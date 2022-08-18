Oleksandr Usyk Partners Up With The Qmall Crypto Exchange Ahead Of His Upcoming Match With Anthony Joshua

Over the past few years, cryptocurrencies have become increasingly associated with the world of sports, with a recent example of this being the renaming of the Staples Center to the Crypto.com Arena and Crypto.com being named the official sponsor of this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Plenty of prominent sports celebrities such as Floyd Mayweather have also previously expressed their support for the crypto and blockchain industry, with boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk now joining that list by partnering up with the QMALL crypto exchange.

What is QMALL?

QMALL is a cryptocurrency exchange that is legally allowed to operate in Europe as it has a license there. To date, the exchange has attracted over 300,000 European traders and in September of this year, the exchange will launch several launchpads for new European crypto projects. QMALL users will also be able to invest in a variety of new projects, albeit only through the exchange’s token. This token also offers a variety of extra benefits to holders and has a direct impact on growth too.

Like most other crypto exchanges, QMALL wishes to establish key strategic partnerships in order to both help the crypto industry gain additional mainstream attention and help the European market recover after the COVID-19 pandemic and the still ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. To that end, the exchange has partnered up with Oleksandr Usyk, a Ukrainian professional boxer who is scheduled to face Anthony Joshua on August 20th, 2022.

What is QMALL planning for the future and what has it already accomplished?

The proclamation by QMALL concerning the establishment of Europe’s largest launchpad (QPad), which will be available to crypto startup companies from all over the world, was a major moment in the cryptocurrency sector’s relatively short history. The project will be introduced through collaborative efforts with Sophia Antipolis, Silicon Valley’s French counterpart.

QMALL has also incorporated the Euro for its features and services in order to further enhance its trading capabilities for the users. Moreover, not only is the very first Ukrainian Crypto Bank currently in the works, but QMALL will also release crypto cards along with the world’s inaugural meta crypto exchange in the future.

Why is the partnership important?

Russia attacked Ukraine earlier on in 2022 and the ensuing conflict continues to this very day. During these trying times, Ukraine received an enormous amount of crypto and NFT-based donations, which it used to obtain food, medicine, water, and other necessities. The key takeaway here is that crypto succeeded where traditional financial institutions such as banks failed.

The goal of the partnership is to hence successfully utilize the collaborative power between QMALL and Oleksandr to support Ukraine and highlight the unification of the brands to viewers across the globe. After all, Ukraine needs to bolster its economy and ensure that there can be some semblance of financial security and prosperity once the war with Russia eventually ends. To that end, Oleksandr Usyk wants to do his part for his country and will therefore be wearing official QMALL merchandise for his upcoming match in order to promote the new partnership.

