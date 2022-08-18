Tua Tagovailoa wants to play in Dolphins preseason game against Raiders after five INTs in two practices – The Denver Post

A solid streak of practice over the previous two weeks led Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel to give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the preseason opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But five interceptions on two practices this week could send him the other way before Saturday night’s exhibition against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium.

As for Tagovailoa, he wants to get in on the pre-season action. The Raiders’ game would seem more logical than the preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles the following week, as the final preseason game is usually a rest for starters and an opportunity for those on the edge of make the final cut, as well as the reps winning list longshots to record.

“I still want to play,” Tagovailoa said after Wednesday’s training. “I also wanted to play last week – at least some shots – but Mike decided now was not the time. Hopefully he gives the first offense a chance to go out there, get some games, to understand certain situations by knowing how to manage the game and to get back into the rhythm of things.

McDaniel, speaking with the media for the last time before Saturday’s exhibition, remained coy about playing time decisions for veterans and starters on Wednesday. Players not expected to play will be announced by the team 90 minutes before the 7 p.m. kick-off on Saturday.

“I’m still working on it,” McDaniel said. “I don’t like to sacrifice individual practices. I think deciding everyone’s playing time based on where they are for this team, for our young team, I think that doesn’t do justice to individual practices.

Neither Tagovailoa nor McDaniel viewed the rolling streak as a negative for the offense in Wednesday’s comments. McDaniel, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s drills, was no slouch on his quarterbacks after six interceptions were thrown in Tuesday’s practice – three from Tagovailoa.

McDaniel said he was happy with the attack at the start of practice and was actually letting his defense hear him until the unit turned it around with interceptions from Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones , Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, Elijah Campbell and Quincy Wilson.

“[Tuesday] was the classic example of conflict, at least for me emotionally as a head coach – and I was very clear with that with the team – I was very excited about the way the attack and, in particular , Tua went out and practiced. And I let the defense know early and often that I didn’t think they were playing to the standard,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel noted the team’s offensive success in the red zone during this portion of practice early Tuesday. Two of Tagovailoa’s interceptions came in late game scenarios where he had to push the ball in a hurry.

“After we kind of brought this to the attention of the defense, we went into situational periods, and man, they answered the bell,” McDaniel said. “During those times we turned the ball around too much, which was a great learning lesson for Tua. We hadn’t been in a few of those situations yet, so we had to talk about it and learn from it. lessons.

“Overall I’ve had half the practice I’ve been pumped on offense, half the practice I’ve been pumped on defense – simultaneously being mad at the other side of the ball. … As a head coach, it sometimes makes you feel completely bipolar. It’s like, ‘I’m happy and I’m sad.’

Tagovailoa didn’t find Tyreek Hill on Tuesday as often as he did in other practices throughout training camp, especially in a successful streak that saw him skip the pre-season opener. season at Tampa Bay last Saturday. Tagovailoa also had fellow dynamic Jaylen Waddle who missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday in what McDaniel called a “preventive” measure for an undisclosed minor injury.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa found Hill immediately for a big play in the middle of the game to start the 11v11 period. Tagovailoa, however, was then intercepted twice more by Holland, once in the end zone looking for the tight end Durham Smythe and again looking at receiver Preston Williams in heavy traffic in the middle.

Tagovailoa gave the credit to Holland.

“For me, trying to read my reading keys, he made great plays, not just today but throughout the camp,” said Tagovailoa, who sees errors in training as valuable experience before. a key third season. “The plays he’s made have only improved me, improved our route distribution and improved our timing offensively.”

()