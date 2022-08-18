Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy stake in Manchester United ‘with a view to gaining full control’ as Glazers want to sell minority stake in club

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying a stake in Manchester United, with a view to taking full control if the Glazers seek further investment in the club.

A spokesman for the Ineos chief executive said Ratcliffe would be happy to speak with the club’s unpopular American owners.

Ratcliffe, a Man United fan, is interested in buying the club

“If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” the spokesman told The Times.

This came in reaction to a story on Bloomberg, according to The Times, which claims the Glazers are considering selling a minority stake in the club.

The news led to a sharp rise in shares despite the team’s struggles on the pitch – Erik ten Hag’s men are last in the Premier League with two defeats in as many matches.

Ratcliffe, who is estimated to be worth over £21billion, would have the means to buy the club but is ready for a more gradual takeover process.

“If something like this were possible, we would be interested in discussing long-term ownership,” the spokesperson added.

The report adds that further investment in the club could be used to help upgrade infrastructure, including the Old Trafford stadium.

transfers Man United target Felix and Pulisic, Ronaldo says come clean, Alli to Besiktas

return Palace want to re-sign Wan-Bissaka and Man United will sanction transfer on one condition

stakes Jordan likes Coventry ‘potential’ as he considers offer and hits back at Agbonlahor

GO BIG Alli urged to avoid going down ‘two or three levels’ and join Rangers

shock Lacazette grabbed Cedric by the throat during a scuffle at Arsenal’s training ground

poor Man United a ‘school of clowns’ with Rabiot’s agreement to collapse and Casemiro’s move ‘unlikely’

jig Liverpool’s XI vs Man United with Nunez banned and Firmino and Jota injured

Talent Rangers star ‘should be in the Premier League’, says O’Hara he would have at Tottenham







Man United fans have staged numerous protests against Glazer’s ownership over the past 17 years

“It’s not about money spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and knowing how important the club is to the city, it seems like the time has come for a reset,” the spokesperson added.

It remains to be seen whether the Glazer family will welcome new investors to have a say in the management of the club.

Ratcliffe, who is a Man United fan, fell through with a late bid for Chelsea in May as he expressed his ambitions of controlling a big Premier League side.

It is also understood that while the Glazers have had preliminary talks about bringing in new investment, they are not ready to sell the club, which could be valued at £5billion.

Man United are in rotten form on the pitch but things are looking up

Man United have long protested the ownership of Glazer, which has been called into question again after a disastrous start to the 2022/23 season.

Red Devils fans’ anger at the Glazers is compounded by a perceived lack of investment in infrastructure – Old Trafford and the club’s training base at Carrington – and years of mismanagement and poor recruitment which have led the club to fall behind their rivals.

They also played a leading role in April’s failed European Super League plan, which would have seen Man United join a breakaway competition.

The Glazers bought the club in 2005 in a leveraged buyout that saddled the club with massive debt.

The news comes after Elon Musk joked he would be interested in buying Man United, who he supported as a child.

But it seems like Ratcliffe is deadly serious in expressing his interest.