Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy stake in Manchester United ‘with a view to gaining full control’ as Glazers want to sell minority stake in club
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying a stake in Manchester United, with a view to taking full control if the Glazers seek further investment in the club.
A spokesman for the Ineos chief executive said Ratcliffe would be happy to speak with the club’s unpopular American owners.
“If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” the spokesman told The Times.
This came in reaction to a story on Bloomberg, according to The Times, which claims the Glazers are considering selling a minority stake in the club.
The news led to a sharp rise in shares despite the team’s struggles on the pitch – Erik ten Hag’s men are last in the Premier League with two defeats in as many matches.
Ratcliffe, who is estimated to be worth over £21billion, would have the means to buy the club but is ready for a more gradual takeover process.
“If something like this were possible, we would be interested in discussing long-term ownership,” the spokesperson added.
The report adds that further investment in the club could be used to help upgrade infrastructure, including the Old Trafford stadium.
“It’s not about money spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and knowing how important the club is to the city, it seems like the time has come for a reset,” the spokesperson added.
It remains to be seen whether the Glazer family will welcome new investors to have a say in the management of the club.
Ratcliffe, who is a Man United fan, fell through with a late bid for Chelsea in May as he expressed his ambitions of controlling a big Premier League side.
It is also understood that while the Glazers have had preliminary talks about bringing in new investment, they are not ready to sell the club, which could be valued at £5billion.
Man United have long protested the ownership of Glazer, which has been called into question again after a disastrous start to the 2022/23 season.
Red Devils fans’ anger at the Glazers is compounded by a perceived lack of investment in infrastructure – Old Trafford and the club’s training base at Carrington – and years of mismanagement and poor recruitment which have led the club to fall behind their rivals.
They also played a leading role in April’s failed European Super League plan, which would have seen Man United join a breakaway competition.
The Glazers bought the club in 2005 in a leveraged buyout that saddled the club with massive debt.
The news comes after Elon Musk joked he would be interested in buying Man United, who he supported as a child.
But it seems like Ratcliffe is deadly serious in expressing his interest.
7 dates, storylines to keep an eye on in the Magic’s 2022-23 schedule
The Orlando Magic will open their 2022-23 regular season against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19 and their first home game will be vs. the Bostons Celtics on Oct. 22 at Amway Center, according to the NBA, which released the league’s schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday afternoon.
The Magic will play six of their first eight games on the road and have their longest homestand from early to mid-November before playing a balanced schedule the rest of the way.
Orlando opens training camp on Sept. 27 at its new AdventHealth Training Center.
Magic ticket plans, suites and single-game tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 27. The Fast Break Monthly Pass, which was introduced last season, will return for 2022-23. It includes up to five games each month for $49. Learn more at OrlandoMagic.com/FastBreak. More information about pre-sale access can be found at OrlandoMagic.com or by calling 407-89-MAGIC.
Here are seven highlights from the schedule:
Opener vs. Pistons
Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, will make his Magic debut when they open their season against the Pistons.
It’ll be a matchup not only between the NBA’s last pair of top picks (Banchero and Cade Cunningham), but two teams in similar stages of their rebuilds, making for a good early test in the season for both sides.
Magic vs. Hawks
Banchero and Dejounte Murray, who the Atlanta Hawks traded for in June, won’t have to wait long to play each other again after their social media back-and-forth following a Pro-Am game earlier in the summer.
Orlando’s game against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 21 at State Farm Arena will mark the second time in franchise history the Magic have opened a season with two road games.
Home opener vs. East champs
The Magic will play their first home game against the defending East Conference champion Celtics, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals.
The Celtics have won the last nine matchups against Orlando dating back to the 2019-20 season.
Return to national TV
The Magic’s lone game that’s scheduled to broadcast on prime national TV will come on Nov. 1 when they play the Thunder in Oklahoma City Thunder, who drafted Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the draft.
The matchup will be broadcasted on TNT. It’s the Magic’s only non-NBA TV nationally televised game.
Orlando, which didn’t have a national TV game on ESPN, ABC or TNT last season, are one of four teams (Utah Jazz, Pistons and Thunder) that aren’t scheduled to have an ESPN or ABC game.
Matchup vs. Smith, Houston
The Magic will play the Houston Rockets and Jabari Smith, the No. 3 pick in the draft, for the first time on Nov. 7 at Amway Center.
Most media outlets predicted the Magic were going to draft Smith with the top pick before selecting Banchero.
Longest home stretch
The Magic will have a season-long seven-game, 14-day homestand from November 3-16, matching up against the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Longest road trips
The Magic will be on a season-long five-game road trip from January 7-15. They also have three four-game road trips — December 16-21 (six days), January 30-February 5 (seven days) and March 14-19 (six days).
Orlando Magic 2022-23 schedule (All times Eastern, home games are in bold)
All locally televised Orlando Magic basketball games will be aired exclusively on Bally Sports Florida. Games can also be heard on the Orlando Magic Radio Network (FM 96.9 The Game).
October – preseason
Oct. 3: at Memphis (8 p.m)
Oct. 6: at San Antonio (8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 7: at Dallas (8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 11 vs. Memphis (7 p.m.)
Oct. 14 vs. Cleveland (7 p.m.)
October – regular season
Oct. 19: at Detroit (7 p.m.)
Oct. 21: at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 22: Boston (7 p.m.)
Oct. 24: at New York (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)
Oct. 26: at Cleveland (7 p.m.)
Oct. 28: Charlotte (7 p.m.)
Oct. 30: at Dallas (7:30 p.m.)
November
Nov. 1: at Oklahoma City (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Nov. 3: Golden State (7 p.m.)
Nov. 5: Sacramento (5 p.m.)
Nov. 7: Houston (7:15 p.m.)
Nov. 9: Dallas (7 p.m.)
Nov. 11: Phoenix (7 p.m.)
Nov. 14: Charlotte (7 p.m.)
Nov. 16: Minnesota (7 p.m.)
Nov. 18: at Chicago (8 p.m.)
Nov. 19: at Indiana (7 p.m.)
Nov. 21: at Indiana (7 p.m.)
Nov. 25: Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
Nov. 27: Philadelphia (6 p.m.)
Nov. 28: at Brooklyn (7:30 p.m.)
Nov. 30: Atlanta (7 p.m.)
December
Dec. 2: at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 3: at Toronto (8 p.m.)
Dec. 5: Milwaukee (7 p.m.)
Dec. 7: L.A. Clippers (7 p.m.)
Dec. 9: Toronto (7 p.m.)
Dec. 11: Toronto (6 p.m.)
Dec. 14: Atlanta (7 p.m.)
Dec. 16: at Boston (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 18: at Boston (3 p.m.)
Dec. 19: at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 21: at Houston (8 p.m.)
Dec. 23: San Antonio (7 p.m.)
Dec. 27 L.A. Lakers (7 p.m.)
Dec. 28: at Detroit (7 p.m.)
Dec. 30: Washington (7 p.m.)
January
Wed. 4 OKLAHOMA CITY 7 p.m.
Thu. 5 MEMPHIS 7 p.m.
Sat. 7 @ Golden State 8:30 p.m.
Mon. 9 @ Sacramento 10 p.m.
Tue. 10 @ Portland 10 p.m.
Fri. 13 @ Utah 9 p.m.
Sun. 15 @ Denver 8 p.m.
Fri. 20 NEW ORLEANS 7 p.m.
Sat. 21 @ Washington 7 p.m.
Mon. 23 BOSTON 7 p.m.
Wed. 25 INDIANA 7 p.m.
Fri. 27 @ Miami 8 p.m.
Sat. 28 CHICAGO 7 p.m.
Mon. 30 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m.
February
Wed. 1 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m.
Fri. 3 @ Minnesota 8 p.m.
Sun. 5 @ Charlotte 1 p.m.
Tue. 7 NEW YORK 7 p.m.
Thu. 9 DENVER 7 p.m.
Sat. 11 MIAMI 7 p.m.
Mon. 13 @ Chicago 8 p.m.
Tue. 14 @ Toronto 7:30 p.m.
17-22 NBA All-Star Break (Salt Lake City, UT)
Thu. 23 DETROIT 7 p.m.
Sat. 25 INDIANA 7 p.m.
Mon. 27 @ New Orleans 8 p.m.
March
Wed. 1 @ Milwaukee 8 p.m.
Fri. 3 @ Charlotte 7 p.m.
Sun. 5 PORTLAND 6 p.m.
Tue. 7 MILWAUKEE 7 p.m.
Thu. 9 UTAH 7 p.m.
Sat. 11 MIAMI 7 p.m.
Tue. 14 @ San Antonio 8 p.m.
Thu. 16 @ Phoenix 10 p.m. (NBA TV)
Sat. 18 @ L.A. Clippers 3 p.m.
Sun. 19 @ L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.
Tue. 21 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.
Thu. 23 NEW YORK 7 p.m. (NBA TV)
Sun. 26 BROOKLYN 6 p.m.
Tue. 28 @ Memphis 8 p.m.
Fri. 31 @ Washington 7 p.m.
April
Sun. 2 DETROIT 6 p.m.
Tue. 4 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.
Thu. 6 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.
Fri. 7 @ Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.
Sun. 9 @ Miami 1 p.m.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Biden CBP warns of extremist violence due to ‘misperception’ of open border
According to a source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a recent email to all CBP personnel from Commissioner Chris Magnus warns of potential violence directed at law enforcement. due to the “false perception that the U.S. government is not working to maintain security along the United States”. -Mexican border.
Breitbart Texas reviewed the email distributed to all Border Patrol agents and CBP personnel. Magnus further states that the “misperception” that the federal government is not working to maintain security along the border fuels the potential for domestic extremist violence.
In addition to the recent FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Magnus relies on a DHS National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin from June:
Some domestic violent extremists have expressed grievances related to their perception that the US government is unwilling or unable to secure the US-Mexico border and have called for violence to stem the flow of undocumented migrants into the United States. We assess that there is an increased risk that domestic violent extremists will use changes in border security policies and/or enforcement mechanisms to justify violence against individuals, such as minorities and leaders of law enforcement involved in border security enforcement.
The source within Customs and Border Protection, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the message had a scathing effect on already low morale. They note that perceptions of lack of border enforcement are grounded in truth. The source complains about the relatively small number of Border Patrol agents capable of performing conventional tasks.
The influx has hampered the agency’s ability to detect and record fleeing migrants according to the source, with nearly half a million arrests escaping since October 2021.
The increase in migrant apprehensions is staggering. In July, with two months left in the current exercise, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1.8 million migrants. In 2021, 1,659,206 migrants were arrested throughout the year. The current running total breaks the agency’s previous record along the southwestern border.
As Breitbart Texas reported on Sunday, nearly 700 migrants crossed the Rio Grande at a border town. Breitbart Texas stationed himself at major migrant crossing points and observed large and small groups of migrants surrendering to Texas Army National Guard soldiers, Highway Patrol, and Border Patrol around the town of Eagle Pass.
According to the source, on Sunday more than 2,000 migrants were apprehended in the Del Rio area, mostly at Eagle Pass. They were generally released to pursue their asylum applications.
The releases have frustrated the country’s mayors and city officials who now face mounting costs to accommodate arriving migrants. The city of San Antonio expressed similar concerns and tried to reduce the daily influx. Local authorities threatened to divert buses to the border if they were not satisfied by CBP.
Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief of Law Enforcement Operations, directing the operations of nine Border Patrol posts in the Del Rio, Texas area. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.
Breitbart News
Syria denies holding US journalist Austin Tice – The Denver Post
By ALBERT AJI and BASSEM MROUE
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria on Wednesday denied holding American journalist Austin Tice or other Americans after President Joe Biden accused the Syrian government of detaining him.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Damascus “denies that it has abducted or detained any US citizen in its territories”.
“The United States released misleading and illogical statements from the US President and Secretary of State last week that included baseless accusations against Syria that it abducted or detained US citizens, including the former Marine American Austin Tice,” the statement said.
Biden’s comments last week came in a statement released by the White House to mark the 10th anniversary of Tice’s kidnapping, which took place while he was in Syria covering his brutal conflict. Biden’s remarks were the clearest indication so far that the United States is certain that Tice is being held by President Bashar Assad’s government.
“We know for certain that he was detained by the Syrian government,” Biden said in his statement last week. “We have repeatedly asked the Syrian government to work with us so that we can bring Austin home.”
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday that the US government had pushed Syria to deport all Americans. On the Tice case specifically, he said, the Biden administration has “engaged extensively — and that includes directly — with Syrian officials and through third parties.”
“Syria has never acknowledged holding him,” Price said of Tice, adding that “we will not be deterred in our efforts. We will explore all avenues to ensure the safe return of Tice.” Austin.
Price said Wednesday that the State Department had seen the Syrian statement, but that it “does not change our fundamental position and that is the fact that we call on the Syrian government to ensure that Austin Tice and every American national held hostage in Syria to return home.”
The Syrian Foreign Ministry denied in its statement that it had secret contacts with US officials about the missing Americans, adding that “any official dialogue with the US government will be public only on the basis of respect for the sovereignty of Syria”.
“We have engaged extensively with Syrian authorities to try to bring Austin home, including directly with Syrian officials,” Price said Wednesday. “We continue to believe that Syria now has the opportunity to help free American nationals. We will continue to explore all possible avenues to secure Austin’s release. »
“We believe to this day that Syria still has the power to free Austin Tice. That’s why we call on the Syrian regime to do just that,” Price added.
In May, Lebanon’s top security official, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, met with US officials in Washington as part of US-Syria mediation efforts for the release of Tice. Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s general security directorate, has negotiated complicated hostage releases in the past.
In May, Biden met with Tice’s parents and reiterated his commitment to working for Austin’s “long-awaited return to his family.”
In the final months of the Trump administration, two US officials – including the government’s top hostage negotiator, Roger Carstens, a former army special forces officer – paid a secret visit to Damascus to seek information about Tice and other Americans who disappeared in Syria. These were the highest-level talks in years between the United States and Assad’s government, although Syrian officials have not provided any meaningful information about Tice.
Tice disappeared shortly after his 31st birthday on August 14, 2012 at a checkpoint in a disputed area west of the capital Damascus. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by gunmen, saying, “Oh, Jesus.” He has not been heard from since.
Tice is one of two Americans missing in Syria. The other is Majd Kamalmaz, a psychologist from Virginia, who disappeared in Syria in 2017.
Tice is originally from Houston and his work has been published by The Washington Post, McClatchy newspapers and other outlets. He traveled to Syria to cover the conflict which began in 2011. The war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced almost half of the pre-conflict population of 23 million. More than 5 million of them are outside the country.
____
Mroue reported from Beirut. Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.
denverpost
Hurricanes aim to improve on special teams, despite no designated position coach
When putting together his coaching staff, Mario Cristobal opted not to hire an on-field special teams coach or officially designate those duties to any of his 10 assistant coaches.
Instead, the Hurricanes coaches will all have their hands on special teams, and two Miami off-field analysts will assist.
“All the coaches are responsible for a phase in it,” Cristobal said. “I’m also involved in the entire thing, and we have two analysts assigned to it, and we work together so come game-time that we can direct it. I eventually give the call for each phase.”
The two analysts helping Cristobal and his assistant run special teams plays are Danny Kalter and Marwan Maalouf.
Kalter, a senior quality control analyst, has been with the Hurricanes since 2013. He first worked as a student volunteer from 2013-16 before becoming a graduate assistant in 2017. He was named a quality control analyst in 2020 and promoted to senior quality control analyst last year.
Maloouf arrived at Miami this offseason and brings a wealth of coaching experience. He spent 15 seasons in the NFL as a special teams coach, making stops in Cleveland, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami and Minnesota.
“He takes [special teams] very serious, and he’s a good coach in what he does,” wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith said. “And it’s good to have him in our facility.”
Although Maloouf, who is also a senior quality control analyst, won’t be coaching special teams on the field during games, cornerback Te’Cory Couch said it is not a strange arrangement.
“It’s not weird because there’s still other coaches that teach the same technique that he’s teaching, so it’s pretty [similar],” Couch said.
The Hurricanes do have room to improve on special teams this season. Pro Football Focus gave Miami a 65.2 grade overall, which ranked 112th in the nation last year. Kicker Andres Borregales was a bright spot for the Hurricanes, earning a 81.4 grade on field goals and 81.1 grade on kickoffs.
But Miami did not record a touchdown on special teams last year. In fact, the Hurricanes have not returned a kick or punt for a score since 2018.
Couch said the Hurricanes’ special teams groups have improved during the offseason.
“It’s been coming along pretty great,” Couch said. “Everybody’s getting the technique down. That’s the most important part: playing with technique and fundamentals.”
Although the Hurricanes may not have an official special teams coach at the moment, Maloouf and Kalter’s experience with the group shows Miami is still emphasizing those roles.
“You can’t win the game without special teams,” Smith said.
()
Listen to the song Demi Lovato fans think is about ex Wilmer Valderrama
Before their split, Demi recalls first meeting the actor when they filmed a public service announcement together in 2010.
“I was like, ‘Oh my god. You’re so attractive,’” she said Complex in 2015. “And he was like, ‘You’re not 18. Get away from me.’ Then we became really good friends, and he’s been there for me through a number of situations and breakups and whatever. Then, as we got older and we got closer, it was like, ‘Hey, maybe be that we should try this stuff.’ We did, and we’ve basically been together ever since.”
