, a very little shift occurs in the direction of the axis that the earth rotates on. This depicts that the location in our circle where the winter solstice also occurs shifts by a negligible amount over time.
The winter solstice arrives about twenty-five minutes before the Sun has completed its entire revolution, given the backdrop stars.
Conclusion
Babylonian astronomers came up with the idea for the zodiac many, many years ago. In the past, astronomers tried to make a map of the stars to make agricultural dates. This calendar would show when crops should be planted or harvested depend on specific stars and constellations that rose and set.
The post Zodiac Signs: What Does Your Zodiac Sign Say About You appeared first on MEWS.
News
Ramsey County offers sample ballots translated to Hmong
For the first time, Ramsey County precincts now offer sample ballots translated to Hmong.
Hmong-speaking voters can bring the sample ballots into voting booths to assist them when filling out their actual ballots. This change comes as 2020 census data shows Hmong voters account for over 5 percent of the county’s electorate, qualifying the community for language accessibility services under federal law.
The sample ballots will be translated into two Hmong dialects, Hmong Daw and Mong Leng. Ramsey County Elections is also actively recruiting additional Hmong-speaking election judges.
The Hmong-translated sample ballots were first made available during the August primaries, and they will be available again leading into the November general election.
They are available at all Ramsey County voting locations and can be mailed out upon request. Voters can also find them by searching for sample ballots on the Minnesota secretary of state’s elections and voting web page.
News
Brett Baty’s Special Night, Final Chapter of Mets Storytelling Season
The Mets are having one of those seasons where just about everything goes well, the kind of season that happens, oh, once in a generation or so.
So it’s no surprise that after calling their first big prospect of the year, Brett Baty, a left-handed hitter with a smooth swing and a very high rating, he hit a home run on his very first at the stick in the big rival. Park of the House of the Braves.
“Nice swing…we got something here folks,” Keith Hernandez said on SNY.
The Mets have made plenty of good calls, from their costly free agent foray that included Hall of Fame-bound Wednesday night starter Max Scherzer, to hiring old friend Buck Showalter as a manager at a trade deadline at which they refused to part ways with one of their top prospects. That included Baty, their No. 2 and No. 18 ranked prospect in all of baseball.
When they called up Baty, 22, from Triple-A Syracuse, however, they had little choice. Their two big league third basemen, Eduardo Escobar and Luis Guillorme, reached the injured list in a week of pain. So, out of necessity, here’s Baty, who dominated the Eastern League for Double-A Binghamton before his call-up a week ago to Syracuse.
Twenty-two family and friends marched from his hometown of Austin, Texas (according to SNY) to see Baty spin around a curveball from veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi and send it just over the right field fence. The two-run home run widened an early lead in the Mets’ nervy 9-7 win.
Baty’s rise after a very short Triple-A time was somewhat of a surprise, but his bat doesn’t surprise anyone now. Scouts who went to see Baty at Lake Travis High School, famed Baker Mayfield High School, liked what they saw so much they overlooked his advanced age of 19½. The never-aged Mets (see Showalter) ended up picking him 12th overall in 2019.
“I became skeptical because of his age and left believing in the player, the person and the batter,” an American League scout said. “I raise my cap to the Mets.”
There are a lot of them lately. The Mets are having one of those seasons in which their calls only go from prescient to perfect. While the decision to hire Showalter is now considered a “no-brainer,” there was at least some heated discussion, and perhaps even a little dissent. At this point, it will be a surprise if Showalter doesn’t win his record fourth Manager of the Year award. (Dusty Baker can do the same in that other league.)
In free agency, no one’s record is perfect, but the Mets have gone four for four. It never happens.
One of those free agents, Starling Marte, who hit Odorizzi’s first homer in the Mets’ big start in the evening and hit another homer later, is as advertised, an outstanding player both ways and All-Star worthy. And Scherzer, well, he’s just like they’ve seen him on the field in the other dugout with the Nationals for most of the last seven seasons.
He’s an unparalleled competitor – even if he’s human at times. This time he went 6 ¹/₃ innings before losing control in the seventh, walking a couple, errant pitching in the first and giving way to Adam Ottavino, who allowed a three-run homer to the Braves’ recent pickup Robbie Grossman to pull Atlanta inside one. The win was Scherzer’s 199th career loss, and with 99 career losses, he has a chance to become the sixth pitcher to record his 200th win before his 100th loss (he would join Pedro Martinez, Whitey Ford, Lefty Grove, Juan Marichal and Grover Cleveland Alexander.)
In the first two games in Atlanta, the Mets suffered a rare blow to the schedule. They were outscored 18-1, and they needed a win on Wednesday as much as they have in a while. They’ve lost three in a row just twice this magical season, and they survived a scare Wednesday before adding three late runs — two on a single from Braves killer Pete Alonso.
Mets co-ace Jacob deGrom has a chance to tie the streak, and incredibly, to keep the perfect Mets record for not losing a divisional streak all year.
Scherzer got quick help via the Mets bats. Francisco Lindor, who easily fulfilled his contract in the second year of the $341 million deal, followed Marte’s first dinger with his own circuit.
Baty clocked Odorizzi’s curve to join Mike Jacobs, Kaz Matsui, Mike Fitzgerald and Benny Ayala as the only Mets to homer in their first game at bat. Later, Baty scalded a 113 mph from tough southpaw Tyler Matzek, but Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson turned it into an out.
“He can hit. Soft swing and occasional pulling power,” said a National League scout.
“Nice extra-base swing,” added scout AL.
At first glance, the child looks better than good. With Escobar expected in the not-too-distant future, that call might just be a cameo. But he should be fun to watch while he’s here.
New York Post
News
Josh Donaldson’s walk-off grand slam in 10th saves the day as Yankees earn improbable win over Rays, 8-7
Josh Donaldson needed it. Aroldis Chapman and the Yankees needed it more. The struggling veteran infielder hammered a fastball with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Yankees an 8-7 win over the Rays at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak and won just their third game in their last 14. They are 9-17 since the All-Star break and 12-22 since reaching their high-water mark of 38 games above .500. They moved back to 10 games ahead of the Rays (62-54) in the American League East.
With Aaron Judge as the ghost runner, Gleyber Torres singled and Anthony Rizzo walked in the bottom of the 10th. Donaldson’s grand slam was just his third homer at the Stadium this season.
And it bailed out Chapman.
After Scott Effross got Harold Ramirez out to start the 10th, Chapman came in and walked back-to-back batters to load the bases with one out. He struck out Jose Siri and got ahead 0-2 against Francsico Mejia before he chipped a 101 mph fastball down the right field line for a three-run double.
Torres had snapped an 18-game homerless streak with a two-run shot off Corey Kluber in the bottom of the sixth. It was the Bombers first home run in three games.
After a rain delay of an hour and three minutes, Ron Marinaccio came out and ended the Rays’ threat in the top of the seventh and the Yankees came out to jump on Rays’ reliever Colin Poche. Jose Trevino led off with a single and DJ LeMahieu, pinch hitting for Estevan Florial, lined the first pitch he’s seen since Saturday into right field to put the tying run on base. Andrew Benintendi drew a walk and then Pete Fairbanks walked Aaron Judge on four pitches to cut the Rays’ lead to 4-3.
Torres, who had snapped an 18-game homerless streak with a two-run shot in the sixth, grounded into a double play to end the threat. It was the 11th inning-ending double play with the bases loaded for the Yankees this season.
Anthony Rizzo led off the eighth with his 28th home run of the season to tie the game.
Domingo German allowed three runs on five hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out six and walked one. Lucas Luetge gave up a solo homer to Harold Ramirez in the sixth. Ron Marinaccio, back after Clay Holmes went on the injured list, pitched 1.2 scoreless.
The Yankees have been looking for anything to spark them.
They made some roster changes that could inject some youthful energy in the room. They called up switch-hitting prospects Oswaldo Cabrera and Florial and then after moving Clay Holmes to the injured list, they brought back Marinaccio.
But Aaron Boone cautioned that it’s too much to put on the two youngsters to expect them to be the spark the Yankees have been missing for a month now.
“No one’s expecting or counting on them being the revelation that turns us around,” Boone said.
The key to winning games is that the Yankees need to get healthy. DJ LeMahieu said he expects to be in the starting lineup on Thursday. Giancarlo Stanton could be on a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend and back next week, Boone said.
It is also getting Rizzo, who is 3-for-27 since coming back after missing five games with back tightness, and Donaldson, who was 3 for his last 25 before the grand slam, back on track.
Bringing up Cabrera and Florial was like throwing a few quarters in a slot machine and seeing if they could at least change the narrative around the team.
With his parents in the stands, Cabrera went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his major league debut. Florial, the 24-year-old former top prospect who has power and speed, was making his 25th appearance in a big league game. He went 0-for-2 and made a tremendous catch at his shoe laces in the seventh before he was pinch hit for by LeMahieu.
()
News
Josh Donaldson’s 10th grand slam saves the day as Yankees earn unlikely win over Rays, 8-7 – The Denver Post
Josh Donaldson needed it. Aroldis Chapman and the Yankees needed it more. The struggling veteran infielder hammered a fastball with the bases loaded late in the 10th inning to give the Yankees an 8-7 win over the Rays at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak and won only their third game in their last 14 games. They’re 9-17 since the All-Star break and 12-22 since hitting their high of 38 games over .500. They fell 10 games ahead of the Rays (62-54) in the American League East.
With Aaron Judge as the ghost runner, Gleyber Torres singled out and Anthony Rizzo walked in the bottom of the 10th. Donaldson’s grand slam was only his third home run at the Stadium this season.
And he bailed out Chapman.
After Scott Effross knocked out Harold Ramirez to start the 10th, Chapman came in and walked back-to-back batters to load the bases with one out. He knocked out Jose Siri and took a 0-2 lead against Francsico Mejia before throwing a 101mph fastball down the right field line for a three-point brace.
Torres had ended an 18-game homer streak with a two-pointer on Corey Kluber in the bottom of the sixth. It was the Bombers’ first home run in three games.
After a one-hour-and-three-minute rain delay, Ron Marinaccio came out and ended the Rays’ threat in the top of the seventh and the Yankees came out to jump on Rays reliever Colin Poche. Jose Trevino led off with a single and Estevan Florial hitter DJ LeMahieu fielded the first pitch he’s seen since Saturday in right field to put the tying run on base. Andrew Benintendi walked and then Pete Fairbanks walked Aaron Judge on four pitches to cut the Rays’ lead to 4-3.
Torres, who had ended an 18-game homer streak with a two-run shot in the sixth, went on a double play to end the threat. It was the 11th late inning double play with bases loaded for the Yankees this season.
Anthony Rizzo started the eighth with his 28th homer of the season to tie the game.
Domingo German allowed three runs on five hits in 4.2 innings. He struck out six and walked one. Lucas Luetge gave up a solo homer to Harold Ramirez in the sixth. Ron Marinaccio, back after Clay Holmes went on the disabled list, threw 1.2 scoreless.
The Yankees looked for anything to get them excited.
They’ve made changes to the roster that might inject some youthful energy into the room. They called up prospects Oswaldo Cabrera and Florial, then after moving Clay Holmes to the injured list, they brought Marinaccio back.
But Aaron Boone warned it’s asking too much of the two youngsters to expect them to be the spark the Yankees have been missing for a month now.
“Nobody expects them to be the revelation that will change us,” Boone said.
The key to winning games is for the Yankees to get healthy. DJ LeMahieu said he expects to be in the starting lineup on Thursday. Giancarlo Stanton could be in rehab as early as this weekend and back next week, Boone said.
It also allows Rizzo, who is 3 for 27 since returning after missing five games with a tight back, and Donaldson, who was 3 for his last 25 before the grand slam, to get back on track.
Bringing up Cabrera and Florial was like throwing a few coins into a slot machine and seeing if they could at least change the narrative around the team.
With his parents in the stands, Cabrera went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in his major league debut. Florial, the 24-year-old former top prospect who has power and speed, was making his 25th appearance in a league game. He went 0 for 2 and made a huge catch to his shoelaces in the seventh before being hit by LeMahieu.
()
denverpost
Netflix ad-supported tier won’t allow users to download shows, report says
Houston business school dean resigns ‘after fabricating degree’
Crazyfox Review – Is Crazy Fox A Scam?
Zodiac Signs: What Does Your Zodiac Sign Say About You
Ramsey County offers sample ballots translated to Hmong
How To Prepare A Business Plan That Guarantees Big Profits
Brett Baty’s Special Night, Final Chapter of Mets Storytelling Season
Josh Donaldson’s walk-off grand slam in 10th saves the day as Yankees earn improbable win over Rays, 8-7
Josh Donaldson’s 10th grand slam saves the day as Yankees earn unlikely win over Rays, 8-7 – The Denver Post
Top 5 Engineering Colleges of Rajasthan
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races