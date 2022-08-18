News
Republicans have overstepped the bounds of abortion ban, see support from Latinos eroding, Democratic pollster says
Republicans, not Democrats, are experiencing a greater erosion of support from Latino voters, in part because of the reversal of the landmark decision that legalized abortion, a Democratic pollster said Wednesday.
Fernand Amandi, a director of Bendixen & Amandi, said that in the key states of Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania – which have competitive races for governor and the US Senate this year – Latinos favor the maintaining legal abortion by wide margins: 30 points in Arizona, 40 in Nevada and 41 points in Pennsylvania.
Those numbers are “signs that, to me, suggest that Republicans are way over the line and alienating the Hispanic vote,” Amandi said.
He pointed out, however, that Florida presents a different scenario.
“Florida is an issue that a lot of people should be concerned about if they want to see the Democrats succeed. There’s an erosion issue in Florida. We’ve lost a tremendous amount of ground in Florida. However, I don’t necessarily see any Florida-like inversions in other states,” he said.
Amandi said if Latino voters’ performance with Barack Obama in 2012 — when he got 70% of the Latino vote — is used as a yardstick, there has been erosion for Democrats at the presidential level.
But he said his recent polling shows it would be a stretch to talk about a disappearance of Hispanic votes with the Democratic Party.
Polling for Latinos in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania took place in mid-May, ahead of the June 24 Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, but after the leak of a draft notice. Six hundred Latinos were surveyed in each state and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Latinos who said the overthrow of Roe v. Wade would affect their voting decision in the November midterm elections were more likely to say they would vote Democrat. Forty-five percent of all Hispanic voters in Arizona said they were more likely to vote Democratic, 40% in Nevada and 45% in Pennsylvania. A much smaller percentage, 15% said they were more motivated to vote Republican and the rest said the decision would have no impact.
Amandi and Democratic pollster Matt Barreto, who worked for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, spoke to reporters at a briefing hosted by America’s Voice, an immigrant advocacy group.
Their goal was to reshape the narrative that has been repeated since the 2020 election that Democrats’ Hispanic vote share is eroding globally.
“In the new data from 2021 and 2022, we haven’t seen any evidence of a shift, a realignment on partisanship, on ideology,” said Barretto, co-founder of BSP Research and alumnus of the polling company Latino Decisions. “It’s more that this frustration about the economy could still linger and Democrats should keep working and talking about it.”
Republicans rejected the views of Democratic pollsters.
“Reckless Democrat policies have led to inflation, skyrocketing crime and a war on parental rights and are leaving Hispanics behind,” GOP spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez said. in a press release. “Democrats can focus on winning the Latinx vote, but Republicans are working hard to deliver for Hispanic communities, and we’ll win their vote in November.
Amandi said polls in the three states showed the Republican brand and Donald Trump performing worse than Democrats and President Joe Biden in every state where Latinos were polled.
In U.S. Senate races, Democratic candidates lead with Hispanic voters in states whose margins are more similar to their leads in 2018 than in 2010. In gubernatorial races, candidates also hold wide advances with Latino voters, according to polling data.
Amandi said his poll showed tremendous enthusiasm for voting and predicted “record Hispanic turnout in numbers in this election.”
Follow Latin NBC on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.
Brett Baty smacks homer on second pitch he sees in first game as a Met
ATLANTA — Brett Baty is officially the new kid in the Mets’ clubhouse.
The 22-year-old, wearing a jersey number that matches his age, stood in a small room in the lower level of Truist Park on Wednesday and explained everything that’s happened to him over the last 24 hours.
“I got the call yesterday, got on a flight and got here last night,” Baty said. “I’m just super excited to get out there and start playing.”
He mentioned that the original plan was to have him join the Mets on Tuesday, but air travel has a way of ruining plans.
“I didn’t make the first flight, so here I am today.”
It didn’t take long for the kid to make an impact. In his first MLB at-bat, he turned a Jake Odorizzi curveball into a line drive home run. By going yard on the second pitch of his career, Baty became the fifth player in Mets history to hit a home run in their first ever at-bat. The 377-foot blast into right field put the Mets ahead 4-0 in the second inning and sent the dugout, as well as his family, into absolute hysterics.
Baty said that not putting any big expectations on himself will be key. He also said, very diplomatically if not entirely truthfully, that getting called up to the big leagues wasn’t on his mind at all. In a very polished answer far beyond his years, he told reporters that winning games for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets was his main focus until getting the MLB promotion.
For the first game of Baty’s career, he batted eighth and played third base behind Max Scherzer. There are very few debut scenarios that could be more intense than a Mets-Braves series with the two division rivals separated by 3.5 games, but the injuries the Mets have suffered over the past week didn’t afford them the opportunity to shield Baty from the spotlight.
“It’s what every kid dreams of, for sure,” Baty said. “To make my debut against the Atlanta Braves, playing for the New York Mets, is truly a dream come true.”
As a minor leaguer for both Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, Baty was still able to keep one eye on the big-league club. According to him, though, his mind didn’t immediately think he was next in line after Eduardo Escobar and Luis Guillorme went down.
“I saw the injuries, but I wasn’t really paying attention to that,” Baty said. “I was just going out there every single night and trying to get better at baseball.”
The youngster from Austin, Texas, said the best advice he’s gotten was from a hitting coach who reminded him that the game is the same in the big leagues as it is everywhere else. He also got some encouragement from the Mets’ center fielder.
“As I was coming in here, [Brandon] Nimmo took me aside and was like, ‘Hey man, slow it down. It’s going to be a pretty big atmosphere, for sure. But we all trust you out there. We have your back,’” Baty said. “That’s what I wanted to hear.”
Buck Showalter praised Baty for being receptive to instruction and said that he kept things pretty low key with the third-base prospect before the game as to not overload him with information.
“He’s a big boy,” Showalter said. “He understands what’s ahead of him.”
ESCOBAR TO INJURED LIST
The Mets placed Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 16.
His left oblique strain has been an interesting one, as Escobar hurt it on Friday, sat out on Saturday, then was forced into the game on Sunday when Guillorme’s injury occurred. On Monday, he started at third base, but with the team deciding that Baty is ready to roll, Escobar will get some time off.
“[Tuesday], I came in, and we were going to work on swinging from the right-handed side,” Escobar said. Hitting right-handed against left-handed pitchers is both the switch-hitting Escobar’s strength and the main thing that’s been hurting him recently.
“I started to feel it a little bit more,” he said. “That was when I decided there was no way I could go into a big-league game and hit lefty on lefty. That’s not the player that I am. I’ve never done that. In order to make sure that we were going to have this heal the right way, we decided to just take the ten days.”
COOKIE NOT CRUMBLING
Carlos Carrasco spoke about his own oblique injury, which was diagnosed as a low-grade strain with a probable three to four week return.
“So far, I’ve been doing a lot of exercise, a lot of recovery,” Carrasco said. “I like to work a lot, so I’ve been doing a lot of recovery.”
Carrasco said most of his work has been with medicine balls and exercise bands, trying not to make the oblique any more “angry.”
“I just want to get back in there and pitch. There’s nothing I can do. The main part is keeping my arm going.”
WALKER GETS MRI
Taijuan Walker got an MRI after leaving Tuesday’s game prematurely.
“Pretty good news, all things considered, on the MRI,” Showalter said. “I think the Sunday start is in jeopardy, but we’re still going to hold out hope. We’ll just kind of go day-to-day right now. If you had told me last night when we left here that we’d be where we are with it, I would’ve taken that.”
Walker was not made available for comment before the game, so Showalter was asked to disclose the results of the MRI.
“I’d get thrown in medical jail for that!” he incorrectly stated. “What is it, HIPAA? What is that? What does that stand for?”
New high expected in hospitality due to festivities and long weekends
mini
From September, the hospitality sector is expected to experience a new peak of activity which will be largely driven by the festival season and other social functions.
It’s only August and already the hospitality industry has seen an increase in occupancy and an increase in revenue per available room (which has reached pre-COVID levels). After September – which is the usual peak season – the hospitality industry is expecting a new high.
“August has witnessed an influx of requests from across the country as it presents itself as an opportune time for consumers to set off on short and economical trips,” said Aditya Gupta, Senior Vice President , Hotels and Holidays, Yatra.com.
According to JLL’s report, revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew exponentially by 339.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the corresponding year.
Pradeep Shetty, Senior Vice President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of West India (HRAWI), said: “The increase in occupancy over the past four to five months is due to weddings and meetings. , incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE); and other social events.
From September, the hospitality sector is expected to experience a new peak of activity which will be largely driven by the festival season and other social functions.
“While business travel and off-site business travel continued to grow, the summer holidays provided a further boost to overall demand, which renewed confidence in the sector. We expect this momentum to continue in the coming quarters with long weekends, festivals, weddings, events and business travel contributing evenly to this growth story,” said Jaideep Dang. , Managing Director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, South Asia, JLL .
JLL’s report highlighted that the next two quarters are expected to remain busy thanks to domestic recreation amid long weekends and festivals. “Long weekends as a trend have grown significantly over the past two years and we are optimistic that this will help maintain the momentum of the industry,” Gupta added.
Nevertheless, business travel will continue to grow and remain the main driver of demand for the sector, the report points out.
Demand in the hospitality sector is largely driven by domestic tourists who have been unable to travel within India or outside India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Nilesh Shah, Chairman of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), said, “Demand has picked up across all tourism verticals. However, in Goa, owners of medium and small sized hotels are struggling as they are not on par with larger hotels as they have been able to lower prices initially to attract tourists.
Shah added that currently average room rates have improved, at least for larger hotels. Goa recorded the highest average rate in the country, followed by Mumbai.
According to recent data from JLL, Goa remains the leader in RevPAR in absolute terms in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 due to a 53% increase in occupancy levels. Meanwhile, Goa has become the go-to holiday destination for domestic tourists as well as outgoing Indians due to outbound travel restrictions. Hotel occupancy in Goa has steadily improved month on month since December 2021, according to a report by Anarock on Indian hospitality.
Rates have reached (or increased) pre-COVID levels. Meanwhile, Nilesh Shah said, “Goa was able to attract more tourists even during monsoon compared to other states or cities, mainly because Goa received decent rains (without flooding).”
Assistant GM Craig Breslow on developing Chicago Cubs pitchers, including a new approach for Caleb Kilian
Homegrown players in the major leagues is the ideal outcome when an organization invests in draft picks and amateur signings.
It’s the best way to consistently replenish talent, and developing players — especially pitchers — frees up resources to allocate elsewhere on a roster. The emergence of left-hander Justin Steele and right-hander Keegan Thompson as bona fide big-league starters could allow the Chicago Cubs to invest more heavily this offseason in an offensive game-changer.
Just as importantly, starting pitching depth is becoming a strength within the Cubs system, bolstered by prospects acquired in trade-deadline moves. In MLB.com’s updated prospect rankings released Wednesday, seven pitchers rank among the Cubs’ top 15 prospects: 2022 first-round pick Cade Horton (No. 4), Jordan Wicks (No. 5), Ben Brown (No. 7), second-round pick Jackson Ferris (No. 8), Hayden Wesneski (No. 12), DJ Herz (No. 13) and Caleb Kilian (No. 14).
Five of them are pitching at either Double-A Tennessee or Triple-A Iowa. The caliber of arms reaching the upper levels of the minors is an encouraging development for the Cubs and the possibility of turning things around quickly to consistently contend for the postseason again.
Before the Cubs’ 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park, assistant general manager and vice president of pitching Craig Breslow discussed a variety of topics, including the organization’s recent development of minor-league arms.
“Pitching development can be fickle at times, so there’s a ton of value in having a bunch of guys at every level that we see as future big-league contributors,” Breslow said. “And it’s not always the guys that we had anticipated going into the season, which is a credit to the work that they put in, the staff, the resources that we have available here.
“We’re getting a clearer picture of the guys that we have in our system who are going to contribute to major-league wins, and then alongside that, you have the chance to complement and fill in spaces, which is a much easier task than trying to create a roster externally.”
Here are two other topics Breslow addressed.
Caleb Kilian’s progression
Right-hander Caleb Kilian’s first taste of the big leagues didn’t go smoothly.
Kilian, the Cubs’ top pitching prospect at the time of his debut, made three starts in June in which he struggled with his command, a supposed strength for the 25-year-old. He walked 12 hitters in 11⅓ innings while allowing 15 runs (13 earned).
Kilian has pitched better at Iowa over his last four outings, though he recorded six walks in one of those starts. Even so, he clearly is building momentum as the minor-league season winds down. Breslow said Kilian is in a great place mentally and physically.
“There’s pressure that comes with being a highly touted pitching prospect and getting to the big leagues and maybe things not going exactly as planned,” Breslow said. “But even the All-Star break, giving him a chance to catch his breath, coming back and just getting back to his identity.”
The Cubs wanted to simplify things for Kilian and address what kind of pitcher he is when he’s at his best. The messaging and plan of attack centers on Kilian pounding the strike zone with his heavy sinker. The Cubs want Kilian to embrace that approach and build off it.
“That’s kind of become the backbone to his success over the last handful of starts,” Breslow said. “And obviously our hope is that trajectory will continue because he’s got all of the ingredients to be a legitimate major-league pitcher.”
It’s unclear whether the Cubs will give Kilian another look in the majors down the stretch. They will be monitoring Steele’s and Thompson’s workloads over the final six weeks, but pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said in June he would like to see both pitchers get through a full season to set them up for next year.
The Cubs could build in extra rest or skip a start to ensure the two pitchers — both positioned to exceed career highs in innings pitched — can pitch into October. That could create spot starting opportunities for someone such as Kilian. Veteran left-hander Wade Miley appears on the verge of rejoining the team, too, after his rehab start Tuesday at Iowa.
Breslow was noncommittal on whether the Cubs value getting Kilian more big-league innings this year.
“It’s important that he continues to develop and it’s important that he understands where he is on this path and he understands why collectively we’re making the decisions that we are,” Breslow said. “And if that leads in here, great, and if it doesn’t, that’s also fine.”
Using the bullpen as a developmental tool
Thompson and Steele are prime examples of how easing pitchers into the big leagues through the bullpen can be beneficial.
Both got their first big-league experience out of the bullpen last year before going back to the minors to build up and return as starters. Steele and Thompson have acknowledged how those innings in the rotation during the final weeks of 2021 helped prepare them for this season.
Breslow said the Cubs have had ongoing conversations about possibly employing that tactic with other top pitchers in their system.
This blueprint allows the Cubs to control the environment, opponent and game situation when easing a starting pitcher into the majors. But if they take that route, they want to make sure they are exposing those pitchers to a relief role in the minors before they’re pitching out of the bullpen in front of the largest crowds of their pro careers.
“We have adopted some of those approaches in the minor leagues where we’ll piggyback guys and flip-flop them,” Breslow said, “just to make sure they understand you’re not going to be able to long toss in the outfield and then go throw 45 pitches and sit down. Somebody’s going to call on you and you need to get up and go in. So I do think that’s worked out successfully.”
6 killed, 16 injured in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv: officials
Kyiv:
Ukraine’s president on Wednesday condemned a Russian strike that the region’s governor said killed at least six people and injured 16 in Kharkiv, Ukraine, calling it “despicable and cynical”.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said a building was “totally destroyed” in the attack, which he said “had no justification and shows the helplessness of the aggressor”.
“We will not forgive, we will take revenge,” the president said on the Telegram app.
The strike sparked a fire in an apartment building in the northeastern city, Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram.
It had previously reported three dead and ten injured, but regional governor Oleg Synegubov said the numbers had risen.
“Unfortunately, the number of dead and injured from the shelling…has increased: six people died and 16 were injured,” Synegubov said on Telegram.
Kharkiv was besieged in the early days of the invasion in February.
But Russian troops – backed by massive artillery fire and missile strikes – were unable to take control of Ukraine’s second city.
Hundreds of people have been killed in the area, authorities said.
On Monday, Russian shelling in the city killed at least one person and injured six others, senior police official Sergiy Bolvinov said on Facebook.
The bulk of the Russian offensive is now focused on southern and eastern Ukraine.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
After spoiling another perfect game bid, Orioles fall apart in 6-1 loss to Blue Jays
In the just more than two weeks since the deadline deal that sent All-Star closer Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins, the Orioles’ bullpen has largely avoided melting down as other relievers have moved into new roles. The offense, meanwhile, has had its struggles of late, though it’s unclear whether the freshly traded Trey Mancini would have been a solvent.
Both absences were felt in Wednesday afternoon’s 6-1 loss to finish a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. With Mancini playing for the Houston Astros and count-working rookies Adley Rutschman and Terrin Vavra on the bench, Toronto right-hander Ross Stripling efficiently took a perfect game bid into the seventh inning, the second time in four games Baltimore went into the seventh without a base runner. Both outings came in series finales, with Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen coming three outs shy of the feat Sunday.
Half an inning after Cedric Mullins spoiled Stripling’s effort with a single up the middle, the Blue Jays (62-54) struck for all of their runs. Dillon Tate and Félix Bautista, who served as López’s primary right-handed setup men before he was traded, had both pitched in the first two games of the series, each an Orioles (61-56) victory. With manager Brandon Hyde yet to use a reliever three days in a row, he had Joey Krehbiel replace Austin Voth after the latter’s six shutout innings.
Had López still been in the Orioles’ bullpen, it’s possible either Tate or Bautista wouldn’t be facing a third straight day of pitching and thus would have been available to work the seventh. Tate is the only holdover from Baltimore’s 2021 relief corps and has allowed runs in only two of his past 14 outings, while Bautista, a rookie, has moved into the closer’s role with aplomb, with the pair combining for 4 2/3 scoreless innings in finishing off the series’ first two games. But López’s exit has put more pressure on relievers who had worked more frequently in the middle innings.
Krehbiel has been effective, entering Wednesday with a 2.40 ERA, but two of the three batters he faced reached base. Cionel Pérez, another of Baltimore’s key relievers, allowed them both to score on a pinch-hit RBI single by George Springer on an 0-2 fastball and a two-run double to deep right field by Santiago Espinal. Louis Head later walked in a run with the bases loaded and allowed a two-run double by All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk to make it 6-0. The Orioles entered the day with the majors’ third-best relief ERA.
“That’s gonna happen, you know,” Hyde said. “Inning started with a bloop single, then a hit and run, and bring in for me the best guy available [in Pérez], a guy that’s gonna throw 99 to 100 [mph] and got beat with an 0-2 pitch there, and it kind of unraveled after that, but our bullpen has done extremely well. Besides that inning, we pitched so well this series, and happy with how we played.”
It’s notably the first time in the two weeks since trading López that the Orioles were burned by the subsequent change in their bullpen ladder. López, meanwhile, has a 4.50 ERA for Minnesota, blowing half of his four save chances.
More impactful Wednesday was the lack of offense. Stripling, on a limited pitch count in his first start off the injured list, needed only 67 pitches through his six perfect innings. Rutschman, leading the Orioles in most offensive categories in the past couple of months, got his first full day off since late July, while Vavra was out of the lineup because Stripling tends to be more effective against left-handed hitters. The Orioles’ lone run came in the eighth after Vavra delivered a pinch-hit single and eventually came around to score.
The loss cost the Orioles a sweep that would have propelled them into a playoff spot. Instead, they trail Toronto by 1 1/2 games for the American League’s third wild-card spot and fell behind López’s Twins in the process.
“We’re happy with a series win,” Hyde said, “unhappy we couldn’t finish [the sweep] off today, especially in a 0-0 game there in the seventh and we’re right there.”
Best of Voth worlds
In June, Voth came to the Orioles as a waiver claim from the Washington Nationals, having posted a 10.13 ERA as a reliever with Baltimore’s regional foe.
With his six scoreless innings Wednesday, Voth brought his ERA with the Orioles to 2.81, having worked mostly as a starter. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three. His six innings and 86 pitches were both season highs, prompting Hyde to pull him before the decisive seventh.
“He’s only pitched into the sixth, and he finishes six, and hopefully he can continue to build,” Hyde said. “He’s done a great job for us. He’s been doing this since he’s gotten here, keeping us in games and pitching well.”
Voth said he prefers the starter’s role he’s had in Baltimore, where he said his between-start work has been key into turning him into the pitcher he’s been as an Oriole. He noted the coaching staff has helped add a sweeper — a slider with large horizontal movement — to his repertoire, a pitch to “give right-handed hitters a different look” compared to his big-breaking curveball. Wednesday was the first outing Voth used the sweeper in a game, according to Baseball Savant, which recorded him using it 10 times. He generated six swings with the pitch, getting two whiffs, two foul balls and two outs on balls in play.
“My preparation has changed a little bit more [with Baltimore],” Voth said. “The staff here has helped me a ton. [Pitching coach Chris Holt, assistant pitching coach Darren Holmes], all the analytic guys just helping me out, giving me data that I can use.
“I just kind of found my feet here, and they’ve got a great club, great players, great staff and everything. I’m just happy to be here.”
Around the horn
>> Vavra continued to get work at first base before Wednesday’s game, including drills to practice pickoff situations at the bag with infield coach Tony Mansolino.
>> MLB Pipeline released its latest list of the game’s Top 100 prospects. Triple-A Norfolk infielder Gunnar Henderson was second overall behind New York Mets catching prospect Francisco Álvarez, with right-hander Grayson Rodriguez the top pitching prospect at No. 4. Jackson Holliday, the 2022 first overall pick, made his debut at No. 14, two spots behind second pick Druw Jones.
Thursday, 3:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Missouri pastor says congregation is ‘poor, broke, broke’ for not buying him luxury Movado watch
A Kansas City, Missouri pastor who said his congregation was ‘poor, broken and disgusted’ for not buying him the luxury watch he wanted, has issued an apology after his remarks caused a stir on the social networks.
Carlton Funderburke, the senior pastor of Church at the Well, released a video on Tuesday apologizing for “inexcusable” remarks he made during an Aug. 7 sermon.
“While there is context behind the content of the clip, no context will suffice to explain the pain and anguish caused by my words. I have spoken to those to whom I am responsible and have received their correction and their instructions,” he said. “I have also privately apologized to our church, which has given me their love and support.”
In a video clip of his sermon posted on TikTok, Funderburke berates his church members for not “honouring” him with a Movado watch.
“That’s how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of the way you honor me. Am I not worth your money McDonald’s? Am I not worth your money Red Lobster? I ain’t worth your St. John Knits – you can’t afford it Am I ain’t worth you Louis Vuitton I ain’t worth your Prada I ain’t worth your Gucci he says in the nearly one-piece clip minute.
At one point, Funderburke tells the congregation that a Movado watch can be purchased at Sam’s Club.
“And you all know I asked for one last year. Here it is until August and I still haven’t got it,” he said. “You didn’t say anything. Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters.”
The video was posted by The Kansas City Defender, a digital media company. As of Wednesday, the video had been viewed more than 550,000 times.
Many people in the comments condemned Funderburke for preaching about material objects.
“That would have been my last day at his church,” wrote one commenter.
“I would have gone so fast and so hard, oh no sir,” said another.
Another wrote: “Missed the writing on the mavado watch.”
Funderburke said Tuesday that his comments “do not reflect my heart or my feelings for the people of God.”
“Still, it’s not noticeable in the clip,” he said in his apology. “Therefore, I offer this sincere apology to you today. No context could erase the words I used.”
