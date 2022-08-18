Finance
Self Publishing Success With Space Ads
After achieving relative success with space ads, Mike Somonic decided to try direct mail. Here is what he says…
“I invested $600 and made $7,000. I was in business. Once I had placed a few more ads, I realized that getting 700 orders from a junior page ad in a tabloid with a circulation of 200,000 is just outstanding. It’s just outrageous. Although I’ve done pretty well, I’ve not been able to duplicate those numbers since. It’s just one of those freaky things.”
So like Mike, what happens when the orders start coming in? How can you calculate the number of orders you’re going to get? This is what you can expect: If it’s a weekly, you’re going to get probably 75% of your total gross revenue in the first two weeks. It depends if you’ve got a phone line in there or not. Mike’s first ad did not have a phone.
You need a call to action in your advertisement and you need a guarantee. Mike always includes a lifetime guarantee. This will let you advertise honestly and if people don’t like the product, they send it back. Mike states in all his ads that there’s a lifetime guarantee.
Years ago it probably wasn’t a lifetime, but it was pretty far out there, maybe six months or something. But, yes, you’ve got to have a good, strong guarantee otherwise people are just too hip today.
If they get one sniff that you’re trying to con them or sell them something with the untruth involved, you’re going to be dead in the water.
Don’t waste your money. You have to be completely honest and really give value for the money, and really pile on the free bonuses.
If Mike can do it, you can do it. You can self publish and rake in the cash with these tips. Just do it.
iPhone Repair Service
iPhone repair services have been developed to help you repair your iPhone when it breaks or malfunctions. Not having to pay the cost of a brand new unit is a life saver for some and allows you to keep your existing unit in pristine condition. If you compare the price of repairing your existing unit against the cost of buying a new one, you’ll find that you can save nearly 100 dollars even if the damage to the unit is substantial.
iPhones are very expensive pieces of equipment but even the best electronic technologies can’t stand up to continued abuse. If something should go wrong with your iPhone, you need to understand that you have options available. The many repair shops available on the Internet today can help you to get your unit back to 100% functionality. Repairing your iPhone will save you a great deal of money and help you get your iPhone back to its original condition. Many repair centers even offer a warranty with their work. The repair technicians are usually always friendly, helpful, and available to repair your iPhone no matter when it breaks. You can count on repair shops that have been in business for a long time to know how to fix your item right the first time and give you the advice and information you need to make the best decision.
Look for 30-day or longer warranty when shopping for iPhone repairs, as it may end up saving you the emotional burden of wondering if you have made the right decision. If the same part malfunctions again within the warranty period, you simply ship the item back in to be repaired again without having to worry about the repair costs.
Customer service is usually top of the line with iPhone repair companies and they will explain to you the maintenance that is going to be performed on your iPhone. Any questions you have can generally be answered right over the phone. Your item is shipped using your choice of shipping methods or the shipping carrier of preference for the repair center.
In most cases, if your iPhone has a problem, it can be fixed through a repair shop. Water damage, glass replacement, diagnostic service, housing and chrome bezel replacement, battery replacement, full refurbishment, home button replacement, headphone repair, camera removal and replacement, power button repair, volume button repair, vibrate/toggle switch replacement, ear speaker repair, dock connector repair and more! Most parts can be fixed or replaced on your iPhone.
Don’t take chances with your hard earned dollars. You will end up saving hundreds by keeping the original equipment that works and replacing or repairing what doesn’t. Don’t throw your iPhone away just because it has been damaged or is malfunctioning. Send it in, they’ll fix it right!
IVR – Understanding the Full Service Hosted Managed Approach
Interactive Voice Response is one of the most widely used technologies in business today. Utilized by organizations to deliver a wide range of services over the telephone,
Well-designed IVR systems can significantly reduce operating costs, and help organizations in supporting both their customers and employees.
Outsourcing is a cost effective way for organizations to add IVR to their customer/employee communication mix, while avoiding high start-up costs, limited scalability plus maintenance or obsolescence worries.
IVR – Understanding the Full Service Hosted Managed Approach
When choosing a full service IVR service provider you can expect the following:
To manage all aspects of the IVR project including planning, development, testing, and deployment of the application.
To work with your business and IT team, to achieve the desired data integration objectives.
To take care of vendor relationships, maintain and update telecom infrastructure, software and hardware as required.
To act as a single point of contact for IVR implementation and maintenance, that can bring the necessary resources and experts to you in time to meet your objectives.
To provide you with dedicated support, and have an in-depth understanding of your application.
Since IVR providers are industry experts and have developed 1000’s of applications, they are well prepared to get an IVR solution up and running in a relatively short period of time.
Key Application Design & Implementation Elements:
Once you choose your IVR service provider, they will work with you though the key design/implementation elements to achieve your specific business objectives. These include:
Review of your program objectives and specifications – a good understanding of your business and business objectives will provide your IVR service provider with key information to make recommendations throughout the process.
Script /VUI (Voice User Interface) – Your IVR service provider will consult with you, on how to design a Call Flow & Script to meet your business objectives, while optimizing caller experience. After all, increasing your customer satisfaction should always be your priority to maximize your investment.
Data Connectivity, Communication and Storage – Your IVR application will most likely be required to retrieve or/and store information from a database. Your IVR service provider will be able to offer you a wide range of data communication options, to meet your specific business objectives, in line with your technological capabilities. Allow your IVR service provider to discuss these in detail, as there are several options, and one will best meet your requirements.
Web Services: Web services allows for the real-time exchange of information with your web enabled database – this industry standard allows you to communicate with your IVR service provider in real-time, utilizing standard communication protocols such as XML over HTTP. This communication method allows you to capitalize on your existing web technology investment, and skills.
Batch Transfer: As an alternative to Web Services, your IVR service provider should be able to offer you a batch process, which utilizes FTP to transfer data between databases on a scheduled basis. Although this is a relatively mature technology, and does not provide the real-time capabilities of web services, it may be a good alternative if you are retrieving/storing data from a legacy system, or your organization has strict guidelines regarding communicating data over HTTP protocols with outside vendors.
Data Hosting: If your application does not require real-time access to your in-house database, or you wish to keep the IVR data completely isolated from your IT infrastructure your IVR service provider will be able to offer you, a Data hosting plan, including utilities to extract your data 24/7. This approach is very common with short-term IVR applications such as surveys.
Voice Talent — Selecting Voice Talent for your IVR application is a key consideration, as she/he will be representing your company; she/he is your spokesperson. As well, she/he should have experience in recording prompts for IVR, as the pace, pronunciation, and intonation are important to keep the caller engaged. Before you select Voice Talent, ask to listen to a sample, and remember, just because she/he may have broadcast experience, or a good voice, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will know how to engage a caller in an IVR environment. Listen to a sample recording, first and foremost, you want someone who makes the application flow, and is easy to understand.
Reporting — Your IVR service provider will provide you with standard IVR traffic reporting, allowing you to monitor the activity of your application 24/7 in real-time. In addition to standard reporting, you might want to review with your IVR service provider how to create application specific reporting, allowing you to audit the process, and implement a continuous improvement process.
Application Support
In the Hosted Managed Service, Client Applications are monitored, maintained, and supported on a daily basis to ensure the best performance. Applications are monitored to ensure high availability, performance, and ensure clients business objectives are being met.
From an IVR Hosted Managed Service you can expect:
o Custom support based on customer specific application.
o 24/7 support of the IVR applications and component technology
o 24/7Network Operations Center (NOC) monitoring
o Telephone, e-mail and web support
* Consult your service provider as to the application support options available.
Twelve Green Coffee Bean "Defects" That Will Damage Your Roast
Continuing with our Green Bean Series, this month we’re going to take on defects in wet processed Arabica coffee beans; their cause, how to identify them and the effect they have on the roast.
Our “Roasters Tools – Green Bean Series” is a five part evaluation of how the characteristics of green coffee beans affect the outcome of the roast.
Roasters who consistently purchase strictly top grade premium coffees may have only rarely been confronted with defects, while the majority of roasters run across them much too often, even when presented with what is being sold as “Specialty” grade coffees.
The fact is, any one of these dozen defects will negatively affect the quality and alter the taste of the coffee you’re producing. These defects are both identifiable and preventable.
The defects in this article are different than the “formation” defects we talked about in a previous article.
With that in mind, we aim to give you a very straightforward, to the point identification of what these defects look like, their causes, and how they can affect the profile of your roast.
The Twelve Key Defects To Look Out For:
- Faded Beans
- Amber Beans
- Coated Beans
- Green Water Damaged
- Pulper Damaged
- Insect Damaged
- Immature Beans
- Foxy Beans
- Triple Center Cuts
- Stinkers
- Over-Fermented
- Diseased
FADED BEANS
Faded beans can be a result of either over drying or absorbing excessive moisture, depending on the environment. Either way, faded beans have a low resistance to environmental factors.
The effect on the roast is that they give a dull roast regardless of the roasting profile. The result is a soft bean with musty and woody flavors in the cup. And, the percentage moisture loss will be very high. The color of these beans is pale, whitish brown.
Normally, they result from beans that have a high moisture content (11% – 13%) and when stored in a warehouse, they’ll tend to dry out. In the process of drying out, and because they are not in contact with direct sunshine, these beans tend to fade.
Instead of drying, these beans are actually rotting and developing molds inside. It’s these molds that cause the beans to dry excessively, producing their pale to whitish brown color.
In addition, during the drying of wet or dry processed beans, the coffee can be negatively affected if not properly exposed to sunshine at the appropriate stage in the drying process.
Another cause is when coffee has been over-hulled using a hammer mill. In this case, the beans will come out with a dull color as a result of the outer cells being bruised and microscopic dust permeating the outer layer of the beans.
One final factor that can contribute to the fading of coffee is from older coffee that has been kept in a warehouse for two to three years or more, causing the beans to dry out, develop molds and other negative consequences.
AMBER BEANS
These beans have a bright shiny gold color. The cause is due to mineral deficiencies in the soil (including iron).
When you roast these beans, the cup will be lacking in acidity, with a flat harsh body and a bitter flavor. Also, the roast produced by these beans will be very dull in color.
COATED BEANS
These beans have a sticky silver skin caused by either overbearing or from being drought affected. The characteristics of these beans look whitish, rough and display microscopic lines from the silver skin.
In the process of roasting, you’ll experience soft beans with excessive chaff. The roast can result in negative effects in the cup, including excessively high grassy, hay, earthy, woody, greenish and potato flavors.
GREEN WATER DAMAGED
These are fully processed beans that, when hulled, get in contact with water where a chemical reaction takes place, turning the beans a greenish color. This situation results in the beans becoming moldy and toxic.
PULPER DAMAGED
In the process of going through the pulping machine, coffee beans can get stuck, creating excessive pressure which causes the beans to become wounded.
These wounded beans will burst and then begin to slightly oxidize, become contaminated with water and over ferment, causing molds which result in earthy, leather and musty flavors.
In addition, the roasted beans will be uneven; some will be split, while others will appear round and mixed together with the solid beans.
INSECT DAMAGED
Berry moths inject the coffee cherry in the process of laying eggs, creating a black needle-like hole.
Antestia bugs damage beans causing them to bruise, which produces rough black to yellow-like colored spots.
Beans with these types of insect damage will give a soft roast and the beans will tend to shrink, creating dominant musty, alkaline and salty flavors.
IMMATURE BEANS
Picked under-ripe, often as a result of overbearing and drought affected conditions, the characteristics of immature beans include a rough surface and greenish color with a sticky silver skin and will usually have thin edges.
The roast will be very dull, with open center-cuts, soft beans and subsequently produce no acidity, heavy body, with greenish and grassy flavors.
These beans can also lead to Quakers in the roast; visible only after roasting by their pale appearance and flat peanut butter taste. Avoiding the purchase of immature beans is the best way to avoid contamination by these defective beans.
FOXY BEANS
As you might imagine, the name comes from the color of a red fox.
This rusty-red color is generally brought about by the beans being over-ripe. These beans tend to have a dead embryo and will give you fruity fermented and nutty flavors.
TRIPLE CENTER CUTS
These are deformed beans caused by malnourishment due to either drought affected conditions or lack of minerals, creating ragged beans with multiple center cuts.
During the roast, these beans can split open at their double or triple center cuts. They are fragile, soft and very permeable; which will over roast, creating a heavy body, a flat cup and a smoky, burnt taste.
STINKERS
Stinker beans can have a normal formation, but have a dead embryo and are yellow in color caused by over-fermentation and/or over-ripe. If crushed, broken or cut open when raw, they put off an order that’s very unpleasant.
Even one or two stinkers in your roast can ruin the whole batch and give you a foul cup.
OVER-FERMENTED
These beans look soiled and have a tobacco color.
When roasted you’ll get a pulpy, sour flavor and unclean, dirty cup; with a smell of rotting flesh or a cow shed aroma. If only slightly over-fermented, your roast may give sour and onion flavors.
DISEASED
These defects are brought about by the coffee being affected by various diseases like CBD (Coffee Berry Disease) and Leaf Rust.
When disease strikes a coffee farm, the mother plant will produce beans that are premature. This will affect the berry before it ripens, usually at the milk stage, and the beans will either not develop at all or only partially develop, with a very small berry or nonexistent berry inside the parchment within the cherry.
The deformed part of these beans looks somewhat brownish to very dark brown in color, often with deformities that resemble a chipped off piece where the bean is left with dark brown marks which go deep into the bean. The deformed part of these beans is generally flaky and ragged in formation.
These small diseased beans will be only partially developed, but can still be harvested and end up mixed with other beans of normal quality, then sold in the marketplace.
SO, WHAT DO YOU DO?
- First, avoid these nasty defects when you’re purchasing green coffee whenever possible.
- Second, educate your customers about the tastes inherent in a quality cup. An uneducated palette can even get accustomed to over-fermented, moldy, musty, peanut-buttery and other flavor defects that are actually toxic when ingested into the human body!
- AND, continue your quest to create the perfect roast!
4 Critical Tips on Store Layout When You Start a Dollar Store
First there was the dilemma of finding just the right location for your new business. Once the perfect location was found you spent what seemed like an eternity negotiating a satisfactory lease. With lease in-hand, you now realize you need to order store fixtures and dollar store merchandise. But before you can complete those tasks you need to determine the layout and finishing touches for your store. Well, you better go to work if you plan to open soon. You need to create a layout for your store. In this article I present 4 critical tips on store layout when you start a dollar store.
1) Funnel shoppers to the right as they enter your store. When you start a dollar store you will soon discover the majority of your shoppers prefer to walk through the front door and then immediately turn to their right. If you make it easy they will walk all the way to the wall and then proceed to walk up and down every aisle, examining the dollar store merchandise in your store. They will pick up the items they want and proceed to the checking out area. Make this easy by laying out your store so shoppers can turn right and move to the wall.
2) Arrange aisles so they run from the front to the back of your store. With the exception of fixtures right at the front of the store all other fixtures and displays should run from the front to the back of your store. This will support shopper desire to walk up and down the aisles examining the dollar store merchandise in every aisle. The layout also makes it easy for cashiers and other personnel to easily see what is happening throughout the store.
3) Include space for bulk displays, impulse items and seasonal products. While many dollar stores run their fixtures right to the checkout area, consider another idea. Provide space for bulk displays and impulse items in the area surrounding the checkout area. You’ll find shoppers will eagerly grab a few extra items in this area as they are approaching the cash registers. In fact your regular shoppers will appreciate the new, varied items they find in this area whenever they come shopping in your store.
4) When you start a dollar store don’t forget to use the walls as merchandise display area. Using the walls for dollar store merchandise display will build sales, and profits for your store. Plan to hang items from the side and rear walls in your store. As you are designing your fixture layout is sure to allow adequate room for peg hooks and shelves to be placed in these areas. Don’t make things so tight shoppers can’t get by as others are examining items hanging along a wall.
To your dollar store success!
Things You Need To Consider During E-Commerce Website Development
Web development is complicated. In any project, there are a multitude of aspects to consider, from user experience to performance.
Here are a few other aspects of an E-Commerce site that developers will want to be sure to consider during the development process.
Things to consider during E-Commerce Development are:
1. Responsive Web Design:
For the most part, more customers are shopping whenever they choose and in the most convenient manner for them. However, if customers are able to, they will access your store via their tablet PC’s or smart phones which are where responsive web design India comes into play. Responsive design is going to make your site more accessible on a variety of platforms and devices. This will make the site usable to more people and that could potentially increase your sales.
2. Adding Guest Checkouts Options:
To be honest, people don’t always want to create accounts with every site they make a purchase from. The biggest reason is because of the amount of spam and junk emails they get through to their email accounts each week and it can become very much an annoyance. However, if you are able to offer a guest check-out feature, that may prove to be a hit with more customers. Custom web development can be varied but who’s to say you can’t add a guest check-out? This will attract more people and make them feel at ease shopping at your store too.
3. Site search is important:
it’s important to make sure the search functionality is available and easy to use. In addition, it’s a good idea to utilize features like autocomplete to help users find popular products or items related to their searches.
Faceted search is another important way to help users find products. This functionality allows them to narrow their search in a variety of ways, including by department, size, price range, manufacturer, etc. Providing this functionality gives users more power to find what they need, letting them limit their searches to exactly what they are looking for.
4. Security is essential:
This is especially true for credit card and payment information, but also any customer information like address, phone number, email, etc. Customers have an expectation that their personal information will remain secure when they make a purchase online, so ensuring that SSL is implemented is not just a good idea, but something that is absolutely essential for ensuring that your customers trust that their information will remain secure. In addition, security is required to meet PCI compliance for any business which accepts credit card payments.
5. Optimize Site Performance and Speed:
Have you ever been stuck on a website waiting for the page to load? For most, they switch off after a few seconds because it’s a waste of their time. However, if this happens on your site you’re essentially losing business and that isn’t good. Your E-Commerce web development really must deal with the site’s performance and speed issues. If these things are not optimized then users will look elsewhere.
6. Develop Wisely:
Too many website owners think development means getting more customers or expanding the site’s product pages but in truth, it’s so much more. The above are just five simple things to consider when you are developing your E-Commerce website. When you develop well, you get more customers. E-Commerce website development can be simple; don’t let it catch you out.
Keeping these aspects of an E-Commerce site in mind during development will help you ensure that you are providing the best experience for your customers, but there are many more elements to consider when developing your site. Almost every business owner has to deal with the challenge of E-Commerce web development. This is not easy no matter how experienced you are with the internet or how great your business ideas are. Since users will be coming to the site to learn about and purchase products, developers will want to do everything they can to make this process easy and intuitive. But alongside the considerations of usability.
Choose The Best Courier Service Company For Efficient Package Deliveries
As much as communication has been eased by technological developments, courier services are still very important. They make it possible for you to send personal or business package to your clients or relevant recipients. The best thing about courier services is that you do are not only able to enjoy local deliveries, but you can find a company that also offers international deliveries to make sure your packages arrive safely to the other side of the globe.
E-commerce businesses seem to benefit greatly from courier services, but they are services that can prove beneficial even for individuals. With so many companies offering these services, however, you would need to be a little cautious when choosing your service provider to enjoy the very best of the delivery services. By looking at a few elements you will be in a position to select a provider you can trust with every one of your parcel delivery needs.
Experience – It may not always be an element to tell you how competent a company is but some experience delivering parcels can give you assurance that the company is not testing its service with your package. In as much as it could be a new company, the team should be made of experienced drivers and staff members who have probably worked in such a setting before. This way, you can be sure that the company has what it takes to handle all kinds of parcels including those that could be delicate and fragile.
Timeliness – How much time does the company take to make local deliveries? What about international shipments? The last thing you want is a service provider who takes forever to deliver your parcels thus compromising your business in case yours are deliveries that are business related. Delays can also interfere with your personal schedules and expectations and it is therefore important to work with a courier service you can trust to make fast reliable deliveries.
The services – It could be wise to work with a company offering only local deliveries if those are what you need most. But in case you have international shipping needs or there are probabilities of the same in the future, you might want to work with a courier service that has international presence too. Still on services, find out what kind of parcels it handles. A good company should be able to take care of your small envelopes all the way to heavier freight and oversized loads. Make sure the services offered are good enough to meet your requirements presently and in the future as well.
Proper tracking system – When your package is covering long distances, you might feel anxious wondering current location and whether it got safely delivered or not. To give you peace of mind, always choose a company that offers you access to a reliable tracking system or updates so you know exactly how far the parcel is and even get notified once it gets delivered to the rightful place or person.
