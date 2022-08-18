“There’s an analysis that says investing in the Chips and Science Act will create 1 million – over a million construction jobs over the next six years by building semiconductor factories in America. “
Vallejo mom works 2 jobs to make ends meet after rent money is stolen
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) — Most of the time, you can find Yolanda Guerrero cleaning people’s houses.
But on August 8, the mother-of-two’s life was turned upside down after she and her daughter were robbed.
We caught up with Guerrero and his daughter Tomasa, who helped translate for his mother.
“She said why this happened to her because she works very hard,” Tomasa said.
Tomasa tells ABC7 News that day they went to a Wells Fargo in Vallejo where they withdrew about $2,400 in cash to pay their rent.
VIDEO: Truck theft impacts SJ man’s family, business and volunteer efforts to help homeless
After leaving the bank, they stopped at a local RV park, unaware that they had been followed.
But once inside the rental office at the park, security footage shows at least two people accessing their unlocked car and stealing the Guerrero’s money.
“Instead of also working hard to make money, they have to steal from other hard-working people,” Guerrero said.
The financial blow to the family has been enormous.
Tomasa says her mother is now working two jobs trying to get back everything she lost.
“She gets up at 5:30 a.m. and until 10 p.m., she takes care of these children. And then from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m., she does the housework,” she says.
But the Guerreros say they don’t just talk to get their story heard. They also want to warn others so that they too do not become victims.
After the robbery, Tomasa says her mother filed a police report with the Vallejo Police Department.
Although nothing has happened yet, the couple told ABC7 News they have heard of other Latino families in Vallejo who have also been tracked and robbed in the same way.
Vallejo police say they cannot confirm that a suspect was targeting a specific group of people.
RELATED: Video shows woman thrown to the ground during robbery outside Oakland seniors’ residence
“We feel bad for other people too because they work hard too to make money. And for them to steal it all the time,” Guerrero said.
But despite the hardship the family is now enduring, they say they’re glad it wasn’t worse.
Finding a silver lining in an otherwise dark moment.
“At least nothing bad happened to us, because they probably could have had guns or weapons in bad shape,” Guerrero said.
Apple Watch Fitness Tracking is good enough for Olympic athletes
Smartwatches can be stylish accessories, and new features are slowly turning them into the smartphones we wear on our wrists. But what they do really well is cold, hard data. The millions of people who use them to track their daily fitness know this, but a 3-mile jog around the block isn’t halfway there. Apple Watch’s fitness tracking capabilities are good enough that even elite athletes depend on it.
Australia’s Olympic swimming team uses both Apple Watch and iPad to fine-tune their training, according to a profile Apple made on Swimming Australia. The Australian swimming team, the Dolphins, are among the best in the world. He won 21 medals at the 2020 Olympics, including nine gold medals. It came second only in the United States. (And one of the Dolphin’s coaches briefly went viral for his incredible celebrations.)
Apple Watch has supported swimmer tracking since Series 2 of 2016. Updated models, like newer ones Series 7, can not only count laps and lap pace, but also can automatically detect running types. The ability to track data is one thing, but being able to do it accurately enough for Olympic athletes is another.
“Being able to accurately measure my heart rate between sets has been a really valuable data point for me and my coach to understand how well I’m reacting to training,” said Zac Stubblety-Cook, who won a gold medal. gold in the 200 meter breaststroke. at the Tokyo Olympics, said in a statement via Apple.
“Data is the key ingredient when it comes to designing performance outcomes for athletes,” said Jess Corones, Swimming Australia’s performance solutions manager. “We’ve seen increased engagement from athletes wearing the Apple Watch, giving us more data points to inform analysis and make training decisions.”
Apple is not the only tech giant that Swimming Australia has turned to to optimize the performance of its elite athletes. The Olympic team partnered with Amazon in 2019 to use machine learning. The collaboration saw Swimming Australia dump all of its data on its athletes – and competitors – into a data lake, which informed performance and training strategies for the 2020 Olympics.
The iPad has also been hailed as a useful tool for Swimming Australia Olympians, although the Locker app the team uses to analyze race and practice footage is only available to “training coaches and analysts”. Nationally Accredited Swimmers”.
Wendy’s employee in the United States charged with murder after the death of a customer he punched
A man working at a Wendy’s store in Arizona in the United States has been charged with murder after the elderly customer he punched died, FoxNews said in a report. The assailant was identified by police as 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick. He faces second-degree murder charges, the outlet further reported. The incident happened on July 26 when Kendrick punched the 67-year-old in the side of the head at Wendy’s outlet in Prescott Valley after complaining about his food.
Police released video of Wendy’s employee’s brutal attack. It shows the customer returning to the counter after receiving their order and complaining about the food. As he walks away, footage shows Kendrick running around the corner and attacking the elderly customer as he was eating ice cream.
Police said the man was knocked to the ground by the blow and hit his head on the ground, knocking him unconscious, according to the outlet.
“A customer complained about his food order at this time the employee, Antoine Kendrick, came out from behind the service counter and punched the customer in the head,” the police department said. Prescott Valley in a statement.
He further stated that the client died on August 5, after which murder proceedings were brought against Kendrick.
The 67-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital after the attack and remained in critical condition for more than a week.
Kendrick had previously been charged with aggravated assault during the incident, but charges have since been laid for second-degree murder. He remains in custody.
Biden’s bogus boast of a million ‘construction jobs’
—Biden, in a tweetAugust 11
We’ve learned from experience that when a president utters a lot of job openings, he’s ripe for fact-checking. So we were curious how the president’s jobs forecast for the Chips and Science Act – which will provide nearly $53 billion for research, development, manufacturing and workforce development of semis. -drivers in the United States – has been developed.
During the signing ceremony, Biden cited “analysis” as the source of the claim that 1 million construction jobs would be created. In the tweet, which garnered more than 5,000 retweets and 31,000 likes, the president treated the number “over a million construction jobs” as a fact. But we were puzzled when we didn’t see the figure in the White House “fact sheet” on the bill.
It turns out that this number is greatly exaggerated.
The first clue that the number is fishy is because the number is so big and round – 1 million.
President Bill Clinton rightly and wrongly said in 1993 that the North American Free Trade Agreement would create 1 million jobs in five years. But that only happened because his staff accidentally provided him with an early draft of remarks that included a made-up placeholder number. The White House quickly acknowledged the error.
The second clue is that Biden was accurate – 1 million construction jobs in six years. Before the pandemic slumped jobs, the U.S. economy took four years to add 1 million construction jobs, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics — from all industries, not just the semi- drivers.
When we requested documentation from the White House, we were directed to a 2021 report published by the Semiconductor Industry Association. This report touted the contribution of the semiconductor industry and examined the potential impact of a $50 billion federal investment program, similar to the Chip Act.
This is the third clue – this is a report published by an industry advocate. With all due respect to the SIA, it is not neutral on the matter. It would be unusual for a trade group to publish a report that did not highlight the industry’s economic contributions.
Moreover, when we searched the report, we found no reference to the creation of one million construction jobs. Instead, the report predicted that such an investment — roughly equivalent to the Chips Act — would create “an average of 185,000 temporary jobs per year across the entire U.S. economy from 2021 to 2026.”
Six times 185,000 adds up to over a million. But note that these are not all construction jobs. In fact, few are construction jobs.
“The statement of around 1 million construction jobs is not accurate,” said Sarah Ravi, spokeswoman for the association. She pointed us to a table in the report that indicated that a $50 billion investment would create an additional 6,200 construction jobs.
Hamilton Galloway, head of Americas consulting at Oxford Economics, who analyzed the report’s figures, said the million jobs would be created during what he called the six-year “construction phase” of the Chips Act investments. He said most of the jobs expected to be created come from capital spending – the purchase of semiconductor manufacturing machinery and other capital goods. In other words, no construction.
Note that the report says the jobs would be “created across the U.S. economy.” This means that it is a calculation that includes direct jobs created, as well as indirect jobs (through the supply chain) and induced jobs (people spending the wages they earn). These figures were created through economic impact software developed by IMPLAN, an economics firm, derived from input-output tables from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the Department of Commerce. These tables are used by economists to understand how industries interact with each other and with the rest of the economy. Depending on the industry, job creation can impact the economy differently.
IMPLAN provides the example of how the impact of a new vehicle manufacturing plant can be traced through the economy. Indirect effects would include the factory buying tires, electricity, advertising and paint – then the tire company buying rubber, the electric company buying coal, the advertising company paying a rent and paint manufacturer buying chemicals. The induced effects would be factory workers paying rent, buying groceries, getting haircuts – then real estate workers, grocery store workers, and hair salon workers paying rent , buy groceries and get a haircut. (The calculation must also take into account the impact of taxes, profits and wages placed in savings, which would reduce job creation.)
In the case of the semiconductor industry, the SIA report states that the job multiplier for the semiconductor industry was 6.7, or 5.7 indirect and induced jobs for every direct job. created.
During the 2011 debate on the number of jobs created by the Keystone XL pipeline, we revealed how a report touting the benefits of a wind farm project calculated such indirect and induced impacts to an absurd degree. Among the list of jobs that would be created by a wind farm investment project: 51 dancers and choreographers, 138 dentists, 176 dental hygienists, 100 librarians, 510 bakers, 448 clergy, 154 stenographers, 865 hairdressers, 898 reporters , 136 manicurists, 110 shampooers, 98 public relations people, 65 farmers and (our favorite) 1,714 bartenders.
The SIA report does not go that far. It transparently states that about half of the jobs assumed to be created come from induced effects: “531,000 jobs will be supported as workers spend their wages on consumer goods and services, such as groceries, utilities and transportation”.
Going back to Biden’s focus on construction jobs, Galloway noted that “construction-supported” jobs, such as cement manufacturing, would top the 6,200 figure. 56,000 direct construction jobs would be created, with a total of nearly 120,000 through indirect and induced effects. That’s still far less than Biden’s million.
There is another problem with such calculations. They do not take into account the state of the economic cycle at the time of the investment. The Federal Reserve is currently raising interest rates and the economy could be heading into a recession. “Input-output models do not directly model a net change in jobs across the economy, only the gross number of new jobs resulting from spending,” Galloway said.
Wendy Edelberg, a former chief economist at the Congressional Budget Office and now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, doubted the jobs multiplier in the report.
“These numbers seem implausible,” she said in an email, because the semiconductor industry does not operate in a vacuum. “Equipment manufacturers could make other things if orders from chip companies did not increase in the United States or abroad. Or, if no one wants to buy equipment, the workers who would have made the equipment could work elsewhere,” she said. “In that sense, it is absolutely important that we are in a recession. In the current economic environment, there is probably sufficient demand to employ workers either in related industries, or to do something else, or simply in different industries. .
Edelberg added, “There are undoubtedly positive benefits to expanding the United States’ ability to manufacture chips, now and in the long term. But this benefit does not include the increase in the number of jobs.
The White House initially defended the figure but eventually admitted it was false. “There has been confusion and this should have referred to the total number of jobs resulting from the legislation, but that does not take away from the historic nature of this decision to rebuild our manufacturing and supply chains here at home. and win the competition. with China in the industries of the future,” a White House official said.
There is often a temptation for a politician to quote the highest possible job creation for a new policy. But the president stumbled badly here. In public remarks and then in a tweet, he claimed that one million construction jobs would be created through the Chips Act.
The actual number was just 6,200, according to the industry-commissioned report cited as the source. If you wanted to be generous, you could say that the report says 56,000 jobs would be supported by construction. If you wanted to be very generous, you could say that 1 million jobs would be supported in the “construction phase” of the law. But that would be overly generous, given that the White House amplified Biden’s statement in a tweet; it was not a simple error of language.
There is also the separate question of whether indirect and especially induced jobs should be part of these political talking points – especially in uncertain economic times when the number of jobs may not increase.
But in any case, there is no reason to be wrong so badly – twice. While White House concedes ‘confusion’, tweet has not been deleted; nor has the official transcript been corrected. The President wins four Pinocchios.
Kenyan agtech iProcure raises $10.2m to expand its input supply network – TechCrunch
The shortage of agricultural inputs like fertilizers, unpredictable prices and the proliferation of substandard products in the markets are among the biggest challenges for Kenya’s agricultural sector.
This impact is particularly felt in the country as agriculture accounts for 23% of its gross domestic product (GDP), making it the largest contributor to its economy and largest employer – agriculture employs nearly 40% of the country’s population and 70% of its rural population.
It is therefore certain that the difficulties of access to the resources necessary for sustained production threaten not only food security, but also the incomes and means of subsistence of families.
To bridge the gap in access to inputs, the B2B agtech iProcure has been connecting agricultural manufacturers and distributors with local retailers (agro-dealers) since 2014, through its unique distribution infrastructure that connects agricultural supply chains.
Iprocure told TechCrunch it is now on track to grow its presence in Kenya and Uganda, which are its current markets, and to enter Tanzania after securing $10.2 million in Series B funding. The latest round includes $1.2 million in debt and was led by Investors & Partners (I&P), and brings the total funding raised by iProcure, so far, to $17 million.
Novastar Ventures, Ceniarth and British International Investment (BII), which recently participated in Apollo Agriculture’s $40 million Series B fundraising, also participated in the round.
“We have built a pan-African distribution infrastructure and we are using these funds to expand our operations in our two markets and to enter Tanzania. We will also allocate some of the resources to introducing cheaper, higher quality products that we source from international players,” said Stefano Carcoforo, co-founder of iProcure and chief data and growth officer, also l former CEO who has since been replaced. by former Novastar partner Niraj Varia.
Carcoforo co-founded iProcure with Nicole Galletta (head of innovation), Patrick Wanjohi (technical director) and Bernard Maingi (commercial director).
Iprocure currently connects 5,000 agro-dealers to different manufacturers, but this number is expected to increase as it onboards more partners and retailers in all three markets, and doubles its distribution centers to 20, increasing its delivery from last mile.
Agri-dealers are the focal point for suppliers hoping to introduce new products to Kenya’s input markets, as millions of farmers trust them to be sources of sound farming advice. They are also well distributed throughout the country, giving them wide coverage of farming communities. Through agro-dealers, iProcure aims to double the reach of farmers to 2 million over the next year.
Agtech provides agro-dealers with an end-to-end enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that works from mobile devices, helping them manage their supply and distribution.
This technology has introduced new efficiencies that control the penetration of substandard supplies, as retailers can source directly from certified manufacturers and distributors. By helping manage stock-outs, agtech ultimately helps stabilize product prices for the benefit of sellers and end users.
“Agro-dealers use our technology to track their sales, process sales, manage inventory, place orders, and build CRMs that can help roll out loyalty programs to farmers. He does everything they need. We provide a completely transparent system from the factory to the moment the farmer purchases the product,” said Carcoforo.
For increased reach, iProcure plans to extend zero-interest credit to agro-dealers, increasing their ability to purchase the hardware needed to use its ERP system. By connecting more retailers to its system, iProcure will further gain access to the data needed to inform its growth strategy, including a buy-it-now, pay-later (BNPL) service currently in the works.
“Working capital is an issue facing these merchants, and we have demonstrated that if we source on a BNPL model, merchants buy 30% more. This shows that retailers themselves are cash constrained and cannot buy all the inventory they can sell; which means that farmers do not have access to all the inputs they need. The BNPL service we are introducing will solve this problem,” Varia said.
According to Varia, iProcure has grown 16x over the past four years, doubling its revenue every year except 2020 due to Covid. In the short term, he expects further expansion through the integration of more retailers and the introduction of the BNPL offer.
Jonah Hill no longer promotes his new movies to avoid anxiety attacks
Jonah Hill has announced that he will not be promoting his soon-to-be-released documentary film – or any upcoming projects for the foreseeable future – to avoid the anxiety attacks he often suffers from on press tours.
The 38-year-old actor wrote an open letter to share and explain his decision to cease promoting new films indefinitely in order to focus on his mental health.
Hill – whose new documentary ‘Sputz’ focuses on his mental health struggles – said that for nearly two decades he suffered from anxiety attacks made worse by media appearances and public events.
“Through this journey of self-discovery in film, I realized that I had spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public events,” said writes Hill in the open letter first published by Deadline.
The Hill-directed documentary focuses on his mental health issues and features his own therapist.
“The purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” he added in the open letter.
Hill said “Stutz” is set to have its world premiere at a prestigious film festival in the fall.
“However, you won’t see me promoting this movie, or any of my upcoming movies, while I take this important step to protect myself,” he wrote. “If I made myself sicker going out there and promoting, I wouldn’t be true to myself or the movie.”
“I hope the work speaks for itself,” he added.
The ’21 Jump Street’ actor added that he was lucky to be able to take time off from work to focus on his mental health.
“I usually recoil from letters or statements like this, but understand that I am one of the privileged few who can afford to take time off,” Hill wrote. “I will not lose my job working on my anxiety.
He said the open letter was not only a way to announce his decision not to issue a press release, but also to encourage more people to talk about mental health.
“With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I hope to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff,” Hill wrote. “So they can take action to feel better and the people around them can better understand their issues.”
He said he hoped “Stuz” would help New Yorkers and others struggling with mental health issues.
The dollar continues its good form over the week
The dollar is rising once again as we are now seeing decent moves across the board. GBP/USD has fallen back to just below 1.2000 and this could threaten a deeper decline if the level of the numbers breaks on the daily chart:
The continued decline comes after the rejection of trendline resistance (white line) after the jump following the US CPI data last week. It’s been one-way traffic ever since, as the dollar more than offset the slightly weaker inflation numbers at the time.
Elsewhere, EUR/USD is down 0.3% at 1.0150 while USD/JPY threatens a firmer advance above the 135.00-135.39 mark currently. Meanwhile, AUD/USD drops another 0.5% to test 0.6900:
The decline sees the price challenge a drop below the 50.0 Fib retracement level at 0.6909 and this will bring the August 5th low to 0.6869 before potentially seeing a drop to the year lows below 0.6800.
It’s all down to the dollar right now, as the greenback continues to remain the top pick among investors.
