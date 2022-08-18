Us Traffic Deaths, Once In Decline, Continue To Rise In 2022 - Cbs Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — The number of road deaths in the United States began to climb two years ago and this deadly trend continues in 2022.

Road deaths rose 7% in the first three months of the year to 9,560 people, the highest number for a first quarter in two decades, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates.

READ MORE: Labor Day march in Detroit canceled for third straight year

Road deaths have risen since pandemic lockdowns eased in 2020 as people returned to work and started taking more car trips. People traveled about 40 billion more miles in the first quarter than a year earlier, an increase of 5.6%, the agency said.

But the rate of road fatalities per 100 million kilometers traveled also increased in the quarter, from 1.25 fatalities to 1.27, according to the agency.

Before 2020, the number of deaths had fallen for three consecutive years.

The government blamed the increase on speeding, drunk driving and other reckless behavior, and pledged to fund investments in speed enforcement and to build safer roads.

“The overall numbers are still moving in the wrong direction,” NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff said in a prepared statement. “Now is the time for all states to redouble their efforts on road safety.”

READ MORE: Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud, accused of falsifying title to conceal lien

The Infrastructure Act provides significant investments in road safety, Cliff said.

The agency began running ads urging people to slow down and not drive while impaired. On Wednesday, he announced the annual national impaired driving program with local police for the weeks surrounding Labor Day.

Nearly 43,000 people were killed on American roads last year. This is the highest number in 16 years.

Traffic fatalities rose 10.5% last year from 2020, the largest percentage increase since NHTSA began collecting fatality data in 1975. The agency will release final numbers. for 2021 in the fall.

NHTSA death estimates are generally close to the actual numbers.

Cliff, who was confirmed by the Senate to lead NHTSA just three months ago, is leaving the agency next month to lead the California Air Resources Board, which regulates pollution. Chief Counsel Ann Carlson will lead the agency until a new administrator is appointed.

NO MORE NEWS: Teen Dead another injured in golf cart accident in Mt. Pleasant

© 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.