Vallejo mom works 2 jobs to make ends meet after rent money is stolen

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) — Most of the time, you can find Yolanda Guerrero cleaning people’s houses.

But on August 8, the mother-of-two’s life was turned upside down after she and her daughter were robbed.

We caught up with Guerrero and his daughter Tomasa, who helped translate for his mother.

“She said why this happened to her because she works very hard,” Tomasa said.

Tomasa tells ABC7 News that day they went to a Wells Fargo in Vallejo where they withdrew about $2,400 in cash to pay their rent.

VIDEO: Truck theft impacts SJ man’s family, business and volunteer efforts to help homeless

After leaving the bank, they stopped at a local RV park, unaware that they had been followed.

But once inside the rental office at the park, security footage shows at least two people accessing their unlocked car and stealing the Guerrero’s money.

“Instead of also working hard to make money, they have to steal from other hard-working people,” Guerrero said.

The financial blow to the family has been enormous.

Tomasa says her mother is now working two jobs trying to get back everything she lost.

“She gets up at 5:30 a.m. and until 10 p.m., she takes care of these children. And then from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m., she does the housework,” she says.

But the Guerreros say they don’t just talk to get their story heard. They also want to warn others so that they too do not become victims.

After the robbery, Tomasa says her mother filed a police report with the Vallejo Police Department.

Although nothing has happened yet, the couple told ABC7 News they have heard of other Latino families in Vallejo who have also been tracked and robbed in the same way.

Vallejo police say they cannot confirm that a suspect was targeting a specific group of people.

RELATED: Video shows woman thrown to the ground during robbery outside Oakland seniors’ residence

“We feel bad for other people too because they work hard too to make money. And for them to steal it all the time,” Guerrero said.

But despite the hardship the family is now enduring, they say they’re glad it wasn’t worse.

Finding a silver lining in an otherwise dark moment.

“At least nothing bad happened to us, because they probably could have had guns or weapons in bad shape,” Guerrero said.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live