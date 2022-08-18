Finance
Real Estate Development Feasibility Study (Income) – $1.2 Billion Developer Tells You How To Do One
There are two sides to a feasibility study and in an earlier article I discussed the cost side of the format and:
Now Let’s Discuss The Income Side
Without the Sales Income, All You’ve Done Is Spend Money, And Anyone Can Do That.
So that we are clear in what I am going to define for you, let me say that there are two forms of Income.
We shall be dealing with Sales Income, in this article, which in our case will consist of large amounts of money being received as a developer in exchange for the property units we have created.
The other form of income in a feasibility study, is Rental Income and will be addressed at another time when I write an E-book on Commercial Development.
Sales Income
Because of the make up of our feasibility study sheet, there will be no deductions from out Gross Sales Income, because we have allowed for those costs on the Cost Side of our feasibility study.
Items such as sales commissions for sales agents and various marketing costs have already been allowed for previously.
Now I have seen some formats of feasibility study, which deducts marketing costs from the Gross Sales Income to produce a Net Sales Income.
It achieves nothing – “all costs are costs” and they should be put on the cost side of the feasibility study, which is what I do and have always done.
When Can You Get Your Hands On The Sales Income.
Getting the sales income into your account is very important, yet many people never ask the question as to what the procedure is “exactly” in their neck of the woods.
Get to your Conveyance Expert and have them give you a schedule of events “with an estimate of time for each stage.”
This information is important in preparing your cash flow feasibility study format, as it results in reducing your interest cost.
So by knowing this information at the beginning of a development investigation, you are adding a little bit of “certainty” to the early stages of your feasibility study.
Let me give you an example:
At the end of the construction phase the builder moves off site, there are a whole range of things that have to occur, any or all of which can delay, settlement taking place and so delay you getting the Sales Income.
Some of these things are:
o Architect’s inspection of the entire project.
o Architect preparing a Defects List.
o Builder calling back subcontractors to correct defects.
o Architect’s final inspection.
o Architect issues Completion Certificate
o Surveyor (engineers in some countries) does final measurement of the individual residential accommodation units and compares to Unit Plan that is included in the Sales Contract.
o Preparation of the Final Unit Plan (as used by conveyance office) for settlement.
o Lodgment of the Unit Plan with the Titles Office.
o Registered Title Issued by the Titles Office.
Can you see that any delay in these items will impact on the settlement date and also on your interest calculation in your feasibility study?
Body Corporate / Management Plan
It is hard to keep up with all the different names that are used around the world for the Legal Entity that runs the complex of units you have developed, however your legal advisor will let you know.
Just as out Towns, Cities and States need Rules & Regulations for all its citizens to live in harmony, so too does a small complex of units, condos, apartment etc.
What ever it is called in your part of the world, is necessary for you to engage a legal advisor to prepare one for you, which will include the preparation of a Budget to which you, as the developer, will have to pay in a certain amount of money.
The reason I am giving this brief explanation on Body Corporate / Management Plans is because at Settlement you will get back some of the money you put in to get the Budget off the ground.
In addition you will have paid the Local Council, Utility etc other amounts of money that cover a set period of time. Once again you will get some of this money back at Settlement. They are generally referred to as “Adjustments at Settlement” and act as a reduction on the cost side of your feasibility study.
So What’s Next?
Remember I told you earlier about the Unit Plan that was lodged with the Titles Office, well has it issued yet? Phew – we just got it today – great!
Now your conveyance expert has to let the Buyers’ representative know in writing that you are ready to settle.
In addition the buyers have to let their individual Finance Lenders know to have the Mortgage Documents completed on time and finally a date has to be agreed on which all these differing parties can meet and settle.
Now I don’t want you to be concerned about all this stuff, but I do want you to know about it, so that you can understand and manage (yourself) and others who have to do all this work for you. Blowing your Top (blood pressure up) achieves nothing.
But understanding, on your part, achieves a great deal. Blowing your top, when you haven’t taken the trouble to find out, makes you look foolish and unprofessional, to the professionals you have engaged to do the work for you.
So Do I Get The Money Now Or Is There More Colm?
Well, the Lender Gets the money actually – yep, the lender gets his Capital Debt and Interest paid off first. And when there is no debt, all the rest is yours. That is, your equity is returned to your account and that lovely Profit, you worked so hard to get.
Finance
How To Choose The Best Digital Marketing Agency For Your Business?
Often do we read news of fraud, scam and reports of some digital marketing agencies that add no value to their clients’ businesses. In a world where companies spend millions of dollars every year on digital marketing campaigns, the need to distinct good agencies from bad cannot be stressed enough.
Combining various internet marketing tactics with other forms of media and strategies, digital marketing has become one of the most effective methods of lead-generation, branding and procuring bigger customer-base. Broadly speaking, it can be subdivided into internet marketing, mobile marketing and offline marketing.
The importance of having a digital marketing agency for any type of business is obvious. It is the nature of any firm to focus its whole attention to the industry that it is in and subsequently to the primary objectives that form the company. This necessitates delegating other works like digital marketing to external agencies.
For example, a company that manufactures clothes will devote most of its workforce to manufacturing and selling clothes alone. The business of that company is clothes, not marketing or advertising; and even if it does its own marketing campaigns, there’s a better chance that a marketing agency, whose sole business is creating marketing campaigns, is going to do the job far better than the company’s marketing department.
And in a world where most consumers are now equipped with mobile phones, TV, internet and other electronic media, the need to digitize one’s marketing campaigns need not be mentioned. Because there’s a simple truth above all else: digital marketing works. It is cheaper than traditional strategies and visibly more effective.
So how does one find the right digital marketing agency to work with?
Choosing the right agency can be a daunting task especially because there are new companies springing up almost everyday. And because the variety of services offered by these companies is not the same. Let’s take a look at the various elements that will help you choose the best digital agency for your business:
Services Offered
The first thing you should always consider when looking for digital marketing agencies to work with is the nature and variety of services they offer. A good agency should offer as many services as possible under one roof. This will save you the trouble of finding another company for a specific service as you can easily delegate all your digital marketing needs to that company.
A full serviced agency typically offers:
– Web design and development
– Search engine optimization and marketing
– Mobile marketing
– Email marketing
– Social media marketing
– Online advertisement
– Online reputation management
Portfolio And Testimonials
A good digital marketing agency will always have a portfolio that consists of clients with visible levels of success. You can easily access this portfolio from their website. A portfolio page that lists a good number of clientele is more trustworthy than one that displays only a few.
Testimonials are another criterion to help in choosing a digital agency for your business. Good agencies will have feedback and testimonials from previous customers. The more testimonials, the better.
Online Presence And Reputation
It’s only natural for a company that deals in digital marketing to have a visible online presence. Does it have a Facebook page and if so, how many Likes does it have on the page? What is its Twitter following like? Social media presence and activity is a good measure of a company’s repute.
A quick Google search using the company’s name as the search term will reveal a great deal of information about the company, including reviews and feedback on review sites, if any. A search query that returns very little result may not be the best company to have your marketing work delegated to.
Support
Any good company should have excellent support. Try contacting the digital marketing agency that you’re currently researching on from their website or via their Live chat application, if they have one. How long does it take for them to respond? Call them up and talk to them. Find out how knowledgeable their support team is. This is a company that you’re going to give a lot of money to, it’s important to know before-hand if they are worth investing in and that if you ever run into problems, they are there for you.
Finance
Gambling Interesting Facts
Soccerbetting
Is there such thing as “kangtao” or sure-win tips?
I have seen a lot of people debating over the issues of this “kangtao” or sure-win tips. In actual fact there”IS” however very few. But why does it fails us when it is sure-win. It is because some of these so called kangtao are “false information” released by the smaller bookmakers themselves to balance their balance sheet. For instance EPL match Arsenal vs Chelsea a lot of people taking arsenal resulting in imbalance on the amount wagered on Chelsea and these smaller bookmakers with nowhere to dump their excessive bets they will released the so called “kangtao” to entice ignorant punters to bet on Chelsea to balance up their balance sheets.
Why are there so many “kangtao” or sure-win tips for sales ?
I was bewildered why would any one give away a sure-win tips at such low rate where they could earn 10 of thousands with it themselves? put yourself in his shoes would you??? i must admit there are opportunities in soccerbetting and i would call that an edge with a “higher chances of winning” but to call them a sure-win tips is an overrated statement unless you are one of the bribed key players or bribed key officials there is still a certainty of losing.
Live matches
Live matches are often 2 strong team faces each other and they are most likely to be telecast throughout the world. Why? It is because a lot of people likes to bet on sports that they are able to view live especially those recreation punters who gets real kick watching their favourites team play and also big-time soccer punters who bet 30K-50K per match. There is the jalan bet or live betting bet and the half-time bet which make it more interesting and more variety for punters to bet. These live matches are matches where the bookmakers makes lots of money through the vigourish and fixed match. My advise to fresh punters is to bet small betting on live matches and focus more on those non-telecast match. Why? since the non-telecast matches received little publicity the bookmakers doesn’t mind feeding those new fresh punters as they knew eventually the money would go back to them as time goes by due to human nature GREED.
How could you tell whether you Bookmaker/runner is trustworthy or dubious?
It is hard to differentiate as it is only by betting over a period of time before you could tell. But common signs includes setting a “high minimum bet” for instance minimum $5k. Unless the person is really someone whom you known for a very long time and you feel you could trust him chances are when you win he is no-where to be found. Common flimsy excuses given includes bookie run away or bookie got arrested. Another common sign is they only open a few matches for punters to bet. Come to think about it if he is really a bookmaker why should he restrict the no. of matches available for bets chances are those are the games he is confident of and would accept all those bets which is opposing him.
Does the bookmaker lose money?
ANS :yes there are times but seldom. Bookmakers lose money when the strong team win throughout the tournament eg euro2000 but that is short-term loss. They will continues to win the soccer punters money as long as there are soccer matches. Why? Cause there will be different opinions from different soccer punters just the vigourish/water money alone is able to cover their losses and that is excluding fixed match where they win even more. Another useful tool they are armed with is they understands that all gamblers have a common weakness. They bet bigger and bigger when winning and bets even bigger to chase their loss when losing. In either case it is to the bookmakers edge.
Contrary to the belief of many where they think they are winning the bookmakers money , it is the other soccer punters ie, their friend’s money whom they are winning. The only way to bust the bookmaker/bookies is not to bet or share part of the pie the bookmaker is having.
Does soccer betting involves luck?
This depends on the ” time frame” you set for betting. For instance if you got $5k and you want to turn it in $35k in a “short time frame” of 2 weeks , then i say you requires luck. As Asian handicap is a 50/50 chances of winning it is possible for someone who is new to soccerbetting and is extremely daring and lucky to achieve that. It took about 3 bets to win $35k. But on the long run it definitely requires skills and patience as we all knows what goes up will eventually comes down moreover lady luck couldn’t be smiling on you all days.
Is it important to know all about the soccer team , soccer players statistic n does that makes me a better soccer better?
the answer is No cause soccer betting arena is a place where the booksmakers earns their money if by knowing every details could make you rich then all the soccer writers, soccer magazines editors are the ones who are driving big cars and living in big houses.
Casino
Common tricks and techniques employed by the casinos
Casino are designed in a way that the moment you steps in it makes you feel at home with free food and free drinks some even offer complimentary free rooms to stay. Presently they are aiming those who are in the late 50s or 60s as these people usually are loaded with cash from pension. Their main motive is to entice you to stay longer in casino and bet more thus increasing their chances of winning your money.
what are the games the casinos use to earn big bucks?
(1) jackpot / progressive jackpot
(2) Caribbean stud
(3) roulette
(4) sic bo or big/small
Can we beat jackpot ?
Yes. The trick is simple once in a jackpot room do not straight away proceed to play instead walk around the jackpot room and observer those machines that are loose machines. Definition of loose machines-are machines that are rigged to pay more often. Where are they located?they are often found at places near the entrance or where there is lots of human traffic where people gets to see other people winning $$. Eg next to the stairs or elevator. Clever move by the casino management. If you plan to go there often, take note of those machines that pays more often by jotting down the serial no. located on the tip of each machine then walk away and proceeds to next machine. When its your turn to play NOTE LISTEN CAREFULLY TO THE SOUND OF COINS WHEN YOU SLOT IT IN. There are typically 3 scenarios
1st scenario
you slot it in and hear a thud or the coins flipping at the bottom meaning the previous player has won the money and have cash in with the jackpot
required action – leave the machine alone
2nd scenario
you slot it in and hear a faint clink,you slot in the next coin and hear a faint clink again to confirm. The sound will comes to you almost instantaneous as the coins are stacked to the brimmed. This machine is fed almost full its about time the machine vomit the coins in the machine
required action – max bet
3rd scenario
you slot it in and hear a clink sound but not so instantaneous. The longer it takes before you hear the clink sound is the gauge you judge to see how full the machine is. The machine is half-fed
required action – you bet small
NOTE: WHEN YOU WON 2-3 JACKPOTS LEAVE THE MACHINES AND WALK AWAY WITH YOUR WINNINGS.
Caribbean stud is it for me?
It is a game designed with the intention of winning gamblers money why? you were dealt with 5 cards after viewing your cards you decide whether to increase your stake. When finished viewing your cards you with no pairs will most likely to fold as you got to double your stake if you don’t. Note even if you have a good hand like 4 of a kind the banker with no pairs or Ace/Kings combination they just pay you the initial stake. That is again to the casinos edge. My overall conclusion for this game is to bet the minimum of the table and enjoys it with other gamblers,this is a definite recreation game if you want to make this game as a game to bring you income i advice you to skip.
Can we make a living by living off on casino?
Ans:Yes you can but it can be very tiring as time is wasted travelling to and fro the casino. Contrary to the belief of many whom they believe professional gamblers usually bet big to earn big bucks. what pros do is they bet relatively small. Consistency is the key and the most important thing is self discipline so that there is no impulsive bets. They bring a small amount of their original bankroll to bet and if that day turns out not so fine they will go home and to come back another day,they do not bet all in 1 day. It works in the same principal as soccerbetting.
Can blackjack be beaten by the professional?
Ans: yes it could , provided that you got a team of members betting at the same table. The most crucial person are the ones sitting at the last seats. He determines what card the banker is receiving. It is a highly publicised game that by arming with card counting skills you could make a living however now casino has counter that by repeats shuffling and removing the high cards which are the 10,J,Q,K,A from the deck before putting them in the shoes. Another most ingenious method currently adopted by the casinos are employing staff which acts as normal gamblers siting at the last seat. By doing so it had made task more difficult for those card counters.
Can we made money on online casino games?
Ans: yes ,you could but not much. What the online casino games does is they usually let you win in the initial stage then as u bet bigger they starts winning all in a streats. Some even starts winning the moment you placed your bets. They usually offers high deposit cash bonus to entice you like depositing $100 give u $300 cash bonus. My personal advice is avoid at all cost.
Can we make money playing online poker games?
Nowadays it is very common to see online poker games on the net offering interactivity between gamblers. It seems fair but be very careful when betting with real money especially those that have high minimum bets ranging from $5-$10. There are hustlers looming round the corner. What they do is they kept increasing the stakes where you have little choice but to follow to see the next card, unless you got an j pairs or anything higher than that , high chance are you will lose,cause their odds of winning against you is high as you are alone. These apply to games like majong, big 2s.
Tips on playing TaiDi’s or Big 2s
These games usually begins with 4 people playing cards with each person dealt with 13 cards. What people normally do is once that they are dealt the cards they start arranging their cards in pairs or in sequence 5 cards. The tips is when dealt with don’t arrange your cards 1st instead observe your opponents and what tactics they are playing in 5 cards or in pairs. Once finished observing then you trained yourself to be able to retrieve cards in your hand and throw when its your turn. This confuse your opponents as they have no idea as what you are playing in pairs or in 5 cards.
Finance
How to Make Money With CPA Program
If you have been in the internet marketing arena for awhile. You would have heard of the term CPA marketing and how people are making thousands of dollars a day or even millions within a few months.
Is this a fact or fallacy? Or is this all hype and no truth in it? To answer these questions, we have to first take a look at what CPA is. CPA is short for Cost Per Action. It is a form of affiliate marketing. However, unlike the traditional affiliate marketing, you do not have to make a sale to be rewarded. In most cases, you will be paid for a lead or action taken. This may come in a form of filling in some personal details or even just a zip code or email. Having said that, it is understandable that the conversion rate for such campaign would definitely be higher as compared to the traditional affiliate marketing where you are paid only if you close a sale.
To become a CPA affiliate marketer, you have to apply to become an affiliate of a CPA network. These are companies or organizations which act as a middle man between the affiliate and the publisher (Product creator). The beauty of becoming a CPA affiliate is that you can promote multiple products from different companies and get paid through the CPA network which controls all the campaigns. Getting into these CPA network may not be as easy as you wish. These CPA network companies will scrutinize your internet marketing experience and suitability before they accept you into their network. The application process usually take between two days to a week. Also note that Most of the products or campaigns are Geo Targeted to certain countries only although there may also be some international ones. Once you are accepted by the CPA networks. You can begin to drive traffic to your landing page.
If you do not already have a traffic driving strategy, I strongly recommend PPC and media buys as they drive tons of targeted traffic to your campaigns. PPC is short for Pay per click which is often associated with Google AdWords. However, do not restrict yourself to AdWords as you will be leaving your money on the table if you do that. Smaller search engines such as Yahoo and MSN are extremely profitable as they are cheaper and have highly targeted traffic as well. In case you haven’t heard about media buys. It is not new and multi-million dollar companies use them to promote their products with great success. One of the most common forms of media buys is placing banner ads on high traffic websites. These websites driving millions of impression on a weekly or even daily basis and is something every serious internet marketer cannot ignore.
In a nutshell, CPA affiliate program is indeed a highly lucrative business. The key is to learn how to select the right campaign, create a killer landing page and drive tons of targeted traffic to these sites. With these combinations, you will definitely find CPA affiliate program more than what you bargain for.
Finance
Which E-Commerce Website – Ready To Go Site, Integrated Application or Customised Design?
One key challenge for any business which will offer and sell its products online is the choice of website. The advance in website development means there are a choice of E-commerce applications and pre-packaged solutions ready to implement at a fairly “low cost”. Alternatively, a customised solution will be a design which fits your business model and the needs of your customers.
The question is which one should you go for? Cost is a factor. But so is getting it right. Here a few guidelines to check when making your decision.
Key elements
These are the basic features any E-commerce site needs.
1. Product catalogue.
You need to display your products by: image; price; description (usually a summary and detail). Be able to update easily, and identify inventory availability
2. Tax calculator
Sales Tax or VAT should be integrated so each product is properly priced. The tax rates for state and/or country of origin are essential.
3. Order and pay
You site will need to process orders and have payment capability through a recognised and secure card integrator.
4. User registration
Any user buying on the site will be required to register their personal details, primarily for order confirmation and invoicing.
5.Edit order
Your order process will need an edit option as customers normally make mistakes and need to re-do certain elements.
6. Shopping cart (or basket)
As products are ordered, the user must see what is there to keep a tally of their purchases, quantities ordered, and total spend.
7. Delivery
Delivery charges, if applied, will at base level be standardised and need to appear on the shopping cart and completed order.
8. Payment integrator
Every E-commerce website needs to integrate with a payment processor. PayPal, World Pay are the most common. At a basic level this assumes you do not hold any debit or credit card details.
9. Order acknowledged
When you receive the completed order you must have an auto-responder which confirms the order to the user. This is a courtesy. Also, it is a security check which helps prevent any misuse or fraudulent use of a card or identity.
10. Purchase history
A history of purchases made is a very useful facility for users of your site, especially if they can download a report.
11. Backend admininstration
You as the business owner need to have control of what is happening. So downloadable reports on orders received and order status are essential for you to manage the business.
12. Secure hosting
You must have a secure environment for any E-commerce activity, especially as you are taking personal customer details. The level of security varies as published prices from host companies indicate. But if you take card details then you need high level security.
Other aspects to consider
These are higher level considerations which a serious e-tailer needs to be aware of. The type of requirement outlined here would often need a higher level package, or a customised website to suit your business type.
1. Up-Sell and Cross-Sell
If you want to get more out of a site visitor then you need these capabilities. They are familiar to most users of sites especially those offering clothing or jewelry.
2 Multiple orders
If your business offers products for distribution then your order process needs to be capable of delivering to different locations.
3.Choice of payment
People appreciate the choice of cash or card. Additionally you may offer payment on terms of credit (pay in 30 days) for bigger clients or more frequent purchasers
4. Pay deposits
Your business may require taking a deposit on larger orders. The value has to be calculated and stored so the final payment taken is net of the discount.
5. Promotion certificates
Gift certificates or vouchers will need a feature to issue and redeem.
Main distinction
In deciding the right E-commerce vehicle for your business then think carefully on the key areas:
1. How many search queries will you have to accommodate? Think of a site offering vacation destinations and the options available and then combinations of “queries”. So the database which holds the information has to be both large and flexible to deal with your product catalogue and all the data options.
2. E-commerce is about the ability to take payments. If you need automated interaction between your website (the “front-end”) and the inventory/ordering/delivering system (the “back-end”) then this is the world of E-business.
3. If you want to deal in high volumes, or nationally and internationally, then language, multiple tax rates, currencies and other critical points stated above will dictate your choice.
Finance
The 5 P’s of Team Design and Development For Managers
Teams are a useful business tool for process and quality improvement, which may lead to higher customer satisfaction or cost reduction. Many managers recognize the benefits teams may bring but do not properly consider what it takes to get a team functioning in the direction management desires. When forming teams, manager should consider the purpose, member participation and placement, as well as team processes and plans. With the 5 P’s of purpose, participation, placement, process, and plan, management can better design teams and determine development needs.
Purpose – Will the team clearly understand why it exists, what it is to do and how it will know they are successful? The team and management must agree to written purpose or mission statement so that they are working together in a common direction towards solutions that meet their overall purpose. Team goals and management deadlines should align with their overall purpose and will serve to guide performance and help them meet challenges.
Participation – Who would be the best people to include on the team and how large should the group be in order to accomplish its purpose? Management needs to consider necessary skill sets, professional attitudes, and process knowledge when selecting team members. In addition, for membership at the formation of team or as personnel needs grow, look for a balance between personality types for both task and people focus to be included so the solutions team may design will be more diverse and innovative to achieve team purpose and required work.
Placement – Where will the team members be physically located and how often should the team plan to have meetings? If the team is to be an intact work group, this may make some things simpler but the group will need a meeting room for complex problem solving. If the team is spread over multiple sites, managers will need to consider costs and possible problems team may have due to culture or time differences, and then determine whether travel for some meetings is required or if any special equipment is needed for members to meet regularly via phone or on-line.
Process – How will the team get to where it needs to go in order to accomplish its purpose? The members should develop and agree to their ground rules, any constraints that management may set related to decision-making authority or functional boundaries. Initial team training should include meeting management with a suggested meeting agenda and record-keeping formats, interpersonal communication, problem solving, and if relevant to team’s work include process mapping.
Plan – Will the team acknowledge when its project or assignment will be complete and know what it needs to accomplish its tasks? If the goals are specific to their purpose and the team agrees these are relevant and achievable goals, then the team needs to agree to a timeline for goals and a way to measure how they are doing towards goals. Not only should the team and their management define work deadlines and expected milestones in its goals and schedules, but it should also include necessary training to acquire cooperation and task related skills.
Considering the 5 P’s of purpose, participation, placement, process, and plan, management can design better teams and plan their development needs accordingly. Recognizing the benefits teams can bring to a business or organization is good, but teams are only effective when management understands what it may take to get their teams moving in the desired direction. Well designed and developed teams only become a useful for process and quality improvement when managers consider member selection for best participation and preferred placement along with the team’s purpose, process and plan.
Finance
Cash Flow Tips For Your Business
Here are some effective methods for you to manage your cash flow;
Do you know what your bank balance is today?
If not, why not? That’s the first step to understand how much money you have. Try and get into the habit of reviewing your bank balance daily and determine what your income and expenditure commitments are for the following week.
Cash Flow is KING! – You need to understand what brings cash INTO your business and what takes it OUT. Once you have mastered this and you’re now trained to think of doing point no. 1 above then you’re on your way to understand how to manage your cash flow.
Manage your debtors diligently – Never allow them to exceed your trading terms without contacting them for an explanation. Keep on top of this because it’s easy to think that you don’t have time, or something else gets in the way. A sale is not a sale until the money is in the bank, that’s what I live by. You will spend an enormous amount of time making the sale, but until the money has been paid your efforts are fruitless. Follow up your outstanding accounts so the money is in your bank account and not theirs.
Manage your suppliers – If you know the suppliers well then why not negotiate extending your trading terms with them? If you have a sound relationship with them then they may be more willing to assist you.
Keep inventory levels down – Discard obsolete or slow moving stock as it’s just costing you money by sitting there in your warehouse.
Create a cash flow forecast – By doing this you’re able to see where there maybe cash flow surplus or shortfall that you need to action. It’s best to take the forecast out over 12 months to really benefit from the exercise.
Real Estate Development Feasibility Study (Income) – $1.2 Billion Developer Tells You How To Do One
Premier League in 1992 Muddy pitches, 4-4-2 formations and a change of brand that changed everything
Ravens training camp observations on offense’s frustrating day, Marcus Williams highlights and more
Grow and Acquire with Benchling and Benchmark on TechCrunch Live – TechCrunch
How To Choose The Best Digital Marketing Agency For Your Business?
7 dates, storylines to keep an eye on with the Magic’s 2022-23 schedule
Prosecutors call ‘hidden side of Kelly’, defense slams portrayal of ‘monster’ – NBC Chicago
Gambling Interesting Facts
Minnesotan Trey Lance returns home to practice against Vikings as 49ers QB
No change in the rules for booking tickets for children: railways
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
How to play poker online – A guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!