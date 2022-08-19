Dan Levy joins the cast of Sex Education Season 4

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Dan Levy has booked her next big role.
Netflix announced on August 19 that the Schitt’s Creek the creator joins season four of the hit series Sex education. Levy will play Thomas Molloy, a famous author who tutors Maeve (Emma Mackey) at the Ivy League University she attends in the United States
Netflix offered a glimpse of the newcomer, sharing photos of Levy with a beard, glasses and curly hair. The edgy look is softened with a sweater, button down and jeans, giving him the appearance of a demure, bookish guy.
And that’s not all Netflix had to share. The streamer announced Thaddee Graham, Mary Reuther, Felix Mufti, Antoine Lexa, Alexandra James and Iman Yahshua also join the season four cast in undisclosed roles.
Many stars, including Bridgertonit is Simone Ashley, left the series ahead of the new season, leading some fans to worry about other potential exits. But Netflix just confirmed that Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood and others are returning for the upcoming season.
Entertainment
Vikings receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette admitted he was a little shocked by how far Raiders punter A.J. Cole boomed the ball in last Sunday’s preseason opener in Las Vegas.
As the No. 1 punt returner on the depth chart, Smith-Marsette was hoping to make a big play to prove to special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels that he deserves the job.
Instead, Smith-Marsette misjudged the punt in the air, then compounded his mistake by muffing it. Luckily for him, he managed to recover the ball to limit the damage.
“They are giving me the opportunity to go out there and showcase my skills,” Smith-Marsette said. “I feel like as the punt returner last week going against the Raiders, that was something I didn’t take advantage of like I was supposed to.”
These types of growing pains are to be expected from a young player learning the intricacies of being a punt returner at the highest level. Just because longtime Vikings punt returner Marcus Sherels made it look so easy doesn’t mean it actually is.
Maybe the hardest part of learning the position is the fact that live reps are so limited in practice. Looking at Smith-Marsette, for example, he’s getting his practice in by catching sky balls shot out of the JUGS machine.
“You look at the JUGS machine and it’s pretty much going to come out the same way no matter what,” Smith-Marsette said. “You can judge that right way. It’s way different coming off the foot. You’ve got to read a few more things. Especially with different punters doing different things.”
It helped that the Vikings hosted joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers this week at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. That provided Smith-Marsette a valuable opportunity to go against 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky in real time.
“He turns one way and then kicks back across his body,” Smith-Marsette said. “Just getting a beat on him in practice will help during the game.”
It will be interesting to see how Smith-Marsette fares in Saturday’s exhibition game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Theoretically, he should perform much better after getting a handful of live punts in practice.
“He’s starting to get a lot more confident back there,” Daniels said. “Hopefully we’re able to get him a lot more opportunities. It’s my job from a schematic standpoint to try to create that.”
The biggest thing Daniels wants to see from Smith-Marsette is his ability to make decisions when things are going 100 mph around him. Is he tracking the ball off the punter’s foot? Is he comfortable catching it? Is he making a decisive first cut?
“I see a guy in Ihmir who’s really starting to grow into the role and who’s really starting to accept it,” Daniels said. “I think he really wants to be great. You can see that. He’s coming out early for punts before practice. It’s really encouraging to see.”
As for what Smith-Marsette thinks separates him from the other potential punt returners on the roster?
“Anytime I touch the ball, I feel like I can go to the house,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing I bring. Anytime I touch it, it could be a touchdown.”
Local
A lorry reportedly slammed into the front of a shop in Weymouth on Thursday, taking with it a parked car which it hit en route.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but authorities told WHDH and other media they believe the truck driver was heading to Washington Street when a medical emergency swerved the truck into window, taking with him a parked car.
No one was in the parked car when the incident happened, and the truck driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WHDH reported.
Three people were believed to have been inside the building during the crash, but were not injured, according to WCVB.
Photos and videos shared on social media show the damage to Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
Oswaldo Cabrera is embracing all of it. He made a special salute when the crowd chanted his name during roll call Wednesday night and Thursday when he got his first major league hit, a double, the 23-year old mimed ripping the pin out of a grenade and lobbing it. Cabrera, who also had a single on Thursday night, was about the only bright spot in the Yankees 9-2 loss to the Blue Jays at the Stadium on Thursday night.
“It was amazing,” Cabrera said of his fourth-inning double to right-center field. “I can’t describe how that feels. At that moment I was just in the sky, I was in the sky at that moment.”
His parents were in the stands celebrating their son’s first big league hit and they will be getting the ball as a memento of his accomplishment.
“I got the ball. Yeah, I got the ball right there and it’s gonna be for my father,” Cabrera said. “He is the person who made this happen for me and my mom and that ball has to be for him.”
Cabrera said his dad, Leobardo Cabrera, was a professional volleyball player back in their native Venezuela and he not only prepared him and his brother, who plays in the Twins organization, to be professional athletes, but sacrificed to get them here.
“He helped me in everything. I have the type of father who doesn’t buy something for himself, he bought everything for us,” Cabrera said. “Like he’s not eating that night. But he makes sure that we get food. That’s the type of guy who he is for his children.”
Cabrera also tried to get the Yankees lifeless offense going with a lead-off single in the seventh, but he was stranded at second when Aaron Judge struck out to end the inning.
Giancarlo Stanton is close to finishing up his rehab workouts and heading out on a rehab assignment, Boone said.
“He’s working out again today. If that goes well, it could start this weekend,” Boone said. “Possibly even tomorrow.”
Stanton has been on the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis since July 24.
The Yankees have missed his bat. Stanton was hitting .228/.309/.498 with an .807 OPS and 24 home runs when he went on the injured list with tendinitis in his left Achilles July 24.
With Clay Holmes on the injured list and struggling before that, the Yankees are mixing and matching their closing assignments. Wednesday night Aroldis Chapman gave them more reason to doubt he can be the answer. Scott Effross is looking like he could step into the role.
Boone like how he has handled high-leverage spots like Wednesday night.
“He’s intense out there, but he’s got weapons to get people out. So there’s a confidence that he has out there because he knows that if he executes, he’s got a chance to get you out,” Boone said. “So he’s really diligent. He’s really competitive. There’s an intensity to him. So I’m sure coming to a new team here, coming into a pennant race, all that, I’m sure some of these situations have been nerve-racking, anxious moments, but I feel like he’s done a really good job of handling some of the toughest spots really well.”
Zack Britton, who had elbow reconstruction surgery last October, is scheduled to face live hitters again on Saturday and is getting close to a rehab assignment.
“I’m not sure if it’s another live (batting practice) or if he’s starting to get to (rehab) games,” Boone said.
The Yankees don’t want to get too far ahead of themselves in Britton’s rehab.
“I don’t want to put that on Zack,” Boone said. “Like my biggest thing with him right now and even message to him right now. It’s just like it’s gone really well for him. I think he’s been really pleased with the rehab process and in each step, and he’s doing really well. So if he gets back to us to that point to where he’s contributing, great and if it’s in that highest of leverage role, great, but for me, this is about I want Zack to get back healthy and all the way.”
()
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abusing a corpse after he allegedly bought human remains from a woman on Facebook.
Jeremy Lee Pauley, 40, known for buying various bones and teeth which he restores and resells, was arrested for trying to buy the corpse of a morgue worker online.
Some of Pauley’s odd purchases included basin “antiques” and “very old” skulls of children.
Pauly allegedly purchased $4,000 worth of human remains from Candace Scott, who police say stole them from a morgue in partnership with the University of Arkansas.
The human remains included a half head, a full head, three brains, a heart, a liver, a lung, two kidneys, a female pelvis, a torso with a nipple, and four human hands.
The store owner was to receive Scott’s shipment in Pennsylvania, but police intercepted the remains while they were in transit.
He was arrested on Thursday following an investigation that began June 14 when police received a tip about suspicious activity from Pauley and his collections.
Pauley was arrested and released on $50,000 bond.
Jeremy Lee Pauley, 40, was arrested on Thursday for misusing a corpse and receiving stolen property after buying human remains from a woman in Arkansas, police say
Pauley allegedly bought the remains of a woman named Candace Scott for $4,000. The cargo included a liver, a lung, two kidneys, a female pelvis, a torso with a nipple, and four human hands. PICTURED: Pauley’s last purchase of ‘medical bones’ before his arrest
The store owner was supposed to receive the $4,000 shipment, but was arrested on Thursday following an investigation that began in June when police received a report of suspicious activity involving Pauley and his collections.
Some of Pauley’s other purchases included “very old” skulls of children. “Note that the adult teeth have not yet fallen out,” he wrote on Facebook.
Officers were stunned by the discovery of the Cumberland District Attorney calling the investigation “bizarre”.
Sean M. McCormack said: “These are the most bizarre investigations I have encountered in my thirty-three years as a prosecutor.
“Just when I think I’ve seen it all, a case like this comes up.”
The caller who notified police said they found “several” five-gallon buckets of human remains in Pauley’s basement.
Investigators then recovered the remains, which included human brains, hearts, livers, skin and lungs.
Dr. Wayne Ross confirmed that Pauley’s basement remains were human body parts.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the University of Arkansas said the remains sold to Pauley were donated to the school’s medical sciences department – but were later stolen from the morgue by a employee.
Spokeswoman Leslie Taylor told CBS News. “We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thought could occur.”
Pauley is owner of the Grand Wunderkammer and executive director and curator of the Memento Mori Museum. Company owner buys multiple shipments of bones and teeth from unknown buyers and shares them online with his followers
Pictured: teeth bought by Pauley. During the investigation, the police found “several” buckets of human remains in his home
Pictured: Part of a mouth bought by Pauley before his arrest. Pauley’s basement remains confirmed to be human body parts
Cumberland District Attorney Sean M. McCormack called the investigation “bizarre” after five gallon buckets of human remains were found in Pauley’s basement.
Pauley is the owner of The Grand Wunderkammer – a shop that sells “strange and unusual” items to the public and museum exhibits. He is also the executive director and curator of the Memento Mori Museum, according to his Facebook.
The bone lover’s bizarre collections have won him a following online, with his nearly 6,000 followers on Facebook now wondering what will happen next.
One supporter wrote online: “Chin up you have a bigger army of supporters than you think my friend.
“Those of us who know know you’re tough.”
Others commented that they still ‘love and support’ Pauley and ‘appreciate everything’ he does for ‘the oddity community’ while noting that ‘lots of people’ have ‘partial human skulls’ and teeth. .
Pauley is the owner of the business, The Grand Wunderkammer. The Facebook business page describes it as “weird, curious and unique in every way!”
Pauley plans to hold an event at his company on October 1. Now fans are waiting to see if that will happen. Several Pauley fans left Facebook comments on his page to express their support for his arrest
Pictured: ‘Antique Partial Hinged Basin’ Pauley sold in early August
Pauley has sold various skulls on Facebook due to popular demand. Some shoppers asked if the store owner had any payment plans in place while others were disappointed that they didn’t have the cash to buy the bones.
Pauley’s last purchase was a plastic bin full of medical bones that he mailed days before his arrest. He captioned the post: “Picked up more medical bones to sort through.”
A few days earlier, on August 7, Pauley advertised and sold an “antique hinged partial pelvis with sacrum and 5 vertebrae”.
The store owner also sells hundreds of bagged teeth – some of them stained “from an old-school disinfectant used at the time”, according to Pauley.
dailymail us
Joe Girardi’s connection to the Chicago Cubs traces to his childhood.
While growing up in Peoria, his father, Jerry, brought Girardi and his siblings to Wrigley Field about five times each year. He would snack on Ron Santo’s Pro’s Pizza at the ballpark and watch the Hall of Fame third baseman and outfielder José Cardenal, his two favorite players. Decades later, those memories still resonate. The annual trips instilled Cubs generational fandom that further deepened when the organization drafted him out of Northwestern in 1986.
This weekend Girardi returns to the organization with whom he began his professional baseball career and spent seven seasons on the North Side.
Girardi is joining Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Jon “Boog” Sciambi and analyst Jim Deshaies in the booth when the Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Girardi, who lives in the Miami area, also will be part of the broadcast for the Cubs’ three-game series against the Marlins on Sept. 19-21 at LoanDepot Park.
“It’s kind of like life has come full circle in a sense for me,” Girardi told the Tribune on Thursday. “Because I think about all the good times that we had as kids coming up to the ballpark with my father. … It brings back a lot of fond memories. My belief is my father will be in heaven laughing at me doing a game knowing how many we used to listen to.”
President of business operations Crane Kenney reached out to Girardi through his agent in July to gauge interest in Girardi joining the TV broadcast and getting him involved again in the Cubs organization. Girardi made clear he absolutely was on board, and the sides identified these two series in which Girardi, 57, will be part of the Marquee broadcast.
The pivot to the broadcast side comes after the Philadelphia Phillies fired Girardi on June 3 only two months into his third season as manager. Although he is embracing this opportunity, Girardi wants to manage again.
“But I understand that these jobs are precious,” Girardi said. “And being let go is disruptive for families, so I hope it doesn’t happen to anyone. This is an interesting business because you have to move around a lot. It’s difficult.
“So if I broadcast for the rest of my life, I’m good with that. I’ve been fortunate I’ve gotten a chance to manage 14 years, and I feel really good about that. But if the opportunity came, yeah, I’m definitely interested, but I understand that it may not too.”
After the Phillies dismissed Girardi, he stuck around the Philadelphia area because his daughter, Lena, played on a local 15-U AAU basketball team. He also twice drove to Burlington, N.C., to visit his son, Dante, who was playing in the Appalachian League. Girardi wanted to wait until Lena, a high school sophomore, and Dante, a junior at Florida International, were back in school this week before making commitments.
Girardi also has taken time to reflect on what went wrong with the Phillies. They posted a 132-141 record under Girardi and missed the postseason in his his first two seasons. Girardi wants to learn from his experiences, making self-assessment part of the process. This isn’t the first time he has had to cope with losing his job. The Marlins fired him after one season in 2006, and the New York Yankees dismissed him in 2017 after 10 seasons and a 2009 World Series title with the organization.
“You try to think about all the good things and what you love about the game and how precious it is to have one of these jobs, and you reflect on things that maybe you would have done a little bit different,” Girardi said. “But then you have to start to move on in a sense because it can consume you.
“When a manager gets let go, no matter what time it is, it’s disruptive, not just to you but to your family too. You’ve got to get things back to normal where there’s consistency, especially when you have kids at home, and that’s what I focus on.”
Girardi’s previous broadcast experience includes working for YES Network, MLB Network and Fox Sports. He has been watching a lot of Cubs and Brewers games in preparation for the weekend series. The Phillies did not play either team before he was fired. Girardi is looking forward to seeing Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele pitch against the Brewers.
“It’s a great opportunity for these young players to prove, ‘Hey, I’m part of the puzzle next year as we continue to improve,’ and they are acquiring minor-league talent, which I think is important for the depth of the organization,” Girardi said. “It’s important that some of these guys come up and be a big part of this, and other guys may be traded to get that one or two pieces that you need to get you over the top.”
At the moment, Girardi’s commitment to Marquee is for only two series. But he would love to do more games next season, though that likely depends on whether a managing opportunity arises in the offseason. The team and city, where nephews and his mother-in-law live, remain appealing to Girardi.
“I’ve been a Cubs fan my whole life, that has never changed,” Girardi said. “The only time I didn’t cheer for them is when I played against them. Obviously Chicago is a fantastic city, so yeah, I hope it works out.”
()
MINNEAPOLIS– Officials working in law enforcement provided an overview of recent law enforcement actions that have been taken as part of the federal government’s strategy to combat violent crime, and said the shootings, carjackings and gang activity in Minnesota are near all-time highs.
Officials say dozens of violent felons have been removed from the streets of Minneapolis and beyond since the program began, with more arrests to come. Many face more than 30 years in prison, US Attorney Andrew Luger said. Luger added that many of those arrested show a “complete disregard” for the rule of law and say they will be back on the streets and continue to commit crimes even while in treatment.
Luger pointed out that a significant portion of the crimes they pursue center around the distribution of fentanyl.
Acting Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman said so far this year, 673 firearms have been recovered.
The federal violent crime strategy was launched earlier this year. Luger previously announced increased capacity for his office to prosecute violent crimes, hire more prosecutors and prioritize carjackings, phantom guns and other gun-related incidents.
How to watch
Grub5
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races