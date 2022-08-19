Finance
Cost Effective Business Writing and Training Strategies for Small Businesses
Business strategies are often concentrated in one specific direction rather than involving multiple goals. While this tight focus might enable a process that is easier to monitor and facilitate, there can be distinct disadvantages as well. This article will discuss one example that illustrates how combined strategies involving business training and technical business writing can be more cost effective for small businesses than addressing each in isolation.
Cost effectiveness is a useful tool to serve as a “management umpire” in most situations involving choices and decisions such as those described here. While this might periodically require a small business owner to obtain help from a cost effectiveness expert, the prudent use of this specialized decision-making tool always deserves serious consideration. For those unfamiliar with the benefits of cost effective solutions, here is a short summary:
- In simplest terms, the process forces a comparison of costs (which includes both time and money) and what you are getting for your money in both tangible and intangible terms
- Once that comparison is made for each of several possible choices, it is a short step to having a more objective assessment of multiple alternatives
- When evaluating the “effectiveness” or results of an action taken, it is also important to analyze the consequences of not doing something
- Peter Drucker described the concept indirectly when he said, “Effectiveness is doing the right things.”
How does this relate to business training and technical writing? One practical approach is to first look at training and see where it can be most cost effective for small businesses. While there are many different as well as conflicting reports about how effective business training is in actual practice, there is some meaningful consensus that a short list of less than ten training activities routinely provides the most cost effective results. Business writing is on the short list.
Most small businesses are regularly striving to increase their sales revenues, and business proposal writing is one viable strategy for achieving this goal. However, advanced and specialized business writing skills needed to produce effective proposals are often lacking within many companies. How do you suppose this critical capability can be added? If training is the answer, why is there any hesitation to move ahead with this dual strategy?
The biggest impediment to using business training and cost effectiveness is probably that these concepts are simply misunderstood far too often. But with risks and problems to address, small businesses should make the effort to acquire a practical understanding. What are the consequences of not doing this?
Finance
Are Russ Dalbey’s Winning in the Cash Flow Business Income Claims True?
What is Russ Dalbey’s Winning in the Cash Flow Business?
Winning in the Cash Flow Business is a secondary selling-based system that involves buying and selling real estate notes. A secondary system is just a process that requires one to resell something. In order to resell, an individual must initially purchase, right? So just what is a real estate note and how are they bought? A real estate note for sale can be a land contract, a contract for sale or a mortgage note. The Winning in the Cash Flow Business system introduces
interested people to the real estate note business through books and manuals. These are in all honesty legitimate learning tools but are actually the company’s low-end products. The company tries to up-sell people that buy the program. This is done by offering coaching programs and other more expensive tools for purchase.
Are the Winning in the Cashflow Business income claims true?
What is truly fascinating about a business such as this is that there really is a potential to make profits. So yes the claims are true. However, there are countless of less risky opportunities to make money that require a smaller amount of initial investment. The general concept of the Winning in the Cash Flow Business program is not new, and truthfully most people find the process boring and more difficult than portrayed to be on television. Additionally, there is a large amount of competition in the industry.
So, what would it be like following the Winning in the Cash Flow Business, or any of the thousands of other opportunities presented by the real estate note game? Well, the foundation of the process is always going to be searching for potentially profitable notes. The primary way to find real estate notes for sale is to look for real estate note listings which can be found on websites that provide information on notes that are currently for sale. There are real estate note brokers that usually have the latest information on this market. These brokers can help simplify the process of a transaction as well. As with any business it is good to work with someone or have a mentor relationship with an individual that is experienced, so as to alleviate some of the learning curve that occurs. Hence, a broker may be a good thing to look into for a beginner.
A wise investment always has a much greater chance of creating success than that of a careless one. So, if this type of opportunity does not seem right for you, accept that, move on and check out other possible ways to create income for yourself and family. You owe it to yourself, right? The greatest discovery I ever made personally in my career was made by investigating a business opportunity that I knew was not for me, interestingly enough it lead me to information on an income creator that I honestly can not imagine my life without today, that being the world of internet sales and marketing.
Finance
Shrink Your Technology – How to Work Anywhere, Anytime Out of a Backpack
1) Introduction
Years and years ago, as payment for a consulting job, I got an early NCR laptop. I bought a HUGE briefcase to hold the thing. Ever since then I’ve been on a quest to pack a complete office into a single, easy-to-tote bag. Not a laptop bag or briefcase or tote with wheels and a handle – a simple shoulder or messenger bag. This is how I did it – with some ideas on how you can too.
2) Goals for my “system in a bag”
Web Access
What I wanted to be able to do was access the web and email from almost anywhere. While I realize this probably doesn’t include the Gobi desert, I wanted to work MOST places where cell phone coverage can be had. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I was moving into the “cloud”; I’ve found that I do more and more of my work in web-based applications. The main benefit is the ability to move from computer to computer without having to carry files with me.
Local Access
Obviously, I need access to files locally – both on a spinning hard drive and on various USB drives. Again the goal – never lose access to files no matter where you are. If I was writing an article and left it on my desktop; forgetting to copy it to a card or memory stick, I was out of luck till I got back home.
Secure
My friend Mike James has hammered security into me over the years. If I was access to email or file transfer, it had to be safe and secure. Information needed to be shared as necessary, but at other times files needed to go back and forth securely.
Messenging
Web access includes access to g-talk from Google as well as the possibility of web-based phone, though I don’t use that yet. I wanted to be able to stay in touch with the world from whatever machine I was on.
Documents
I’m trying SO hard to eliminate paper. The PC I’ve chosen has a touch screen, but I’m not fully using it. Documents I use are more and more in PDF, Word, or even Google Doc format. I wanted to reach the point where I didn’t even need to take notes using pen and ink. I’m close, but as you’ll see, there’s still a step further I hope to go.
Presentations
I’m a ‘sometimes’ speaker and presenter, so I wanted access to PowerPoint if needed. I also wanted to have the ability to make web presentations even if I didn’t have access to laptops, CDs or thumb drives.
File backup
Being somewhat paranoid, I want copies of copies of copies of important stuff. Some onsite, some offsite. This solution has to offer ways to save and access files remotely. What else needs to be said? If you’ve ever lost a hard drive, scratched a CD or lost a portable drive or thumb drive, you KNOW the pain of not having a backup.
3) Equipment
I chose equipment I could afford that met the criteria of multi-functionality and portability. There are multiple ways to do what I have done with different equipment; I’m simply outlining the categories of equipment and software that will allow you to work anywhere.
UMPC
UMPC is an acronym for Ultra Mobile PC and stands for any extremely lightweight PC. For that matter, my Palm Treo SmartPhone could count as a UMPC. The point is to have a small, easy-to-carry PC that will function long periods on battery power. Since most of us huddle over a desktop or laptop PC all day, doesn’t it make sense to have one that doesn’t require a separate, heavy-duty wheeled tote to carry around?
Fujitsu P1610
The 1610 is a small, light Windows PC with built-in WIFI and a PC card slot which I use for the Verizon mobile broadband card. It also has an SD storage card slot which allows me to interchange the data files in my Treo and Exilim digital camera. The main downside is the smaller keyboard since I have large hands, but I’ve learned to cope.
The 60 GB drive is more than adequate since most of my storage is remote; the extended battery gives me over 3 hours of use. There is no CD drive, but I can copy things to the hard drive or my external 120 GB USB drive. This device is the beginning “platform” on which the overall system is built.
Windows Smartphone
Why a Windows Smartphone? Why not Symian, Palm or Blackberry? Mainly because I’m already comfortable with Windows and, no matter what you think of Microsoft, Windows and Windows Mobile “play well together”. Windows Mobile offers email, Word, Excel and PowerPoint as well as calendaring, contacts, etc. And later you’ll see that I’ve incorporated (free) software that allows me to mostly eliminate handwritten notes.
Palm Treo 750
The Treo has become my “mobile computer” in many ways. It is a bit bulky, but the battery lasts a long time and it’s taken many drops. With a 4 GB SD card (postage-sized card with 4 gigabytes of storage space) installed I have tons of storage space. I have music, podcasts, and books from Audible.com.
The phone has mobile-sync enabled which means that my email is checked automatically and “pushed” to the phone.
An enormously useful tool is having Word Mobile. I can read and edit documents or open text files that I might need. But if I get an idea for a blog post or an article, I can call up Word and thumb-type, then choose “send as email”. The mail client comes up and I choose my Gmail account.
Later, when I check Gmail from a “real” computer, I can choose to open the note “open as Google document” and there it is. This has eliminated handwriting notes – in fact it’s eliminated a LOT of handwriting altogether.
Windows Mobile has Windows Media Player. This means I have all my music and audio on the 4 GB SD card. Combined with a set of Etymotic earphones, Windows Media allows me to listen to music or audiobooks or podcasts anywhere. An additional benefit – if a phone call comes in while I’m listening, WMP pauses and I answer the call. The microphone is active even with the earphones in so I can talk and listen – when the call completes, the music starts back up right where it paused.
Since I have a dataplan from my cell phone carrier, I can access my Google account and use a separate free program called GooSync to sync my Google calendar to my phone. The upshot is that I can make an appointment from any browser using Google Calendar and hit a button on my SmartPhone to show that new event on the phone – and even have it send me reminders!
Bag/Pack
I started out with a messenger bag, but have graduated to a shoulder laptop. The point here is to have EVERYTHING you need to get work done in one bag. A shoulder backpack has literally become my mobile office holder. I recommend a single sling-type bag or the slightly geekier over the shoulder, plastic clip type that lets you take it off and put it on more easily.
Digital Camera
I am currently using a Casio Exilim digital camera for its small size. Again, the key to data portability is the SD storage card. My Fujitsu Lifebook UMPC has an SD card slot so I can copy pictures and videos to the PC and from there upload them to Gspace or Strongspace (more on these later) or simply email them or post them to Facebook.
I did say video; most digital cameras will shoot video. The Exilim, being a little older, shoots AVI (lower resolution) video. Most new cameras shoot MPEG files which are higher resolution.
So keeping a small digital camera has allowed me to catch things I wouldn’t otherwise. It may not seem to be part of an “office”, but since you are mobile it pays to keep a camera for other reasons. The Casio has photography modes that let me shoot up real close so I can take pictures of business cards or handwritten notes on a napkin. Again, the point is to eliminate handwriting as much as possible.
On a side note; how often I’m working at a Starbucks or somewhere similar and see others with their laptops open and a notebook and pen next to it. Going digital can eliminate the paper – or at least that’s MY goal!
High Capacity SD cards
I’ve mentioned SD (Secure Digital) cards several times. These are postage sized memory cards that are used in most cameras and phones today. They are available in sizes up to 16 GB (!) which is a LOT of data storage.
It means local storage and easy file copying. I have a 256 MB card in my camera and 4 GB card in my phone. Picture a teeny tiny hard drive that swaps easily.
High Quality earphones
These are important for a number of reasons. First and foremost, they plug into the Smartphone for listening to music or audio AND they also allow you to take phone calls and hear the call in both ears. This ability is HUGE if you are in the car.
Because most phones use a 2.5 mm jack and the headphones have a 3.5 mm jack, you’ll need an adapter. I have no need of a separate media player (iPod or other) as the Treo using Windows Media Player will playback music, podcasts or even YouTube or other video.
Mobile Broadband Card
Mobile Broadband is a fancy way of saying that you’re connected to the Internet via the cell phone network. These cards are available from all cell vendors but – be warned – you’ll need a ‘data plan’ from your vendor and, depending on how much you intend to use your mobile setup, it may get a bit pricey.
Realize also that mobile broadband is NOT as fast as your DSL or cable. Don’t plan on downloading large movies, but you can do almost anything else that you would do on a networked PC.
The mobile broadband card lets you work wherever you have a cell signal – it keeps you from having to pay for WiFi at a coffee shop or the airport.
USB hard drive
USB-attached hard drives have gotten smaller in size and larger in capacity. Used as a backup device and for extra storage, you can get a 500 GB drive for around $100. Again, you can never have too much closet space or too many digital storage devices!
4) Services
The wonder of each of these is, except for my web-based storage, free! The idea is to be able to do ANYTHING you can do sitting in a well-equipped office.
Web-based storage
With high capacity SD cards and USB-attached hard drives, what do you need with web-based storage? Because you never, never know when your mobile drives might go missing. I have a plan with Joyent which gives me over 20GB of online storage which I access using a secure client from sftpdrive.com.
You’ll want to keep this offsite storage backed up with ANYTHING on your mobile setup that would be impossible to replace if your mobile office was lost or stolen. An option to paid storage, as we’ll see in the next section, is your Gmail account, which allows you 7 GB of online storage at no charge.
Jott.com
Jott is great. You sign up, get a toll free number, program it as the “1” key on your phone and you’re ready. Ready for what? Call the 800 number and press 1 to Jott yourself. Leave up to a 15-second message and Jott will transcribe it and email it to you in text form. You can also sign up other phone numbers and Jott other people or even groups of people. Great for broadcast messages to 1 or many. Great also for recording that next million-dollar idea you get while you’re driving. (Note: since originally writing this article, Jott has come out of ‘beta’ which means that some things that were free now cost a monthly fee. But the basic voice-to-text is still free.)
Do you Twitter ( www.twitter.com )? Twitter differs from Jott in that you send a text message (up to 140 characters) to phone number 40404 and it appears in your Twitter page online.
I have a Twitter ‘gadget’ (more on gadgets later) on Google that displays my Tweets (as they’re called) on my Google homepage. Some folks use Twitter to make mini-blog entries too.
5) Software
The bulk of this is absolutely free. SFTP Drive is the one exception.
People either love or hate Google. My concern is that I’ve moved so much of my work into this workspace called the Google Desktop that if Google dies I’ll be in real trouble. However, as with so many of these items, Google had provided a local backup option which we’ll talk about later.
Gmail
When I first created a Gmail account I didn’t think I’d use it much. I mainly signed up so I could use Gtalk – Google’s IM client. But then I began to find it easier to use my Gmail address to fill out forms. THEN I found out that my Outlook didn’t work well in some hotels. I could receive email but not send. Gmail sends and receives from any browser on any machine.
I began using Gmail more and more as it is browser-based and I could get to it practically anywhere. You can also use Google search on your emails so finding ‘stuff’ quickly is easy.
Gtalk
As I stated, Gtalk is Google’s IM client. I don’t chat much but keeping a few close contacts has been immensely helpful. If you do a lot of Instant Messaging, you may need a multi-site client like Pidgin ( www.pidgin.im ) that lets you access different services such as AIM.
G-docs
Google Documents has turned into a real boon. It has the ability to upload and open Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents. Two key points – again the main one is that you can get to your documents from any computer. But secondly, you can easily collaborate on a document or spreadsheet with simple ‘sharing’ on the site. You can share a single document or an entire folder of documents. Great for collaboration, you can create word processing documents, spreadsheets and presentations.
G-notebook
I’m not a Digg or Delicious user (for storing bookmarked websites) so I use the Google toolbar (which is installed in your browser when you sign up for a Google account) to grab bookmarks easily and quickly. Clicking the blue star in the Google Toolbar files the site in the Google Notebook under “unfiled sites”. Again – it doesn’t matter what computer I’m on. All my bookmarks are available.
G-space
G-space is a Firefox plugin that puts a file explorer window in your browser. You may not know that a free Google account comes with 7 GB of storage. While that’s not a huge amount for music or video, it’s more than enough to back up documents or files that, again, you may need from more than one location.
You can use G-space to easily upload multiple documents to your Google account. Lose your laptop? No problem; you have a thumb drive, right? Lose your briefcase and you may be in trouble. Store your proposals and PowerPoint using G-space? Never lose a file again.
G-calendar
Google Calendar isn’t that sexy, but it is very functional. With the ability to share a calendar you can use it for collaboration easily. It’s extremely easy to use and, again, you can share a calendar with an assistant, work group or family so everyone can access the same calendar.
GooSync
A free add-on for your Windows smartphone, GooSync updates your phone’s calendar from your Google Calendar. It’s bi-directional and very easy to use. You never have to double enter an appointment – enter it once in Google Calendar and run GooSync.
SFTP Drive
SFTP Drive provides a secure login to external servers – that being your offsite storage other than your Google account. If you work via FTP (file transfer protocol) and are a Windows worker, SFTP Drive displays your server as another drive on your My Computer and allows you to drag and drop files. I use in conjunction with my Joyent account to back up important files.
6) Optional items for your mobile office
These items are ‘helpful’ but not absolutely necessary.
Audible Account
Audible.com is the premier site for audio books and other audio material. Audible comes with it’s own smartphone application so you don’t need an MP3 player to listen to your favorite authors. Audible is a purchased service.
External CD/DVD
With an external hard drive, I have not found an external CD/DVD player/burner necessary – yet. If you burn CDs or want to view DVDs you may need one. Some Sony UMPCs still fit a DVD drive into the PC itself.
Moleskin or writing pad
(Sigh) There still MIGHT be times when you need to write something down. A small pad (often called a moleskin) can be tossed into the bag and doesn’t add much bulk. I use a small notebook from Miquelrius which opens fully without breaking at the spine.
Digital pen
I haven’t tried this yet but I’d like to replace the moleskin with one of the several digital pens available. Basically they ‘watch’ as you write and store the information digitally. Some of them will even perform handwriting recognition on your scratches and turn them into text. But you can also save that million-dollar doodle electronically.
Portable printer
Again, I haven’t needed this yet, but if you’re an insurance agent or Realtor, you may need to print paper. I have used the Canon I-90, which is small, lightweight and prints in color.
Bluetooth mouse
Since the Fujitsu 1610 is a touch screen, it comes with a built-in stylus. But if you are ‘mouse dependent’, a Bluetooth mouse gives you a wireless solution. I use the Kensington Pilot Mouse.
Bluetooth keyboard
This is another one I haven’t tried yet but am considering. A Bluetooth keyboard folds up small and communicates with the computer via a Bluetooth (wireless) connection. Surprisingly this isn’t for the PC but for the Treo Smartphone. Since you have a mobile version of Word, you can open a document on your phone and use a fold up Bluetooth keyboard to type longer documents without cranking up the PC.
7) Conclusion
There are probably hundreds of variations on this theme. I don’t claim this is perfect but it does allow me to do ANYTHING I can do in my office anywhere I go.
Finance
How to Do Research for the Award of a PhD Degree in Management Studies?
The Main goals of Ph.D. research
The evaluators check for the certain important outcomes of the research for Ph.D.
(a)The main aim of effort for Ph.D. award should be creation of new knowledge.
(b)The insights should be useful to the industry or academic community.
(c ) It should bridge the gap between what the current knowledge is and what knowledge is required.
(d) It should clear the suspicions, or find answers to major questions which have been lingering in the minds of practitioners and academics for quite long. These questions are called ‘ dilemmas ‘ or ‘hypotheses’.
What does not qualify to be called ‘research for Ph.D.’:
1. Collection of material from different sources and writing a voluminous book does not qualify to be called ‘ Ph.D. research’. Ph.D. research is not about writing a book.
2. Writing a thesis based on a few books or a few newspaper articles or internet sites is not Ph.D. research.
3. Ph.D. is not a survey with some questions ( like: Are you married? How many children have you? How long are you employed? Which soap do you prefer? )or some kind of form- filling feedback. The research should use standard instruments (also called measures, scales, standard scales and published scales).
How to Go About Research for Ph. D. in Management Studies?
1. The researcher has to do extensive literature review; he has to download as many as 500 research articles from online libraries like: ebscohost, emeraldinsight, proquest, jostor etc. The primary purpose of literature review is: identification of research gaps. It means that you have to understand where extant research has stopped or what is left un-researched. The gap so found can be converted into hypotheses.
2. Hypotheses -framing (hypotheses formulation or identification of hypotheses) is the most critical part of research. Hypotheses are the research questions or dilemmas that the academic community is faced with and are waiting to be resolved by a scholar like you.
3. A hypothesis looks like a question. For example, ‘Are women more satisfied than men on their jobs?’ is a hypothesis. This is just an example. (This might have already been resolved by a research scholar like you.) Ideally, a Ph.D. thesis should comprise resolution of 10-50 most critical and interesting hypotheses.
4. Literature review reveals to you what hypotheses were already resolved and you don’t have to solve again. Literature does not mean anything that you find in the newspapers, magazines, websites, textbooks etc. Literature should primarily comprise the articles made based on empirical research. Empirical research is the one done based on experiments, observations and data collected with scientifically-developed research instruments. Research articles are found in scholarly journals, particularly online journals carried by online libraries like emeraldinsight, jstor, proquest, ebscohost etc.
5. Literature review, if diligently done, will provide the researcher with a proper background of his research for logical documentation. The background presented in the thesis will explain how the subject or research question evolved or how it was understood till now, where it stands now and what the researcher is going to do on that.
6. Literature review gives: (1) research questions/ hypotheses,(2) justification for the study/ research topic.
7. It is needless to say that research topic should be identified only after extensive literature review. It is quite sad that the universities ask for research topic and hypotheses at the time of application for enrollment itself (at a time when the candidate did not read even a single research article yet). Ideally, the universities should have identified research questions/hypotheses; but it is never the case with our universities over here.
8. While doing literature review, the important findings should be noted. These notes are the main part of the thesis under heads like: introduction, background, literature review, etc. All the referred articles should be properly listed under References. There should be cross linkages between the articles noted in the references list and text in the thesis. What you note in the main text is called ‘in-text citation’. It means that if you have something in the list of references, it should appear in the main text. In-text citation looks like (for example): (Meesala, 2011). This should be expanded in the references list. The way these references are noted is called, ‘academic referencing style’, ‘academic format’, ‘academic style’ etc.
9. The referencing style follows certain order in noting authors’ names, year of publication etc. and also the punctuation. Read the information by Googling. There are many academic formats like Harvard style, APA style, MLA style, CMS style etc.
10. Referencing for your thesis is very easy if you are familiar with how to use ‘References’ in MS Word 2007.
What To Do After Identification Of Hypotheses?
If there are no hypotheses identified, there is no research at all. Research on management issues is about resolving the hypotheses, not book-writing, mind you. Hypotheses formulation is followed by research design. Research design is about determining how to collect the data (primary data) and how it has to be analysed.
When hypotheses are clearly identified, the constructs are clearly identified and available in your hands. (Examples for constructs are: personality type, job satisfaction, engagement, commitment, and innovative behavior). In your research based on your hypotheses, you may have to deal with 15 to 20 constructs. For each construct, there is a specific, standard, published instrument ( also called ‘questionnaire’,’measure’, or ‘scale’). An instrument is a set of questions whose reliability and validity are already established. Visit this site for some scales. This is an e-handbook of management scales.
You can find many marketing scales in one book if you are affiliated to a big library like the one in Indian School of Business. Search Google for “Marketing Scales”.
What to do if ready research scales are not found in the published journals/books?
It is not possible to find a scale for every construct that is related to your research.
You have to construct the scale yourself.
The process is: (1) conduct a meeting of some experts, and with their help, generate as many statements as possible, on that particular construct. Delete all the duplicates. With the remaining items, conduct a pilot survey. Do item analysis by arranging all the responses to an item in ascending order and finding t-statistic for two groups of extreme responses. If the t-value is 1.75 or more, the item is good and can be retained. After that, for all the items in the construct, find out Cronbach’s alfa. If the Cronbach’s alfa is more than 0.60, the construct is reliable. Reliability means that the items (statements in the questions) are well-correlated. It is the average of item-to-item correlations. Further, the researcher has to work out Content Validity Index. If the index is more than 4.00, the scale can be considered a valid scale. Search Google for content validity index.
It should be noted with care, that questionnaire should relate to hypotheses but not any questions that occur to an innocent researcher’s mind.
The instrument, of course, should contain a section consisting of questions about the respondents’ profile like age, gender, income, length of service etc. The data on these items can be later checked for their relationship with other constructs.
Determination of Sample Size
Sample means the number of respondents from whom the responses on the questionnaires should be taken (with how many respondents the questionnaires are to be administered).
Sample size should be large enough. The number may be in the range of 200 to 1000. A large sample only is valid and valuable. The research done on a large sample only earns the respect of academics and research scholar community.
Sample size is determined by the size of the population, expected standard deviation, and confidence interval. There are formulae for sample determination. They are: Cocheran’s formula and Slovin’s formula. For learning more about them, Google-search those terms and use the formulae.
One important point to note is that the validity of your research is improved by randomized sample but not by selection of respondents by convenience.
Tabulation and Analysis
All the collected responses should be entered in an Excel Sheet. One row should be allotted to enter the data given in one questionnaire. For 500 filled questionnaires, 500 rows should be allotted. Data entered in Excel sheet can easily be imported into SPSS for analysis.
The tabulation of data is made easier by use of MS Excel. For high quality analysis, use SPSS (Statistical Procedures for Social Sciences). Even without SPSS software too, alternatively, Data Analysis Tool Pack in MS Excel can be used. With the help of this, descriptive statics, regression analysis, inter-correlations, Anova tests etc. can be done.
Report -Writing
For report-writing, skills in paragraph-writing, making the table of contents, and making of thesis statement, tie-in/transitional phrases, tie-in words, topic sentence etc. are critical. Particularly, English language should be idiomatic and grammatically correct.
Finance
How to Take Education to Become an Ultrasound Technician in Cypress, California?
Diagnostic Medical Sonography students and professional sonographers in California can enjoy Southern California’s mild climate while attending school or working in Cypress, California. The city offers a range of activities like the Summer Concerts on the Green Series. There is a large community center, and the city is only 7 miles from Long Beach for those who enjoy California beaches. The suburban city is near several hospitals and medical centers, and its proximity to I-605 and I-405 makes it easy to access the surrounding area.
Sonography Education Overview in Cypress, CA
There is one CAAHEP accredited sonography program in Cypress, California in 2014. The Cypress College Diagnostic Medical Sonography program has limited enrollment and strict application requirements. It is important to apply early due to limited class sizes. Applicants must submit the appropriate application and documentation in person, and the selection process uses a point system that considers grades earned on program prerequisites, radiologic technology experience and other factors like registration with the ARRT.
There are other programs in the immediate vicinity that are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. Applicants should only consider the CAAHEP accredited programs if they want the quickest path to earning sonography certification through the ARDMS. These are the best programs because they have been assessed as to their quality of didactic instruction and clinical training. All the schools offering sonography programs have financial aid offices that can help students find scholarships dedicated to Allied Health programs.
There are over 9,000 students enrolled in Cypress colleges and universities. However, the California State University-Long Beach campus is only 6 miles from Cypress and has a full-time enrollment of over 31,000 students.
Sonographer Career Outlook in Cypress, CA
Diagnostic Medical Sonographers living in Cypress are fortunate in that they are close to large metropolitan areas that include Long Beach, Anaheim and Los Angeles. Registered sonographers will find many jobs within easy driving distance. The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA and Santa Ana-Anaheim-Irvine MD, CA are the two metropolitan statistical areas that include or are near Cypress. The job outlook for sonographers is excellent as California actively embraces the national healthcare program.
Sonography Wages in Cypress, CA
The average ultrasound technician salary in Cypress was $81,300 or $39.08 per hour as of May 2013, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor statistics. This is much higher than the national average wages of $67,170 or $32.29 per hour.
Best Accredited Ultrasound Technician Schools in Cypress, California
School Name: Cypress College
Address: 9200 Valley View Street
Zip: 90630
Contact Person: Lynn Mitts
Contact Phone: (714) 484-7221
Sonography Program: Certificate Program in General Sonography
Accreditation: CAAHEP Accredited, ARRT Recognized
Study Diagnostic Medical Sonography in Nearby Cities
You can find accredited ultrasound technician programs in the following nearby cities:
- Alhambra (1 program)
- Costa Mesa (1 program)
- Loma Linda (3 programs)
- San Diego (1 program)
Take Ultrasound Education in Nearby States
The following states have accredited Diagnostic Medical Sonography Schools in 2014:
- Arizona (2 schools)
- Nevada (1 school)
Finance
Free to Air Satellite TV – A Solution for Rising Cable Costs
With the ever-rising cost of cable television these days, one has to wonder at what point does the service become too darned expensive to continue to surrender his or her hard-earned money for. Sure, we can now get an abundance of high-definition channels, DVR service, countless special interest channels, and video-on-demand on days when it actually works. But do we really spend enough time in front of the tube (or the flat panel rather) these days to make our investment truly worth it? Many cable customers are starting to think not
It’s not necessarily the cable operators’ fault entirely though. It seems that roughly half of the monthly cable bill charged to the consumer is programming costs incurred by the cable provider. These costs have sky-rocketed over the past few years affecting the price tag of video from cable operators and direct-broadcast satellite providers alike. In researching the monthly cost per subscriber fees charged by programmers, I have discovered a vast difference between the charges to cable operators by the various networks, seemingly on the basis of popularity. It stands to reason that The Goat Roping Channel is not going to charge as much as The Super Dooper Sports Network due to the popularity (or lack thereof) of the channel. I can say that a certain very popular sports network leads one to believe that they are very proud of their content judging by their super-inflated monthly per subscriber fees. This network along with other popular ones with steeper charges force the cable operators to hike their charges as well or suffer the consequences of not having the channel(s) available for potential customers. The cost of programming, of course, is passed on to the customer.
In an effort to become more diverse in their product offerings and boost revenue, most major cable operators now offer bundled packages which include video, phone, and internet at a cut-rate price for all three services. This seems to help lower costs a little if you NEED all three services. I myself am a big fan of cable internet, however, I have absolutely no need for a land-based phone line, as is the case with many cell phone owners today. I also have very little time for television, so not having the latest and greatest HD dual-tuner DVR from my local cable provider, complete with picture tiling, “one moment please” messages, and VOD error codes for the price of my kids monthly ortho payment does not bother me in the least.
I have, however, found a way to receive one hundred percent free digital TV with absolutely NO monthly charges. It’s called free-to-air (FTA) satellite TV. All you need is a FTA receiver and a dish. Couple this type system with an over-the-air antenna to ensure that you get your local networks and you’re in business. You can find several suppliers of FTA equipment on the internet. No, I don’t get the Super Dooper Sports Network, but I do get very diverse and sometimes quite interesting programming from all over the world. I pay absolutely no monthly fee for digital TV, and I did it for an initial investment of less than three hundred dollars!
There is a plethora of information on free-to-air satellite on the internet. I would recommend to anyone interested in lowering or possibly eliminating their existing cable or pay satellite TV bill to explore this type of television reception. It completely eliminated my monthly television costs.
Finance
Most Common Training Courses Of IT
Each and every part of our history is marked by certain development. For this present era, the hallmark development is the Information and Technology(IT). In this computerized age, almost all activities seem to be dominated by this development. Every human activity is a business in one way or the other. IT is becoming significant for functioning and operating businesses. It ensures smooth functioning of various business’s departments such as manufacturing, human resource, finance and other security departments.
Moreover, the effectiveness of doing business on web is flourishing with every passing day. Every business, which employs certain skills of information and technology, is on the verge of success with this marketing trend. Internet marketing is growing rapidly and most of the fastest growing companies are using internet to promote or advertise their brands. Web has evolved the way of marketing system. Information & Technology has become a vital part in this competitive market by managing, storing and retrieving data, processing and protecting information, etc.
There various courses in the vast field of Information and Technology. Some of the most important courses are given below:
JAVA: Java was first introduced by sun microsystems and it mainly used for web development. It is a high level programming language, through which most popular projects are done. Java is a high-in-demand and an object-oriented oriented programming language. Java training consists of advanced java, core java, struts, hybernet, etc. It works in multiplicities such as, pointer, multiple inheritance and memory allocation. It is known for its reliability and efficiency. It acts as a platform where new development of advanced software is taking place.
PHP: PHP is the short form of Hypertext Preprocessor. PHP programming administers the web application such as blogs, e-commerce and others. It offers solutions for the internet business requirements. It is a programming language, which is especially designed for web development. This training course includes Word Press course, Joomla training, MySQL course,and Drupal training.
.NET: It was developed by Microsoft company. It is a software framework that provides the tools for creating interactive software apps. It is an advanced technology system, which enables great user experience and attractive visuals. It provides for orderly way of accessing web services, databases and other communication tools. It provides large system of pre-coded solutions to public program requirements such as integrated fax, phones and email services, automatic update of computing devices and others.
AS400: IBM Application System 400 is a new OS developed by IBM. It is a friendly computer program made especially for small and medium scale business. This course provides the opportunity to achieve more advanced level of skill. AS400 training deals with the art of data warehousing, project file sharing, promptly providing a collaboration with sophisticated email, whiteboards, java application development, web and e-commerce serving.
For the above courses, there are many top management and IT institutes where you can get world-class training. Presently,NCR is seeing rapid growth of such institutions where the competition is strong within. IT Spark is one of the top IT institutes in Noida.
Cost Effective Business Writing and Training Strategies for Small Businesses
Rather sunny weekend with thunderstorms announced
Liquor Trader Paid Rs 1 Crore to Delhi’s Assistant Minister Manish Sisodia, CBI Claims
latest news 70 girls sexually assaulted in juvenile camps, lawsuits say
TA- Price Of Ethereum Struggles To Hold $1,700, Are Bears Taking Over?
Are Russ Dalbey’s Winning in the Cash Flow Business Income Claims True?
How W4 plans to monetize the Godot game engine using Red Hat’s open source playbook – TechCrunch
Florida is in the process of arresting 20 people for voter fraud
Quick-action parent saved 13-year-old child struck by lightning in Garfield Park: Doctors – NBC Chicago
Shrink Your Technology – How to Work Anywhere, Anytime Out of a Backpack
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races