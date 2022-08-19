Amid raids, The New York Times comments on its Manish Sisodia report

Four in ten people under 30 are spending more than 30% of their salary on rent, a five-year high that experts say is unaffordable.

This age group spends more of their income on rent than any other working-age group, according to data provided to the BBC by property market consultancy Dataloft.

The under-30 rent crisis comes amid a cost of living crisis that has seen inflation hit a 40-year high, with energy and food bills rising rapidly.

The data revealed that while London has the highest rents in the UK, places like Rotherham, Bolton, Salford, Walsall and Dudley have seen affordability drop the most since the Covid pandemic.

People are driven to bid more than the asking price, and in some cases more than they can reasonably afford, in bidding wars for rental properties due to a lack of homes on the market.

Jonathan Rolande, property expert at House Buy Fast, said the ‘unprecedented crisis in the lettings sector’ is due to a ‘chronic lack of supply which urgently needs to be addressed by ministers with imaginative and far-reaching ideas “.

He told MailOnline: ‘I fear we are seeing an increasing percentage of people in this age group spending over 30% of their salary on rent. In many cases, I suspect it’s probably already much higher.

“To some degree the under 30s are paying for it because they can – they’re at their peak earning capacity at that age.

“But there are terrible long-term social implications for young people who spend so much of their income on rent.

“People will put off having kids, going to further education, maybe entrepreneurship will be reduced because people will be more reluctant to jeopardize a steady income.

“And obviously that will prevent people from saving for a deposit and they will be trapped in this rental cycle longer than they would like.”

Despite many groups such as Generation Rent calling for a rent freeze, Mr Rolande said this would only make the problem worse in the long run.

He said: “Small landlords would see the rent freeze as a step too far and exit the market, making more property available to buy, but getting rid of many rental properties.

“It would give people less choice and we could go back to the bad old days of rent regulation.”

On a more optimistic note, Mr Rolande suggested that we could currently be at the “peak of madness” – “I think it will probably calm down by the winter and spring of next year”, a- he declared.

He added: ‘It might calm down a bit with the cost of living crisis – people won’t be able to afford that much rent and landlords will eventually get the message and rents will be phased out a bit.

“But at the moment there’s just excess demand, lack of supply and people outbidding each other trying to get properties in this horrible ‘beauty contest’ where you have to try to let the landlord know at how ‘problem-free’ you’ll be.’

Sophie Delamothe, head of policy and public affairs at Generation Rent, called the situation a “catastrophe” for young tenants.

She told MailOnline: ‘There is a cost to the rent crisis. With bills skyrocketing every day and rents rising at their fastest rate in 16 years, young tenants are struggling to pay all their bills and keep a roof over their heads.

“Even before the cost of living crisis, tenants were struggling to pay their rent. Now it is impossible. Most renters don’t have Mom and Dad’s bank to fall back on.

“The government must do more to support young tenants now by freezing rents and suspending evictions while the cost of living crisis continues. This would give young tenants greater confidence in their future.

SpareRoom communications director Matt Hutchinson said he saw no end to the current UK rent crisis.

“There’s going to be a supply and demand correction at some point, but it doesn’t look like things are going to ease to the point where renters will feel the benefits any time soon,” he said. .

“It’s no surprise that young people are struggling with the cost of renting. In some areas, like London, you would struggle to find rental accommodation for as little as 30% of your income.

“Affordability has been a problem for years and successive governments have done little real merit in addressing it.

“Until we build more genuinely affordable homes, this is going to be a problem.”

Danisha Kazi, senior economist at research and campaign group Positive Money, told the BBC that the supply shortage is not the only thing to blame. She said housing policy reforms since the 1980s, such as making evictions easier, ending rent controls and introducing the right to buy, had dramatically reduced tenant power.

She added: ‘Rent as a share of income has been rising since the 1980s for all age groups, with younger cohorts particularly affected.

“We don’t have any alternatives either and people are heavily reliant on the private rental sector.”

Dataloft has data for over 400,000 year-end to June registrations, across all age groups, and estimates it covers around 40% of the rental market in England, Scotland and Wales .