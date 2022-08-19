News
CNN Cancels ‘Reliable Sources,’ Host Stelter Leaves Network – The Denver Post
By David Bauder
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN canceled its weekly media show “Reliable Sources” after three decades on the air and said Thursday its host Brian Stelter is leaving the network.
The show will have its last airing this Sunday.
“Reliable Sources” and its host appear to be the first significant casualties of CNN’s efforts to become less politically confrontational, a priority of Chris Licht, who became the network’s president and CEO in the spring, and his boss. , David Zaslav, head of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
Stelter wrote a book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” and criticized Fox News, making him a frequent target of CNN’s conservative critics.
Licht has made it known internally that he is not interested in a dispute between CNN and Fox News on the network. CNN “New Day” anchor Brianna Keilar had also drawn attention for detailed critical articles on Fox, but they have stopped since Licht took over.
CNN has seen its reputation plummet dramatically with Republican and conservative viewers, in part because of former President Donald Trump’s relentless attacks, but also because of the sharp political views expressed by his personalities. The new management sought to lower the temperature.
Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times, where he was a media editor.
“He leaves CNN as an impeccable broadcaster,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN. “We’re proud of what Brian and his team have accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlast the show.”
Stelter said he was grateful for his nine years at CNN, proud of the show, and grateful to its viewers.
“It’s been a rare privilege to lead a weekly news-focused show at a time when it’s never been more important,” he said. “I will have more to say on Sunday.”
“Reliable Sources” has been on CNN’s Sunday schedule since 1993. Bernard Kalb was its original host and Howard Kurtz had a 15-year run before Stelter took over in 2013. Kurtz now hosts the show “Media Buzz on Fox News. .
There was a quick release of joy among some of Stelter’s critics online. Conservative site Daily Wire tweeted a photo of a room full of empty chairs, captioned: “Brian Stelter fans gather to watch his latest episode.”
“Good riddance, Stelter,” tweeted radio and Fox News host Mark Levin. “You and your ilk have done serious damage to a free press.”
Dan Froomkin, a liberal media critic and head of the Press Watch website, tweeted that it was a terrible decision by CNN.
Stelter “was the symbol of a media establishment ready to challenge itself,” Froomkin said. “He was a flawed but essential voice in the national media. His dismissal is a victory for all the bad people.
The “Reliable Sources” newsletter, a daily compendium of major media stories, will continue and will be led by CNN Senior Reporter Oliver Darcy.
“Nothing approaching such a stupid order has ever been given”
-
Trump’s new defense for having “top secret” documents in his home is that they have been “declassified”.
-
18 former top Trump officials say it’s “complete fiction,” according to a CNN exclusive.
-
John Kelly and Mick Mulvaney said they had never heard of a standing declassification order.
Former President Donald Trump says documents found at Mar-a-Lago during the FBI’s August 8 search of his home have been “declassified”. However, 18 of his former senior officials say they believe that claim is “complete fiction”, according to a CNN exclusive.
Trump and his allies argue he had a “standing order” allowing him to declassify documents he took from the White House after his four-year term as president.
Many officials who spoke to CNN did so on condition of anonymity so they could speak candidly and avoid potential backlash from Trump himself at a time when the Justice Department has publicly confirmed that he was in the midst of an unprecedented federal criminal investigation into the former president.
But some of its former officials, including two White House chiefs of staff — John Kelly and Mick Mulvaney — told CNN on Thursday they “never heard of such an order” while working for the Trump administration.
“Nothing approaching such a senseless order has ever been given,” Kelly, who served as chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, told CNN. “I can’t imagine anyone who worked in the White House after me who would have just shrugged their shoulders and allowed this order to go ahead without dying in the ditch trying to stop it.”
Mulvaney told CNN he was “unaware” of a standing order during his tenure as chief of staff.
CNN’s Jamie Gangel, Elizabeth Stuart and Jeremy Herb reported that they spoke with a number of former national security and intelligence officials, whose combined terms equaled Trump’s entire tenure as commander. chief. Every official they spoke with had knowledge or would have been included in conversations about the declassification process.
John Bolton, a former national security adviser, told the president “there is no standing order” and that it is a “complete fiction”.
“I wasn’t briefed on anything like that when I started as a national security adviser,” Bolton said on CNN’s “New Day” program earlier this week. “I’ve never heard of it, I’ve never seen it in operation, I’ve never known anything about it.”
An anonymous source familiar with the process of declassifying White House documents and archives told the outlet that the claim was “laughable” and that if there was a standing order, it was “the best-kept secret in Trump”. A number of sources CNN spoke to also laughed off the idea, with one senior administration official calling it “bullshit.”
All 18 officials who spoke to CNN agreed that this is not how declassification of documents is handled at the White House.
“There’s a declassification process, the president can’t just wave a magic wand,” a former senior Trump White House official said.
A source, familiar with how Trump works, told CNN the former president was under the impression he could declassify any document at any time, but was “advised that is not the way to go.” it works”.
The FBI reportedly took 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were marked “top secret”, from Trump’s estate in Palm Beach.
Read the original article on Business Insider
latest news Son left his father’s corpse in his California home and assumed his identity for years to use funds, officials say
A man who died last month in Jackson, California, is believed to have left his father’s body on a chair in their home in the Sierra Nevada foothills for years after the older man died in order to access its funds, authorities said.
Randall Freer, 63, died July 13 after leaving a business in Jackson, Amador County and experienced an undisclosed medical condition, according to Lt. Greg Stark of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
To make a notification to next of kin, a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy arrived around 10 a.m. July 13 at a residence in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway in Wallace, Stark said. The deputy thought no one was home but heard a noise he thought was a fan running.
The deputy looked out the window and saw a deceased person sitting in a recliner, Stark said. He alerted the Detective Division to come and help investigate.
Evidence suggests the man had been there for more than three years due to the level of decomposition of the body, according to Stark.
“He was badly decomposed with partial skeletal remains,” he said. “In my 28 years in law enforcement, this type of investigation is extremely rare. We don’t usually find someone who’s been dead that long inside a residence.
Calaveras County Coroner Kevin Raggio identified the man inside Wallace’s home as 91-year-old Ada Clinton Freer and Randall Freer’s father. There were no signs of foul play; cause and manner of death are undetermined due to natural causes.
Raggio said he conducted his own investigation and went to a bank, confirming that the last time Ada Clinton Freer wrote a check was in 2016. However, Randall Freer was on the account of his father and was fundraising until his own death last month.
“The son took on the identity of the father, and I suspect he probably lived with his father and lived off his father,” Raggio said. “When his father died he found out and just left him sitting in the house chair and continued to use his funds for his own purposes. To use the money he couldn’t tell the father had died, so he received social security and retirement.
Stark said he couldn’t confirm details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Since the father’s date of death was listed as the date he was found, Raggio said the funds would not be recovered unless the family decides to hire a lawyer themselves.
Raggio said Ada Clinton Freer was found without clothes and the sheriff’s office had already been called to perform wellness checks before her death.
The coroner’s office contacted one of Ada Clinton Freer’s nephews in San Andreas to repossess the estate.
Because the body had been sitting there for so long, there was no pungent smell and the skin had taken on a “leathery” appearance, Raggio said.
“It had all dried up for so long,” Raggio said. “He had been there for years and years and years. If the son was still alive, the guy would still be sitting there, basically.
49ers star Trent Williams on Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw: ‘I do see a lot of myself in him’
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw has drawn comparisons to a young Trent Williams, including from the San Francisco star himself.
Williams, a nine-time Pro Bowl pick at left tackle, was put in contact earlier this year with Darrisaw and the two have had a number of phone conversations. On Wednesday, before the Vikings and 49ers took the field for the first of two days of joint practices at the TCO Performance Center, they met for the first time.
“I love C.D.,’’ Williams said Thursday about the second-year pro. “He’s a great kid. He’s open and willing to learning. He’s physically gifted. … I do see a lot of myself in him, especially the young Trent.”
Williams played for Washington from 2010-18 and is entering his third 49ers season. Darrisaw grew up in the Washington area and said Wednesday that Williams was his “favorite player.” He said it’s been beneficial getting tips from the future hall of famer.
“Our conversations are me just kind of helping him morph into a more consistent professional,’’ Williams said. “He took a huge leap from year one to year two. And it’s just the little things. He’s such an athlete that he overlooks the technical part of the game because he can just wake up and win (with his blocking).”
Williams said he also has gotten by at times with his athletic ability.
“That’s how I got through college (at Oklahoma), that’s how I got through my first three or four years in the NFL,’’ he said. “I still have have bad habits going back to that, so that’s all I’m working on (Darrisaw) about, just kind of letting him know what’s to come, what changes to make and what could help him.”
REED AT CENTER?
Despite Chris Reed sitting out last Sunday’s preseason opener at Las Vegas and the joint practices with a right elbow injury, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he remains a candidate to start at center.
Reed, who entered the NFL in 2015 out of Minnesota State Mankato, only has played guard in the regular season but has gotten a good bit of preseason work at center. Garrett Bradbury is the returning starter, but O’Connell has not guaranteed he will open the season in that role.
“(Reed is) definitely still in the mix, obviously, at center and guard,’’ O’Connell said.
There is competition at right guard. Jesse Davis is first on the depth chart and started the 26-20 loss to the Raiders. But rookie Ed Ingram worked with the first team both days of the joint practices, including when Davis sat out Thursday to apparently rest a surgically repaired knee.
It’s uncertain if Reed will play in Saturday’s preseason game between the Vikings and 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Regardless, Reed said his elbow is “not a problem,” and he expects to practice next week.
“I think I’m in the mix (to start at center),’’ said Reed, who made note of having played center in the preseason for Jacksonville, Miami, Carolina and Indianapolis. “I just got to get back out there.”
SMITH DOING WELL
O’Connell said tight end Irv Smith Jr., who underwent right thumb surgery Aug. 2 after being hurt Aug. 1 in practice, remains on track to return for the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay.
“Everything with Irv has been really positive,’’ said O’Connell, who said Smith is doing well with conditioning and should resume catching in “a few more days.”
BRIEFLY
O’Connell said the joint practices went well and can take the place of key players being “exposed to a little more injury” in preseason games. He wouldn’t say which starters might play Saturday. … Also not practicing Thursday were running back Ty Chandler (rolled ankle), cornerback Parry Nickerson (lower leg muscle) and receiver Dan Chisena (lower leg). O’Connell is hopeful Chandler and Nickerson will play Saturday. … Guard Alex Boone, who played six years for the 49ers and was with Minnesota in 2016, attended the practices. Boone, who retired from the NFL in 2020, said he now weighs 240 pounds, 85 less than as a player, and will take part in IRONMAN Wisconsin on Sept. 11 in Madison.
Chinese workers test fishermen’s live catch for coronavirus
The local government in Xiamen, China, recently ordered municipal workers to test fishermen and their catches, including “live fish” and crabs, for the Chinese coronavirus over alleged fears that international fishing activity in the region may have triggered local outbreaks of the virus, Chinese government-controlled outlet Sixth Tone reported Thursday.
“[L]Local authorities confirm they are testing fish for the virus. An employee of the Xiamen Municipal Office for Ocean Development confirmed the news to Sixth Tone on Thursday. He said the realization of COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] seafood testing is common practice, especially since a virus outbreak in the island province of Hainan,” the news site reported on August 18.
【厦门 #全员核酸 一个都不能少】
【渔民和渔获实行“#人物同检”】
台海网 报道 ， 厦门 集美区 ， 渔民 作业 期间 每 天 开展 开展 1 次 次 核酸。 渔民 和 上岸 时 时 实行 实行 人 人 人 人 物 物 同检 意味 渔船 和 和 和 都 都 得 接受 物 物 同检 同检 物 物 物 物 物 同检 物 物 物 物同检 ， 意味 渔船 民 和 都 都 得 接受 核酸 检测 。。 ， 意味 和 渔获 都 得 核酸 检测 检测 和 和 和 和 渔获 都 得 检测 。。。 一 名 厦门市 海洋 发展局 工作 人员 17日告诉记者“目前厦门市全员都要核酸，渔获也要进行核酸。” pic.twitter.com/WdkACROcKb
— 自由亚洲电台 (@RFA_Chinese) August 18, 2022
Video footage of Xiamen city workers collecting fish and crabs for the Chinese coronavirus has been circulating online in recent days.
Radio Free Asia Chinese Twitter account job one such clip on August 18 with the following caption:
Taihai.com reported that in Jimei District, Xiamen, fishermen must perform nucleic acid tests once a day during their operations. When fishermen and their catch land, “the same inspection of ‘people and things’” is carried out, which means that both fishermen and catch must undergo nucleic acid testing.
A staff member from the Xiamen Ocean Development Bureau told reporters on the 17th, “At present, all the people in Xiamen city need nucleic acid, and the fish also need to be tested. nucleic acid treatment.
Xiamen is a port city located along China’s southeast coast, directly across the Taiwan Strait from Taiwan. The sovereign island nation of Taiwan is itself located at the crossroads of the East and South China Seas, making its surrounding region a hub for international fishing and maritime trade.
“Experts from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a state television interview in July that the fish were not infected with COVID-19. [Chinese coronavirus], but may be contaminated during capture, transport or processing. Such contamination is usually found on the surface of the fish,” Sixth Tone reported on Thursday.
“There is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to humans,” the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state. United States on their website in a final newsletter. updated July 5.
The US CDC writes the following regarding the “low” risk of animal-to-human transmission of the Chinese coronavirus:
There have been a few reports of infected mammalian animals transmitting the virus to people through close contact, but this is rare. These cases include farmed mink in Europe and the United States, white-tailed deer in Canada, pet hamsters in Hong Kong and a cat in Thailand. In most of these cases, the animals were known to have been infected for the first time by someone with COVID-19.
It is important to remember that people are much more likely to contract COVID-19 from other people than from animals. It is not necessary to euthanize or harm animals infected with SARS-CoV-2.
It is possible for the virus to infect animals, mutate, and a new strain can spread to humans and then between people (called a spill). More studies and surveillance are needed to track variants and mutations and to understand how SARS-CoV-2 spreads between humans and animals.
China’s central government has previously repeatedly claimed that local outbreaks of the Chinese coronavirus – originating in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 – in Beijing and other cities have been traced to imported frozen food and mail transported by plane carrying the virus.
“In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low,” according to a US CDC bulletin last updated in November 2021.
“The virus that causes COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] may land on surfaces. It is possible for people to become infected if they touch these surfaces and then touch their nose, mouth or eyes. noted the US public health agency.
2 planes collide while landing at Watsonville Municipal Airport
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KGO) — Several deaths are reported after two planes collided while trying to land at the same time at Watsonville Municipal Airport just before 3 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol said at approximately 2:56 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a report of a mid-air plane collision at Watsonville Airport.
CHP is assisting and will be closing several routes on the north and northwest side of Watsonville Airport:
This is news in development. ABC7 News will be updated as more information becomes available.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected of causing second Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. – A child likely died of a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second likely death in the Midwest this summer and raises the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based Douglas County Health Department reported Wednesday that doctors believe the child died of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a usually fatal infection caused by the amoeba naegleria fowleri . Health officials believe the child came into contact with the amoeba on Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River, just west of Omaha.
Authorities have not released the child’s identity.
Last month, a Missouri resident died of the same infection likely caused by the Lake of Three Fires amoeba in southwestern Iowa. Iowa officials closed the lake beach as a precaution for nearly three weeks.
People are usually infected when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose while swimming or diving into lakes and rivers. Other sources have been documented including contaminated tap water in a Houston area city in 2020. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea or vomiting, progressing to stiffness of neck, loss of balance, hallucinations and convulsions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say naegleria fowleri infections are rare — there are about three cases in the United States each year — but these infections are extremely deadly.
There have been 154 cases reported between 1962 and 2021 in the United States, with only four survivors, according to the CDC. Of these, 71 cases have been reported between 2000 and 2021. Texas and Florida have recorded the most infections with 39 and 37 cases respectively, and the amoeba is typically found in southern states as it thrives in waters warmer than 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius). ).
But infections have migrated north in recent years, including two cases in Minnesota since 2010, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsey Huse noted at a news conference Thursday.
“Our regions are getting warmer,” she said. “As things get warmer and the water gets warmer and the water levels go down due to the drought, you see that organism is much happier and thrives more generally in those situations. “
According to the National Water Information System, the surface water temperature near where the child was swimming was between 86 and 92 degrees.
Jacob Lorenzo-Morales, a researcher at the University of La Laguna in the Canary Islands who has studied naegleria fowleri, said Thursday that an increase in infections since 2000 can be attributed to two factors: better knowledge and better diagnosis of the disease, and rising temperatures in water bodies providing “the perfect environment” for the amoeba to thrive.
Researcher Sutherland Maciver, who studied the amoeba at Edinburgh Medical School’s Center for Discovery Brain Sciences in Scotland, says not all infections go unreported and the 430 reported cases worldwide are almost certainly undercounted. And, he said, scientists can’t say with certainty that the Nebraska case is directly attributable to climate change.
The two researchers co-authored an article entitled “Is Naegleria fowleri an Emerging Parasite? which examined the factors behind the increase in reported cases.
Health officials recommend that freshwater swimmers hold their noses, avoid putting their heads underwater, and avoid activities such as waterskiing and tubing, which could strain the water in the nose, eyes or mouth. You cannot become infected by drinking contaminated water.
