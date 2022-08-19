Finance
Duct Detectors and New Construction Coordination
Finger pointing, passing the buck, shifting responsibility… This seems to be a common theme when it comes to installing in-duct smoke detectors on new construction projects. Mechanical contractors, electrical contractors, fire contractors… Who’s responsible for making sure these detectors get installed properly? Perhaps this confusion is less about whose scope of work the detectors fall under, and more about the uncertainty contractors feel regarding the proper installation and placement of such fire protection devices. I wish I could say differently, but the answer regarding responsibility is probably not as cut and dry as we would prefer. Like many other endeavors on a construction site, the installation of in-duct smoke detectors requires a coordinated effort between all parties. The mechanical contractor is often responsible for mounting the detectors. I would expect he wouldn’t want anyone else cutting in to and attaching to his ductwork anyhow. The electrical contractor is often required to run conduit to the location of the detector and frequently required to manage the subcontract for the fire alarm company. In the end, the fire alarm contractor is responsible for making sure the device functions properly and reports to the fire alarm control panel. Coordinate effort.
NFPA 90A, Where Required
NFPA 90A is the Standard for Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems. This code states that an in-duct smoke detector is required on the SUPPLY side of any HVAC unit greater than 2000cfm. Those detectors must be located downstream of air filters and ahead of any branch connections. If you can’t get ahead of any branch connections – you must have one provided in each branch. In addition to the supply side detector, NFPA 90A states that an in-duct smoke detector is required on the RETURN side of any unit greater than 15,000cfm. These detectors are required at each story prior to the connection to a common return and prior to any recirculation or fresh air inlet. They are not required where the entire space is protected by area smoke detection.
NFPA 72, Means of Installation
NFPA 72 is the National Fire Alarm Code, the standard for the installation of fire alarm system components. This first of all, the NFPA 72 code reminds us that in-duct smoke detectors are NOT a substitute for open area detection. NFPA defers to manufacturer’s published instructions for installation requirements. Manufacturer’s instructions advise that in-duct smoke detectors be located at a minimum of 6 duct-widths from a bend or other obstruction. This means that if you have an 18″ wide duct, the detector should be located a minimum of 9′-0″ downstream of a bend or other obstruction. This is often difficult to accomplish. The contractor needs to be aware that the 6 duct-width guideline is based on the fact that airflow is disrupted as it comes around a bend. The duct detector requires the conditioned air to flow through a 1/2″ diameter sample tube that protrudes into the ductwork. If the airflow is bouncing all over the ductwork, it is less likely to make it into the sample tube as required for proper smoke detection. Because the code states “should” instead of “shall” be located a minimum of 6-duct widths, it is the responsibility of the contractor to use his own best judgment in locating the detector as far away from a bend as possible. Since HVAC ducting is often located above the finished ceiling or high up in the rafters out of visible range, the location of in-duct smoke detectors must be permanently and clearly identified and recorded. Fire officials and service personnel must be able to identify the location of these detectors. Where in-duct smoke detectors are installed more than 10′-0″ A.F.F. or where the detector is not visible to responding personnel, remote indicators must be provided to locate the device with ease. On occasion, where it is acceptable to the AHJ, remote indicators may be eliminated if the detector is specifically identified and clearly annunciated at the FACP and annunciators.
Alarm/ Supervisory & Fire Alarm Shut Down
Once the in-duct smoke detectors have been sufficiently installed, there seems to be an ongoing debate as to whether the detectors should annunciate a supervisory signal, requiring investigation to determine if there is a fire, or if the detectors should annunciate an alarm signal, immediately evacuating the building and calling the fire department to the site in response. Proponents of the supervisory signal argue that in-duct smoke detectors are a common source of false alarm signals. Often when heaters are first started up at the start of winter, the heat blowing through the ductwork burns off the dust (we all know the smell of the heater being run for the first time) thus causing an alarm. Neither owners, nor fire officials want to evacuate the building or run trucks to a site that proves to be a false alarm. On the other side of the argument, however, is the concern that if the detector activates and then it is doing its job and an alarm signal is required to ensure the safety of the occupants. No risk allowed. Because there are valid points on both sides of the discussion NFPA 72 has opted to take the middle ground and allow this to be a local decision. The Fire Alarm Code states that in-duct smoke detectors can be EITHER Alarm-Initiating OR Supervisory-Initiating. The local AHJ will most likely have a preference. The only definitive action the code endorses, per NFPA 90A, is that in-duct smoke detectors must automatically stop their respective fans; and that any time a duct detector is provided, it shall be connected back to the building FACP.
Duct Detectors & Clean Agents
One other question that often comes up in relation to fire systems is how duct detectors play in to clean agent suppression systems. Clean agent systems have their own control panel and require a means of fire detection prior to discharging a fire suppressing agent. The question arises when a duct detector is provided on the CRAC unit installed within a computer room that is protected by a clean agent system. Who monitors the status of the in-duct smoke detector and does it’s alarm activation play in to the clean agent distribution sequence? Let me answer the first question by explaining a bit about the second question… NFPA 2001 is the Standard for Clean Agent Suppression Systems. This standard requires that forced air ventilation systems be shut down ONLY where their continued operation would adversely affect the performance of the fire extinguishing system. Furthermore, the standard states that completely self-contained recirculating ventilation systems (i.e. Liebert or CRAC units) shall be not required to be shut down. This is because the recirculation of air within the protected space does NOT adversely affect the performance of the extinguishing system; in fact, it assists in the retention time the agent is held in the atmosphere. The continued recirculation of air within the protected space actually helps to extinguish the fire and prevent re-ignition. That said, the in-duct smoke detectors play no role in the clean agent distribution sequence. Since the in-duct smoke detector is not a part of the clean agent distribution sequence, it is not tied to the clean agent fire panel. The detector must now be tied to the base building fire alarm control panel. Whether or not the activation of the detector will cause the unit to shut down is now an optional owner decision, although in this case, it is not recommended.
To wrap it up, I would like to thank you all for taking the time to learn a little more about this often confusing point of construction coordination. The more educated all associated contractors are, the more likely we are to install a fully functioning fire alarm system regardless of whose scope it falls under.
The American Civil War Was Foretold in Patrick Henry’s Prophecy
Ominously, Patrick Henry predicted the American Civil War, in what is remembered as “Patrick Henry’s Prophecy.” “This government cannot last,” he thundered, “It will not last a century. We can only get rid of its oppression by a most violent and bloody struggle.” And sure enough, 87 years later the American Civil War consolidated power under a godlike central government.
At its conclusion, the voice of Reverend Edward Fontaine echoed down the corridors of time. Patrick Henry’s great grandson wrote, “The violent and bloody struggle has ensued, and it has not yet ended… The government has been overturned, and the century has not yet rolled away.”
This was the first installment in the Divine pay-as-you-go judgment plan for breaking the national covenant “four score and seven years” earlier. The entire country was being judged by the consolidation of power, although the South bore the brunt in losing the American Civil War.
“Preserving the Union” was Lincoln’s euphemism for wresting power from the states. Slavery was a convenient spark plug to justify the holocaust. The emotional issue of slavery was exploited for Lincoln’s purposes. The abuse of slaves was greatly exaggerated, for the subtle agenda of consolidating power. As we are told today, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”
What is the evidence? During the Great Depression of the 1930s the federal government employed journalists to interview former slaves. They collected over 10,000 pages in the 40-volume “Slave Narratives.” Only 4% of the slaves reported having “cruel masters,” according to Steve Wilkins in “America: The First 350 Years.” Ten percent said they had “hard masters”, and the vast majority — 86% — said they had “good masters.”
Although Southern slavery was generally familial and mild, it nonetheless violated Biblical laws governing slavery. Thus, abuse was possible under the law in rare instances, provoking the judgment of God.
But there was no excuse for the slanderous hypocrisy of the northern abolitionists and their call for a violent revolution. Abolitionist hatred and mischaracterization polarized the sides and made The American Civil War inevitable.
Ignoring the British example of gradual abolition, they spurned a peaceful solution. The inflammatory abolitionist rhetoric invited federal involvement and centralization of supreme and unquestioned political authority in Washington D.C. This has accelerated to the present day.
God condemns slave trading as a capital offense, but He permits slave owning in certain situations. Otherwise, why would he give regulations for the kind treatment of slaves (Eph 6:5; Col 3:22-4:1)? By condemning slavery, without exception as a “great moral evil”, we are condemning God and His Word spoken through the Apostle Paul (Philemon 11).
Why then did the South lose The American Civil War, especially after so remarkable a beginning. As we have noted above, the South wasn’t right. Biblical slave laws were not instituted and the Confederate Constitution repeated almost verbatim the blasphemous exclusion of the religious test oath for public officeholders.
For More Information
Understanding Virtual Private Server Hosting
From the beginning of the commercial aspects of the Internet, such terminology as “World Wide Web” were used, and resulted in search engines naming their software robots “Spiders”. Terminology continues to be coined from non-computer entities, and now the word “Cloud” is used to describe Virtual Private Server Hosting (VPS).
The first web hosting facilities were designed with hardware which operated in a sequential order. This means that as you uploaded your data (web pages), they may actually be stored on several different hard drives. As a result, a larger website existence could be slowed down in producing the pages to a customer’s computer screen.
In addition to slowing down the page serving, the old way of doing things also created security issues which could render your domain useless. In situations where speed, accuracy and delivery are mission critical, it is imperative to have immediate, and isolated, access to your documentation and customer records.
VPS hosting is designed to provide a fixed storage medium which is only accessible by, from and to, your facility, with software that resides on the server side of the operation. This redesign of how web hosting is configured allows you, your employees and customers to access only those areas where they are allowed. This access can be through a web browser, or a special client side set of software.
This VPS method of hosting is commonly called “Cloud” computing, and it means that all of your data is in a fixed physical location, instead of being spread out over many different servers. The cloud experience is the latest in enhanced security measures and offers the greatest amount of speed in accessing your files for upload or download.
By moving your server needs to another facility the result is lowering the overhead of a data processing department of your own. In addition, the only computers you need are the inhouse networking machines which coordinate your office environment as the remaining employees conduct their jobs from a remote terminal. They use client side software for their daily operations and you save additional money by not having to pay expensive licensing fees.
From medical records to employee records, virtual private server hosting offers the greatest degree of security available. Twenty-four hours, seven days a week, you are guaranteed the maximum in uptime. Server response is almost immediate and your over head is greatly reduced because you no longer need a bank of servers sitting in your office facility.
Buy Nokia N900 – Symbol of Style and Entertainment
Science and technology has changed the life of people completely. We are living more comfortable, luxurious and easy life with the help of latest and advance technology. In past few years, communication system has changed a lot. Previously, people were depending upon the postal service and telephone for communication. Both old method of communication were time consuming and not able to give desirable result. Few years back, many companies came into the market and offered the service of mobile phones and changed the way of communication completely. Due to amazing features, looks, and specification, companies got success to attract the attention of people.
In current scenario, people buy mobile phones to make their life and communication process more easy and simple. Recently, Nokia has launched Nokia N900 which is loaded with latest technology and specifications. This electronic gadget is compatible with 2G and 3G technology with GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 and HSDPA 900 / 1700 / 2100. Users can buy Nokia N900, if they love smart and business phones. It is available with TFT resistive touch screen (65k colors) with full QWERTY keyboard. Cell phone is embedded with internal memory 32GB (256MB RAM) and user can extend the memory up to 16GB.
If you buy Nokia N900 from online mobile phone shops, you also get many free gifts, lucrative offers and free home delivery. 5MP camera is another amazing feature of Nokia N900; with this you can capture quality pictures and videos. It also has GPRS, infrared, USB port, EDGE, 3G-HSDPA, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g, FM radio, 3D video games and many more interesting features for personal and business purpose. Nokia N900 comes with fantastic battery backup; an individual can expect talk time up to 6 hrs 30 minutes with 2G and 4 hrs 30 minutes with 3G.
Schools of Perfection – High Quality Training at Online Nursing Schools
In order to improve the operational efficiency and inculcate a sense of leadership among the prospective health care professionals, online nursing schools have come up with online nursing education programs.
Meeting the Complex Demands of High Quality Care:
Today, whether it is public or private medical hospitals, clinics, and health care centers and so on, there is an increasing stress on the quality of care and efficient delivery of service. Prospective employers are demanding nurses and other healthcare professionals who have undertaken an online nursing degree program from an accredited online nursing school. Online nursing schools offer programs that can be completed conveniently and with ease. They are drafted to meet your specific goals and give you the full freedom of work on your personal commitments. The fee structure of different online nursing schools offering online nursing programs varies according to the intensity and quality of the program. However, they are comparatively cheaper than traditional programs.
Online nursing schools give you a thorough exposure to the online tools that are being widely used in today’s business world. If you have the self-motivation and a degree of self-discipline, you can complete your online nursing degree within two to three years. Employers are looking for nurses who can deliver high quality care in situations of complexity and also across various community settings. Online nursing schools have come up with more specialized programs in nursing, the foremost among them being online master nursing degree program. Nurses trained under this program are more equipped to handle key areas in health care unites; especially emergency, critical care units, labor and delivery units and neonatal nursing and so on.
The services of trained nurses are not restricted to hospitals only. Online nursing schools have come up with specialized programs that prepare nurses to prove their worth in primary care clinics, insurance and managed care companies, schools, military cantonments and industries and so on. Professional nurses work as counselors or take up careers in academics and prepare future nurses or even scientist contributing towards more efficiency in the field of health care and health promotion. Online nursing schools are established not only for producing quantity nurses but also an adequate number of quality nurses who have been imparted both- a good education and also the right training to meet health care demands.
The Main Users of LeanFT
Introduction:
LeanFT is a lightweight, powerful functional automated testing solution supporting a wide range of AUT solutions. Mainly targeted to dev-testers in Agile teams, Test Automation Engineers and Subject Matter Experts, LeanFT fully integrates with the development and Quality Assurance Eco Systems.
LeanFT incorporates testing early into the development cycle and thus is perfect for Agile methodology. It is directly available with UFT 12.5. It can also be a standalone solution. It is readily compatible with the already prevailing eco-systems and testing frame works like Git, Eclipse, Java, C#, Visual Studio, Cucumber, Jenkins with a flexible, powerful, test scripting and integration of IDE. This helps developers and testers to strengthen their scripts and improve their maintenance. It combines the best of vendor based and open source concepts by wrapping up Selenium with the key functionality of UFT.
LeanFT is not based on a strategy to replace UFT. They are two different products that are preferred for different issues.
LeanFT IDE Integration:
HP has mentioned three main users for LeanFT. They are DevTesters, Test Automation Engineers and Subject Matter Experts. HP identified the requirements of each user type and how the tool will be used by each user.
DevTester:
These users are the former UFT users who have moved to Selenium using C# or Java. They are probably missing some of the functionalites that they had been using in UFT. LeanFT has targeted those users who will now be able to leverage all the key functionalities of UFT along with those of Selenium. The tests in LeanFT are authored using C#(in Visual Studio) and Java(in Eclipse). The interactions with AUT are scripted using the LeanFT libraries. The.NET / Java libraries and 3rd party libraries can be used to extend the test scripts. Based on the technologies supported by UFT, LeanFT supports the following common AUT technologies.
– Windows Standard
– .NET windows form
– Web
– WPF
– Insight Recognition
– Mobile
Test Automation Engineers:
These are the users who work with UFT with limited knowledge of other languages. They are loyal to UFT and are not keen on shifting to any other tool. LeanFT carries forward the existing concepts, mechanisms and tools of UFT. It adopts UFT’s Test Objects and Descriptions, Object Identification Mechanisms (Property based identification, Ordinal Indentifiers(Index), VRI, XPath Identification etc). Thus, Test Automation Engineers can leverage the knowledge of UFT while using LeanFT and create robust tests that better handle the changes in the application. It may appear to be a steep learning curve for the testers, but it will eventually lead to more collaborated solutions.
Subject Matter Experts/Business Testers/ Business Analysts:
They are the people with expert knowledge with what it would take to do a particular job. These are the non technical users who do not need to learn LeanFT. They have a more developer oriented focus for continuous delivery. They will be using BPT and script less keyword driven automation. Applying LeanFT puts development and operation into a path of continuous integration and continuous assessment. It results into faster time to delivery, high predictability, lower costs and excellent user experience.
Conclusion:
Using LeanFT is easier with previous knowledge of UFT. HP UFT scripts can be converted into LeanFT with the help of Gallop’s automated migration tool – Quicklean. It provides support for multiple data sources, multiple language translation as well as multiple application technologies.
Medical Alert Systems – The Top 10 Questions You Should Ask Before Buying
Medical Alert Systems (or personal emergency response systems) are wonderful devices that allow aging adults the opportunity to remain in their homes (more safely), and stay as independent as possible. Keeping up with this new technology is difficult, and knowing the right questions to ask is even harder! If you haven’t seen our Medical Alert System Round Up you should check it out, and provide feedback (especially if you’ve had experience with any of the featured manufacturers). Today’s focus on Medical Alert Systems is aptly titled The Top 10 Questions To Ask When Evaluating Medical Alert Systems. So without further adieu… Here is our Top 10 List (drum roll please):
1. Does this medical alert system work with VOIP (voice over internet protocol) telephone services? If you have Comcast or Verizon cable at home, chances are that you might also be using them for your (home) phone service. If that’s the case, you are likely are using a VOIP plan (just as we do with Vonage, another major VOIP provider). Many of the traditional medical alert system providers recommend checking with your home (VOIP) phone provider to see whether they offer local 911 (and other) services. So keep this in mind, and ask*. (*Note: The alert system providers will know about their compatibility with the major phone service providers.)
2. What is the range of my alert system? MOST of the major medical alert system providers have the following components included in their “systems”. A base station and a pendent of some kind (necklace – worn around the neck, belt clip, or wrist watch like device. The myHalo system even has a chest strap). MOST of the pendants need to communicate (wirelessly) with a base station that is connected to your home phone line. So, you need to know the range of that pendant to the base station. Usually this range covers most normal sized homes, and is in the neighborhood of 400-600 feet. After installation be sure to test out the range inside (and outside) the home.
3. Does someone install this for me, or do I do it myself? Many manufacturers have sales/marketing representatives that will come to your home and install/test the system for you. They usually charge a one time set-up fee for this service so ask about that fee is ahead of time! If all they do is send the alert system to you, make sure there is ample literature (on and off line) for assistance with set-up AND testing. Always TEST your medical alert system before using it.
4. Do I need a land line to use this medical alert system? In most cases the answer will be YES, but there are a few exceptions. For example, The MobileHelp Medical Alert System has a small hand-held device that connects to AT&T Wireless for use outside the home (anywhere covered by AT&T). To use their pendant (small necklace) device around the home, you still need a land line however. Also, The Wellcore Personal Emergency Response System boasts the ability to interface with some cell phones to extend the range of their device outside the home.
5. Who staffs your call center, where are they located, and what are the average response times? OK, this is a bit of a loaded question, because “outsourcing” call centers has been a trend that many, many companies take advantage of. Frankly, I’ve found great service from call centers all over the world, and the only thing you need to be wary of here is PERFORMANCE.
6. Does the medical alert system come with other services? Some medical alert systems come with additional services such as medication reminders, glucose monitoring reminders, and the like. It’s good to know what other services can be included with the purchase of your services, so make sure you ask what’s included.
7. What happens if something goes wrong with my equipment? Most of us hate reading the fine print. I challenge anyone out there to read the “terms and conditions” of the 5 or 6 medical alert devices you want to evaluate (gives me a headache even thinking about doing that again). So that in mind, I would encourage anyone making a decision on a particular device to ask; What happens if your system goes down? Does someone come out to fix it? Will they send you another one asap? Do you need to send the dysfunctional system back? etc. Also, one other point… when you have narrowed down your choice, read the fine print by looking up the terms-and-conditions of the particular provider on their websites.
8. Does the medical alert system include “automatic fall detection”? Medical alert systems have come a long way in the last 5 years. Today’s advanced systems can detect when a user has fallen automatically. It’s all in the advanced algorithms developed by brilliant engineers and embedded into small devices which are saving lives everyday. These smart-systems can distinguish (in most cases) between when someone has actually fallen, and when someone has decided to sit down abruptly. “The big three” that (currently) offer automatic fall detection are Halo Monitoring Systems, Wellcore Personal Emergency Response, and Philips Lifeline with auto alert.
9. Am I purchasing these devices, or leasing them, or neither? Goes back to my prior suggestion about reading the fine print… Find out (ahead of time) whether the equipment is yours or not. What happens if you no longer require the equipment? What happens if you damage the equipment?
10. What is my total yearly cost? This gets down to “brass tax”… How much does this cost me each year (total cash outflow). Enough said.
