Webmd Acquires French Medical News And Information Platform Jim.fr – Techcrunch

China’s summer energy crisis escalated on Wednesday with news that factories in Sichuan province have been ordered to halt production for at least six days.

Sichuan is a major source of lithium for batteries and solar panels, so the ripple effects of the shutdown are likely to affect electric car and green energy businesses in the United States and around the world. world.

australia News.com described the “urgent notification” for factory closures, sent to 19 of Sichuan’s 21 cities, as part of a “nightmare scenario” for China.

The advisory said Sichuan is experiencing its highest temperatures in 60 years, coupled with a sharp reduction in rainfall, so hydropower generation is declining even as electricity demand soars.

At least one major manufacturer is already posting big losses following the plant shutdown order, and businesses and public officials apparently fear the shutdown will get even longer and more expensive:

Already, Sichuan fertilizer producer Lutianhua has predicted a $4.4 million (A$6.3 million) reduction in net profit as a result of the shutdown, according to a notice on the Stock Exchange. Shenzhen, while Chinese National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui acknowledged at a press conference that the heat wave had already caused “adverse effects on economic operations”. And the situation is likely to get worse before it gets better, with a meeting between officials concluding that “weather with high temperatures and little rain will continue for some time, and there is a need to focus on the protection of people’s livelihood, safety, and operation, and strive to protect power supply.” The meeting also called for “extreme thinking to deal with extreme situations ‘while officials’ foresee the worst” during the “current serious situation”.

Global analysts have warned that the shutdown of the Sichuan plant could dramatically increase the prices of lithium, aluminum and other metals, potentially affecting everything from automobiles to iPhones. China is already depressed the economy will likely take another hit from factory closures in August. Sichuan is normally a net exporter of electricity to neighboring provinces, so the shortage of hydropower could extend power shortages well beyond Sichuan’s borders.

Sichuan Provincial Department of Economy and Information Technology valued hydroelectric reservoirs are down by up to 50 percent. Sichuan largely escaped the blackouts that hit China last year due to a coal shortage, thanks to its reliance on hydroelectric plants for 80% of its power, but this year China increase its coal production and imports at sky-high levels, while the hydropower industry has suffered from droughts.

Some cities in Sichuan are imposing blackouts for a few hours a day or ordering large buildings to turn off their air conditioning or crank up their thermostats to nearly 80 degrees. Energy-hungry luxuries such as water fountains and light shows have been suspended until further notice.

Electricity rationing was ordered Wednesday for civilian homes, offices and retail stores across Sichuan – an unusual move in China, which typically tries to avoid citywide brownouts and severe power outages for individuals.

AFP reported on Wednesday that more than five million people in southwest China are now facing blackouts, with blackouts lasting up to three hours in the two major cities and their surrounding villages.

A Toyota representative told AFP that the Japanese automaker had been forced to halt production at a plant in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, on “advice” from local officials.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China confirmed on Wednesday that its members in Chengdu were ordered to cut their daily energy consumption by 30 percent and refrain from using air conditioning early in the morning.

“The affected individuals’ normal operations have been completely disrupted, and they are currently negotiating with authorities to allow them to keep the air conditioning running, at least in their server rooms and certain other special areas,” the chamber said.

“Based on the feedback so far, even businesses with lower energy needs, which may not yet be directly affected, are seriously concerned about the unpredictability of this situation and the possibility that disruptive measures additional charges are imposed,” the chamber warned.