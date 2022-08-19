Finance
Elevator Pitch or Staircase Pitch: Which Is Better In Insurance Sales Training
Good, talented insurance sales trainers are adept at improvising effective sales techniques from experts in fields other than insurance sales to improve and strengthen their insurance sales training efforts. Two techniques worthy of attention are the elevator pitch and the staircase pitch. Both offer sound advice to would-be sales professionals on how to develop their sales pitch and create real-life scenarios around which the technique is built.
The elevator pitch is always from the salesperson’s perspective and the idea behind it is this. If you were in an elevator with a potential business prospect and you had only 30 seconds (or an elevator ride to the top floor of an office building) to make a memorable impression, what could you say in that time to make an impact? What statement of yours could make the difference between being remembered and being forgotten? The staircase pitch is typically from the prospect’s perspective and the idea behind it is this. What if your description of who you are and who and what you represent is so interesting that the prospect really wants to hear more? Shouldn’t your pitch be good enough to prompt a conversation lasting as long as a walk up the stairs to the top floor, not just a quick ride up on the elevator?
Each of these techniques have built-in components that ensure success at the time of delivery and both find common ground in key assumptions like these:
• You only have one shot, one opportunity to seize the moment. Will you capture it or let it slip away?
• You only have 30-60 seconds (or a little longer, if you’re taking the stairs!) to make a powerful first impression;
• The attention span of the average person is 30 seconds. After that, minds starts to wander.
• People lead busy lives. You need to grab them quickly or lose them forever.
Here’s my list of what I consider to be the basic elements of a powerful 30-second presentation. These elements could easily be integrated into any insurance sales training program.
• Be clear, concise and targeted. Use language everyone understands. Don’t try to sound smarter or more knowledgeable than you are and definitely don’t use company or industry lingo.
• Develop your pitch so that it is unique to you and to the company you represent and be excited to talk about both.
• Let your personality come out in the pitch and let your voice convey your passion and enthusiasm about your job.
• Create something visual. Paint a picture with your words and let your words tell a story. Let those words and that story come alive in your prospect’s mind and let those two things bring to light who you are and what you do.
• Always have a “hook”, the one thing that grabs your prospect’s attention. It’s the part of your pitch that stimulates their curiosity. It’s what prompts them to ask questions, like “How do you do that?”
Though the staircase pitch hasn’t been around as long as the elevator pitch, it is, nonetheless, grounded in a good, solid approach and, it, too, can be easily integrated into any insurance sales training program. Many of the same elements found in an elevator pitch are found in the staircase pitch, but its perspective is always from the vantage point of the prospect, not the presenter. I particularly like the use of the “staircase” scenario because it lends itself nicely to the real-life sales situations encountered by insurance salespeople.
The key components of the staircase pitch are:
• It communicates action and results to the prospect, not position. It’s not enough to simply state what your position is. Saying that to a prospect doesn’t interest or excite them. You haven’t said anything about what you do and the results you have produced. Always use action verbs and talk about results quickly.
• It implies exclusivity. Create a conversation with the prospect and make it clear that you and the company you work for are special, unique, unlike no other. If you do this effectively, you’ll get the attention of your prospect, mainly because no one wants to feel left out of something that someone else has exclusive access to.
• It prompts everyone in your office to ask and creatively answer the question, “What do you do for a living?” and it gives you the opportunity to create together a shared mission. Skillfully crafted and delivered with true conviction, it can be used by every salesperson and communicated in every sales situation. Like the elevator pitch, it, too, prompts your prospect to ask, “How do you do that?”
The goals of a staircase pitch are communication and conversation and the real-life scenario created in the pitch is this. To be effective, don’t you want your pitch to be unique? You want your prospect to want to hear more about you and what you do, right? Don’t you want to find yourself in a productive conversation with a prospect that lasts as long as it takes to climb the stairs to the top floor rather than take the elevator up? You want to take the prospect step by step up these stairs into your world and what you have to offer, don’t you? And on your way up the stairs, don’t you want to really talk to your prospect and find out how you can help them? Don’t you want to begin to forge a long-lasting relationship with them?
It’s these questions and the three components of the staircase pitch that make this technique so appealing to insurance sales trainers as you work to develop your agents into good salespeople. Your salespeople don’t sell iPhones or appliances or home entertainment systems. Your insurance agents are like doctors, dentists, bankers, investment brokers. They are service providers, relationship builders, and they spend their career working with individuals to meet their short-term and long-term insurance needs and handle all life changes that occur in between. They invest considerable time and resources daily, mapping out a future that gives these individuals stability, security and peace of mind.
As good, talented insurance sales trainers, you can easily and effectively incorporate both of these sales techniques in your ongoing insurance sales training program. It isn’t so much a question of which sales technique is most effective. Rather, it’s a question of taking some of the more powerful elements of the elevator pitch and integrating them with the three key components of the staircase pitch. Use the goal and real-life scenario of the staircase pitch. Blend in some of the more powerful elements of the elevator pitch, but let the key components of the staircase pitch be the driving force of the presentation. That way, you create for yourselves a new and innovative insurance sales technique and sales strategy that will, without question, make your agents better salespeople and improve and strengthen your insurance sales training efforts for years to come.
Group Term Life Insurance to Get a Better Family Insurance Quote
Among the most important things most persons shopping for life insurance cover think is really vital for them to consider are price lines and future financial commitments. While rates for policies and the kind of financial liabilities, such as how many dependents one has and any mortgages etc., the policy holder may want to cover the financial needs for, are indeed important aspects to consider for taking out a life insurance policy. However, in the case of group term life insurance coverage, there are other equally important factors to think about as well.
We cover some of these crucial factors every group term life insurance policy buyer must know before signing up for the plan from even a reputed insurance company as many providers have a lot of important details covered up in fine print that reduce the real value of a policy.
Therefore, comparing various plans is a good way to save money on buying coverage and since rates can vary from company to company, even if providers offer the same coverage, it makes sense to opt for the best coverage one can afford, especially if the employer has a scheme for group term life insurance at a lower than market rate.
Furthermore, for those joining new jobs at bigger companies, often it is found that insurance as provided to employees under a company benefit scheme will typically come at a lower rate than the retail ones if one were to purchase this individually. But, personal finance experts advise those looking at insurance as a financial tool for providing financial death benefits to their families in the event of their death, to consider a program even if it means a slight increase in premiums.
This is because financial experts know that policyholders are more at peace after having provided a lot more financial protection in terms of death benefits for their family with a coverage plan, which is offered by an employer to workers because it usually comes into force around the retirement age of the employee. Since this is usually 65 years of age for most companies and a time when money is most needed, this kind of coverage as offered under a employee benefit package has an advantage of the major part of the premiums taken care of by the employer. (Employees only contribute a small, monthly portion of the premiums).
So, policies are in the interest of any long-term employee who wants to extend financial death benefits to his or her family paying low monthly premium rates with employer covering most of the amount and also getting medical as well as policy coverage – under one plan!
This is the reason why policies offering greater coverage are often used as an incentive for drawing more employees into a company during their recruitment period.
A Match Made in Heaven, A Homeowners Policy Made to Order
As a busy insurance broker, Tina Silver rarely had a chance to pursue other activities. Nevertheless, somewhere in between presenting personal, auto, home and business coverage along with associated quotes, she did find time for diversions.
“Hello, Rebbecca? This is Mrs. Silver. I’ve been thinking about you since I met you at the Gardner’s wedding in Monsey, NY last week. You have so many great qualities and I was quite impressed with you. I was thinking that I have the perfect guy for you! Please call me as soon as you get this message.”
It was true. Rebecca had struck Tina as a lovely girl. Although on the reserved side, she demonstrated a wit and intelligence that were remarkable. Tina just knew that Brian Mason would be a great idea. Tina’s friend, Zelda had been hounding her about her son, Brian, for the longest time. At 32, he was single and his mom was not too pleased about it.
“I’m going out of my mind because of the aggravation,” Zelda would confide in reference to his unmarried status. “Brian’s terrific, but the single women simply do not appreciate his qualities because, at first meeting, he appears very quiet. If only they’d give him a chance to open up, they’d really see what he has to offer.”
Tina smiled to herself when she noticed the caller id come up on her phone as Rebecca Wine the morning after she had left her message.
“Mrs. Silver, thank you so much for thinking of me,” Rebecca said with a graciousness that was endearing. “Tell me about who you have in mind for me.”
“Oh, Rebecca,” Tina gushed. “This guy is guaranteed to sweep you off your feet! Listen, Brian gives a quiet impression at first, but once the initial uncomfortable period wears off, you’ll see what he has to offer. He’s tall, handsome, charming and smart. I know the two of you will hit it off. Can I give him your phone number?”
“Uh, you know, Mrs. Silver,” Rebecca began, “I don’t really want to go out with anyone at the drop of a hat. Does Brian have any references I can call about him?”
Tina grabbed the moment. “Does he have references? Of course he does! Let’s start with the guy he carpools with every morning, Steve. Call him at 845-222-2222. Then give a neighbor, Paul, a call, at 845-444-4455. Good enough?”
“Sounds good, Mrs. Silver. I’ll call you as soon as I get the roundup about him. Thank you!”
It didn’t take long for Rebecca to get back to Tina with a ‘yes’. Once that was taken care of, Tina went to work dialing Brian’s number. Though she would have preferred to speak to Brian herself, he didn’t answer. Resigned to leaving a message on his voice mail, she gave her best to paint a glowing depiction of the girl. She ended the message with Rebecca’s cell phone number and clear instructions to call her at 8:00 in the evening.
As life goes, events and happenings filled Tina’s days and she placed the episode of Rebecca and Brian on the back-end of her brain. When Rebecca called some time later to tell her that she had never heard from Brian, but had recently become engaged to another young man, Tina gave a good-natured laugh and a hearty wish of congratulations.
Then, one evening, a sharp knock at Tina’s door prompted her to open.
There stood a beaming Brian. Next to him was a young woman with red, shoulder-length hair.
“Mrs. Silver, I wanted you to be the first one to know. After one date with Doreen, I knew she was the girl for me. It took a longer time for Doreen, but now we’re both ready. We’ve decided that a June wedding will work just fine.”
Tina looked from one smiling face to the other.
“Uh, congratulations,” she said with some hesitation. “You must have been dating Doreen when I called with my suggestion for Rebecca.
Brian’s confused look changed to understanding within a minute. Laughing, he uttered the words that explained it all.
“I was wondering why you didn’t mention the blind date’s name when you left your message,” he said. “Then, I figured, I’d give it a try regardless. You must have rambled off the wrong phone number, because when I called Doreen, she certainly was startled, but she agreed to see me. I guess your mistake was a gaffe that was meant to happen to me because Doreen is everything I ever wanted in a woman!”
Doreen and Brian married in June as they said they would with Tina, joyously in attendance. To be sure, it was a match that was made in heaven. With the new couple’s purchase of the home in NJ next door to the Silver family, Tina’s involvement was more hands-on, as she sold them a tailored house owner’s policy that gave them the peace of mind they need to begin a wonderful life together.
How The Cost Of Motor Car Insurance Is Assessed
The cost for this type of insurance is based on individual needs of the customer and so the pricing of your insurance will depend on the answers you give to the questions asked. The end result is that the insurance company want to gauge how good a risk you are.
You will be asked the following:
The age, make, model and existing value of your vehicle.
Your age is also an important factor to consider. If you are under 25, your motor insurance premium will automatically become higher. Also to consider are the ages of other persons you nominate to drive your car as this will affect the pricing of your insurance.
The type of occupation you have. Some occupations are deemed to be more at risk as they might hold expensive tools to carry out their businesses e.g. builder or electrician and so are more vulnerable to break -in and theft.
How many miles do you need to drive each year as the more you drive, the greater will be the chances of being involved in an accident
The postal code of your residence as this will establish whether you live in an area where theft/vandalism of your vehicle is more likely to happen
What will the vehicle be utilized for e.g. business, traveling to and from work or for just social and domestic purposes
Where you will keep your car when it’s not in use – whether in a garage, on a driveway or simply park on the street
Whether you have security devices fitted on your vehicle – car alarm, security lock, tracking system
Whether or not you have made a claim on your motor insurance at some stage in the last three to five years (regardless of the fact the accident was your fault or not)
Whether you have been subjected to any driving convictions such as drink driving, driving without a licence or irresponsible driving
Always bear in mind to answer the questions truthfully and supply them with as much valid information as you can. Remember that if you ever need to make a claim on your insurance policy and any of the information that you had earlier supplied to the insurer is found to be inaccurate or false, the policy may become invalid and void.
The Text Message Said – HMD?
The other day I was in a local coffee shop and it was Mother’s Day. I heard one lady say to her husband that two of her three children had sent her a message wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day. While she was sitting there the third child, one of her daughters who is often college sent her a text message which read; HMD. She asked her husband; “what does HMD mean?” I started laughing to myself, because I knew exactly what it meant; HMD = Happy Mother’s Day!
Eventually the couple figured it out, but doesn’t that seem a little trite considering that this couple probably had to save quite a bit of money to send their daughter to college, or cosign her student loans? And all she had time to do was send a text message with three letters? Yes, all of this wonderful technology is being used to help people stay in contact, but it isn’t real and it isn’t personal, it often pretends to be full of the motion “LOL” but is it? Does it really mean anything in the end, what ever happened to a personal phone call? It’s not like the couple didn’t take their phone with them in case one of their children called on that day.
HMD is all that mother got. Let me remind you that it costs $250,000 to raise a kid up until the age of 16, and that’s if you’re on a tight budget. They sent this girl to college, I can’t imagine how much her college tuition costs, or her first car, or the car insurance for that matter – what about gas – or the cell phone bill – everyone has to have an iPad these days? I wonder how much those parents spent feeding her all those years of her life, or paying for all her activities from ballet to tae kwon do and from cheerleader to SAT camp. Surely their daughter in college can do better than that. Oh sure their daughter has learned a new language we call text messaging, but she hasn’t learned anything about family dynamics.
Did she take home economics in high school? Will she be able to raise a family of her own? And what happens with her own daughter when she grows up sends a silly text message like that? Apparently, the couple was amused, but I am horrified that this up-and-coming generation thinks that’s acceptable. It’s clearly not, it’s highly inappropriate, and quite frankly it is not good enough. Skating through life and interpersonal relationships through text messaging, that is not going to work for anyone long-term. Indeed I hope you will please consider all this and think on it.
Ways to Pay For Nursing Home Care
The easiest way to pay for nursing home care for an elderly or disabled family member is also the hardest. You write the monthly check. It hurts because the average yearly cost is now $70,128.
Before writing a check, it makes sense to talk with a knowledgeable attorney or accountant so that your family does not overlook tax deductions or available benefits. For example, if you pay more than 50% of the support for a relative who meets certain gross income guidelines, then you may claim the relative as a dependent on your own federal tax return. You might also qualify for the dependent care credit which is available for a dependent parent who needs full time attention.
The I.R.S. also permits a tax deduction for qualified long term care services. Many of the costs incurred in a nursing home can qualify for the medical expense deduction under a proper plan as long as it is set up by a licensed healthcare practitioner.
Medical expenses can be claimed as itemized deductions, so long as they exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income. Qualified health insurance premiums, long term care service and other eligible medical expenses can be added together to meet this cutoff. If you pay nursing home costs for a parent or disabled family member, it is important to consider this deduction.
Many people turn to Medicaid to write the check for nursing home care. The program is jointly funded by the states and the U.S. government. The first hurdle is that your family member must have a medical reason to be in a nursing home. It is not a housing program. The next hurdles are the income and asset guidelines. The single person guidelines for Medicaid limit assets to $2,000 in the bank, possibly a car, some personal property and a prepaid funeral account. The rules are more generous for spouses. A spouse can keep approximately $100,000 in assets and the family home. If any assets were given away within five years prior to applying, those transfers may block your family member from eligibility. The guidelines do vary from state to state.
Considering that some government statistics predict that 50% of U.S. population will spend at least some time in a nursing home, it is a good idea to consider long term care insurance. Our average stay is 11 months. Long term care insurance policies have many different features, including daily benefits, elimination period, inflation riders and benefit length limits. Two good starting points are to be sure that any policy you purchase is tax qualified and that the insurance company is sound. Since long term care insurance is a new product and the companies have had limited claims losses, it tends to be reasonably priced.
The United States Veterans Administration is another possible source of nursing home care. The U.S. Veterans Administration maintains about 115 nursing care facilities. That is a very small number to house all of our veterans. They have about 300 beds each and there is some availability for spouses of veterans, surviving spouses and certain eligible parents, such as Gold Star mothers.
Medicare is another checkbook but its funds are very limited. It doesn’t come out until a patient spends three days in a hospital and is prescribed to a nursing home by a doctor for “skilled nursing care.” After 21 days you have to write checks for a significant co-pay of $128 per day. A medi-gap policy can cover this but your own checkbook comes out again for full pay after 100 days.
It pays to plan and consult ahead and long term care insurance may be a bargain in the long run.
Joseph M. Hoffmann, Esq. is an attorney in Newton, who helps clients with trusts, estate planning, Wills and related transactions.
Insider Secrets about Corporations: Or, Why Should I Incorporate?
-“Why should I incorporate? I can just do this business as a sole proprietor, right?”
-“Isn’t it complicated and expensive to form a corporation?”
-“I run my business with my spouse, and we have a partnership. Why would we need to have a corporation?”
These have to be the most frequently asked questions that I–and my own financial and legal advisors–get from our clients. The vast majority of people who operate small business or home-based business are sole proprietors or mom-and-pop shop-type partners. Yet, leading authorities on small business estimate that at least 90% of all small business and home business entrepreneurs would benefit from incorporating and using a corporation as an essential component of their overall business structure.
If this is true, why do so many entrepreneurs elect to operate as sole proprietors and general partners anyway? And why would you be better off incorporating?
The answer to the first question is usually either (1)ignorance of the tremendous risks of operating in this manner or (2) lack of familiarity with corporations and other legal entities and the ease with which they can be established. I should add that if the sole proprietorship is perilous, the partnership is more than twice as bad. This is because the partnership is by default a general partnership, in which each partner is responsible for all actions of the company, including decisions made by the other partner in which she did not participate. Now that’s frightening!
To answer the second question, we must first establish what a corporation is precisely. A corporation is an artificial legal entity that is separate from its owner/shareholders in the eyes of the law. The wealthy have learned that there are at least three major advantages that make the corporation an
essential component of your business structure.
1. Asset Protection.
The single most important benefit of the corporation is protection it affords for your personal assets.
The corporation is created when you file appropriate documents–“Articles of Incorporation” in the United States–to the appropriate state legal authorities. A corporation cannot be formed through some private agreement between the parties who elect to form it. It can only come into being by the state in which it is formed creating it, and it has the rights and obligations established by the laws of that state.
Most important here is the notion of the corporate veil–this is the shield that separates your business assets and activities from the private person and assets of the owner/shareholder(s). Because the corporation is a separate legal person, if you are a consultant or translator, for example–or own a small store–and someone claims that that they have suffered injury from your business (say, from a poor translation or a slip on your wet floor), and files a lawsuit, only the assets of your business are in jeopardy. The claimant cannot touch your personal residence or your automobile if these are owned by you and not your corporation.
There are significant differences among individual states and the degree of protection that they afford to the corporate veil. In California, for instance, there are a number of occasions–too many for comfort–in which the corporate veil has been pierced, thus allowing financial predators to seize the personal assets of an entrepreneur. This is almost never happened in Nevada, making it the state of choice for entrepreneurs seeking asset protection.
We will be devoting a separate article to the Nevada corporation in depth in a future issue of this eNewsletter. It is important to note for now that an additional advantage of the Nevada corporation for many is that Nevada has no state income tax. If you use a Nevada corporation to conduct business in your own home state outside Nevada (such as California, our own home state), you may still be subject to state income tax. Because of the superior asset protection afforded by the Nevada corporation, however, it may still be worth while for you to establish a Nevada corporation. Large numbers of entrepreneurs from other countries as well as other states establish Nevada corporations for precisely this reason.
2. The S Corporation versus the C Corporation: Know Which is Right for You
The issue of the personal service corporation only comes up with respect to the C corporation. The other type of corporation is an S corporation, which, like the limited liability company and the limited partnership is a pass-through entity. That is to say that the corporation is itself not taxed as an entity–instead the net income passes through to the shareholders (such as a husband and wife), and is taxed on the individual tax returns of the shareholders/owners.
There are situations in which establishing an S corporation would be preferable to using a C Corporation. If you have significant income from a job, for example, and you anticipate significant losses in early years and you don’t anticipate that your business will earn over $150,000, an S corporation will be your best choice. However, there are limitations on who can be members of an S corporation, and there are limits on employee benefits in an S corporation.
A sophisticated business structure will probably make use of both the C and the S corporation. On the other hand, because of the nature of corporations, you will never want to use either type of corporation to hold real estate. Instead you will want to use a limited liability company or a limited partnership. However, if you are a real estate investor, there might still be room for an S- or C-Corporation in your overall business structure. For example, a corporation could be used to manage your properties held in another entity.
Or–and this is a strategy that could be used for conducting various sorts of business-the corporation could be part of another business entity. For example, if you wish to operate a limited partnership, you will need to have a general partner. But the general partner is responsible for all decisions made and all liability resulting therefrom–the general partner, in short, has unlimited liability. Thus, an intelligent option is to use an S- or C-corporation to be the general partner. This way you have a general partner with the limited liability associated with the corporation.
3. Know How to Manage Your Corporation Properly to Keep the Corporate Veil Intact
Regardless of where you establish your corporation, you will need to make sure that you observe appropriate formalities–otherwise your corporate veil can be pierced very easily, thereby defeating the entire purpose of setting it up. Even if you have an accountant who handles your bookkeeping and tax returns, it remains your responsibility to assure that you are doing this correctly.
This involves holding regular meetings and maintaining minutes in your record book, issuing stock certificates, and other formalities.
The Personal Service Corporation
A final issue that may arise, particularly for independent consultants, translators, and other professionals, concerns the “Personal Service Corporation.” There are two separate categories of professionals who may be affected by this problem: Those, such as lawyers, accountants, psychologists, and health care professionals, who are required by their state laws to incorporate as professional corporations. These corporations are automatically classified by the IRS as personal service corporations.
In addition, the IRS has broadened the definition of “personal service” to include any work, such as translation or consulting, that is personally rendered by the owner/shareholder. This is of particular concern if you are operating on your own as an individual or as a couple. If 95% or more of your earnings come from work in that personal service activity, the corporation becomes qualified as a personal service corporation.
The reason that this is of concern is that a personal service corporation incorporated as a C corporation is subject to a flat 35 percent tax rate and to a lower ceiling ($150,000) for application of the accumulated earnings tax (normally $250,000). However, this is not an insurmountable obstacle to enjoying the benefits of incorporating:
1. First, the other advantages of incorporating still render the C corporation preferable to operating using another structure, such as the sole proprietor. It may be especially attractive if otherwise a high earning couple might be subject to a higher tax bracket.
2. Secondly, it is possible to structure your activities so that more than 5% of the activity is derived from work that falls outside the scope of personal services rendered by the owner/shareholder. For example, a translator or consultant might have a branch of the business involved in network marketing–as a medical professional might have a health food store or other income producing activity–so that the corporation is no longer qualified as a personal service corporation.
As you can see, the corporation is an extremely valuable tool, one that the wealthy have used extremely effectively. If you are operating as an independent entrepreneur and are not using a corporation or the popular alternative of the limited liability company, you are most likely handicapping yourself, limiting your profitability and paying excessive taxes. With the resources that we have available today, especially over the internet, there is no reason that the average individual cannot easily begin to take advantage of this valuable tool. We currently have 3 entities that we formed ourselves and that cost us just the cost of the various resources that we purchased plus the filing fees required by the State of California and postage to get these set up. And we have made sure to obtain the proper forms through the sources we list on our Resources page so that we can maintain the legality of these entities.
“Can’t I wait and start out as a sole proprietor or partner and incorporate later?” we are often asked.
Certainly, if you don’t mind exposing all your personal assets to risk, paying higher taxes, and finding yourself more likely to be subject to an IRS audit. Some people prefer to do things the hard way–but, armed with the right information and resources, there’s no reason why you should have to.
Even if you decide to allow a tax attorney to help you with the formalities, it is better to do so armed with the knowledge you need to judge whether the recommendations she makes are in fact in your best interest.
At the very least, you’ll know enough to head immediately for the nearest exit if any “expert” you consult tells you that you “don’t need” to establish a legal entity to run your business.
Group Term Life Insurance to Get a Better Family Insurance Quote
A Match Made in Heaven, A Homeowners Policy Made to Order
