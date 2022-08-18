Finance
Pocket Money Loophole Review
Do you want to learn more about the Pocket Money Loophole System designed to profit from the Betfair betting exchange? I must admit that I am usually very skeptical about online betting systems that provide very little explanation about how they work on their websites.
As I have found out, most online betting systems are actually not created by real professionals but rather by people who are only looking to sell stuff online.
I did eventually decide to give this Betfair system a try after hearing several good comments about it and was glad to see that it works quite consistently with a good money management strategy. With proper research and a good discipline, it is certainly possible to make a good income from Betfair.
1. Is the Pocket Money Loophole Just Another Scam Betting System?
From looking at its statistics and results, it can be seen that there is real effort and research being put into making this strategy guide. Although it may seem quite simple, there are actually many years of data and statistics that have been analyzed before this system was created. Also, the horse betting markets on Betfair have the greatest liquidity amongst every other betting market, thus making it very easy to buy and sell your bets quickly.
2. Will the Pocket Money Loophole Method Really Work in the Long Run?
Looking at the money management strategy and the success rate of the strategy, it is certainly possible to believe that this system can work over the long run. However, it is still very new in its release and therefore will require more testing time before it can be relied on for long term income. Once I became very familiar with the strategy, I only need to spend a couple of minutes a day now to find my bets and generate a small income every day.
Finance
My Review of Johann Hari’s Book, Chasing the Scream
The opposite of addiction is not sobriety-it is connection
~Johann Hari~
I discovered the existence of this book several days after a certain president announced his opinion that drug dealers should be executed. He would have felt a kinship with Harry Anslinger, the chief architect and champion of the war on drugs which took root in the 1930’s. His opinion was that illegal drugs were evil and so were people who sold and used them. Both sets of people and drugs themselves became his targets for eradication.
Hari writes extensively about Anslinger and the army he headed as well as about Billie Holliday the renowned jazz singer who died of a heroin overdose and Arnold Rothstein, an early drugpin. During the course of the book, Hari also gives thorough coverage to drug users, drug dealers, police, people who work with drug users, and researchers. He also documents research findings, and alternatives to a war on drugs.
Hari admits that it was difficult for him to let go of the traditional wisdom regarding the evils of drugs and of those who use them. He also struggled with the idea that drug eradication is the only effective way to approach the problem. I must admit that it was initially also difficult for me as a reader to imagine viewing drugs in any but the traditional manner.
The author documents the burdens to society imposed by the war on drugs making the problem for society much worse than it was when drugs were legal. He points out clearly how little we learned from alcohol prohibition. Crime increased significantly with the advent of prohibition and decreased with the end of prohibition. Yet we saw the best way to deal with the problem of illegal drugs as following the same path we took with alcohol. Although the subtitle of Hari’s book is “The first and last days of the war on drugs,” it does not appear to me that the last days are in clear sight.
Yet research and social experiments suggest that there are rational alternatives. Research with animals and later with people discovered that addiction is not primarily due to the nature of the substances ingested. A much greater contribution to addiction is lack of a sense of worth, lack of social connection and the feeling of not being useful to society. As Gabor Maté puts it, “The core of addiction doesn’t lie in what you swallow or inject-it’s the pain you feel in your head.” Hari also brings in the effects of institutional racism leading to greater drug use by people of color.
The author also details the success of programs in countries such as Switzerland and Portugal and efforts in the states of Colorado and Washington to bring about legalization of drugs in various ways. Such approaches often involve supervised use of drugs paired with counseling to help users improve their sense of self, start to feel human again and find a way to contribute to society.
The book is presented in a narrative manner leaving you with a sense of knowing the individuals on all sides of this problem. It might be difficult for you to change your thinking about drugs, drug use and users after the extremely long tradition of seeing this as a problem to be eradicated. Approaching it this way has led to a drain on society socially as well as economically. I would suggest you give this book a try. You can always go back to your old way of thinking if you choose but if you have any humanitarian leanings, I have a feeling you will learn to think differently about this problem.
Finance
GigaMAN Speed – How GigaMAN Fast Ethernet Service Works
GigaMAN Ethernet service links local area networks within a regional or metropolitan area. GigaMAN uses similar transmission protocol as in your local area network, allowing full advantage of enterprise LAN speeds as it transmits data between sites.
Compared to DS3 service, GigaMAN is faster. It is because it connects existing gigabit switches with single-mode fibers. Specialized fiber repeaters are installed at each demarcation point. The equipment interface used is the standard stick and click for multi or single-mode connection fiber cable. GigaMAN supports a range of interfaces that are suitable to your requirements. AT&T engineers design individual circuit to meet current and predicted network needs. It uses WDM to deliver many circuits over the same fiber pair and conserves customer entrance facilities. It used on-site network equipment that supports edge-monitoring and extends signal or provides specified interface. AT&T provider provides your space, conduit and power requirements among other things.
The benefits you can expect from GigaMAN are many. Customers and clients get more economical means to build and expand their network and likewise increase requirements for local bandwidth; obtain secure transmission on the private network for added security; acquire three route options of diversity: loop, alternate wire center and interwire center diversity for more protection; customers do not need to buy the equipment needed to convert traffic to WAN protocol. The single mode fiber permits GigaMAN circuit be extended from the demarcation for greater flexibility. GigaMAN will work for you.
Many problems are solved by GigaMAN’s diversity of implementation solutions that all meet the needs of many businesses today. This service operates at very high speed rate and connects the customer’s location to the Ethernet switch. Through its repeaters, it has the ability to run up to extended miles end to end. It provides high bandwidth optical channel for the Ethernet, video, voice, data and internet traffic. It is also available in single mode or multi-mode fibers. When making investment on your internal network, find the best you can get for a fast ethernet service that fits you and your business needs perfectly. Do not let your wide are network put you down and become a huge obstruction for your enterprise. Some remote offices and servers are able to match high performance levels suitable for your local network. GigaMAN service can put your organization ahead in the fast route and creates connections across town so that your business would not slow down.
GigaMAN fiber optic Ethernet service that run at point to point gigabits can link two networks together as long as they are located in the same area or region. Once you plug to gigabit Ethernet switch for your network, GigaMAN lets you make the most of the existing network and make data transfers to remote network areas in your Ethernet protocol. This transmits data a little over 1 gigabit per second! Imagine something like that as over twenty times faster than DS3, which is exactly it! In general, GigaMAN works by connecting a fiber repeater to gigabit Ethernet switch through a single-mode fiber. Between endpoints, fiber-optic is created and gigabit connection is established. The equipment for fiber termination is located at the demarc point and requires some space in your own facilities.
Finance
The History of the Tracfone Company
Tracfone, which is now one of the top 10 cellular providers in the US [as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands], has had an interesting history, as companies go. The company first made their mark in 1996, under the name Topp Telecom, Inc. Within a few years, they found themselves being supported by Mexican company Telmex, who bought a controlling interest [55%] in the company. By 2000, the company was split from Telmex, and began to grow exponentially, after taking on the name Tracfone. The company expanded its market share and began to bring in more business as the days went by.
Tracfone is now one of the biggest prepaid wireless companies in the United States. Because they enable users to buy prepaid minutes on a wide variety of phones [including hot brands such as LG, Motorola, Nokia, and Kyocera] they have become an excellent option for people who do not want to deal with the hassles of credit checks and long-term contracts with phone companies. This accounts for much of Tracfone’s success.
Unlike some prepaid cellular services – especially those in the past – Tracfone enables people to use some of the most popular phones and have all the options that a cell phone user with a standard-issue binding contract would have. As such, the company has built its stellar reputation on this. Nobody wants an inferior phone simply because they chose to use pre-paid services rather than be tied to a contract for anywhere from 12-24 months – or more.
In addition to being popular in the United States market, Tracfone dominates Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Further, they are the most popular cellular provider in Latin America. With nearly 10 million customers and an always-growing, eager customer base, it is no surprise that the company has enjoyed so much success and continues to grow every year.
Tracfone actually provides two services – Tracfone and Net10. The two services are provided by the same company, with the same quality, though Net10 only offers GSM and CDMA services as of now. The company is expanding both of these services, as well as their TDMA service, despite most customers migrating to the former two.
Depending on the service that a Tracfone user chooses, as well as the specific phone they purchase, there are different deals that can be obtained by Tracfone customers. Some people who buy a plan with Tracfone will enjoy free text messaging, while others will pay a few cents per text. It is important to look at the fine details and choose a phone and plan that will work best for your needs. If you frequently text people, those few cents per text could add up, and it would be in your best interest to invest in a phone that enables you to text for free.
As you can see, Tracfone is a company that many people have come to rely on, and it is also a company with flexible options. It is the perfect choice for someone who wants a cell phone, but isn’t ready to commit a huge amount of money or time to a specific company, as Tracfone’s pre-paid plans do not require a contract. People can buy minutes for the phone based on both days of service as well as increments of time. This flexibility allows people to choose what sort of plan will best suit them and their specific needs as a customer. This is definitely part of what attracts people to Tracfone, and why the company has so many loyal customers. Their innovative way of dealing with cellular users by giving them many options is an excellent way for them to continue to grow and profit as a company.
Finance
Real Estate Development Feasibility Study (Income) – $1.2 Billion Developer Tells You How To Do One
There are two sides to a feasibility study and in an earlier article I discussed the cost side of the format and:
Now Let’s Discuss The Income Side
Without the Sales Income, All You’ve Done Is Spend Money, And Anyone Can Do That.
So that we are clear in what I am going to define for you, let me say that there are two forms of Income.
We shall be dealing with Sales Income, in this article, which in our case will consist of large amounts of money being received as a developer in exchange for the property units we have created.
The other form of income in a feasibility study, is Rental Income and will be addressed at another time when I write an E-book on Commercial Development.
Sales Income
Because of the make up of our feasibility study sheet, there will be no deductions from out Gross Sales Income, because we have allowed for those costs on the Cost Side of our feasibility study.
Items such as sales commissions for sales agents and various marketing costs have already been allowed for previously.
Now I have seen some formats of feasibility study, which deducts marketing costs from the Gross Sales Income to produce a Net Sales Income.
It achieves nothing – “all costs are costs” and they should be put on the cost side of the feasibility study, which is what I do and have always done.
When Can You Get Your Hands On The Sales Income.
Getting the sales income into your account is very important, yet many people never ask the question as to what the procedure is “exactly” in their neck of the woods.
Get to your Conveyance Expert and have them give you a schedule of events “with an estimate of time for each stage.”
This information is important in preparing your cash flow feasibility study format, as it results in reducing your interest cost.
So by knowing this information at the beginning of a development investigation, you are adding a little bit of “certainty” to the early stages of your feasibility study.
Let me give you an example:
At the end of the construction phase the builder moves off site, there are a whole range of things that have to occur, any or all of which can delay, settlement taking place and so delay you getting the Sales Income.
Some of these things are:
o Architect’s inspection of the entire project.
o Architect preparing a Defects List.
o Builder calling back subcontractors to correct defects.
o Architect’s final inspection.
o Architect issues Completion Certificate
o Surveyor (engineers in some countries) does final measurement of the individual residential accommodation units and compares to Unit Plan that is included in the Sales Contract.
o Preparation of the Final Unit Plan (as used by conveyance office) for settlement.
o Lodgment of the Unit Plan with the Titles Office.
o Registered Title Issued by the Titles Office.
Can you see that any delay in these items will impact on the settlement date and also on your interest calculation in your feasibility study?
Body Corporate / Management Plan
It is hard to keep up with all the different names that are used around the world for the Legal Entity that runs the complex of units you have developed, however your legal advisor will let you know.
Just as out Towns, Cities and States need Rules & Regulations for all its citizens to live in harmony, so too does a small complex of units, condos, apartment etc.
What ever it is called in your part of the world, is necessary for you to engage a legal advisor to prepare one for you, which will include the preparation of a Budget to which you, as the developer, will have to pay in a certain amount of money.
The reason I am giving this brief explanation on Body Corporate / Management Plans is because at Settlement you will get back some of the money you put in to get the Budget off the ground.
In addition you will have paid the Local Council, Utility etc other amounts of money that cover a set period of time. Once again you will get some of this money back at Settlement. They are generally referred to as “Adjustments at Settlement” and act as a reduction on the cost side of your feasibility study.
So What’s Next?
Remember I told you earlier about the Unit Plan that was lodged with the Titles Office, well has it issued yet? Phew – we just got it today – great!
Now your conveyance expert has to let the Buyers’ representative know in writing that you are ready to settle.
In addition the buyers have to let their individual Finance Lenders know to have the Mortgage Documents completed on time and finally a date has to be agreed on which all these differing parties can meet and settle.
Now I don’t want you to be concerned about all this stuff, but I do want you to know about it, so that you can understand and manage (yourself) and others who have to do all this work for you. Blowing your Top (blood pressure up) achieves nothing.
But understanding, on your part, achieves a great deal. Blowing your top, when you haven’t taken the trouble to find out, makes you look foolish and unprofessional, to the professionals you have engaged to do the work for you.
So Do I Get The Money Now Or Is There More Colm?
Well, the Lender Gets the money actually – yep, the lender gets his Capital Debt and Interest paid off first. And when there is no debt, all the rest is yours. That is, your equity is returned to your account and that lovely Profit, you worked so hard to get.
Finance
How To Choose The Best Digital Marketing Agency For Your Business?
Often do we read news of fraud, scam and reports of some digital marketing agencies that add no value to their clients’ businesses. In a world where companies spend millions of dollars every year on digital marketing campaigns, the need to distinct good agencies from bad cannot be stressed enough.
Combining various internet marketing tactics with other forms of media and strategies, digital marketing has become one of the most effective methods of lead-generation, branding and procuring bigger customer-base. Broadly speaking, it can be subdivided into internet marketing, mobile marketing and offline marketing.
The importance of having a digital marketing agency for any type of business is obvious. It is the nature of any firm to focus its whole attention to the industry that it is in and subsequently to the primary objectives that form the company. This necessitates delegating other works like digital marketing to external agencies.
For example, a company that manufactures clothes will devote most of its workforce to manufacturing and selling clothes alone. The business of that company is clothes, not marketing or advertising; and even if it does its own marketing campaigns, there’s a better chance that a marketing agency, whose sole business is creating marketing campaigns, is going to do the job far better than the company’s marketing department.
And in a world where most consumers are now equipped with mobile phones, TV, internet and other electronic media, the need to digitize one’s marketing campaigns need not be mentioned. Because there’s a simple truth above all else: digital marketing works. It is cheaper than traditional strategies and visibly more effective.
So how does one find the right digital marketing agency to work with?
Choosing the right agency can be a daunting task especially because there are new companies springing up almost everyday. And because the variety of services offered by these companies is not the same. Let’s take a look at the various elements that will help you choose the best digital agency for your business:
Services Offered
The first thing you should always consider when looking for digital marketing agencies to work with is the nature and variety of services they offer. A good agency should offer as many services as possible under one roof. This will save you the trouble of finding another company for a specific service as you can easily delegate all your digital marketing needs to that company.
A full serviced agency typically offers:
– Web design and development
– Search engine optimization and marketing
– Mobile marketing
– Email marketing
– Social media marketing
– Online advertisement
– Online reputation management
Portfolio And Testimonials
A good digital marketing agency will always have a portfolio that consists of clients with visible levels of success. You can easily access this portfolio from their website. A portfolio page that lists a good number of clientele is more trustworthy than one that displays only a few.
Testimonials are another criterion to help in choosing a digital agency for your business. Good agencies will have feedback and testimonials from previous customers. The more testimonials, the better.
Online Presence And Reputation
It’s only natural for a company that deals in digital marketing to have a visible online presence. Does it have a Facebook page and if so, how many Likes does it have on the page? What is its Twitter following like? Social media presence and activity is a good measure of a company’s repute.
A quick Google search using the company’s name as the search term will reveal a great deal of information about the company, including reviews and feedback on review sites, if any. A search query that returns very little result may not be the best company to have your marketing work delegated to.
Support
Any good company should have excellent support. Try contacting the digital marketing agency that you’re currently researching on from their website or via their Live chat application, if they have one. How long does it take for them to respond? Call them up and talk to them. Find out how knowledgeable their support team is. This is a company that you’re going to give a lot of money to, it’s important to know before-hand if they are worth investing in and that if you ever run into problems, they are there for you.
Finance
Gambling Interesting Facts
Soccerbetting
Is there such thing as “kangtao” or sure-win tips?
I have seen a lot of people debating over the issues of this “kangtao” or sure-win tips. In actual fact there”IS” however very few. But why does it fails us when it is sure-win. It is because some of these so called kangtao are “false information” released by the smaller bookmakers themselves to balance their balance sheet. For instance EPL match Arsenal vs Chelsea a lot of people taking arsenal resulting in imbalance on the amount wagered on Chelsea and these smaller bookmakers with nowhere to dump their excessive bets they will released the so called “kangtao” to entice ignorant punters to bet on Chelsea to balance up their balance sheets.
Why are there so many “kangtao” or sure-win tips for sales ?
I was bewildered why would any one give away a sure-win tips at such low rate where they could earn 10 of thousands with it themselves? put yourself in his shoes would you??? i must admit there are opportunities in soccerbetting and i would call that an edge with a “higher chances of winning” but to call them a sure-win tips is an overrated statement unless you are one of the bribed key players or bribed key officials there is still a certainty of losing.
Live matches
Live matches are often 2 strong team faces each other and they are most likely to be telecast throughout the world. Why? It is because a lot of people likes to bet on sports that they are able to view live especially those recreation punters who gets real kick watching their favourites team play and also big-time soccer punters who bet 30K-50K per match. There is the jalan bet or live betting bet and the half-time bet which make it more interesting and more variety for punters to bet. These live matches are matches where the bookmakers makes lots of money through the vigourish and fixed match. My advise to fresh punters is to bet small betting on live matches and focus more on those non-telecast match. Why? since the non-telecast matches received little publicity the bookmakers doesn’t mind feeding those new fresh punters as they knew eventually the money would go back to them as time goes by due to human nature GREED.
How could you tell whether you Bookmaker/runner is trustworthy or dubious?
It is hard to differentiate as it is only by betting over a period of time before you could tell. But common signs includes setting a “high minimum bet” for instance minimum $5k. Unless the person is really someone whom you known for a very long time and you feel you could trust him chances are when you win he is no-where to be found. Common flimsy excuses given includes bookie run away or bookie got arrested. Another common sign is they only open a few matches for punters to bet. Come to think about it if he is really a bookmaker why should he restrict the no. of matches available for bets chances are those are the games he is confident of and would accept all those bets which is opposing him.
Does the bookmaker lose money?
ANS :yes there are times but seldom. Bookmakers lose money when the strong team win throughout the tournament eg euro2000 but that is short-term loss. They will continues to win the soccer punters money as long as there are soccer matches. Why? Cause there will be different opinions from different soccer punters just the vigourish/water money alone is able to cover their losses and that is excluding fixed match where they win even more. Another useful tool they are armed with is they understands that all gamblers have a common weakness. They bet bigger and bigger when winning and bets even bigger to chase their loss when losing. In either case it is to the bookmakers edge.
Contrary to the belief of many where they think they are winning the bookmakers money , it is the other soccer punters ie, their friend’s money whom they are winning. The only way to bust the bookmaker/bookies is not to bet or share part of the pie the bookmaker is having.
Does soccer betting involves luck?
This depends on the ” time frame” you set for betting. For instance if you got $5k and you want to turn it in $35k in a “short time frame” of 2 weeks , then i say you requires luck. As Asian handicap is a 50/50 chances of winning it is possible for someone who is new to soccerbetting and is extremely daring and lucky to achieve that. It took about 3 bets to win $35k. But on the long run it definitely requires skills and patience as we all knows what goes up will eventually comes down moreover lady luck couldn’t be smiling on you all days.
Is it important to know all about the soccer team , soccer players statistic n does that makes me a better soccer better?
the answer is No cause soccer betting arena is a place where the booksmakers earns their money if by knowing every details could make you rich then all the soccer writers, soccer magazines editors are the ones who are driving big cars and living in big houses.
Casino
Common tricks and techniques employed by the casinos
Casino are designed in a way that the moment you steps in it makes you feel at home with free food and free drinks some even offer complimentary free rooms to stay. Presently they are aiming those who are in the late 50s or 60s as these people usually are loaded with cash from pension. Their main motive is to entice you to stay longer in casino and bet more thus increasing their chances of winning your money.
what are the games the casinos use to earn big bucks?
(1) jackpot / progressive jackpot
(2) Caribbean stud
(3) roulette
(4) sic bo or big/small
Can we beat jackpot ?
Yes. The trick is simple once in a jackpot room do not straight away proceed to play instead walk around the jackpot room and observer those machines that are loose machines. Definition of loose machines-are machines that are rigged to pay more often. Where are they located?they are often found at places near the entrance or where there is lots of human traffic where people gets to see other people winning $$. Eg next to the stairs or elevator. Clever move by the casino management. If you plan to go there often, take note of those machines that pays more often by jotting down the serial no. located on the tip of each machine then walk away and proceeds to next machine. When its your turn to play NOTE LISTEN CAREFULLY TO THE SOUND OF COINS WHEN YOU SLOT IT IN. There are typically 3 scenarios
1st scenario
you slot it in and hear a thud or the coins flipping at the bottom meaning the previous player has won the money and have cash in with the jackpot
required action – leave the machine alone
2nd scenario
you slot it in and hear a faint clink,you slot in the next coin and hear a faint clink again to confirm. The sound will comes to you almost instantaneous as the coins are stacked to the brimmed. This machine is fed almost full its about time the machine vomit the coins in the machine
required action – max bet
3rd scenario
you slot it in and hear a clink sound but not so instantaneous. The longer it takes before you hear the clink sound is the gauge you judge to see how full the machine is. The machine is half-fed
required action – you bet small
NOTE: WHEN YOU WON 2-3 JACKPOTS LEAVE THE MACHINES AND WALK AWAY WITH YOUR WINNINGS.
Caribbean stud is it for me?
It is a game designed with the intention of winning gamblers money why? you were dealt with 5 cards after viewing your cards you decide whether to increase your stake. When finished viewing your cards you with no pairs will most likely to fold as you got to double your stake if you don’t. Note even if you have a good hand like 4 of a kind the banker with no pairs or Ace/Kings combination they just pay you the initial stake. That is again to the casinos edge. My overall conclusion for this game is to bet the minimum of the table and enjoys it with other gamblers,this is a definite recreation game if you want to make this game as a game to bring you income i advice you to skip.
Can we make a living by living off on casino?
Ans:Yes you can but it can be very tiring as time is wasted travelling to and fro the casino. Contrary to the belief of many whom they believe professional gamblers usually bet big to earn big bucks. what pros do is they bet relatively small. Consistency is the key and the most important thing is self discipline so that there is no impulsive bets. They bring a small amount of their original bankroll to bet and if that day turns out not so fine they will go home and to come back another day,they do not bet all in 1 day. It works in the same principal as soccerbetting.
Can blackjack be beaten by the professional?
Ans: yes it could , provided that you got a team of members betting at the same table. The most crucial person are the ones sitting at the last seats. He determines what card the banker is receiving. It is a highly publicised game that by arming with card counting skills you could make a living however now casino has counter that by repeats shuffling and removing the high cards which are the 10,J,Q,K,A from the deck before putting them in the shoes. Another most ingenious method currently adopted by the casinos are employing staff which acts as normal gamblers siting at the last seat. By doing so it had made task more difficult for those card counters.
Can we made money on online casino games?
Ans: yes ,you could but not much. What the online casino games does is they usually let you win in the initial stage then as u bet bigger they starts winning all in a streats. Some even starts winning the moment you placed your bets. They usually offers high deposit cash bonus to entice you like depositing $100 give u $300 cash bonus. My personal advice is avoid at all cost.
Can we make money playing online poker games?
Nowadays it is very common to see online poker games on the net offering interactivity between gamblers. It seems fair but be very careful when betting with real money especially those that have high minimum bets ranging from $5-$10. There are hustlers looming round the corner. What they do is they kept increasing the stakes where you have little choice but to follow to see the next card, unless you got an j pairs or anything higher than that , high chance are you will lose,cause their odds of winning against you is high as you are alone. These apply to games like majong, big 2s.
Tips on playing TaiDi’s or Big 2s
These games usually begins with 4 people playing cards with each person dealt with 13 cards. What people normally do is once that they are dealt the cards they start arranging their cards in pairs or in sequence 5 cards. The tips is when dealt with don’t arrange your cards 1st instead observe your opponents and what tactics they are playing in 5 cards or in pairs. Once finished observing then you trained yourself to be able to retrieve cards in your hand and throw when its your turn. This confuse your opponents as they have no idea as what you are playing in pairs or in 5 cards.
Pocket Money Loophole Review
