Bitcoin Falls To Decisive Line At $21,500, What Levels Should BTC Hold?
Bitcoin hangs by a thread as an increase in selling pressures sends major cryptocurrencies back to critical support levels. The number one crypto could return to the bottom of its current range If bulls are unable to step in and push back on this fresh bearish assault.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price trades at $21,400 with a 9% loss and an 11% loss in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. Ethereum continues to outperform BTC’s price as it has been able to hold on to part of the gains from last week, but bulls must draw the line at the resistance turned support on $1,700.
According to senior market analyst for Cubic Analytics Caleb Franzen, Bitcoin’s bearish momentum might be about to increase. The cryptocurrency is flashing a potential selling signal according to the 4-week Williams%R oscillator, an indicator used to measure an asset’s momentum.
The Williams%R indicates that Bitcoin has gone from overbought levels to oversold, according to Franzen. As seen in the chart below, whenever this indicator signals oversold, the price of Bitcoin has trended to the downside.
This indicator has successfully predicted June’s 2021 major crypto crash when the price of Bitcoin dropped from a yearly high north of $64,000, and the most recent downside trend when BTC finally lost $40,000 and reached its lowest price in two years at $17,600. The analyst said:
When the 1-month W%R plummets from “overbought” to “oversold”, this has been a precursor for a larger decline and capitulation. Could this time be different? Absolutely. But bear market momentum will be hard to defeat.
Franzen believes $21,500 will operate as an important level for a potential support re-test. If BTC’s price fails to retain these levels, the cryptocurrency might drop to $20,500 and $19,000 before seeing a rebound.
What’s Impacting The Price Of Bitcoin?
The crypto market has been experiencing relentless selling pressure due to macro-economic factors: the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) hiking interest rates, and high inflation which has driven off risk appetite in global markets. These factors were mitigated by recent events.
However, economist Alex Krüger believes the attention has moved from the U.S. to Europe. The old continent faces an energy crisis, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and potential dangers for economic growth across its major economies.
In the current macro conditions, Krüger believes only Ethereum might have a chance to continue outperforming due to the upcoming “Merge” on mainnet, the transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. Krüger said:
Two things happened overnight: equity risk off driven by bad German data, crypto hit air pocket after consolidating at the lows. Seems markets moving from focusing on the Fed to focusing on Europe. ETH is the best performing crypto asset in this dump, not about positioning
Ethereum (ETH) Dips Consecutively And Falls Below $1,800
Many reactions and sentiments have been hovering around the Ethereum upcoming upgrade tagged the Merge. Different presentations of opinions crowd the crypto space on an individual and institutional basis. One of the significant displays was the mass accumulation of Ethereum tokens. Many believed that the price of Ether would rise due to the Merge.
The Ethereum network had witnessed higher activity as participants purchased more ETH in the past few weeks. Hence, the month of July was rising one for the cryptocurrency. As a result, the price of Ethereum rallied considerably even as the broader crypto market was doing a progressive climb. As a result, Ethereum has become one of the top gainers as of the beginning of July.
But the sudden uptrend seems to be short-lived. Just as the crypto market is experiencing the exit of the bulls, Ether is not left behind. The past few days have been a struggle for the Ethereum token. The ETH’s price trend data indicate a down-move for the past four days.
Currently, the market cap for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency sits at $225 billion. ETH is trading at around $1,700, with a major loss in the past 24 hours. Recall that the token increased its value by about 100% at the beginning of July. But from the beginning of this week, Ethereum has been shading off value with its price drop.
The news of the upcoming Merge has been the powering source for the token to climb. According to a digital data scientist at Cowen Digital, David Kroger, there has more willingness from institutional investors.
He mentioned that many requested to know the probabilities and technicalities that come with the Merge. Also, Kroger stated that some individuals have been profiting from the events around the Merge. Hence, the price drop could be linked to that.
Ethereum Miners To Succeed With Detracting Role
With the consecutive drop in the price of ETH, one could wonder if the euphoria surrounding the Merge had ended. The Merge is still receiving significant support from the Ethereum community. But ETH miners are playing a detracting role against the Merge. They plan on hard forking the Ethereum blockchain after the Merge with their continuous mining operations.
Reacting to the situation, Vitalik Buterin, the ETH co-founder, frowned against such a move. He stated that the Ethereum team wouldn’t support the Ethereum PoW version again once the transition to PoS is completed.
The broader market is noting all the events surrounding the transition with care. According to Arthur Hayes, the CEO of BitMEX, traders will temporarily hold ETH once the Merge fails.
Such failure would create a negative reflexive link between the level of ETH’s deflation and its price. Also, he mentioned that the success of the Merge would potentially spike the price of ETH.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from tradingView.com
TA- Price Of Ethereum Struggles To Hold $1,700, Are Bears Taking Over?
The price of Ethereum (ETH) has struggled against Tether (USDT) in the past few days, with more downtrend than the bullish sentiment seen in recent weeks.
Despite outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) in recent weeks, the price of Ethereum has found itself in key zones that would decide its major move.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
From the chart, the price of ETH saw a weekly low of $1,020, which bounced from that area and rallied to a price of $2,000 after showing great recovery signs in recent weeks.
ETH weekly candle closed with a bullish sentiment, with the new week’s candle looking bearish for the price of ETH as it continued to decline in price to a region of $1,800 after facing rejection from the $2,020 mark.
The price has struggled to build more momentum as it tries to hold key support.
If the price of ETH on the weekly chart continues with this structure, it could quickly revisit $1,700, acting as a support for the price of ETH.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $2,020.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,700.
Price Of Ethereum On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of ETH found strong support at $1,770 above a trendline after successfully forming a bullish structure, the support at $1,770 seems to be an area of interest on the daily chart.
ETH bounced from its support and rallied to $1,770, where it was faced with resistance and was rejected from that region.
The price of ETH rose to form a rising wedge before rejection from the resistance of $2,020. ETH price was rejected from that region, breaking out of the rising wedge to the downside.
At the time of writing, the price of ETH is at $1,700, just above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) which corresponds to $1,660.
ETH needs to hold above this support area that corresponds with the 50 EMA, a break below this region could send the price of ETH to $1,400.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of ETH on the daily chart is below 50, indicating more sell bids.
Daily (1D) resistance for ETH price – $2,020.
Daily (1D) support for ETH price – $1,700, $1,660 .
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of ETH failed to sustain its bullish structure above the 50 EMA price corresponding to $1,850 after breaking below it.
On the 4H timeframe, the 200 EMA is acting as key support for the price of ETH.
If ETH fails to hold the support region at 200 EMA, which corresponds to $1,700, we could see the price retesting the region of $1,600 as the next support area to hold the ETH price.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for ETH price – $2,020.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for ETH price – $1,700, $1,600.
Featured Image From Ethereum World, Charts from TradingView.com
Ripple CTO Chastises Vitalik Buterin for Making Fun of XRP
- The criticism of XRP made by Vitalik Buterin, didn’t sit well with David Schwartz.
- Buterin was making reference to Ripple’s legal defense in an ongoing case against the SEC.
According to David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, who believes that eBay also creates BTC and ETH securities, cryptocurrency miners in the Ethereum and Bitcoin ecosystems are similar to eBay shareholders.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin attacked XRP in a discussion that was sparked by the recent 30,000 Canadian dollar limit on altcoin purchases by two Ontario crypto exchanges, which excluded Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). David Schwartz didn’t take kindly to this.
In a tweet reply, Buterin praised the Ethereum community’s opposition to laws that favor ETH over other cryptocurrencies. In response to Buterin, David Hoffman, the creator of the decentralized media and education platform Bankless, stated that he wouldn’t have objected if they had restricted XRP.
When they attempted to throw us under the bus as China-controlled, Buterin joined in the XRP criticism, arguing they lost their right to protection. Twitter users who follow XRP experienced a flurry after Buterin’s remark, and later, Ripple CTO David Schwartz himself entered the discussion.
The Battle Continues
Buterin was referring to Ripple’s defense of their ongoing legal dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in which they claimed that XRP shouldn’t be classified as a security because Ethereum and Bitcoin are similar and are even known as the top two cryptocurrencies as managed by the Chinese. In response to the unauthorized sale and issuance of XRP tokens, the SEC has filed a safety complaint against Ripple.
Schwartz reaffirmed Ripple’s past comments that ETH and BTC were secure and compared ecosystem miners to eBay stockholders.
Schwartz stated :
do think it’s perfectly fair to analogize miners in PoW systems to stockholders in companies. Just as eBay’s stockholders earn from the residual friction in the middle of buyers and sellers that eBay does not remove, so do miners in ETH and BTC.
Ethereum’s safety standing became a hot topic during the ongoing legal procedures, where Ripple has asserted that the SEC has a clear bias against them and is in favor of Ethereum. In a 2021 interview, the CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, asserted that the SEC had assisted Ethereum in overhauling XRP as the No. 2 cryptocurrency.
Nakamoto Games Host Tank Battle Tournament on UpOnly Platform
- Tank Battle competition announced by UpOnly and Nakamoto Games.
- It is planned for the competition to begin on August 22 and last for three days.
The debut of the upcoming tournament, which will include the blockchain gaming studio Nakamoto Games most recent game, Battle Tank, has been revealed. The Battle Tank competition will be held on UpOnly, a platform for Tournament as a Service (TaaS).
UpOnly, a pioneering data directory, provides in-depth and practical knowledge on the move-to-earn, play-to-earn, and Metaverse gaming businesses. To maximize their performance and locate the greatest play-to-earn opportunities, UpOnly wants to be the go-to resource for gamers worldwide.
With blockchain-based games, Nakamoto Games provides players all around the world with significant earning opportunities. The dynamic ecosystem provides a wide selection of cutting-edge games and frequently holds international championships.
Insights From the Contest
The competition is slated to start on August 22 and last for three days. Players who want to access Tank Battle must first connect their Web3 wallet to the Nakamoto Games platform. Then, to complete the tournament registration, players must connect the same wallet to UpOnly. The total prize pool is about 2250 $USDT, and there is also a further 60,000 $UPO up for grabs.
The suggested price for game players is substantial, and the ultimate winner will get $1,000. The second-place finisher in the tournament will receive $750 in prizes, while the third-place finisher will receive $500. And also the native token $UPO of UpOnly can be used by participants and spectators to wager on the results of the competition.
How Much Risk Will the Upcoming Ethereum Merge?
- Ethereum’s much-awaited ‘merge’ is set for around mid-September.
- In the upcoming days, the ETH price may experience severe short-term volatility.
The most widely used blockchain platform, Ethereum, is currently going through a significant transformation. Ethereum’s much-awaited ‘merge’ is set for around mid-September, and will shift from PoW (proof-of-work) to PoS (proof-of-stake). The upcoming functionality will provide more security, speed and scalability, and low energy consumption. However, the Ethereum merge will have its possible risks and flaws.
Risk Factors Regarding the Merge
The Merge is a significant update to a very complicated system. Based on this merger, Ethereum may operate slowly or possibly stop altogether. In this process, other unanticipated mistakes also might arise. Also, Ethereum’s overall security may change, as a result of the Merge. When transferred to proof-of-stake, new technical challenges and unexpected problems might occur.
Based on the merging process, in the upcoming days, Ethereum’s price may experience severe short-term volatility. In the long run, there is also a possibility that Ethereum could lose its dominance as the cryptocurrency of choice for smart contracts. The most likely outcome is that several programmable cryptocurrencies will take the lead rather than just one.
There’s a potential that the fork will become more popular than Ethereum itself. However, if you own ETH or an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, you will most likely own them in any Ethereum fork because these forks are simply replicas of the network. It is up to each user to pick which fork to support and what to do with their assets.
While Ethereum supporters and developers would argue that the move to PoS makes Ethereum significantly more decentralized and resistant to hostile assault, the actual data shows that staking centralization is growing, which can cause some significant issues.
Additionally, the merger has already seen numerous delays. So, there is also a chance for further delay in the merge.
Ethereum Uptrend Vulnerable Unless It Surges Past $1,900
Ethereum extended losses below the $1,820 support against the US Dollar. ETH could decline further if it fails to start a recovery wave above the $1,900 level.
- Ethereum started a fresh decline and traded below the $1,900 level.
- The price is now trading below $1,880 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,880 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move down if there is a clear move below the $1,800 level.
Ethereum Price Turns Red
Ethereum followed a bearish path after it settled below the $1,900 level. ETH traded below the $1,850 support zone and increased pressure on the bulls.
The bears even pushed the price below the $1,820 level, but the price stayed above the $1,800 level. A low is formed near $1,806 and the price is now consolidating losses. Ether price is now trading below $1,880 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,840 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $1,955 swing high to $1,806 low.
The first major resistance is now forming near the $1,880 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,880 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $1,955 swing high to $1,806 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $1,880 resistance could even push the price above the $1,900 resistance. The next major resistance is near the $1,920 level, above which the price may perhaps move into a positive zone.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,880 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,800 zone.
The next major support is near $1,780, below which ether price might accelerate lower. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,750 level. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,650 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,800
Major Resistance Level – $1,880
