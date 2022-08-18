Un Accuses China Of Slavery As Human Rights Chief Blocks Uyghur Report

The top United Nations official on slavery said in a global report released Tuesday that the Chinese Communist Party actively enslaves members of non-Han ethnic groups in East Turkestan, an occupied region in western China, and s probably engaged in similar activities. in Tibet.

The Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Slavery, Tomoya Obokata, wrote in a wide-ranging report condemning everything from Boko Haram terrorists taking child brides away to “inequality” in the United States, that, based on overwhelming evidence, it was “reasonable” to conclude that the Communist Party systematically enslaved people through two policies: the establishment of its concentration camps, which China calls “vocational training centers,” and a program of “poverty alleviation” in which China transports slaves from East Turkestan to factories across the country.

Obokata’s report is the first official UN report to address human rights concerns in East Turkestan following a visit by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to China in May. . Bachelet has yet to publish a report on his findings despite widespread demand from human rights activists and indigenous communities in East Turkestan. While in China, Bachelet said she “admired” the Communist Party’s “achievements” in human rights and claimed that Beijing had ended its massive concentration camp system in East Turkestan. The Communist Party allegedly pressured Bachelet not to publish a report.

Obokata’s report – dated July 19 but made public this week – covers a long list of practices considered “contemporary forms of slavery”, from forced labor to sex trafficking to domestic servitude. Regarding the situation in China, Obokata wrote: “The Special Rapporteur considers it reasonable to conclude that forced labor among Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic minorities in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing has took place in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

Xinjiang is the Chinese regime name for East Turkestan.

“Based on an independent assessment of available information…Two distinct state-mandated systems exist,” the Special Rapporteur detailed, “(a) the Vocational Education and Training Centers system, in the under which minorities are detained and subjected to work placements; and (b) poverty reduction through the labor transfer system, where surplus rural workers are transferred to jobs in the secondary or tertiary sector.

Obokata added that he had compiled evidence of “similar arrangements” to enslave people in Tibet, “where an extensive labor transfer program displaced mainly farmers, herders and other rural workers. into low-skilled, low-paid jobs.

China’s “vocational education and training centers” are, in effect, concentration camps for the Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other non-Han ethnic groups who dominate East Turkestan. Survivors have detailed a long list of human rights atrocities that camp victims are subjected to, including slavery as well as communist indoctrination, torture, gang rape, forced sterilization and testing consistent with harvesting. live organs.

The Uyghur Tribunal, an independent group of legal human rights experts, concluded last year, after reviewing evidence and interviewing camp survivors, that China was committing genocide against the people of East Turkestan.” beyond a reasonable doubt”.

The “poverty alleviation” system sells camp survivors and other residents of East Turkestan as slave labor to Chinese companies across the country. The nature of the system has been known since at least 2020, when Australia’s Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) released the landmark “Uyghurs for Sale” report showing online advertisements selling Uyghur slaves to factories across the country. The ASPI report listed 83 international companies – including household names such as Nintendo, BMW, Apple and Nike – as using Chinese suppliers for product parts involved in the Uyghur slave trade. British broadcaster Sky News documented the practice as ongoing last year, finding Chinese websites selling “50-100 batches” of Uyghur slaves to factories.

Survivors of communist repression in Tibet have documented the establishment of a similar system of enslavement and camps in that occupied region. In 2020, a study by the Jamestown Foundation compiled evidence indicating that China had forced up to half a million Tibetans into camps similar to those in East Turkestan.

“50,000 were transferred to jobs in Tibet, and several thousand were sent to other parts of China,” the report reveals.

In its report this week, Obokata accused China of using “excessive surveillance, abusive living and working conditions, movement restrictions through internment, threats, physical and/or sexual violence and ‘other inhuman or degrading treatment’ to subjugate his slaves, concluding that ‘some cases may amount to enslavement as a crime against humanity.

Elsewhere in the report, Obokata lamented “income disparities between different ethnic groups in the United States of America” ​​and “domestic servitude” throughout Latin America, particularly in Brazil and Colombia. He praised America for passing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which bans imports from East Turkestan without importers offering proof that slaves did not make the products in question, and also commended Qatar and Saudi Arabia for passing laws that would improve migrant workers. conditions.

The Obokata finds differ from what Michelle Bachelet claimed to have found in East Turkestan. During his visit in May, Bachelet echoed Chinese communist propaganda, praising the “poverty alleviation” program that Obokata called a form of slavery.

“Reducing poverty and eradicating extreme poverty 10 years ahead of its target date are China’s huge achievements,” Bachelet said at the time. “The introduction of universal health care and [an] an almost universal unemployment insurance scheme goes a long way towards ensuring the protection of the right to health and broader social and economic rights.

Bachelet also claimed that the Chinese government had “dismantled” concentration camps in the region.

Bachelet’s silence has sparked protests from Uyghur groups outside the United Nations, which are demanding an official report on his findings. Bachelet’s office made no overt movement regarding the writing, let alone publishing, of such a report, and Bachelet announced shortly after the outcry that she would resign from her post after her term expired. term although she is eligible for a second term.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called Obokata’s report “lies and disinformation”.

“Some special rapporteurs choose to believe the lies and disinformation about Xinjiang spread by the United States and some other Western countries and anti-China forces,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “ abuse its authority, flagrantly violate the code of conduct of the special commission”. process, maliciously smear and denigrate China and serve as a political tool for anti-China forces. China strongly condemns this.

“We solemnly urge some special rapporteurs to immediately change course, abide by the clear facts, observe the mandate of the Human Rights Council and the code of conduct of the special procedure,” Wang demanded, “fulfill their duty in a fair and objective manner, stop using lies to stir up confrontation and create division, stop politicizing and instrumentalizing human rights issues, and stop serving the political agenda of some countries to suppress and contain China by abusing the UN platform.

