Ramsey County offers sample ballots translated to Hmong

The Mets are having one of those seasons where just about everything goes well, the kind of season that happens, oh, once in a generation or so.

So it’s no surprise that after calling their first big prospect of the year, Brett Baty, a left-handed hitter with a smooth swing and a very high rating, he hit a home run on his very first at the stick in the big rival. Park of the House of the Braves.

“Nice swing…we got something here folks,” Keith Hernandez said on SNY.

The Mets have made plenty of good calls, from their costly free agent foray that included Hall of Fame-bound Wednesday night starter Max Scherzer, to hiring old friend Buck Showalter as a manager at a trade deadline at which they refused to part ways with one of their top prospects. That included Baty, their No. 2 and No. 18 ranked prospect in all of baseball.

When they called up Baty, 22, from Triple-A Syracuse, however, they had little choice. Their two big league third basemen, Eduardo Escobar and Luis Guillorme, reached the injured list in a week of pain. So, out of necessity, here’s Baty, who dominated the Eastern League for Double-A Binghamton before his call-up a week ago to Syracuse.

Twenty-two family and friends marched from his hometown of Austin, Texas (according to SNY) to see Baty spin around a curveball from veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi and send it just over the right field fence. The two-run home run widened an early lead in the Mets’ nervy 9-7 win.

Baty’s rise after a very short Triple-A time was somewhat of a surprise, but his bat doesn’t surprise anyone now. Scouts who went to see Baty at Lake Travis High School, famed Baker Mayfield High School, liked what they saw so much they overlooked his advanced age of 19½. The never-aged Mets (see Showalter) ended up picking him 12th overall in 2019.

“I became skeptical because of his age and left believing in the player, the person and the batter,” an American League scout said. “I raise my cap to the Mets.”

There are a lot of them lately. The Mets are having one of those seasons in which their calls only go from prescient to perfect. While the decision to hire Showalter is now considered a “no-brainer,” there was at least some heated discussion, and perhaps even a little dissent. At this point, it will be a surprise if Showalter doesn’t win his record fourth Manager of the Year award. (Dusty Baker can do the same in that other league.)

In free agency, no one’s record is perfect, but the Mets have gone four for four. It never happens.

One of those free agents, Starling Marte, who hit Odorizzi’s first homer in the Mets’ big start in the evening and hit another homer later, is as advertised, an outstanding player both ways and All-Star worthy. And Scherzer, well, he’s just like they’ve seen him on the field in the other dugout with the Nationals for most of the last seven seasons.

Mets third baseman Brett Baty hit a two-run homer in his first major league at-bat. Getty Images

He’s an unparalleled competitor – even if he’s human at times. This time he went 6 ¹/₃ innings before losing control in the seventh, walking a couple, errant pitching in the first and giving way to Adam Ottavino, who allowed a three-run homer to the Braves’ recent pickup Robbie Grossman to pull Atlanta inside one. The win was Scherzer’s 199th career loss, and with 99 career losses, he has a chance to become the sixth pitcher to record his 200th win before his 100th loss (he would join Pedro Martinez, Whitey Ford, Lefty Grove, Juan Marichal and Grover Cleveland Alexander.)

In the first two games in Atlanta, the Mets suffered a rare blow to the schedule. They were outscored 18-1, and they needed a win on Wednesday as much as they have in a while. They’ve lost three in a row just twice this magical season, and they survived a scare Wednesday before adding three late runs — two on a single from Braves killer Pete Alonso.

Mets co-ace Jacob deGrom has a chance to tie the streak, and incredibly, to keep the perfect Mets record for not losing a divisional streak all year.

Scherzer got quick help via the Mets bats. Francisco Lindor, who easily fulfilled his contract in the second year of the $341 million deal, followed Marte’s first dinger with his own circuit.

Baty clocked Odorizzi’s curve to join Mike Jacobs, Kaz Matsui, Mike Fitzgerald and Benny Ayala as the only Mets to homer in their first game at bat. Later, Baty scalded a 113 mph from tough southpaw Tyler Matzek, but Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson turned it into an out.

“He can hit. Soft swing and occasional pulling power,” said a National League scout.

“Nice extra-base swing,” added scout AL.

At first glance, the child looks better than good. With Escobar expected in the not-too-distant future, that call might just be a cameo. But he should be fun to watch while he’s here.