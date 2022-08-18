Connect with us

Blockchain

Oleksandr Usyk Partners Up With The QMALL Crypto Exchange Ahead Of His Upcoming Match With Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk Partners Up With The Qmall Crypto Exchange Ahead Of His Upcoming Match With Anthony Joshua
Over the past few years, cryptocurrencies have become increasingly associated with the world of sports, with a recent example of this being the renaming of the Staples Center to the Crypto.com Arena and Crypto.com being named the official sponsor of this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Plenty of prominent sports celebrities such as Floyd Mayweather have also previously expressed their support for the crypto and blockchain industry, with boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk now joining that list by partnering up with the QMALL crypto exchange.

What is QMALL?

QMALL is a cryptocurrency exchange that is legally allowed to operate in Europe as it has a license there. To date, the exchange has attracted over 300,000 European traders and in September of this year, the exchange will launch several launchpads for new European crypto projects. QMALL users will also be able to invest in a variety of new projects, albeit only through the exchange’s token. This token also offers a variety of extra benefits to holders and has a direct impact on growth too.

Like most other crypto exchanges, QMALL wishes to establish key strategic partnerships in order to both help the crypto industry gain additional mainstream attention and help the European market recover after the COVID-19 pandemic and the still ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. To that end, the exchange has partnered up with Oleksandr Usyk, a Ukrainian professional boxer who is scheduled to face Anthony Joshua on August 20th, 2022.

What is QMALL planning for the future and what has it already accomplished?

The proclamation by QMALL concerning the establishment of Europe’s largest launchpad (QPad), which will be available to crypto startup companies from all over the world, was a major moment in the cryptocurrency sector’s relatively short history. The project will be introduced through collaborative efforts with Sophia Antipolis, Silicon Valley’s French counterpart.

QMALL has also incorporated the Euro for its features and services in order to further enhance its trading capabilities for the users. Moreover, not only is the very first Ukrainian Crypto Bank currently in the works, but QMALL will also release crypto cards along with the world’s inaugural meta crypto exchange in the future.

Why is the partnership important?

Russia attacked Ukraine earlier on in 2022  and the ensuing conflict continues to this very day. During these trying times, Ukraine received an enormous amount of crypto and NFT-based donations, which it used to obtain food, medicine, water, and other necessities. The key takeaway here is that crypto succeeded where traditional financial institutions such as banks failed.

The goal of the partnership is to hence successfully utilize the collaborative power between QMALL and Oleksandr to support Ukraine and highlight the unification of the brands to viewers across the globe. After all, Ukraine needs to bolster its economy and ensure that there can be some semblance of financial security and prosperity once the war with Russia eventually ends. To that end, Oleksandr Usyk wants to do his part for his country and will therefore be wearing official QMALL merchandise for his upcoming match in order to promote the new partnership.

Be sure to check out QMALL’s official website and keep up to date with all of the latest updates through the Twitter, LinkedIn and Telegram channels.

Blockchain

Snook Showcases The importance of Community Engagement Through BBT-Themed Rooms For Partner Projects

Snook Showcases The Importance Of Community Engagement Through Bbt-Themed Rooms For Partner Projects
Community engagement can make or break any project in the cryptocurrency space. Snook, the online multiplayer IO game, has developed a new solution to help more projects connect with their communities. The BBT-themed rooms are an exciting addition, and the venture has a strong lineup of initial partners.

Snook Goes The Extra Mile

Despite the popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and GameFi, some industry inefficiencies still need to be addressed. For example, Snook acknowledges there is s degree of inflation that needs to be flattened sooner rather than later. In addition, the project has cracked the code to capture the value of skills and performance. That makes it different from the traditional buzz and speculation song and dance one would associate with NFTs.

As a leading game on the Polygon blockchain, Snook has proven very successful since its launch. Measuring skilled work invested in the creation and development of NFTs is what brings out the true value of these non-fungible tokens. While artists deserve to make money, not everything they create will be valuable. It all comes down to applying oneself, getting better, and reaping the rewards from doing so.

That different mindset enables the Snook team to tackle NFTs from a very different angle. The recent introduction of BTT-themed rooms illustrates that point rather well. Every BBT-themed room is a branded and token-gated experience where projects can engage with their community. In addition, every partner project can leverage Snook’s Snake-like gameplay to create a branded environment where they can organize game nights and tournaments.

There are many opportunities ahead for partner projects. Teams can design in-game assets with their brands to make community members feel they are part of something much bigger. In addition, these rooms and environments offer utility to token holders and community members. What is pretty interesting is how non-token holders can still see a project’s BBT-themed room but not enter it. They will be prompted to acquire the token when they try to enter, creating a new onramp to bring in new community members.

Strong Initial Partner Lineup

The vision by Snook and its BBT-themed rooms strikes a chord with many projects and communities. The first collaboration is with Unstoppable Domains, one of the biggest blockchain and web3 communities. That partnership will offer a new place to hang out for UD members and enables Snook to continue its growth curve in the broader industry.

Through this partnership, Snook users can log in with their Unstoppable Domain and play against other UD holders. They gain access to an exclusive room with Unstoppable Domain branding and theming. Moreover, the games feature special Snooks tailored to the Unstoppable Domains brand, which is used to earn $SNK tokens and/or native chain tokens.

A second top-tier partner materialized in LobsterDAO, which also received dedicated BBT-themed rooms. The team plans to host an exclusive game night for all LobsterDAO NFT holders. In proper DAO fashion, the community could vote on the game night idea and how they would organize things.

With more partnerships looming on the horizon, these BBT-themed rooms will become more commonplace over the next few months. It is essential for projects to engage their communities, and creating a safe and fun space to hang out and play games – with potential rewards – is a welcome addition.

 

 

 

Blockchain

Cryptocurrency Market Drains $50B As Bitcoin Touches Weekly Lows

Cryptocurrency Market Drains $50B As Bitcoin Touches Weekly Lows
Bitcoin price is falling again after it started making a positive turn at the beginning of July. The entrance into the second half of 2022 seemed to revive most cryptocurrencies. There was a sudden rise in value for several tokens, with the world’s largest crypto asset almost taking the lead.

Bitcoin hit the $25,000 level within the past few weeks, but such performance is not sustainable. On consecutive days this week, BTC lost hundreds of dollars in value as the price crawls back to around $23,000.

The broader market is struggling through the downward path as many altcoins are dipping. The cumulative market cap lost up to $50 billion through the price drop from digital assets.

During last week, BTC dipped to the $22,000 mark. Then, it suddenly regained the momentum to cross the $25,000 level. Finally, Bitcoin even traded above $25,200, which stood as its highest price for over two months.

While the price couldn’t make a further upward move, it stalled on the level for several trading hours. But it later dipped to $24,000 after losing $1,000. After that, the BTC price swiveled around within the level and later gained slightly to move to $24.400. It’s at this point that the bears take over.

BTC gradually dropped till it lost $1,000 again to hit its weekly low of $23,000. At the time of writing, Bitcoin has lost some value in its market cap, which is now $450 billion. Also, the token is trading slightly above the $23,000 mark.

Bitcoin currently trades below $23,400 on the daily candle l Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView.com

Altcoins Also Dropped Following Bitcoin

Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency in deep. Some major altcoins have plunged as well. Though the weekend was a bit of an impressive price rallying for some of the altcoins, they are already in red as the week rolls by.

The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, lost about $200 after reaching as high as $2,050. The previous multi-month high was due to positive sentiment surrounding its upcoming upgrade, the Merge. ETH is trading at around $1,850 after dipping by more than 2% in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Market Drains $50B As Bitcoin Touches Weekly Lows
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto

Other coins such as Ripple, Binance Coin, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Polygon, and Cardano have their share of losses. However, data for the more prominent capped altcoins indicates that Solana, Avalanche, and Shiba Inu are on the top as losers. Within 24 hours, they lost about 6% or more in their prices.

The trend is not different for the mid-cap and lower-cap altcoins as they also had huge losses. The overall effect has pushed the crypto market cap to lose up to $50 billion. The data is currently standing at $1.1 trillion as the cumulative value.

Featured image from Pixabay, Chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Crypto News Flash – Exploring The Innovative Utilities of Shiba Inu, Chainlink, and Persystic Token

Crypto News Flash - Exploring The Innovative Utilities Of Shiba Inu, Chainlink, And Persystic Token
Innovation is the driving force of the cryptocurrency market. New projects are introduced into the market every day. The best way to find out what you stand to gain from a crypto token is by checking through its utilities. If it has a strong use case, then it has the potential to do well. This piece will look at top crypto tokens with properly laid-out use cases – Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK), and Persystic Token (PSYS).

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

If you’ve been in the world of crypto for some time, you’ll have heard about meme coins. These cryptocurrencies are different from other tokens in the coin market because they are designed to offer absolutely no utility. Unlike other projects focusing on a particular area of human living, meme coins fail to do so. But this idea changed with Dogecoin. This meme coin ushered in renewed interest in the crypto space. However, it didn’t take long before another cryptocurrency project decided to copy most of its features while improving on some of them. Shiba Inu was the next major project to emerge from the meme sector. What’s more? It managed to overtake Dogecoin as one of the biggest tokens in the coin market.

1660838733 463 Crypto News Flash Exploring The Innovative Utilities Of Shiba

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based meme token that features a dog theme. When this cryptocurrency was launched, it was popularly regarded as the Dogecoin killer. Why? Because it offered better utilities than Dogecoin. To start with, Shiba Inu was developed by an anonymous entity known as Ryoshi in 2020. Shiba Inu adopted a community-driven approach and has an active community of users known as the Shiba army. They are responsible for driving the token forward. Shiba Inu also adopts an ecosystem that’s made up of three tokens; SHIB, LEASH, and BONE. SHIB is the native token of this ecosystem. Unlike DOGE, there’s a limited number of SHIB tokens – 1 quadrillion.

Before, cryptocurrency tokens and blockchain technology had difficulty interacting with non-blockchain technology. As a result, combining the unique features of several unrelated systems was impossible. If blockchain will provide crypto users with near limitless decentralized features, then it has to be able to interact with external elements. Chainlink is the cryptocurrency project that’s set to tackle this problem. Chainlink runs on a decentralized network and uses smart contracts to control its transactions. Users can close the gap between on and off blockchain systems by relying on the Chainlink oracle. This middleware will be an intermediary that will translate data from the real world to smart contracts on the blockchain.

1660838734 416 Crypto News Flash Exploring The Innovative Utilities Of Shiba

There are different types of smart contracts on this platform that can be used to process and collect data. Chainlink will aggregate the collected data to a particular point and trigger its execution with smart contracts to process transactions. Doing this can avoid a centralized point of failure that will threaten the entire system. LINK is the native token of this platform. It’s used to facilitate transactions on the Chainlink system. What’s more? This ERC-20 token also settles node operators for facilitating smart contracts. Users are expected to stake LINK tokens to become node operators and earn passive rewards from the platform.

Persystic Token (PSYS)

The Persystic Token is a new addition to the coin market, but it’s capable of many things. As a result, many crypto experts and enthusiasts have touted it as the next big cryptocurrency to emerge from the cryptocurrency market and thrill users with what it offers. Persystic plans to be a crypto token that offers a completely decentralized ecosystem where users will get to earn passively. Persystic is designed from a desire to create a cryptocurrency token that’ll ensure that users can communicate and interact freely. Today, most social media platforms are controlled and regulated by strict regulations. Persystic aims to break this strict control with blockchain technology.

Persystic is designed on the Binance Smart Chain. As a result, it can process transactions quickly and at a cheap rate. PSYS is the native token of this network and is BEP-20 compatible. Crypto users can add PSYS tokens to their portfolio by participating in the presale. You’ll also enjoy lucrative bonus offers on your purchase. Users participating in the presale’s first stage will enjoy a 5% bonus, while the second stage will offer a 4% bonus.

Blockchain

More Bite Than Bark – Another Price Jump Around The Corner?

Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu (SHIB), dubbed to be the second largest dog meme coin, is nearing a breach as claimed by analysts.

  •         Shiba Inu provided roughly 50% to holders last week; outstripping major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and others   
  •         BitWallet recently listed SHIB strengthening meme coin adoption
  •         SHIB price could be nearing a breach as hinted by the reduction of trade volume and thinned-out inflows

SHIB’s bearish movement is ushered mainly with the drop in trading volume as well as inflows. But, analysts continue to be optimistic on SHIB. Many analysts have forecasted SHIB recovery following the 50% gains sired within the week.

SHIB is said to have generated roughly 50% gains as seen in the past few days hinting a bullish momentum for holders. To date, Shiba Inu is considered to be the largest ERC-20 token among the top 1,000 whales on the network. More so, investors have been consistently buying SHIB from July to August 2022, capitalizing on the dip.

SHIB Nosedives 7.60%

According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB has been down by 7.60% or trading at 0.00001473 as of press time validating a bearish perspective for the dog meme coin.

Evidently, the top 500 whale wallets on the network have amassed around 119 billion SHIB which are bought during the price recessions from July to August of 2022. The current SHIB holdings of whales are now worth $1.89 billion that sums up 5.91%.

The whales’ action of accumulating SHIB hints a bullish movement or a breakout. Analysts are looking into a tremendous breach in SHIB brought about by intense accumulation and holding of SHIB investors instead of selling the tokens immediately.

Increased Burnt Volume Intensifies SHIB Value

Inevitably so, around 16.2 million SHIB tokens were quickly burnt in the past 24 hours or that is a whopping total of 410.37 trillion SHIB tokens. The burnt volume also validates the increase meme token value for long term.

Hence, even if the burn rate actually dropped by as much as 79%, the intense and multiple SHIB burn transactions welled up to over 1 million SHIB tokens.

Analysts presume that the lack of momentum exhibited by SHIB may have triggered the price reduction which validates a bearish thesis.

SHIB price has revealed phenomenal gains by 27000% as seen in the past few days. The SHIB price has an optimistic outlook and price prediction. In fact, many analysts claim that SHIB price may double by the end of the year or the early months of 2023.

SHIB had a massive price reduction last year which triggered a tremendous buying activity. With the increase in demand, Shiba Inu also pumped up in price. 

SHIB total market cap at $8.1 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Cryptoglobe, Chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

IO Game Snook Launches BBT-Themed Rooms With LobsterDAO

Oi Game Snook Launches Bbt-Theme Featuring Unstoppable Domains
NFT News
  • Snook partnered with Unstoppable Domains to reach a new audience.
  • Snook introduced BBT themed rooms with Unstoppable Domains.

IO game Snook Launches its BBT-themed rooms for ecosystem partners. A branded, token-gated experience called a BBT Themed room allows projects to interact with their community. And, these partners use the “Snake”-like the gameplay of Snook to create a branded atmosphere while enabling businesses to host tournaments and game nights with their communities. 

Gate rooms use token-based criteria to benefit both token owners and the community. Ineligible users can also view their BBT-themed room, but they are unable to access it without the token. In the BBT-themed room, users can create and play, organize tournaments, and give away rewards for competitive activities.

Snook’s Collaborations for Game Space

Snook and Unstoppable Domains are recently partnered to reach a huge new audience for this online multiplayer game project, Unstoppable Domains is one of the largest blockchain and Web3 communities. Through the partnership, Snook can expand by several orders of magnitude.

Additionally, the collaboration enables Snook users to play against other UD owners by logging in with their Unstoppable Domain. Users of UD will enter a private BBT-themed area where they may participate in Pay-Per-Kill mechanisms. This play with unique Snooks designed for the partner brand, and win $SNK tokens or native chain tokens of that community.

Furthermore, Snook collaborated and introduced rooms with a LobsterDAO BBT theme, a second significant collaboration will host a special game night for all LobsterDAO NFT holders.

The innovative solution offered by Snook represents a huge possibility for the larger GameFi sector. These BTT-themed rooms are a great way for anyone interested in gaming, NFTs, multichain advancements, or blockchain connectivity to interact with their audience or meet new people.

Blockchain

Avalanche Grinds To A Halt As AVAX Breaks 2-Month Uptrend

Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) price breaches an uptrend lingering in the ascending parallel channel for two months now.

  •         AVAX price dips below the ascending channel, breaching an uptrend for two months
  •         Avalanche price slides further down to $25
  •         Price tagged in the buy zone but lacks impetus to maintain the ascending parallel channel

Even though AVAX was able to break above $30, the coin wasn’t able to fill in the cracks to $40. At first, support seen at $28 controlled the bears’ grasp on the price but AVAX price retraced at $26.22 and is in danger of plunging further down to $25 and $21.

Avalanche Price Slides Down To $25

According to CoinMarketCap, AVAX price has nosedived by 5.53% or trading at $25.89 as of this writing.

AVAX faced hurdles as it muscles out with resistance spotted at $30. Bulls tried to sustain the upswing but the intense buying and selling pressure worked against AVAX. Inevitably so, the Parabolic SAR that hovers above the price heeled the scales towards the bears.

With the support at $28 breached, the focus will now be reverted to the levels $25 and $21 which shores up the 100-day SMA. Now, trading below this level, the 50-day SMA could impel the AVAX price heading to buyer congestion seen at $21.

As seen on the daily chart, the Stochastic oscillator beefs up traction to its downbeat standpoint as AVAX markedly dives under the midline. The continuous retreat of Avalanche price may not be interrupted due to a bearish divergence brought about by the Stochastic oscillator.

Strong Sell Signal Seen On 4-Hour Chart

The Super Trend indicators currently show an active sell signal depicted on the four-hour chart. Now, the sell signal may dim the probability of an AVAX recovery.

The index shrouds the chart to look like a moving average but uses the ATR to measure volatility. As of press time, AVAX will continue to delve into the downhill range with the Super Trend indicator spotted above the price.

Supposing the technical factors work against the AVAX price, many investors are confident that this is the best time to jump in.

As seen on the daily chart, the readings spotted above the mean line indicate that Avalanche is magnified in value which hoists the possibility of pulling back as investors thrust into profiteering activities.

On the other hand, any movement below that range would indicate underestimating the value of AVAX which signals that it’s the best time to buy.

Avalanche Grinds To A Halt As Avax Breaks 2 Month Uptrend

AVAX total market cap at $7.38 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Al Bawaba, Chart from TradingView.com
