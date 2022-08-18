Finance
The Best Online Courses
Distance learning is generally associated with furthering an education and the option of distance learning, along with opportunities provided by online courses, are making it easier for a large number of people to learn something innovative. Online courses can be opted for educational purposes or just for fun. A person can learn how to paint with watercolors or master a foreign language not for educational reasons, but simply for entertainment.
Almost all skills, trades, and subjects can be learned with the help of online courses. A lot of people are using technology to work for them by looking for online courses to learn about innumerable topics. It is easy to find colleges, universities, and businesses that offer degrees or specific courses online.
Online courses are available in all fields, from accounting to graphic designing, and law to psychology. Whether an individual is looking forward to starting a career or to make more money, online courses offer an opportunity to earn any online education, advanced degree, or certificate, which is valued by companies all over the world. The main advantage of online courses is that individual can engage himself into online learning anytime and anywhere at his own convenience.
Online courses offer technical training to those who work closely with computers as well as offer training in business management and administrative services. Courses in areas such as engineering, law and legal studies, philosophy and religion are also available online. Social sciences, history, and healthcare related courses are also accessible online.
In the past few years, there has been an incredible increase in accessibility of colleges and universities offering various educational and occupational online courses. The main reason for this is the availability of various degree courses offered online by these universities that can probably be finished in half the time than conventional universities. Almost all online courses provide an easy to use guide to cooperate and work on assignments with classmates and learn from them as well as the teachers or expert faculty.
Microsoft Dynamics ERP Selection: GP, AX, NAV, SL, CRM – Notes for Consultant
Microsoft recently (in September 2005) renamed its ERP product: Great Plains – Microsoft Dynamics GP, Navision – Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Axapta – Microsoft Dynamics AX, Solomon – Microsoft Dynamics SL, Microsoft CRM – Microsoft Dynamics CRM. The idea is probably nice – to unify future concordance product under Microsoft Dynamics name. There are multiple possibilities, however in getting all MRP systems merged into one Microsoft Dynamics and what should be taken as base and what should be phased out. We can not be judges – we will give you some facts for you to take into consideration. This article is planned as a first entry point to look “under the hood” of Microsoft ERP applications and probably compare the facts with the competition: SAP (especially SAP Business One if you are small or mid-size company or international branch of multinational corporation), Oracle E-Business Suite/Oracle Financials, also referred as Oracle Applications.
o Microsoft Dynamics GP 9.0/Microsoft Great Plains. This ERP was initially architectured by Great Plains Software – Great Plains Dynamics and Great eEnterprise hit the market in earlier and middle 1990th. If you remember those old-good-days of IT boom – nobody knew which operating system will win: Unix/Solaris, Microsoft Windows, Apple MAC OS. This is why – the traditional (and pioneering way) for those days was to create a shell, written in C language to abstract you from Graphical platform. Great Plains Dexterity was this shell, programming language (sanscript). The second fundamental idea was to abstract Great Plains Dynamics from database platform, however the abstraction was done on the level of “budget” database platforms: Ctree/Faircomm, and Btrive, later on Pervasive SQL 2000, for Microsoft SQL Server 6.5/7.0/2000 Great Plains used atomic stored procs approach to speed up database access. Nowadays Microsoft Dynamics GP/Great Plains versions 5.5, 6.0, 7.0, 7.5 are available for Ctree and Pervasive, however since version 8.0 Microsoft Great Plains is available on MS SQL Server/MSDE platform only. Currently Microsoft Great Plains 9.0 is offered in USA, Latin America, Canada (including French Canadian version for Quebec), UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and other countries where official language is English – such as South East Asia, for instance.
o Microsoft Navision/Navision Attain/Microsoft Dynamics NAV. Some ERP analytics believe that Microsoft Great Plains Business Solutions (later renamed into Microsoft Business Solutions) bought Navision Software (est. in 1984). The fundamental ideas of Navision come to its own shell – C/SIDE, database proprietary platform: C/SIDE, etc. Navision was designed to be flexible and grow with your business – from small to upper mid-market. Navision Software had its own marketing plans prior to be purchased by Microsoft and expanded in continental Europe, UK, USA (competing with Great Plains Software and Solomon Software). When Navision was bought by Microsoft – Microsoft Business Solutions offered and promoted Navision in East Europe: Russia, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, etc. Plus it tried Navision in Brazil (over 100 implementations – 2005). Navision is more flexible to localization challenge (than Microsoft Great Plains)
o Microsoft Axapta/Microsoft Dynamics AX – it seems to be rising star for Microsoft and it can compete with upper ERP/MRP mid-market. Axapta has modern design and its ability to expand is still in its architecture modern model (versus Great Plains or Navision – where we see integrations with MS Office, Web Fronts/Business Portal/eConnect/eCommerce type of improvements). In late 2005 we see US and UK MBS VAR activity to sign for Axapta and consultants training.
o Microsoft Dynamics SL/Microsoft Solomon – this ERP is for project-driven organizations.
o Microsoft Dynamics CRM 3.0/Microsoft CRM 3.0. This CRM solution from Microsoft is abreast of the majority of Microsoft recent ideas and innovations: Microsoft Exchange, Active Directory, XML Web Services driven MS CRM SDK with C# and VB.Net sample code. Currently MS CRM 1.2 and 3.0 has integration to Microsoft Dynamics GP 7.5, 8.0 (with service patch) and 9.0 (coming…)
Find Address From Phone Number – Protect Yourself Against Prank Calls
There are times when you are harassed or threatened via phone and you need to trace the source of the call. If you could find address from phone number, then you can have the prankster checked out by authorities. This helps you protect yourself and your family from danger.
With the technology that is available these days, it is very much possible to find address from phone number registered in your caller ID system. Through reverse phone directories, you will be able to look up a phone number easily because the list is arranged according to numbers and not names.
This can be accessed via Internet, too and that makes it even more useful because you will be able to trace the details of the call immediately since searching is much faster using a computer and a functional software application. It is also more convenient for everyone since there is no need to leave the house – just type in the phone number.
There may be other uses for the reverse phone directory. When your spouse is cheating on you or if you suspect something, you can also find address from phone numbers that suspiciously, always appear on his mobile phone. Aside from an address, the reverse phone lookup system can also provide other details like name of the owner, the service provider, any court or criminal record, birth records, and other such legal information.
The key is in choosing your service provider really well. The different companies that offer their wares online differ in terms of their database and the service coverage. Some could trace cell numbers while others can’t. It would be best to choose one, which can do landline and mobile numbers. Free services are good and would probably suffice, but there are additional services that come with paid subscriptions.
How to Find Cheap Flights
Since flights can represent the biggest part of your trip expenses, finding that hidden cheap deal can be just as important as finding the right destination, the right tour company, the right backpack, or the right place to stay. After all, if a flight is too expensive, you aren’t going anywhere – and today I am going to help you master how to find a cheap flight. These are the exact steps I follow. If you follow them too, you’ll never be the person on a flight who paid the most for their ticket!
First, know that there are many reasons why flights are expensive. Bankruptcy has meant that airlines, which are under pressure to make a profit, can’t reduce fares as much, and limited competition gives them less incentive to do so. Additionally, since airlines have slashed routes and capacity, they are flying full planes. Fuller planes also means less incentive to reduce fares. And though oil prices have fallen substantially, airlines aren’t going to lower fares, because for the first time in a long time, they are making money and they don’t want to stop! (More: Why your airfare is so expensive.)
But that doesn’t mean the deck is fully stacked against you. Every day the airlines have thousands of killer deals – from mistakenly published cheap fares to normal deals to slashed prices to compete with another airline. Cheap fares are out there if you know how to find them.
Here is my 13-point guide to easily finding cheap flights, based on over ten years of travel and thousands of flights flown.
13 Steps on How to Get Cheap Flights
Ignore the myths
Be flexible with your travel dates
Be flexible with your destinations
Fly budget carriers
Don’t always fly direct
Remember, not all search engines are equal
Take advantage of student discounts
Sign up for a frequent flier program and travel hack
Join a mailing list
Search ticket prices as one person
Search in other currencies
Know your price
Book early (but not too early)
1. Ignore the myths
There are many myths online about finding cheap flights. They will lead you astray. The first thing to know about finding a cheap flight is there is no magic bullet or one secret ninja trick. So let me first say: it is NOT cheaper to buy airfare on a Tuesday, there is NO evidence that searching incognito leads to cheaper deals, and there is NO exact date or specific time period in which to book your airfare.
2. Be flexible with your travel dates and times
Airline ticket prices vary depending on the day of the week, time of year, and upcoming holidays, such as Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Thanksgiving, or the Fourth of July. August is a big month for traveling around Europe, and everyone wants to go somewhere warm in the winter or travel when the kids are out of school.
If you are going to fly when everyone is flying, then you’re going to pay higher fares. Try to be flexible with your dates. If you are dead-set on visiting Paris, go to Paris in the spring or fall when fewer people visit and airfares are cheaper.
Moreover, it’s always cheaper to fly during the middle of the week than on a weekend, because most people travel on the weekends and airlines hike their prices then. Prices are also cheaper if you fly after a major holiday. Early-morning or late-night flights are cheaper because fewer people want to travel then (who wants to wake up early?!). The difference of one day can mean hundreds of dollars in savings.
That is why this is my #1 tip on finding cheap flights. You’ll save the most money if you fly when no one else is flying. You may have always longed for Paris in the summer but so has everyone else and the airlines price accordingly. They know when a festival, holiday, major sports event, or school break is coming up. They aren’t dumb – and they raises prices accordingly.
Be flexible when you fly and you’ll start way ahead of everyone else!
3. Be flexible with your destinations
If you can’t be flexible when you fly, at least be flexible with where you fly. It’s best to be both, but if you really want to save the most money on a flight, you should at least do one!
Airline search engines have made it really easy to search the entire world to find the cheapest ticket – you no longer have to search manually. Kayak offers the “Explore” tool that allows you to put in your home airport and see a map of the world with all the flights on it; Google Flights also has a similar (and better) feature. If you are flexible with where you want to go (i.e., anywhere but home), these are wonderful tools to start your planning with. It looks like this:
Step 1: Go to Google Flights and click the map:
searching Google Flights for cheap airline tickets
Step 2: Put in your dates and home airport and enjoy all your options! ð
Finding Cheap Flights Using Google Flights
The truth about airfare is that there’s always a deal to some destination, and if you’re flexible on where you want to go, you’ll be able to find and use that deal.
When you are locked into one place at one time, you are stuck with whatever price shows up. No voodoo can change that. BUT when you become flexible, suddenly the entire world opens up to you and you’ll find amazing cheap airfare!
4. Fly budget carriers
Years ago, if you wanted to fly between continents, you were mostly stuck with traditional expensive airlines. That’s no longer true. Budget airlines now service many long-haul routes, making it possible to bounce around the world for little money. Norwegian Airlines allows you to fly between Europe and Bangkok for about $250 each way. WOW air is introducing cheap flights to Iceland and Europe from the United States for as little as $99. AirAsia offers crazy-cheap deals around Asia and Australia for as little as $100 each way. You can find even tickets from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur for $30 USD. Indian and Middle Eastern airlines offer cheap flights throughout the subcontinent and Africa. You can fly most of the way around the world on a budget airline!
In America, there are only a handful of budget airlines. But in Europe and Asia, there are more, and competition has kept prices there low. Many times, these low-cost airlines offer no-fare tickets – you pay just the taxes.
Flying the budget airlines is a good alternative to flying “the majors” whenever possible. You get fewer perks, but you can save a bundle in price.
Just be sure to watch out for fees. That’s how they make money, so if you don’t follow their rules, you’ll get hit with a gigantic fee! Budget airlines will charge you for checked bags, carry-ons, printing your boarding pass, using a credit card, and anything else they can get away with. Be sure to add up the cost of the ticket AND the fees to make sure that the price is lower than a larger carrier.
Whenever I am not flying a long, overnight flight, I fly these airlines as much as possible. The best budget airlines are Southwest, Spirit, Ryanair, WOW, Norwegian, Tiger Airways, flyDubai, and AirAsia.
(Pro tip: If you aren’t a junkie like me and know which budget airlines fly where, visit your destination airport’s website to get a list of airlines that fly there.)
5. Don’t always fly direct
Not only does it help to be flexible with dates and destinations but try being flexible with the route you take, too. Sometimes it’s cheaper to fly to London and take a budget airline to Amsterdam than to fly direct to Amsterdam. There are so many budget carriers around the world that taking advantage of a good deal to another city and then hopping on a budget flight to your destination is sometimes the best way to go. I had to go to Paris once; the flight was $900 USD, but I could fly to Dublin for $600 and get a $60 flight to Paris. It meant more flying time, but the $240 I saved was worth it.
To do this, I find out how much it is to go direct to my destination. Then I open Google Flights and type in that destination’s continent to look at prices to nearby airports. If the difference is more than $150, I look to see how much it is to get from the second airport to my primary destination.
By working various airlines and special offers, you can save a lot. This method is not for everyone, however. It is more work, as you have to figure out lots of different routes and check different airlines. But it will shave some money off your flight, giving you more to spend at your destination.
6. Remember, all search engines aren’t equal
You need to search as many flight search websites as you can in order to ensure you are leaving no stone unturned. Many search sites don’t list budget carriers because those airlines don’t want to pay a booking commission while others don’t list booking sites that aren’t in English!
It’s important to check a few sites before you book, as you’ll often see variations in prices, and you don’t want to miss a deal. The best search engines are the ones that have no affiliation with any airline and make their money via advertising, not bookings. But all websites have their weaknesses and do not include every airline. As mentioned, you aren’t going to find AirAsia, Ryanair, or most other budget airlines on large sites like Offingo, Expedia, or Orbitz. US booking sites also tend to not have the obscure foreign airlines that you see on international sites like Skyscanner or Momondo. Booking sites have blind spots – they don’t cover every region of the world and every airline equally.
Remember – there is no perfect airline search engine. Even the best have their faults. My favorites are:
Momondo
Google Flights (This is also the best site for searching multiple cities)
ITA Matrix
Skyscanner
Kayak
I start all my searches with Momondo because it searches all major AND budget airlines, non-English websites, English websites, and everything in between. I’ve been using them since 2008 and they vet all the sites they link to as they have strict criteria on who the operate with. Momondo is one of the most comprehensive booking sites out there, they have the lowest price 99% of the time, and it’s the search engine all the other travel experts I know use too. So while the others are good and should not be ignored, Momondo should be your starting point!
7. Take advantage of student discounts
If you are a student (or under 26), there are many, many discounts available to you. There are a lot of student discount codes out there, and travel agencies like STA Travel or Flight Centre can help find you a cheap ticket.
8. Sign up for a frequent flier program and travel hack
Airline rewards programs are a great way to get free flights, free upgrades, and free companion tickets. No matter how often you fly, you should be signed up for the airline’s reward program. I stick to US-based airlines since they are involved in all the major alliances and you can earn miles on their partner flights. For example, if I fly Singapore Airlines, I can earn United Airlines miles because they are partners. Likewise, if I fly Air France, it’s credited to my Delta rewards account. This way I am always earning miles when I fly. However, if you aren’t from the United States, simply use an airline from your home country that is involved in one of these alliances.
Moreover, by collecting points and miles (the art of “travel hacking”), you can travel around the world for very little (and often free). These programs are easy to use, and there are a lot of other ways to earn miles if you aren’t jet-setting around the world all the time:
Watch for special offers – I sign up for company newsletters because they often have featured offers not found on an airline’s website. This could be triple miles on a selected route or as simple as Starwood’s recent promotion – I signed up for their newsletter and got 250 SPG (Starwood’s Preferred Guest) points. American Airlines once gave away 1,000 points for installing a shopping toolbar into your web browser. These bonuses don’t go into the high tens of thousands, but you can get something over a long period of time by doing virtually nothing. They do add up.
Get a travel rewards credit card – By getting a travel rewards credit card (like an airline-branded card or a general points card, such as Chase Sapphire), you can can earn miles and perks, like free baggage checks and priority boarding. Moreover, these cards come with huge sign-up bonuses (whether you are American or live in another country, they all do!) that often equal one free round-trip flight!
Use airline shopping portals – All airlines, hotels, and travel brands have preferred merchants. These companies – ranging from clothing retailers to sporting good stores to office supply businesses and everything in between – partner with airlines’ special shopping malls. By ordering online through an airline’s website, you can earn additional points.For example, I once registered for Netflix through American Airlines’ website because it gave me an additional 5,000 miles. I went to Target through Chase’s online shopping mall and earned three points per dollar spent. I did my shopping for my apartment online with K-Mart via American Airlines’ portal and received nine miles per dollar spent instead of just the one I would have gotten if I walked into the store.You can use Evreward or Cash Back Monitor to discover the current best deals across various programs. Simply type in the merchant or product you want, and it will compile a list of bonuses the various point programs are offering at that moment so can you maximize the programs to purchase from. (Outside the United States, Canada has two shopping portals: Shop.ca and The Aeroplan eStore. If you are in the UK, there is also a shopping portal at British Airways eStore.)
Dining rewards programs – Just like shopping portals, airlines also have dining rewards programs. You sign up with your frequent flier number, register your credit card, and get extra points when you dine at participating restaurants in the airline’s network (which rotate throughout the year). Join one of the programs in the Rewards Network (they run all the dining programs) so you can get five miles per dollar spent once you became a “VIP member,” which happens after 12 dines. So if you get those 12 under your belt (so to speak) early in the year, for the rest of the year you’ll be getting five points per dollar spent!
In the movie Up in the Air, George Clooney’s character said, “I don’t do anything if it doesn’t benefit my miles account.” Think like that.
—> CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT MAXIMIZING AND GAINING POINTS FOR FREE FLIGHTS
9. Join a mailing list
No one likes to clutter up their inbox, but by signing up for mailing lists from airlines and search engines, you’ll be able to get updates about all the last-minute or special deals that are happening. Many times, the cheap flights are only available for 24 hours, and if you aren’t always checking the web for them, you will miss out on many of the super cheap deals. I would have missed out on a round-trip ticket to Japan for $700 USD (normally $1,500) if I wasn’t on American Airlines’ mailing list. Additionally, they offer frequent flier bonuses, and those deals have also gotten me free business-class tickets. These three websites are the best to stay on top of travel deals:
Airfarewatchdog
The Flight Deal
Holiday Pirates
10. Search ticket prices as one person
Don’t search for or buy multiple tickets in a single purchase. Airlines always show the highest ticket price in a group of tickets. For example, if you are a family of four and searching for four seats, the airline will find four seats together and show your fare based on the highest ticket price. So if seat A is $200, seats B and C are $300, and seat D is $400, it will price those tickets as $400 each instead of adding up the individual ticket prices. Therefore, always search for tickets as a single person. Afterwards, in the checkout process, you can pick your seats so you and your family are sitting together.
11. Look for tickets in other currencies
If your country’s currency is currently strong compared to others around the world, search airfare in a country where the currency is weaker. For example, the US dollar is strong and the New Zealand currency is weak. I found a one-way flight from Australia to NYC for $1,000 USD but when I searched on the NZ version of the airline, I found the same ticket for $600 USD. It’s the same airline, same flight, and same booking class. It was just booked in a different currency. This tip does not always work, but it works often enough that it’s something worth trying if your currency is currently doing well.
(Tip: Always use a no-foreign-transaction-fee card to avoid paying a surcharge.)
12. Know your price
People always try to get the lowest price online, wait too long (or book too early), and then pay too much. We all know airline prices always bounce up and down, yet in our quest to hold out just a little longer, most of us miss the lowest price. Therefore, it’s important to know what you want to pay, not what you hope to pay. What’s the lowest price for YOU? What do you feel comfortable paying? Don’t wait for the perfect price – wait for YOUR price. Be realistic too. If the lowest available price is $1,000 for a flight but the average is $1,500, don’t try to wait for $900, as it’s probably not going to get that low. You will never have buyer’s remorse if you find a price point you are comfortable with. No two people on a flight pay the same price, so all you can do is hope you get the price you feel good about.
13. Book early, but not too early
Airline fares will keep rising, but there is a sweet spot when the airlines begin to either lower or increase fares based on demand. Don’t wait until the last second but don’t book far, far in advance either. The best booking window is 6-8 weeks before your flight, or around three months before if you are going to your destination during peak season.
****
Finding a cheap flight is about being flexible and smart in where you go, when you go, and how you get there. Follow the tips above, but don’t waste forever finding a cheap flight. If you’re spending more than an hour booking a flight, you’re spending too much time. I never second-guess myself on flights. You’ll go crazy if you do. Spend 30-40 minutes finding and booking a cheap flight at a price you’re OK paying, and move on with your life.
If you follow the tips above, you’ll get a great deal and avoid being the person who paid the most for a ticket!
Find Cheap Flights Today
I start all my searches with Skyscanner because they search all major AND budget airlines, non-English websites, English websites, and everything in between. Even if you aren’t sure your plans, it’s best to start searching for flights today. People who wait to book are people who end up spending the most.
https://www.offingo.com
UnBoundRVA: How Two Young Entrepreneurs From Richmond Created a Transformative Social Venture
Sometimes It Seems Hopeless…
“I was living in an apartment with people I had known less than twenty days, sleeping on a half-inflated air mattress in a room that was flea infested, and I spent pretty much the entire time intoxicated. I had no money, no car and no desire to keep living,” shares John. John was born in Richmond and at a young age quickly discovered alcohol. He lost his job, his house, and his hope. Then, when he hit rock bottom, he realized that there was no way out but to change course entirely. He made the leap and signed up for a homeless shelter known for its work fighting addictions. That’s when Caritas, a charity supporting the homeless, took the note of his audacity to do anything to stop his own self-destruction.
Miles was born far from John, in Montgomery, Alabama. Hard work was Miles’ life from a young age – he had to support three households. Yet, his low-wage jobs didn’t provide enough. Wondering what else he could do to help his family, Miles bumped into an old friend, who invited him into a promising world. In fact, that was what most of his peers were doing in his neighborhood – selling drugs. It wasn’t long before things turned bad. When his best friend was killed right in front of him and his cousin was sentenced to life in prison, he knew it was his last warning. His options were bleak. Miles wanted out. “Seeing my daughter’s face in that courtroom was enough for me to understand this was my lowest point. I needed to find a better way.”
Carolyn is a single mother taking care of five beautiful children. Her childhood was tough, and she found herself making some bad choices. She felt trapped, wanting to find good solutions to her challenges but unable to break her cycle of negative choices. It seemed like there was no way out. “I knew that I was better than that. I got really disappointed with myself.” After she was convicted, things got much worse, and she couldn’t find a job, despite her qualifications. “It was then that I decided that I would work for myself. I knew that I was going to make it as an entrepreneur, because I am better than my criminal background.”
Ciara was forced to leave her home with her grandmother and drop out of school at the age of sixteen. “Growing up without a mother and father, having taken care of a younger sister, living on the street with no money and bad people around, it was so tough,” says Ciara. She had children at a young age and quickly found herself in an abusive relationship. After finally getting out of that relationship, she made it her mission to become the best mother she could be. “My first child helped me to see hope. I didn’t want my child to see the abuse I was experiencing. I wanted to give her a better life.” In order to enroll her children in preschool, she volunteered through the Neighborhood Resource Center to cover those costs. Through that program, she obtained her GED, and has gone on to become certified in Personal Care and as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant. Is that enough to change her life?
Raheim grew up in public housing in Harlem, New York. His father was incarcerated when he was three years old, and following in his father’s footsteps, Raheim was arrested at age 19. During his eleven months in prison, Raheim vowed to change his life. “When I got into jail, I knew that I needed to dig myself out of this hole. Poverty, outside influences, and not having enough education affected my choices.”
How can these five people find an opportunity to radically change their lives? How can they make sense of the hardships they’ve gone through? How can they take that pain and transform not only their lives, but the lives and prospects of their loved ones?
Everyone Should Have a Chance
Enter Richard Luck and Sarah Mullens.
“After graduating from the Virginia Military Institute, I decided to join Teach for America, to help make a difference in communities,” shares Richard Luck, co-founder of UnBoundRVA, a non-profit that helps talented individuals from low-income families in Richmond become entrepreneurs. “When I began teaching at a Title-One High School in North Carolina, I saw an incredible amount of talent going underutilized.”
He recalled how let down he felt when he saw future Einsteins going nowhere. They simply couldn’t go to college due to a whole mix of circumstances. Some students would say, “You know, I can’t go to college, because my dad isn’t around and my mom is on drugs. I need to support my three brothers and sisters,” or something similar.
People accepted this reality – but Richard didn’t.
Sarah Mullens, UnBoundRVA’s other co-founder, who taught with Richard in the same school, added, “They had such talent – and street sense – and we knew we could use that for good. When we started listing the characteristics of some of the highest caliber individuals in these low-income areas that had ‘slipped through the cracks’, we realized that many of them were very entrepreneurial. They operated on a budget, were great negotiators, super charismatic, and had the ability to persevere and work relentlessly.”
It took Sarah and Richard a few months to come up with a new model that combines entrepreneurial programs and micro-financing models from around the world. It became UnBoundRVA.
The mission of UnBoundRVA is to provide talented individuals from low-income communities a path to entrepreneurship. The vision behind the organization is a city where every person can utilize their potential to create opportunities for themselves and their communities.
As a strategy, Richard and Sarah decided to invest in a few high potential individuals from low-income communities, and connect them to all of the resources, training and support they needed to become successful entrepreneurs.
UnBoundRVA: Supporting High Potential Individuals
UnBoundRVA developed what they call a five-step High Potential Identification Process.
At the first stage, they developed partnerships with community organizations, schools, churches and other community stakeholders to help identify individuals ages 20-40 that have displayed the characteristics of successful entrepreneurs, including work ethic, intelligence, perseverance, charisma, and leadership.
The following step is to meet in a small group setting to inform those people whom community leaders had identified as “high potentials” about the program and its benefits.
All “high potentials” that wished to be in the program were still required to apply. “And this is very important for us,” adds Sarah, “a future entrepreneur should demonstrate his or her will to do what it takes.” This gives us an opportunity to interview and select twelve high potentials for a six-week workshop.
The UnBoundRVA team developed a workshop for selected participants, held two evenings per week. It focuses on leadership and personal development, and introduces entrepreneurship. “It serves as our primary filtering tool, as well as a program in and of itself to positively impact more lives,” Richard explains.
Five of these high potentials are selected to continue into the year-long Business Development Program. The others are referred to other small business classes around Richmond and are able to apply again the following year.
UnBoundRVA’s Business Model
The business model is straightforward. Over the first three months, the five selected participants engage in business modeling classes using a nationally recognized curriculum. As they each consider new business ventures, they conduct market research to determine the feasibility and plausibility of the venture.
After completing this curriculum, each participant must pitch his or her business to a panel of entrepreneurs and bankers. This panel makes a recommendation to the banking partner regarding loan amounts, interest rates and repayment periods. UnBoundRVA holds cash as collateral with their banking partner, which helps their participants build credit. Each high potential has access to $20,000 in start-up capital.
UnBoundRVA has business partnerships that provide pro bono services in all the areas critical to launching a business: accounting, marketing, legal, and banking. They work directly with their participants to assist them in any area needed while launching their businesses. UnBoundRVA also plays an instrumental role in connecting these new businesses owners directly to clients, through their network and public platforms. They assist in any and every aspect of running the businesses for the first 9 -12 months of the businesses existence.
Naturally, this model overall has huge advantages: it creates jobs in the Richmond area, brings a modest number of families off of public assistance, and provides participants an opportunity to earn better salaries.
What Made It Possible?
Richard shared a number of his “lessons learned” in building this transformative organization, which apply to almost all of our endeavors:
1. Relationships and Networking matter a lot. “We’ve been able to pull it off so far because of the incredible support of all the partner organizations that generously helped us with their time and energy.”
2. The private sector holds tremendous power. It can help society in ways you wouldn’t realize. “I believe in the private sector: business and non-profits are natural partners. Most businesses are responsible community players, they can really help non-profits to fill in the gaps.”
3. Determination and a positive attitude are the keys to success. “As an entrepreneur, you will doubt yourself constantly. The quicker you can get your nose back to the grindstone and get your mind in a positive place the more likely you are to be successful.”
4. Measurable outcomes and smart metrics are important for proof of concept. So many non-profits boldly report that they have helped thousands of businesses. But how do you measure your impact? Did you put the right systems in place? Hence, the ability to make it small and show the results is of tremendous importance.
5. Changing people’s lives is a very delicate task. You need to fully believe in the people you’re investing in, and at the same time show the best of yourself. These people deserve your respect. They could pull through something that not many of us are capable of.
UnBound Transformation: “You Can Be Anything That You Want To Be”
The first 5 individuals selected for the yearlong support were selected out of 40 participants. By now, each has completed UnBoundRVA’s rigorous training and are receiving seed funding and support for their new businesses. In October this year these five newly minted entrepreneurs will bring new light to Richmond.
Let’s look at how the lives of our heroes have changed.
John: “Alcohol no longer has power over me,” says John. “I am going to make it happen.” John has decided to become a drive-through coffee shop owner. He has yet to announce his first coffee shop in Richmond, but he is very optimistic about it. John learns all he can about the coffee business and visits every coffee shop in town to note the specifics and best strategies to drive growth.
“Why do I believe in John?” asks Sarah. “Because he is so determined and passionate about this project. He will do anything to succeed, and that’s the quality of a real entrepreneur.”
Miles: Since Miles moved to Richmond, his life changed completely. He got a job working at Applebee’s and has gotten married. He also decided to enroll in a Culinary Arts program at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College. This will come in handy in October when Miles launches his own catering business. Miles believes that UnBoundRVA granted him with a rare chance to prove that he is a great young man, who, as he puts in, “was brought up to be a great father and great entrepreneur, who will put it all together.”
Miles’ suggestion to others going through rough times: “No matter what your situation is, if you try to make things right, the opportunity will come. Doing what you value will set you on the path you need to follow.”
Carolyn: She is active in her church, and recently graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from a local community college. Carolyn wishes to use her love for creativity and art to propel her gift basket business. She plans to contract with hospitals around Richmond so a gift basket can be waiting in each room when patients arrive. “UnBoundRVA first became a symbol of hope for me, but after these past eight weeks I can tell you that it helped me to understand who I am. I got to know myself better than I ever have. UnBoundRVA has shown me the way, showed me what type of person I am,” shares Carolyn. “I’ve never met anyone who would believe in me so much. And my best lesson from this experience is telling my kids – you can be anything that you want to be.”
Ciara: She hopes to use her motivation and expertise to start her own business providing personal medical care in the Richmond area. “UnBoundRVA helped me with my personal development, the way I think, the way I open my arms to embrace my children with pride of being a self-sufficient woman,” says Ciara. “Thanks to Richard and Sarah, who have this special talent of listening to people, I became the person I always wanted to be.”
Raheim is a new home owner, thanks to his perseverance, hard work and Habitat for Humanity. He worked for nearly two years alongside volunteers on his house, which was completed in January of 2014. He is the first person in his family to own a home. He is now well on his way to launching a window washing & power washing business focused on small commercial and residential properties. “UnBoundRVA pulled me out of that deep hole. The world should take a look at what these guys at UnBoundRVA are doing. We should all reach out and help people in need to pull them back together. It takes a village to raise a society.”
Advice for Young Entrepreneurs: “It’s All About Human Potential”
“My hope was to provide an opportunity to those people who would not have it otherwise. My Teach for America experience has taught me that opportunity plays a huge role,” shares Richard. “And hard work does not always pay, especially if you don’t have opportunity.”
It’s all about human potential.
Sarah shared this advice for young entrepreneurs:
1) Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Admit that you don’t know all the answers, and ask for help. It will help you in leaps and bounds.
2) If you want to succeed, you need to make it your life. Work harder than anyone else. Richard and I work from 8 am to 10 pm, and still love it. The rest will come later.
3) There is no Plan B. Failure is not an option. Believe in yourself. Believe in what you do. Then and only then will success come.
What’s Next for UnBoundRVA?
“We need to get it right first,” says Richard. “These five people should lead the way for others. We want to demonstrate that this model is sustainable and these people succeed in their business ventures.”
“In the long term, we’d like to replicate the program in all major cities throughout the country. Let’s unbound potential together.”
If you are interested in joining this project as investor, mentor or business partner, please contact UnBoundRVA at [email protected] or here.
These companies support the project today:
Identification Partners: Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School, Blue Sky Fund, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond, Neighborhood Resource Center, Peter Paul Development Center, CHAT, Richmond Promise Neighborhood, Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity, STEP Strategies to Elevate People, YMCA.
Business Partners: Cherry Bekaert LLP and LeClair Ryan.
Hybrid Security for Advanced Data Protection
Burgeoning data growth opens up many doors for opportunities and perils on a similar platform. Be it structured or unstructured data, it contains critical insights that can have a direct impact on your business in terms of strategy, compliance, revenue, and governance. It goes without saying that advancement in technology has fuelled up the growth of hacking techniques as well, putting your business at greater risk. These hazardous attacks have the potential to disrupt your overall business functioning and tax your IT and security administrators as they seek to determine where the attack has commenced from.
Even if the threat gets determined, it can be intricate to deal with it. Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack allows hackers to permeate using malevolent codes, and steal your sensitive data. Your confidential data remains at continuous risk of falling prey to wrong hands. An antidote to this crippling situation is to build an advanced hybrid security architecture that allows your IT administrators to flexibly bolster your security carriage so that you can take appropriate steps against such attacks beforehand.
IT administrators need to rethink about their strategies and make them combatant against unwarranted attacks. Any mismanagement or ambiguity can reverberate for years. Of all these reasons, it has become indubitable to have the right security posture when stepping in, to leverage these insights. You will further read how adopting advanced hybrid strategy helps organizations to overcome such hassles.
Significance of Hybrid Security
No matter if you already have started to architect your own infrastructure or you are planning to jump-start, advanced hybrid security supports the investment that you have made for procuring and managing your onsite equipment with a network-centric security strategy followed by threat intelligence. With this strategy, you don’t have to wait for an attack to occur; rather you can keep your business at bay against such assaults in the most prudent manner. With robust hybrid security solutions in place, your business is prepared for any such attack that has originated on your network.
Let’s put a glance over significant characteristics of a modern security matrix:
Elastic Setup: Hybrid security, architected using modern matrix, helps deal with everyday changing threat landscape.
Expeditious Support: Most of the hybrid security benefactors have advanced blockers and tacklers in place to respond to these challenging situations.
Threat Detection: Advanced threat detection techniques monitor and manage your network architecture round the clock so that steps can be taken before these attacks turn into a massacre.
Security Responses: Here, managed premises and network-based security are closely integrated with each other for a prompt response.
In addition to this, a network-based security vendor seamlessly monitors traffic on your network in order to detect the major indicators of critical IT threats
Nortel VPN Client Overview
- The Nortel VPN Client creates the secure connection for VPN users into a private network.
- Once you log in through iPass and receive the iPass screen, you are now authenticating through the Nortel VPN, and not iPass.
- If this is your first time connecting, or your pin has been reset, you will enter only your username, and token ID.
- The PIN field should be blank. If you have connected before, you will enter the username, PIN, and token ID.
- Once you are ready to connect you will click the Connect button. You may be asked if you want to save the connection if this is your first time connecting. (Note you should choose YES)
- If it is not your first time, or the PIN has not been reset, you will simply be connected at this point.
- Enter a 4 – 8 digit pin in the response field. Once the pin is accepted you will enter the PIN + Token ID on subsequent connections.
- Nortel VPN Unable to Resolve IP Host Address
- Are you at home or hotel?
Click on Start
Run
Type CMD in the field and hit enter (or ok)
At the DOS Prompt type: ipconfig /release and hit enter
Now type: ipconfig /renew and hit enter – confirm if the IP Address changed
If Yes
- Logon to iPASS once more. Does this resolve the problem?
If No
If you are at Home
- Is there another computer at home (Personal PC) that is connected to the router?
Shut the router/modem off and turn the laptop off (in an effort to release the IP Address) turn the router/ modem back on.
Turn the laptop back on and logon to iPASS once more.
Does this resolve the problem?
No.
a. Unplug the router and plug it into a separate outlet.
b. Try to logon again to iPASS.
If you are at a Hotel
- Is there a consent form to be completed for access?
Yes
Double-click on the Internet Explorer
This will bring up the web page for the Hotel (home page)
Complete/submit the consent page
Launch iPASS.
- If you are still unable to access iPASS open a web browser page (click on the internet browser icon blue E)
Click on Tools
Internet Options
Connection tab
Settings button and remove the check from the proxy server box to use a proxy server.
This will disable the proxy settings.
Click OK until you exit the internet options dialog box.
Try to logon to iPASS once more.
- VPN Error Message Your Token Code Is No Longer Valid
- Contivity VPN Client: Your Token Code is no longer valid. Please enter new Token Code information.
You will get this message if the token code changed just before you pressed Enter or Connect.
At the very left edge of the display window of your token, you see a column of several small horizontal bars.
The longer the token code is displayed, the fewer bars you see.
Right after the code changes, you see six bars. When you see only one bar, wait a few seconds for the code to change before entering it into the prompt on your screen.
- Need a Qiuck Fix, Tool, Trick or Tip? Your VPN Doctor has the Cure!
