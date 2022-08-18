Finance
The Art of Personal Letter Writing: 7 Basic Elements
When was the last time you received a personal letter that was not sent by email, but regular snail mail? What type of attitude did it put you in when you received a nice handwritten letter or note outside of the stack of bills that sometimes become daily accessory items for your mailbox? After retrieving a huge box filled with an array of high school and college items from my mother’s house, I found at the very bottom, a smaller box containing letters previously written to me from some of my old friends. There must have been about fifty letters in this box before I discarded them. I couldn’t resist this last opportunity to read every one of them again. After about an hour of non-stop reading, I made a cup of hot tea and sat down to continue my journey “back down memory lane.” I remember rewriting most of my letters, especially if I made a spelling mistake or if my sentence structure wasn’t as I intended it to be. Judging from the amount of paper I wasted on editing, you would think that I was mailing them to a major book publisher instead of a friend!
Letter writing created a manifestation of memories bridging the distance between the sender and recipient. People were as meticulous about picking out decorative stationary to write their letters on, as much as the letter itself. This connection through written communication promoted the exchange of conversation, creativity and artistic expression.
The standard format that I followed practically every time I wrote a letter to my friends, immediate family who lived out of town, old sweethearts or occasionally some of my favorite teachers, was composed of the following basic elements:
1. The Heading (Name and Address)
2. Date
3. The Greeting (Dear So and So)
4. The Body (The message you are writing to the recipient)
5. The Closing (Sincerely, Yours Truly)
6. Your Signature
7. Post Script (There is the occasional comment that was not mentioned in the Body of your letter, but made after the signature, called the P.S. or P.S.S. The P.S.S. was an additional post script).
Sometimes on the back flap of the envelope, the writer would put a smiley face or an acronym like S.W.A.K. (Sealed With A Kiss) which indicated that a love letter was enclosed.
Penmanship in elementary school was extremely important years ago. It came as a surprise to me and some of my friends who are parents that cursive writing is not taught in most schools anymore. Therefore, the meticulousness and pride taken in one’s penmanship is not as evident today as it was when I was growing up. But a personalized letter or note makes you stop, sit down, read and appreciate the thoughtfulness behind the folded message. Personalized letters displayed a unique voice, taste and style. It showed that a lot of thought, even if it wasn’t especially pleasant, went into the written expression.
So why not do something out of the ordinary and make someone smile today by writing a personalized letter to them instead of an electronic one. The memories will be worth the effort, especially if the person is miles away. You will get a great deal of satisfaction from simply taking a few minutes to write an endearing personal message whether on some nice stationary or not. That would be a special gift and welcomed relief for someone to receive in the mailbox amid the endless bills.
The Incentive of Posting On 100% Free Internet Classified Advertising Websites
Online Classifieds Rather Than Newspapers
Throughout this article we are going to discuss some details pertaining to the importance of web based classified advertising above the newspaper press classified listing. For starters the printed media regarding classified advertising consists of newspapers, national magazines also know as the free ad service magazines. When you think far more comprehensive, you may find a serious disadvantage of the classified listings, that are often posted within the normal newsprint. More or less the typical citizens do not have the desire to read through the daily newspaper just after the actual distribution date. Anytime the classified posting is produced in a normal paper, then there’s every possibility that the consumer of the particular classified ad becomes obsolete following the day of the papers distribution. Furthermore,, a selected local newspaper is absolutely not a universal news media. The degree of the presence location of a newspaper is mainly state local level or at most a nationwide level.
Zero cost Classifieds Sites
Free campaigns is a good advertising approach to generate online traffic for free to ones web sites or any products or services you are promoting and marketing. Many individuals browse through free classified ads web sites for different services or products. Free classified advertising aim at shoppers more likely than others to buying a particular product or service. 100% free classified ads websites mostly are of two different types – some present an plan for upgrading your main free classified ad to a premium one, and for many others it remains totally cost-free. Totally free web based classified advertising internet pages get revenues by simply obtaining companies that like to add text back links and / or ads pointing to their internet pages. Internet classified advertising free internet websites which provide to insert free classified postings needs to have real individual human filtration systems. Websites that do not preserve their integrity in such a way won’t successfully become acknowledged as superior sites, even if they give the website without charge.
The Emerging Trend of Web Based Classified Ads
Classifieds may be identified as a different style of advertisement. Free classified sites often contain certain personal details, company particulars by any business, or the information pertaining to any sort of upcoming affair. Classified ads were often put to use to publish just in papers in the past. After that the classified ads had been offered to market by means of television or perhaps even the airwaves. Subsequently the Net grew to become the medium of submitting classified advertising. Today the world wide web element of classified advertising is exceptionally praised about the complete globe.
Added Benefits of Online Classified Ads
In addition, classified advertisements submitted within free of charge internet based marketing and advertising web pages along these lines offer you anyone long lasting rewards considering that your classified advertising is going to end up being indexed in the the major search engines. This gives consistent totally free site traffic to your internet business, product, service and also internet affiliate programs a long time from now. Take advantage of our absolutely free classified ads program beginning now by signing up with us now at Hampton Roads Classifieds List and start out developing long-lasting internet promotions added benefits to your internet business.
Helpful Information Technology Training Courses
There are a number of unique and helpful information technology training courses available these days. Some of them may be especially helpful to one’s business, depending on the needs of the business. Here are some examples.
1. Information technology leadership. Although many people aspire to work with information technology, it takes a special kind of person to fill a leadership role in this field. Many courses are now available to help cultivate such leadership skills.
2. VoIP technology. More and more business are moving away from the standard telephone systems that have been in use for decades. These businesses have found that VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) systems reduce both equipment and personnel costs. Thus, training courses in VoIP technology can make an information technology worker quite valuable.
3. Cloud computing. As access to the Internet becomes more universal, a number of industries-large and small-have found cloud computing to be a viable solution. Training courses cover such topics as planning, installation, maintenance, and security of a cloud computing infrastructure.
4. Business software utilization. Although business software is easier to use than ever before, it still requires a level of training in order to get the most out of these software programs. Most businesses could benefit from training courses on specific software programs they utilize. At the very least, key personnel may take some of these courses, and then provide training to other staff members.
5. Privacy compliance. More and more countries have enacted strict legislation regarding the collection and sharing of personal data. As a result, it has become increasingly important for businesses to make sure that their technological practices comply with these laws. Because privacy and data laws can be somewhat challenging to understand, training courses on these subjects are a vital part of information technology education.
6. Software development. Most information technology managers will admit that one of their biggest expenses is the purchasing, licensing, and upgrading of business software. For this reason, many companies opt to develop their own in-house software. Besides reducing expenses, internally developed software has the advantage of being custom made to suit the unique requirements and methods of operation at a particular company. Training courses in a variety of software development programs are now widely available.
7. Technical support. Although a large amount of technical support work has been outsourced to other countries, a number of companies still care for this work themselves. Thus, there is a need to train qualified support staff to handle day-to-day issues that arise, both in person and over the phone. Such training courses have proved invaluable to companies that prefer to handle their own technical support.
These are just a few of the numerous courses available. When evaluating such options, businesses do well to consider the size and needs of their particular company, the staff available, the cost of the training, and its potential benefit. They can thereby take full advantage of the exciting advances in information technology, harnessing these powerful tools while maximizing both efficiency and profitibility.
Spotlight on 5 Rewarding Mental Health Careers
Think about it: you make time to service your car. You make time to take your pets to the vet. You even make time to clean your house. But how often do you make time to check in on the state of your own mental health?
With health care reform laws expanding coverage for mental health and substance abuse services, more and more Americans will be able to seek the help they need to manage stress, deal with trauma, and improve their lives.
If you want to be one of those professionals who help people look after their mental and emotional health, consider a career in psychology, counseling, or social work. We’ve broken down five popular mental health careers and their degree requirements to help you get started.
Careers
When you think of mental health, a psychology career most likely comes to mind. Psychologists use their knowledge of the human mind and emotions to help patients deal with a wide range of issues, from serious psychological disorders to addiction and recovery to couples counseling.
How to Start a Psychology Career
Requirements for psychologists vary state to state, but as a minimum, you’ll need a Master’s degree in psychology to practice. Some states will require you to have a PhD.
Marriage and Family Therapist Careers
The dynamics of husband, wives and their children are unique, which is why marriage and family therapists are a specialized group of mental health workers. They spend their time in school learning how to read and diagnose different family dynamics and treat each family member, not just one individual.
How to Start a Marriage and Family Therapy Career
The majority of marriage and family therapists have a Master’s degree in marriage and family therapy.
Guidance Counselor Careers
Growing up isn’t easy, which is why guidance counselors are hired by elementary, middle and high schools to help children and young adults throughout their educational careers. Guidance counselors make sure students are progressing mentally and emotionally, and will even assist during the college and career decision-making process.
How to Start a Guidance Counselor Career
Guidance counselors will need a Master’s degree in counseling to get started.
Rehabilitation Counselor Careers
Those who have physical, emotional or psychological disabilities need a unique kind of counseling. Rehabilitation counselors fill this need, using their skills to improve their quality of life and helping them live as independently as possible.
How to Start a Rehabilitation Career
Like the careers listed above, rehabilitation counselors need to have a Master’s degree in counseling or a related field.
Social Work Careers
Some of society’s toughest problems-child abuse, spousal abuse, homelessness, poverty, truancy-often go hand in hand. It’s the responsibility of social workers to help the men, women and children who are trapped in this complicated web of issues.
How to Start a Social Work Career
Social Workers need a master’s degree in social work to get started, and they generally also have a bachelor’s degree in psychology or a related field.
For more information on these careers and correlating degree programs, visit this health services career profiles page.
Variety of Cleaning Approaches by Professional Commercial Carpet Cleaning Services
Many commercial business companies with offices have carpets to create a professional look as well as for absorbing sounds to generate a more productive environment for their workers. First impressions are very important as one walks into any office with clean carpets and furniture.
Professional cleaning
Commercial business companies have big carpet pieces that require professional cleaning to keep it looking new and fresh. Commercial cleaning services use the best of cleaning resources and techniques to ensure a longer usage of the carpet to help the company save money as quality carpets are not cheap; even for a company.
There must be experienced and qualified cleaning experts who know how to handle different carpets in different commercial environments. The best of cleaning products must be applied using relevant equipment designed for cleaning them and not the common janitorial tools and detergent. There must be a proper identification of its type and size as well as the type of dirt exposed on them before a thorough cleaning is executed on the carpet.
Professional commercial carpet cleaners offer expert cleaning services that can lengthen the warranty of these. Commercial businesses with carpets to clean can request for a customized cleaning solution or package deal that benefits them. Flexibility is commonly exercised with commercial cleaning services to suit the working hours of the businesses to avoid disruption and inconvenience.
Types of cleaning methods
Different carpets would require different types of cleaning methods to ensure the continual functionality of the piece. One of the popular methods is hot water extraction with vacuuming to suck out all possible soap residues that might attract dirt.
Another carpet cleaning approach is bonnet cleaning where a buffing machine is used to pull in dirt from it. Only biodegradable solutions that are Eco-friendly are applied with minimal water to enjoy a more efficient cleaning.
Encapsulation is a new carpet cleaning process which applies a dry method without fragrances or volatile organic compounds. The cleaned carpet dries quickly after being cleaned. Carpet restoration is used on carpets that have deep stains formed over time due to improper maintenance. Re-soiled spots would be totally eradicated with a few cleaning applications to have the carpet restored to its original beauty and functionality.
There is also the anti-static control approach which is a special commercial carpet cleaning treatment used to reduce static charges on carpet. This is common in offices that have air conditioning which creates a dry environment.
The Easy Way to Borrow Money in India As a National
If you are an Indian national and have never borrowed money from a lender before, you might feel confused and intimidated by the prospect. The younger generations at least can easily begin to do this online, since they are more familiar with the virtual environment. The online opportunities are far more varied.
Why apply for loans online
First of all, it is extremely easy and fast. It only takes minutes to provide the lender the needed information and submit your application. Then, you need to wait to be approved, but with certain lenders that can be instant. The third and final stage is when the money is deposited straight into the borrower’s bank account. The entire process is automated, so the borrower does not have to meet any person in order to obtain the loan. Personal or business loans can be obtained on the Internet through the peer-to-peer lending system.
The kind of loans one can apply for
In India, it is possible to apply online for short or long term loans. The money obtained this way can be used for various purposes, such as marriage, education, car, land or home purchase and so on. Loans generally start at Rs. 10,000. Make sure to pay maximum attention when you agree on the repayments period – you must make sure you can make repayments as promised.
Eligibility criteria
To obtain a loan online without any hassle, just make sure you follow the guidelines. Also, you need to meet the eligibility criteria. Before applying, the individual needs to gather all the documents required. The PAN card will usually be necessary, as well as Aadhar card. The client must provide an address proof. The electricity bills required are not always a substitute for this proof of address. As soon as all the documents are gathered, the client should scan these and send the copies online in the provided form. Lenders require to see each client’s credit score before they decide whether to approve the loan or not. In addition, borrowers definitely need to have a valid bank account, so the money can be delivered. Nationality and residency are also important matters here. Applicants need to make proof of their Indian nationality.
How the Aadhar card helps
Having an Aadhar card can help you obtain a loan on fair terms. The purpose of the project involving it was to secure everyone’s social identity permanently. A card with a unique identification number holding biometric data can easily and accurately provide proof of identity and residency. It’s the perfect solution for today’s technological advancements that have also made quick online loans possible.
While an Aadhar card isn’t mandatory yet, it can make the entire loan application process a lot easier.
Five Ways To Brighten Your Future
When it comes to the story of your life, you call the shots. Whether it’s choosing a college, a major, a profession or a spouse, you have the ultimate say. If you want to take control of your future, you need realize that you can manipulate your own reality to conform to your inner most hopes and dreams. Bend the world around you to conform to your hopes and dreams. Realize that you are the driver of this vehicle known as life. You are not a passenger, and you don’t have to wait until the next stop. You can steer this thing wherever to go.
Here are five ways to help you brighten your future and take control of your life:
1. Don’t forget yesterday, ponder tomorrow, but live entirely in today, every single day.
You are in real-time control of your own destiny. Don’t shackle yourself by worrying too much about what came before, and don’t overburden yourself by projecting plans too far into the future. Live in the now and you will have more control of you future.
2. Network
Don’t go through life fighting battles all by yourself. Find allies. Create genuine relationships based on healthy, positive exchanges. Don’t selfishly look for assistance. Be willing to give up part of yourself in exchange for help from others.
3. Educate yourself and never stop learning.
Every personal perspective in this world is unique. At any given moment, the dumbest person around you still knows at least one thing that you do not yet understand. Be humble about your educational development. Be open to new ideas and practices. Recognize that learning never stops. Keep the door to your mind open at all times.
4. Have frequent discussions with someone who has a worldview and belief system that is different from your own.
Like minded people tend to gravitate toward one another. That’s natural and to be expected. If you want to have a bright future in this world, you need to be comfortable dealing with people who share different viewpoints. If you’re a liberal hippie, who consorts only with fellow hippies, then how are you going to react when your first boss is a staunch conservative who wears his politics on his sleeve? Likewise, if you’re the president of the local Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) branch, then you need to seek out different outlooks to experience. Associating with only the people that share your beliefs is myopic. In life you will constantly be expected to coexist with different perspectives, so make sure you are willing and able to do so.
5. Learn to let things go.
Whenever you feel completely overwhelmed, like the odds are unfairly stacked against you, think about balance. Ask any physicist, and he or she will tell you that the universe, from astronomical scales to sub-atomic levels, is a grand balancing act. Balance is critical to the existence of anything, from planets to people to particles. Whenever you feel like you’ve hit a bad spell of luck, remember how things balance out, and find strength in the knowledge that balance keeps the universe together. Trust in the fact that things will work themselves out.
The future is what you make of it. You are in total control of your life, no matter what previous or future obligations you may possess. Be confident in your ability to manipulate reality the way you see fit. Create the conditions you want to exists in, and adjust them whenever necessary. The more purposefully you live, the brighter your future will be.
