Authorize reform? “I didn’t shake hands”

You know the drill: buzzing articles claim that the Northern Lights, the dazzling phenomenon known scientifically as the Northern Lights, could be seen in areas that don’t normally see them. People who grew up with pictures of spectacular views like these start daydreaming, maybe set an alarm for a late night out, maybe drive outside their city limits to try and avoid light pollution.

The latest news from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sounds so positive. A geomagnetic storm is expected to peak Thursday at what is called a G3 level. Good but not great for aurora viewing — G5 is the highest. While the Northern Lights are usually only seen in very northern locations, there’s hope this storm could push them further south, and even states like Oregon or Pennsylvania could get a glimpse.

NOAA



But so often as i wrote in 2020 when there were high hopes for aurora sightings, the forecast changes, the aurora borealis becomes timid and people are disappointed. Is this all a space scam?

Bill Murtagh, program coordinator at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, is well aware that many of us would-be aurora watchers are disappointed time and time again.

It seems suspicious to me

Murtagh compared it to a conversation he had recently with someone who fishes for marlin, saying he asked them how many hours they’ve been out on the water hoping for their big catch, compared to the number of times they really succeed.

“(Fishing) is like (looking for) an aurora,” Murtagh told me. “You could be looking for him for hours, then the perfect storm of events happens and you finally see him.”

City disadvantage

If you live in a city — Murtagh was telling me about Boulder, Colorado, while I’m in Seattle — you’re already at a disadvantage.

“I’ve had people say, ‘I went looking for (the aurora) and I didn’t see anything! ‘” Murtagh told me. “And I say, ‘Well, where were you?’ And they say, ‘Downtown Denver.’ Ah, well, there’s this thing called light pollution…”

Light pollution is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, the brightening of the night sky in the city, caused by streetlights and other sources. This inhibits our ability to see stars and planets.

Cloud cover can be a problem

But let’s say you get in the car and drive from your city or suburb to a rural area with no street lights. There is one element beyond your control: the weather.

“If you got some kind of Washington state [weather pattern]good luck,” Murtagh said with a laugh, referring to my state’s famous cloudiness. And clouds can hover over any state at any time, making aurora sightings even harder to predict.

Do you still want to try?

And when, exactly, should you venture out to see the Northern Lights? Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have a prime block of time when the aurora is most likely to appear? Murtagh said that was unrealistic. You want it to be dark, but that’s about as accurate as predictions can get.

“There really is no specific time [that’s best]”, he told me. “Don’t let anyone tell you, ‘This time or that time is when you’ll see it.’”

aurora tourism

If seeing the aurora is on your bucket list and you have a bucket full of travel money, consider a trip to Alaska or northern Canada, or even northern Europe.

“Anchorage, Fairbanks, Yukon, Helsinki, northern Scandinavia, those are the places where you have a good chance of seeing (aurora),” Murtagh said.

There are even now tour operators arranging tours in hopes of seeing the Northern Lights.

“Aurora tourism is big business now,” Murtagh says.

Is it worth it?

So since seeing an aurora remains difficult, why do so many of us yearn to see them? Take another look at some of these wonderful photos and you might remember them.

“They are so majestic,” Murtagh said. “Seeing the sky swirl in shades of green and yellow, sometimes red and purple. It’s scary to see it sometimes. Anyone lucky enough to see it in all its glory knows that.”

don’t lose faith

Murtagh offered me and other townspeople some hope. If we had talked about the aurora hunt every month from 2018 to 2020, there would have been almost no news to report, he said, because the sun was experiencing solar minimum, the regular period of its cycle. solar 11 years where there is hardly any solar activity, such as sunspots and solar flares.

But this period is coming to an end and a solar maximum will take place from around 2024 to 2025.

“There will be more chances,” Murtagh said. “And no more false alarms too!”