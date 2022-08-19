Biden administration takes steps to strengthen hostage policy

The White House faces constant pressure from more than 60 American families whose loved ones are being held hostage overseas, including one whose family this week celebrates 10 years without him.

Austin Tice has been missing in Syria since August 2012, giving him the sad record of having been detained longer than any other American journalist. The Syrian government denies holding him. State Department spokesman Ned Price refuted this.

“We have made numerous contacts with Syrian authorities in an attempt to bring Austin home, including directly with Syrian officials,” he said. “But as I mentioned at the time, Syria has never admitted to holding him. We continue to believe that Syria now has an opportunity to help free an American national. We will continue to explore all possible avenues for securing Austin’s speedy release.”

Intergovernmental hostage takings are rarely straightforward and often escalate to the highest levels of government, making it one of the most diplomatically delicate and emotionally charged tasks for any White House. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden’s administration oversaw a prisoner exchange for the release of Trevor Reed, a former Marine detained since 2019 in Russia.

Last month, after basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on drug trafficking charges, the administration refined its hostage policy, allowing agencies to impose penalties and bans on visa to state and non-state actors who detain Americans.

Those campaigning to free Tice have welcomed the changes and are calling on Biden to take action.

Bill McCarren, who heads the Free Austin Tice campaign, told VOA the Syrian government made demands during a 2020 meeting with US officials.

“Now what has to happen is that an offer has to be put on the table, and it’s the United States that has to do it,” he said. “That’s where the ball is right now.”

McCarren said Syrian officials at the meeting raised three issues: a reduction in US troops in Syria, sanctions relief and limited diplomatic engagement in Washington and Damascus.

“It’s not a crazy idea. These are things that we should be willing to engage with, with them and discuss with them,” he said. “And so far, that hasn’t been done yet.”

But those who have worked in the West Wing say this process can be excruciatingly complex and dependent on strong negotiation.





Trust in negotiators

“The president must have faith in his negotiators,” said Philip Bobbitt, now a Columbia University law professor who worked in the White House on January 20, 1981, as President Ronald Reagan was sworn in – and Iran’s supreme leader freed 52 American hostages after 444 days.

“If he tries to jerk their elbow to recover the hostages with more dramatic threats, or with more dramatic concessions, he will really, even if he succeeds, in this case, make things more difficult for the United States. United if the hostages are So he must find negotiators he trusts, give them a charter and stick to it.

Bobbitt, who worked under then-attorney Lloyd Cutler and was President Jimmy Carter’s negotiator during the crisis, also described for VOA what negotiating behind the scenes can look like, with this account of how the Carter administration persuaded Tehran to release the hostages:

“It happened in a club in New York, late afternoon, shrouded in darkness and silence, a secret meeting with a representative of Bank Markazi, which was the Iranian state bank. And Cutler said the money we froze from Iranian assets was not coming back,” Bobbitt said.

“The second proposal Cutler made this afternoon was something like this: He said he thought the administration could persuade Congress to limit civil lawsuits by hostage families. And if we don’t If we didn’t, then Iran would be plagued for decades with lawsuits brought in the United States before very sympathetic juries…. And it was this argument that I believe actually turned the key.

For families on the fringes, this complicated, high-level dance between governments can be a tormenting experience – and negotiations can still fall apart. Diane Foley found out eight years ago this week.





His son James, a journalist, had been kidnapped nine months earlier in Syria by a militia loyal to the Syrian president.

Former President Barack Obama mounted a failed rescue mission. Then, on August 19, 2014, the kidnappers released a chilling video, showing Foley. He had been beheaded.

Progress noted

Foley’s mother said she welcomes the changes that have since been made. She spoke to VOA as she prepared to travel to Virginia for the sentencing of one of the men convicted of her son’s kidnapping and murder.

“There’s definitely been progress,” she said, “I really think there is. In 2015, you know, the hostage recovery fusion cell was created, the special envoy and the whole hostage business. When Jim was in captivity, there was nothing like that. So at least we have people responsible for bringing the Americans back.

She also stressed that officials needed to work with the families of the hostages.

“It is essential that the families are involved because they are the best advocates,” she said. “They are the ones who won’t give up. They are the ones who will always do what they can to bring their loved one home.”

And McCarren argues that the Foley family’s road to justice shows the US government is not playing a zero-sum game.

“It’s not a question of, you can either get the hostage out or you can hold the person to account in court,” he said. “You can do both things. You can do both things. And that’s what I think the rigidity of American politics doesn’t allow.”