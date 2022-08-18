News
Struggling Yankees call in reinforcements, promote Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial
Something had to change. In the midst of a horrible slide, the Yankees had to try something to spark them out of this funk. So, they made some roster changes that could inject some youthful energy into the room. They called up switch-hitting prospects Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial, and then after moving Clay Holmes to the injured list, they brought back Ron Marinaccio.
But Aaron Boone cautioned that it’s too much to put on the two youngsters to expect them to be the spark the Yankees have been missing for a month now.
“No one’s expecting or counting on them being the revelation that turns us around,” Boone said. “Just go be a part of this team. … We want to spark and get things going offensively, but they’re here because they’ve earned their way here. We feel like moving forward they give us a couple of good pieces that can help us win ball games.”
The key to winning games is that the Yankees need to get healthy. DJ LeMahieu said he expects to be in the starting lineup on Thursday. Giancarlo Stanton could be on a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend and back next week, Boone said. Cabrera and Florial can change the narrative and boost some energy as the Yankees slog through the dog days of the season as they have lost 11 out of 13 and are 8-17 since the All-Star break.
Cabrera was making his big league debut Wednesday night in the series finale playing third base against the Rays at Yankee Stadium. His parents, who were in Wichita watching his younger brother who is in the Twins organization, were going to be there.
“Just play my game. I’m just gonna try to do the same thing that I was doing down there,” Cabrera said. “Don’t do more than I can. It’s my expectation.”
The 23-year-old is hitting .269/.348/.503 with a .851 OPS, nine home runs and 13 stolen bases this season. He’s drawn 22 walks and struck out 57 times in 197 at-bats across three leagues.
“Instinctual player,” is how one American League scout described Cabrera. “Was always one of the more mature guys on the field.”
The scout added that if the power Cabrera flashed in the second half of last season shows up again in the majors he could be an every day player on some major league teams. Cabrera finished with 29 home runs in 2021.
Bench coach Carlos Mendoza met Cabrera, a fellow Venezuelan, in instructional leagues and said he is a very mature player who understands the game and has baseball smarts.
“He’s someone we’re really excited about. You’ve always kind of loved his makeup and really like what he brings to the table as a switch hitter, impacts the ball and really is a good infielder wherever you put [him] on second, short, third. He’s played a few games now in the outfield and been working out in the outfield quite a bit down at AAA this year. He should be able to give us a lot of flexibility.”
Florial, the former top prospect, has power and speed. He is hitting .286/.368/.490 in Triple-A with a .858 OPS, 32 stolen bases and 14 homers in 89 games. Florial, who has had issues with pitch recognition in the past, has struck out 124 times in 353 at-bats and drawn 45 walks. He’s hit .206/.325/.353 with a .678 OPS, a home run and two stolen bases in 40 major league plate appearances.
The scout who saw him this year thought that Florial had shown significant improvements in his at-bats, particularly with pitch recognition.
“His [at-bats] were significantly more competitive,” the scout said.
Florial, who is still only 24, credited being healthy this season for being more consistent this season, as well as his preparation.
“A lot of things, not just one,” Florial said. “I think it’s working in the cage and using the fastball machine and seeing more breaking [balls]. It’s all helped.”
Boone said they will work to put Florial in situations to succeed.
“We’ll just see moving forward with matchups on a given day,” Boone said. “But I would expect him to play a good amount.”
The Yankees also traded for Harrison Bader at the deadline, who is expected to be their starter as soon as he is off the injured list. Dealing with plantar fasciitis, Bader has just begun working out in the pool and anti-gravity treadmill, but still hopes to be playing early next month.
()
News
Southampton are exploring a record £25million bid to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who has also been linked with Newcastle and Wolves
Southampton are exploring a move for £25million-rated Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, according to talkSPORT.
Saints are ready to break their transfer record, which currently stands at £20m, to sign Ramos after sending scouts to Portugal.
However, it is understood that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men will have competition from other Premier League clubs, with Newcastle and Wolves also linked with the player.
Ramos has been with Benfica since he was a child, but the start of this season has seen him play a bigger role up front, with Darwin Nunez leaving to join Liverpool earlier this summer.
The 21-year-old has made a strong start to the season, scoring five goals in five appearances in all competitions.
However, a deal may not be completed until the final week of the transfer window, with Benfica yet to play the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Dynamo Kyiv.
If Southampton were to land him, he would be their eighth signing of the summer, but Joe Aribo is the only player to arrive who is over 21.
The south coast club have also been linked with a transfer of Manchester United midfielder James Garner.
transfers
Man United target Felix and Pulisic, Ronaldo says come clean, Alli to Besiktas
New
Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘wants to buy a stake in Man United with a view to gaining full control’
return
Palace want to re-sign Wan-Bissaka and Man United will sanction transfer on one condition
stakes
Jordan likes Coventry ‘potential’ as he considers offer and hits back at Agbonlahor
GO BIG
Alli urged to avoid going down ‘two or three levels’ and join Rangers
shock
Lacazette grabbed Cedric by the throat during a scuffle at Arsenal’s training ground
jig
Liverpool’s XI vs Man United with Nunez banned and Firmino and Jota injured
Talent
Rangers star ‘should be in the Premier League’, says O’Hara he would have at Tottenham
talkSPORT understands Man United are open to offers of between £15m and £20m for Garner, who played on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship last season.
Offer of the day
BET365 NEW CUSTOMERS: Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
PADDY POWER ALL CUSTOMERS: Bet £5 via the talkSPORT EDGE app with Paddy Power and get a £5 free bet – available to all customers* – CLAIM HERE
Paddy Power All Customers: Place a bet on £5 Sportsbook via the talkSPORT EDGE app between 1st and 31st August. Get a €5 free bet on the Monday following your qualifying bet. Terms and conditions apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org
Bet365: account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as bet credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw has a pretty cool day, meeting legendary linemen Randall McDaniel, Trent Williams
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a “dope” day on Wednesday, meeting a hall of famer and a future hall of famer.
After a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers at the TCO Performance Center, Darrisaw chatted with former Minnesota guard Randall McDaniel, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009. That came after he met in person for the first time 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.
Darrisaw grew up admiring Williams, who played for Washington from 2010-18 and is entering his third season with the 49ers. Through his management agency, Darrisaw was put in touch with Williams during the offseason, and the two developed a rapport.
“That’s dope,” Darrisaw said of their in-person meeting. “That’s my guy. We connected this offseason through Facetime. We talked it up a little bit. But I keep in contact with Trent, one of the greats for left tackle. He was my favorite player because I grew up in Washington.”
Darrisaw, entering his second season, said Williams has offered pointers, including the value of watching film. Some have said Darrisaw could develop into a player similar to Williams. While Darrisaw appreciates hearing that, he said there is still much work to do.
“I know I’ve got a long way to go, though, and I’m just getting started in my Year Two, so I’ve got to keep building, and maybe I’ll get there,” he said.
Darrisaw said it was “awesome” to meet McDaniel, and called him “one of the greats in Vikings history.” McDaniel, who played for Minnesota from 1988-99, also enjoyed the chat, calling it “a pleasure.”
Darrisaw told McDaniel that during training camp Minnesota’s veteran offensive linemen gave rookie linemen a “research project” in which they had to report back on the most usual stance the guard had in which he stood upright and stuck out his left leg while turning his ankle toward the ground. After McDaniel suffered a right knee injury in his second season, when he returned, a brace restricted his movement. So he began using that stance, and continued to do so when it proved quite effective.
In their conversation, McDaniel told Darrisaw how the stance came about. The modest McDaniel was flattered when Darrisaw told him about the project by the rookies.
“I never thought anybody would want to look that up,” McDaniel said with a laugh.
McDaniel said he is looking forward to watching the Vikings’ mostly youthful offensive line this season. On Wednesday, rookie Ed Ingram, a second-round draft pick from LSU, worked with the first-team offense rather than veteran Jesse Davis, who started last Sunday’s 26-20 loss at Las Vegas in the preseason opener.
If Ingram ends up starting, it could mean the Vikings have added one starter on the line in each of the past five drafts. Previously, they took left tackle Brian O’Neill in the second round in 2018, center Garrett Bradbury in the first round in 2019, left guard Ezra Cleveland in the second in 2020 and Darrisaw in the first in 2021.
“I’ve showed that I can roll with the big boys and stuff like that, so I just want to keep proving to myself that I (can start),” Ingram said.
Ingram said he didn’t have “any nerves going into” the Raiders game and “was treating it like a college game.” He said he had “good feelings” about how he played, and Darrisaw agreed.
“Ed’s a stud,” Darrisaw said. “He’s one of the good ones, for sure. I’m glad he’s on our team. He’s getting better every day, he’s taking the coaching and putting it out on the field. The sky’s the limit.”
News
UN accuses China of slavery as human rights chief blocks Uyghur report
The top United Nations official on slavery said in a global report released Tuesday that the Chinese Communist Party actively enslaves members of non-Han ethnic groups in East Turkestan, an occupied region in western China, and s probably engaged in similar activities. in Tibet.
The Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Slavery, Tomoya Obokata, wrote in a wide-ranging report condemning everything from Boko Haram terrorists taking child brides away to “inequality” in the United States, that, based on overwhelming evidence, it was “reasonable” to conclude that the Communist Party systematically enslaved people through two policies: the establishment of its concentration camps, which China calls “vocational training centers,” and a program of “poverty alleviation” in which China transports slaves from East Turkestan to factories across the country.
Obokata’s report is the first official UN report to address human rights concerns in East Turkestan following a visit by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to China in May. . Bachelet has yet to publish a report on his findings despite widespread demand from human rights activists and indigenous communities in East Turkestan. While in China, Bachelet said she “admired” the Communist Party’s “achievements” in human rights and claimed that Beijing had ended its massive concentration camp system in East Turkestan. The Communist Party allegedly pressured Bachelet not to publish a report.
Obokata’s report – dated July 19 but made public this week – covers a long list of practices considered “contemporary forms of slavery”, from forced labor to sex trafficking to domestic servitude. Regarding the situation in China, Obokata wrote: “The Special Rapporteur considers it reasonable to conclude that forced labor among Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic minorities in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing has took place in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.
Xinjiang is the Chinese regime name for East Turkestan.
“Based on an independent assessment of available information…Two distinct state-mandated systems exist,” the Special Rapporteur detailed, “(a) the Vocational Education and Training Centers system, in the under which minorities are detained and subjected to work placements; and (b) poverty reduction through the labor transfer system, where surplus rural workers are transferred to jobs in the secondary or tertiary sector.
Obokata added that he had compiled evidence of “similar arrangements” to enslave people in Tibet, “where an extensive labor transfer program displaced mainly farmers, herders and other rural workers. into low-skilled, low-paid jobs.
China’s “vocational education and training centers” are, in effect, concentration camps for the Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other non-Han ethnic groups who dominate East Turkestan. Survivors have detailed a long list of human rights atrocities that camp victims are subjected to, including slavery as well as communist indoctrination, torture, gang rape, forced sterilization and testing consistent with harvesting. live organs.
The Uyghur Tribunal, an independent group of legal human rights experts, concluded last year, after reviewing evidence and interviewing camp survivors, that China was committing genocide against the people of East Turkestan.” beyond a reasonable doubt”.
The “poverty alleviation” system sells camp survivors and other residents of East Turkestan as slave labor to Chinese companies across the country. The nature of the system has been known since at least 2020, when Australia’s Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) released the landmark “Uyghurs for Sale” report showing online advertisements selling Uyghur slaves to factories across the country. The ASPI report listed 83 international companies – including household names such as Nintendo, BMW, Apple and Nike – as using Chinese suppliers for product parts involved in the Uyghur slave trade. British broadcaster Sky News documented the practice as ongoing last year, finding Chinese websites selling “50-100 batches” of Uyghur slaves to factories.
Survivors of communist repression in Tibet have documented the establishment of a similar system of enslavement and camps in that occupied region. In 2020, a study by the Jamestown Foundation compiled evidence indicating that China had forced up to half a million Tibetans into camps similar to those in East Turkestan.
“50,000 were transferred to jobs in Tibet, and several thousand were sent to other parts of China,” the report reveals.
In its report this week, Obokata accused China of using “excessive surveillance, abusive living and working conditions, movement restrictions through internment, threats, physical and/or sexual violence and ‘other inhuman or degrading treatment’ to subjugate his slaves, concluding that ‘some cases may amount to enslavement as a crime against humanity.
Elsewhere in the report, Obokata lamented “income disparities between different ethnic groups in the United States of America” and “domestic servitude” throughout Latin America, particularly in Brazil and Colombia. He praised America for passing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which bans imports from East Turkestan without importers offering proof that slaves did not make the products in question, and also commended Qatar and Saudi Arabia for passing laws that would improve migrant workers. conditions.
The Obokata finds differ from what Michelle Bachelet claimed to have found in East Turkestan. During his visit in May, Bachelet echoed Chinese communist propaganda, praising the “poverty alleviation” program that Obokata called a form of slavery.
“Reducing poverty and eradicating extreme poverty 10 years ahead of its target date are China’s huge achievements,” Bachelet said at the time. “The introduction of universal health care and [an] an almost universal unemployment insurance scheme goes a long way towards ensuring the protection of the right to health and broader social and economic rights.
Bachelet also claimed that the Chinese government had “dismantled” concentration camps in the region.
Bachelet’s silence has sparked protests from Uyghur groups outside the United Nations, which are demanding an official report on his findings. Bachelet’s office made no overt movement regarding the writing, let alone publishing, of such a report, and Bachelet announced shortly after the outcry that she would resign from her post after her term expired. term although she is eligible for a second term.
China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called Obokata’s report “lies and disinformation”.
“Some special rapporteurs choose to believe the lies and disinformation about Xinjiang spread by the United States and some other Western countries and anti-China forces,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “ abuse its authority, flagrantly violate the code of conduct of the special commission”. process, maliciously smear and denigrate China and serve as a political tool for anti-China forces. China strongly condemns this.
“We solemnly urge some special rapporteurs to immediately change course, abide by the clear facts, observe the mandate of the Human Rights Council and the code of conduct of the special procedure,” Wang demanded, “fulfill their duty in a fair and objective manner, stop using lies to stir up confrontation and create division, stop politicizing and instrumentalizing human rights issues, and stop serving the political agenda of some countries to suppress and contain China by abusing the UN platform.
Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.
Breitbart News
News
Stillwater: Construction underway for Chestnut Street Plaza
Traffic in downtown Stillwater will be disrupted over the next few months during the construction of the new Chestnut Street Plaza.
As part of the $3.6 million project, which will turn Chestnut Street between the Stillwater Lift Bridge and Main Street into a pedestrian plaza, crews on Wednesday closed Chestnut Street at Main Street, closed Water Street at Chestnut and shifted traffic lanes on Main Street both north and south of Chestnut.
“The through-traffic lanes are now where the turn lanes used to be,” said Public Works Director Shawn Sanders. “We’ve shifted everything over to the west to allow for underground construction.”
The lane shift is expected to remain in effect till December.
“We don’t want to have the traffic control during the winter season,” Sanders said. “We want to have the full street width of Main Street open at Chestnut then.”
In addition, the trail at Chestnut Street is closed; Sam Bloomer Way is the detour route, Sanders said.
The plaza, which has been beset by delays, is expected to open in June.
News
Secret Service knew about threats against Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and Mike Pence for days before Capitol riot: CREW
-
The Secret Service was aware of the threats made against Nancy Pelosi days before the attack on the Capitol.
-
But Capitol police weren’t alerted to the threats until 5:55 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.
-
Documents obtained by CREW reveal that the Secret Service was aware of the threats against Biden and Pence.
The Secret Service held back for days before Capitol riot threats made on social media toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden, according to Secret Service emails obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
Jordan Libowitz and Lauren White of CREW reported Wednesday that the Secret Service uncovered a Parler account on Jan. 4, 2021 — two days before a violent mob stormed the Capitol and interrupted lawmakers certifying Joe Biden’s victory – which includes a series of violent threats towards lawmakers. Reporters did not identify the account.
A post on the Parler account contained a list of “enemies,” including Pelosi, that was shared on Dec. 31, 2020. “January 6 starts again #1776…Fight for EVERYTHING,” the post reads.
But the Secret Service waited until 5:55 p.m. local time on January 6, 2021, to alert the United States Capitol Police, whose officers were then already defending the Capitol from the attackers, according to CREW.
“Hello, the United States Secret Service is transmitting a notification to the United States Capitol Police regarding the discovery of a social media threat directed against President Nancy Pelosi,” the Secret Service said in a message to the police. Capitol, by CREW.
CREW also found accounts under the same name, which the organization did not disclose, on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, MeWe and Bichute. The messages included warnings and “advice” for “brave and courageous patriots heading to DC to force Congress to refuse Biden’s rigged election.” Rioters have also been told to hide their MAGA gear when checking into hotels and to ‘beware’ DC police officers, while Washington, DC has been decried as a ‘hotbed for ANTIFA/BLM’.
On a mission to “save America”, the account advised rioters to “remain anonymous. Stay alive. Arm yourself with patriots!!”
A post dated Jan. 2, 2021 also read, “Biden will die shortly after being elected…Patriots will rip his head off. Jail is his best-case scenario.
CREW also found violent posts directed at Pence, with one saying, “It’s going to get violent as we load up federal buildings and drag corrupt politicians dead or alive!”
CREW announced earlier Wednesday that it planned to publish a series of articles regarding the Secret Service emails and documents they acquired, demonstrating that the government had received “clear warnings” of the violence that awaited them.
The organization’s first message also detailed how the Secret Service downplayed information received about far-right groups’ plans for January 6, 2021, saying there was “no indication of civil disobedience”.
“While we do not comment on protective intelligence matters, the United States Secret Service maintains an exceptional working relationship with all law enforcement agencies in the National Capitol area,” the United States Secret Service said. Secret Service in an emailed statement to Insider. “The Secret Service works tirelessly to share relevant information with our law enforcement partners. In the communication referencing President Pelosi, this information was provided to the United States Capitol Police for their knowledge of the situation.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
10 key games on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls schedule, including a January matchup against the Detroit Pistons in Paris
The Chicago Bulls open their 2022-23 season Oct. 19 against the Heat in Miami and take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 22 in the home opener at the United Center,
Whether point guard Lonzo Ball will be ready to go is yet to be determined.
Last we heard from Artūras Karnišovas, the Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations, Ball’s rehab from January surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee wasn’t going as smoothly as expected.
“He’s getting better — probably not at the speed that we would like, but he is getting better,” Karnisovas said last month during an NBA TV interview at a Summer League game in Las Vegas. “Hopefully he’s going to be ready for training camp, (but) that’s just our hopes.”
The Bulls will need a healthy Ball if they expect to compete again in the Eastern Conference, but he has yet to play a full season in his five in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Bulls.
A second-half fade and first-round playoff loss in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks left the Bulls with many question marks heading into the offseason. But they made only minor additions — Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić — aside from re-signing Zach LaVine to a five-year, $215.2 million extension, hoping a healthier group can avoid the same ending.
With LaVine and DeMar DeRozan back and Patrick Williams ready to play a full season, the Bulls need to advance further in the playoffs to show they’re progressing. It’s no longer a team that can sneak up on the league.
Here are 10 games to watch.
Oct. 22: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The home opener will mark the return of LaVine, DeRozan and Co. to the United Center and Dalen Terry’s home debut. Terry, the No. 18 pick in the draft, just turned 20 and is expected to develop into a valuable rotation piece for coach Billy Donovan. Terry averaged only 6.2 shots per game as a sophomore at Arizona, but his defense and athleticism should fit in well in Donovan’s system. Terry will be wearing No. 25, a nod to Steve Kerr and former Chicago high school legend Ben Wilson of Simeon.
Nov. 1: at Brooklyn Nets
Will Kevin Durant still be on the Nets? If not, this might be just another game on the schedule. Stay tuned.
Nov. 23: at Milwaukee Bucks
This will be the first meeting between the teams since the first-round playoff series in April. The early exit showed how far away the Bulls were from being a championship contender. They were outscored by 30, 24 and 16 points, respectively, in the final three games and shot 28.3 % from 3-point range for the series. Perhaps Bulls fans can drive to Milwaukee and recruit Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recently said: “Everyone would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. Maybe I’ll play for Chicago. But right now I’m committed to Milwaukee.”
Dec. 23: at New York Knicks
The good news is the Bulls avoided playing on Christmas Day. Considering how they fared under the glare of the national spotlight last season, they probably didn’t deserve it — though they are scheduled to play 14 nationally televised games, including seven on ESPN and three on TNT. The bad news is the NBA doesn’t consider the Bulls viable enough to merit a game on Christmas, the biggest day of the regular season. A pre-holiday game at Madison Square Garden will have to suffice.
Dec. 28: vs. Bucks
Booing Grayson Allen is strictly optional and probably ill-advised. The Bucks guard who sent Alex Caruso to the sidelines with a broken left wrist in January shot 58% (14-for-24) from 3-point range against the Bulls in the playoffs after being booed every time he touched the ball at the United Center. In the Bucks’ seven-game loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Allen came back to earth, shooting 20.8% from beyond the arc.
Dec. 31: vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan spent last New Year’s Eve in Indianapolis throwing up a last-second, buzzer-beating shot that beat the Indiana Pacers. Can lighting strike again before the clock strikes midnight?
Jan. 15: vs. Golden State Warriors
A 42-point loss to the Warriors on Jan. 14 at the UC was perhaps the low point of the Bulls’ season. LaVine left the game after 3 ½ minutes with a left knee injury that started the team’s second-half slide. LaVine would undergo arthroscopic surgery after the season. The Bulls also lost the first matchup to the eventual NBA champions by 26 points on Nov. 12 in San Francisco. This Sunday afternoon game will be a test to see if the Bulls are in the same area code as the champs.
Jan. 23: vs. Detroit Pistons at Accord Arena in Paris
It’s back to the future for the Bulls, who memorably played an exhibition series in Paris in 1997 when Michael Jordan ruled the league. Jordan led the Bulls to a 104-78 victory over European champion Olympiakos Piraeus in the McDonald’s Championship and performed some acrobatic feats, including some between-the-legs passes. “I don’t do it often back in the States, but it seemed appropriate to do that and I did it,” Jordan said. “That was a little mustard on top of the hot dog.” Will LaVine bring the mustard to Paris in 2023?
March 3: vs. Phoenix Suns
After the Dallas Mavericks upset them in seven games to watch a 64-win regular season go down in flames, the Suns should be motivated to make amends. They beat the Bulls by only three points last year at the United Center, but the score was misleading. The Bulls trailed by 15 with 3 ½ minutes left.
March 29: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Whenever LeBron James comes to Chicago, it’s always one of the biggest games on the schedule, whether the Lakers are underachievers or not. And they sure look as if they’ll be underachievers again. The Bulls swept the Lakers in their two meetings last season, with James sitting out the game in L.A. with an injury. James reportedly agree to a two-year, $97.1 million extension Wednesday.
April 9: vs. Pistons
By the time the regular-season finale arrives, we’ll know whether the plan to make incremental changes to the roster was the right call — and whether the Bulls stayed healthy enough and played well enough to make a realistic run at the NBA title.
()
Struggling Yankees call in reinforcements, promote Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial
Bitcoin May Hit $10K As Price Slides Pre-FOMC Meeting
Pocket Money Loophole Review
Southampton are exploring a record £25million bid to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who has also been linked with Newcastle and Wolves
Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw has a pretty cool day, meeting legendary linemen Randall McDaniel, Trent Williams
UN accuses China of slavery as human rights chief blocks Uyghur report
My Review of Johann Hari’s Book, Chasing the Scream
Stillwater: Construction underway for Chestnut Street Plaza
Secret Service knew about threats against Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and Mike Pence for days before Capitol riot: CREW
GigaMAN Speed – How GigaMAN Fast Ethernet Service Works
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
How to play poker online – A guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!