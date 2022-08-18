Twins get well, sweep last-place Royals with 4-0 win

Whatever was ailing the Twins during a 1-4 road trip through Southern California was readily cured by a three-game series with the last-place Kansas City Royals.

With eight rookies among the 13 position players on its active roster — seven of them first-year players — Kansas City is firmly in rebuild mode after sending their best hitter, Andrew Benintendi, to the New York Yankees and veteran infielder Whit Merrifield to Toronto at the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

The Royals entered the series having won nine of their past 15 games but were little match for a Minnesota team trying to regain its American League Central lead, swept with a 4-0 Twins victory on Wednesday in front of an announced crowd of 23,543 at Target Field.

Minnesota improved to 9-4 against their division rival and pulled within a half game of Cleveland pening the Guardians 6:10 first pitch against Detroit. The Twins have won three in a row for the first time since June 25-27 and outscored Kansas City, 17-2, in this week’s three games.

The bad news is that Twins starter Tyler Mahle left the game with a 3-0 lead in the third inning with what the team is calling “right shoulder fatigue.” His last pitch was an 88.1 mph four-seam fastball that struck out Nick Eaton, well below his four-seam season average of 94.3 mph. Acquired from Cincinnati at the deadline, Mahle was 1-0 with a 3.00 earned-run average in two starts prior to Wednesday.

But the Twins got a monster game from its bullpen, six pitchers combining to throw 6⅔ scoreless innings.

Jose Miranda gave the Twins a 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run home run off Royals starter Daniel Lynch (4-8) in the first inning, and Gilberto Celestino scored on a fielder’s choice and throwing error to make it 3-0 in the second.

Nick Gordon drove in Gary Sanchez with a two-out double in the fourth inning to make it 4-0. By that time, Emilio Pagán (4-6) had relieved Mahle. The right-hander gave up three hits but kept the Royals scoreless for two innings and earned the victory.

Pagán (2), Griffin Jax (1⅔), Jhoan Duran (1), Michael Fulmer (1) and Trevor Megill (1) held the Royals to four hits and one walk and struck out five over the last 6⅔ innings.