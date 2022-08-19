Democrats criticize GOP Senate candidate from Eagan for ‘vote with bullets’ comments

Democrats on Thursday accused a Republican-endorsed candidate for the Minnesota Senate of condoning political violence, when he talked about the need for “voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets.”
The Senate District 52 candidate, Stephen Lowell, countered that he wasn’t advocating violence but instead simply warning about what can happen when people lose faith in their government.
Video posted on his campaign social media and recirculated by the state Democratic Party showed Lowell, of Eagan, making the remarks last month at a Dakota County Patriots event.
“We need to grow our teeth back, fast. So part of those teeth, in this particular set of terms, is voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets” — Stephen Lowell, a GOP-endorsed candidate for a Minnesota senate seat in the Twin Cities suburbs pic.twitter.com/B5LQigB74Y
“We need to grow our teeth back. Fast,” Lowell told the crowd. “So, part of those teeth, in this particular set of terms, is voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets. Because at the end of the day, when people don’t believe that their elections are stable, they don’t believe that police will protect them, they stop using the democratic, of any kind, method. … And so we have to bring back that faith, and we have to come out and vote.”
DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin denounced Lowell’s remarks as “violent” and “dehumanizing” and called on Republicans to send a strong signal that such rhetoric won’t be tolerated.
Lowell, a libertarian conservative, denied that that was what he meant.
“The purpose of the statement I made was the degree to which societies tend to degrade when people don’t have faith in the government in a very broad and general level,” Lowell said in an interview, citing the French Revolution. “At the end of the day, the point is when people don’t feel like their government represents them, countries get very unstable.”
Lowell, a draftsman who is making his first run for office, is challenging Democratic Sen. Jim Carlson, of Eagan, who was first elected in 2006. Their largely Democratic district includes Eagan, Burnsville and portions of other suburbs.
Lowell told the crowd at the Dakota County event that he helped guard a Minneapolis tobacco shop during the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020. He said in the interview that the arson and looting happened because people lost faith in the police.
“I imagine that loss of faith in our government as a whole would be much, much worse,” he said.
Every day when Yukatan Everett Mason came home to his apartment complex in Long Beach, he said a little prayer.
“I pray this isn’t the day she decides to shoot through her window. She’s got the first apartment. She sees everything,” he said. “I’m a sitting target.”
She is Lorrene Mae Lake, Mason’s “demon” downstairs neighbor at a complex on East 2nd Street in Long Beach who for months has terrorized him and other residents with racial taunts and late-night harassment. Lake, 58, was charged Monday with six counts of criminal threats, one count of civil rights violations for her alien behavior and other counts, LA County Dist. Atti. announced George Gascón. Investigators found a gun in his apartment.
But his Aug. 12 arrest by Long Beach police came after months of residents like Mason agitating with police and property management to do something about Lake, he said.
A black writer who moved into the resort in December, Mason led efforts to end the harassment he and other residents were experiencing at Lake’s, he said. And when nothing seemed to be done by authorities, Mason took to social media, posting videos of Lake’s threatening behavior. His video was picked up by a major TikTok account, @Tizzyent, whose own video about Lake has racked up nearly 500,000 views.
“I keep seeing this more and more, things like this get pushed aside and endured until a bunch of people like me post it online,” the creator of the viral video said.
After initially receiving a bad vibe from Lake and keeping his distance, Mason became one of her top targets after sweeping up glass she had broken for no reason in the resort’s common area, he said. .
She started threatening to kill him, spraying water in his apartment, drawing swastikas on papers, using racial slurs when talking to him and blasting music late into the night. , Mason said.
“I felt like the police and property management were waiting for me or someone else to die or be seriously injured before they took it seriously,” Mason told The Times.
The worst interaction came when Mason called 911 on Lake once and she bit him, spat on him and called him a racial slur, he said.
“It should go around your neck,” Lake, who is white, said while holding a hose in video recorded by Mason. Then she calls it a racial slur. “Why are you filming? The cops are not going to make s—.
It was something Mason and Lake agreed on. Mason said he called the police “definitely over 20 times,” but nothing was done about Lake.
The Long Beach Police Department told The Times on Thursday that it has responded to the resort multiple times, adding that it is working with the building’s management company and providing “outreach” to residents.
Another resident, Raquel Sepulveda, 29, also called police multiple times after being threatened by Lake, but was usually dismissed, she said. In one case, police dispatched a social worker and Lake was placed in psychiatric detention for 72 hours, Sepulveda wrote in court documents. But Lake came back to the apartment right after.
“I don’t feel safe or at peace. I fear for my life and safety after his 72 holds are completed,” Sepulveda wrote in a restraining order application against Lake.
Even after getting a restraining order in late June, Lake continued to harass her, Sepulveda said. Once, Lake stood in front of Sepulveda’s door holding a sharp object, Sepulveda said.
“Make me angry and I’ll hurt you,” Lake reportedly said.
Police arrested Lake for violating the restraining order on July 12, Sepulveda said, but Lake returned days later.
Sepulveda, who is Latina, said she believes there is a racial element to Lake getting away with her harassment for so long.
“It’s so unfortunate to know that if the roles had been reversed, I feel in my heart that it would have been different,” she said.
Long Beach police arrested Lake early Friday, nearly two months after Sepulveda filed for the restraining order. Police say she committed a “breach of a restraining order,” but Sepulveda thanks Mason more than she thanks the police.
“There wouldn’t have been any light on that if it hadn’t been for his video,” she said.
Lake is being held on $50,000 bail at Century Regional Detention Center. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
Those who traveled by train or steamship out of Stillwater in the first half of the 20th century likely bought their tickets from Joseph “Papa Joe” Carroll.
Carroll, who worked at the Stillwater Union Depot for almost five decades, was 105 when he died on March 11, 1979.
Besides being the local ticket agent, Carroll operated the depot’s telegraph machine. An expert in Morse Code, he shared his customers’ joys and sorrows via telegram from 1903 to 1948.
When the Union Depot closed in 1954, Carroll, then 81, was given the telegraphy machine, a training machine, an instruction manual and other items.
After Carroll died, the equipment passed on to his son, Mark, who died in 2003.
Now, the equipment belongs to the Washington County Historical Society — thanks to Mark Carroll’s five children.
“We wanted it to stay in Stillwater,” said Jodi Anderson, one of Carroll’s daughters. “That’s what Grandpa would have wanted.”
When Joseph Carroll acquired the equipment, his son mounted the battery-operated telegraphy machine to the arm of his favorite chair, said Anderson, who lives in Houlton, Wis.
“He would tick, tick, tick away on the machine like he was still at work,” she said. “He never forgot how to use it. He said he could have gone back to work the next day. He wasn’t sending messages to anybody; he was just doing that to stay in practice.”
Carroll, whom everyone knew as “Papa Joe,” was one of those individuals “who just grab the heart of the entire community,” said Brent Peterson, the historical society’s executive director. “Receiving these (gifts) is keeping his memory alive for another generation.”
There is even a rooftop restaurant – Papa’s – named after him at the Water Street Inn in downtown Stillwater, Peterson said.
LEFT CANADA AT 12
Born in 1873 in Sainte-Flavie, Quebec, Carroll grew up speaking only French. When he was 12, he was sent to Minneapolis to visit an uncle — a visit that lasted three years, according to Peterson.
During that time, he attended school, learned to speak English and worked part time at the Bemis Bros. bag factory and delivering messages on bicycle for Western Union.
After returning to Quebec, he learned telegraphy at the railroad station near his home. He later worked as a telegraph operator for the Great Northern Railroad in Stanley, N.D., Fort Benton, Mont., and Butte, Mont.
The family of longtime Stillwater telegraph operator Joseph “Papa Joe” Carroll recently donated Carroll’s equipment to the Washington County Historical Society. Executive Director Brent Peterson demonstrated how it works on Thursday, Aug. 18. It will be on display until Sept. 30. pic.twitter.com/exUbDTtaR2
Carroll was laid off in 1896 and returned to the Twin Cities to work at a sawmill. Within a year, however, he was working as a telegraph operator for the Northern Pacific Railroad. He was stationed in Carlton, Duluth, Cloquet, Rutledge, Hinckley, Rush City and White Bear Lake before landing in Stillwater in 1903.
“I sold train tickets by the hundreds and steamship tickets to all over the world,” Carroll told the Stillwater Gazette in 1965. “I got so just by looking at someone, I could tell what they wanted. I liked to take charge and do everything I could for them, except put them on the train.”
As a part of his job, Carroll arranged for his customers’ visas and passports. He told the Gazette about “going through a great deal of red tape in getting one man back to Italy to marry his old sweetheart and bring her back to the U.S.”
“When he got back there, his old sweetheart didn’t look so good, and he wanted to marry someone else,” Carroll said. “We … really sweated blood before he got home with the second one.”
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Carroll and his wife, Margaret, and their 10 children moved to an apartment on the second floor of the Union Depot in 1936. They lived there until he retired.
When he was 97, Carroll wrote a book, “Exploring the Great Northwest and the St. Croix Valley.” In 1973, at the age of 100, he was named grand marshal of Stillwater’s Lumberjack Days parade.
Anderson remembers her grandfather running down a hill at her high school graduation party in 1978. “He was 105 years old,” she said. “He liked being the center of attention. He liked to stand on chairs and dance and sing. He drank a shot of brandy every day.”
Instead of smoking a cigar or smoking a pipe, Carroll would “cut a cigar in half and put it in his pipe and smoke it through the pipe,” she said. “I have no idea why he did that.”
Carroll never learned to drive a car, she said.
“He taught telegraphy at the Quonset huts (in Houlton), and he walked across the (Stillwater Lift) Bridge all the time,” she said. “Even when he was 100, he would walk up and down the Main Street stairs.”
Anderson’s uncle, Bernard Carroll, suffered from tuberculosis and was quarantined to an island in the middle of the St. Croix River, she said. “My grandfather would walk from downtown Stillwater up to where the Boom Site is,” she said. “Then he would row a canoe across the river to bring my uncle supplies. He did a lot of walking. He was always walking.”
Carroll lived at his house on South First Street until his death. When he was 104, he spent a month at the Maple Manor Care Center in Stillwater, but he wasn’t happy about being in a nursing home, she said.
“He would say, ‘When is Mark coming up with the machine’ – he called the car a machine – ‘to take me home? I have to get out of here. There are too many old people in here,’” she said. “He was 104, and he thought there were too many old people in the nursing home.”
Carroll’s equipment will be part of a rotating exhibit on display at the Washington County Heritage Center in Stillwater. The center opened last fall.
IF YOU GO
Joseph “Papa Joe” Carroll’s telegraphy equipment will be on display at the Washington County Heritage Center in Stillwater until Sept. 30. The center at 1862 S. Greeley St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for kids 6-17 and free for kids 5 and under. Members of the Washington County Historical Society get free admission to all WCHS historic sites. For more information, contact the Historical Society at 651-439-5956 or email [email protected]
Apple released a new security update on Wednesday as the company revealed alarming vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to take control of certain devices, including iPhones.
The company said iPads and Macs running on older software were also susceptible to hackers.
New security updates for iPhones older than 6 years, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later and 7th generation iPod touch are intended to protect against such attacks.
Apple said hackers could potentially infiltrate devices through “maliciously crafted web content.”
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Governor Gavin Newsom has announced what he calls a “master plan” to address the mental health crisis among young Californians.
Newsom made the announcement during a visit with first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom to McLane High School in Fresno on Thursday.
The governor and the first partner spent just over an hour at school and overheard a student say that when she was a little girl, the school staff let her down when she had the most Need help.
McLane High senior Aliyah Barajas shared her story of self-harm which began when she was 10.
“My parents were not contacted, I was not referred to a counselor, as I was told I would be, and there was no follow-up…I know I don’t. am not the first, the last or the only 10-year-old girl who had to go through this,” Barajas said.
Newsom said Barajas’ experience is an example of why he spends $4.7 billion on mental health for people under 25.
The plan includes training 40,000 behavioral health professionals, creating an online platform for mental health assessment and intervention, a suicide prevention program, and doubling the number of school counselors in schools. schools, helping to pay for their education.
“We will provide 20,000 scholarships for two years of your service. You come to the schools and work as a counselor. $20,000 of any of your student loans or debts will be forgiven,” Newsom said.
The governor pointed to statistics among young Californians.
There are over 284,000 people with major depression and 66% of children with depression do not receive treatment.
The first partner presented online resources to help children and adults and spoke about the concerns she feels as a mother of four children.
“If we don’t change things now, how can we be surprised when we have the violence we have, the bigotry we have, the hate and racism we have, online and in person?” she says.
While at McClane High School, Newsom also signed into law AB2508.
The bill further defines the role of school counsellors, emphasizing the importance of access to mental health.
A U.S. judge has sentenced a Liberian man to 63 months in prison for conspiring to traffic horns and ivory from endangered rhinos and elephants for millions of dollars, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Moazu Kromah, a Ugandan resident, was extradited from the West African country to the United States in June 2019 and has been detained ever since. He pleaded guilty in March of this year to one count of conspiracy to commit wildlife trafficking and two counts of wildlife trafficking, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Damian, said. Williams, in a statement.
The trafficking plot involved the illegal poaching of over 35 rhinos and over 100 elephants.
Williams welcomed the more than five-year sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
“Today’s sentencing demonstrates that those responsible for decimating the world’s populations of endangered and threatened animals protected by international agreements will face grave consequences,” he said.
Kromah, 49, and his accomplices had buyers in the United States and Southeast Asia, smuggling at least 190 kilograms of rhino horn and at least 10 tons of elephant ivory from countries in Africa of the East between 2012 and 2019 approximately.
The estimated average retail value of rhino horn and elephant ivory was at least about $3.4 million and $4 million respectively.
During the investigation, law enforcement officers intercepted several packages bound for Manhattan shoppers containing rhino horn.
They concealed some animal parts in artwork such as masks and African statues, New York investigators say.
The poaching is fueled by a seemingly insatiable demand for rhino horn in Asia, where people pay huge sums for a substance, coveted as traditional medicine, made up mostly of keratin, the same substance found in human fingernails.
Kromah is one of five men charged with participating in the criminal enterprise.
Kenyan Mansur Mohamed Surur was extradited to the United States last year and pleaded guilty to trafficking and drug trafficking charges, according to a June statement from Williams’ office.
Guinean Amara Cherif is also in US custody and pleaded guilty to the charges against him in April this year.
Co-defendants Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh and Abdi Hussein Ahmed were reportedly arrested.
Several dead after 2 mid-air planes collide at California airport, official says. (Representative)
California:
A mid-air collision took place between two small planes in the US state of California on Thursday, killing several people, officials said.
The incident happened in the town of Watsonville after two planes attempted to land at the local airport.
“Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport following the collision of 2 planes attempting to land. We have reports of multiple fatalities,” city officials said in a statement posted to Twitter.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
More information will be available throughout the day, the statement said.
