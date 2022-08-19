Finance
Ensuring Your Pet’s Future: The Pet Trust
Pet owners consider their beloved animals as friends, companions, and probably, as another member of the family. The law however views them only as property and without the proper planning a pet may be inadvertently destined to suffer and a live the remainder of its life without the care it is accustomed to because its owner did not know or was not well advised to establish a plan. Many times a pet owner will entrust his animal to a close friend or family member, but there are many reasons that the owner’s wishes will not be carried out. Many times the pet’s new caregiver may not be able to keep the pet because of allergies, lack of time, conflict with other pets or an apartment management’s prohibition of pets. A pet owner’s only assurance is to draft legally enforceable documents that will guarantee the pets future.
Many pet owners believe that by stating instructions for the care of their pet they are guaranteeing the pets future. They are wrong. Wills are valid after death, and their purpose is to distribute property not to leave standing instructions on how to take care of property. For example, Jerry gets the cat and the car. A will can’t force Jerry to give the car a tune up every few months. In the same manner, a will can’t force Jerry to take care of the cat in any specific way. Additionally, a will doesn’t allow for the pet’s care in case of the owner’s incapacity. A will cannot deal with the possibility that the pet may need to be taken care of during the owner’s lifetime.
Trusts for the care of an animal or “pet trusts” are recognized in 40 states, and unlike a will, provide many protections and advantages. First, the trust is valid during the pet owner’s life and after his death. Pet trusts are usually terminated at the death of the animal or if there are provisions for more than one animal, at the death of the last surviving animal. Second, pet trusts can control the disbursement of funds to the new caregiver. Detailed instructions can be left with provisions on how to use or spend any funds left for the purpose of taking care of the pet. Finally, a pet trust can provide instructions for your pet’s care in case of your incapacity.
Everyone would like to believe that their pet will be well taken care of in the unfortunate case of incapacity or death. No one wants a court to decide their pet’s future and well-being. The best sense of security for anyone is to know that their family and loved ones are provided for, for a pet owner that includes their pet. Discuss your pet’s future with your attorney so that you may ensure that your pet will get nothing but the best care, even after you can’t provide it anymore.
Negative Traits of Our Youth – I Just Don’t Get It!
I guess I must just be getting old or something because there are so many things that I see going on around me that, in my opinion, make no sense at all. I’ll give you some examples…
Today I pull up to the traffic lights. It’s a nice day and I have my window down enjoying the weather. Suddenly a vehicle pulls up alongside me with what I call “boom-crash” noise blaring so loud that I feel as though my ears are being assaulted. The young woman in the vehicle is thrashing her head wildly back and forth. She reminds me of a zulu warrior readying herself for battle.
I try to listen to it but I’m so affronted that I have to put the window up. The incessant boom-crash is coupled to a tirade of unintelligible words all strung together like the longest website URL that you have ever seen. I still can’t escape the noise. I can almost feel it thumping through the glass at me. Still the young girl is thrashing her head back and forth. She seems to be in some sort of dervish. I smile at how silly she appears, but she is oblivious.
The lights change to green. Blessedly, the young woman tears away at breakneck speed sucking that horrible noise away from me. She has one hand on the steering wheel the other flicking ash from a cigarette out the window. I slow down for the amber light. Little Miss Deaf Ears flattens the accelerator and spears her little red Hyundai through the busy intersection as though it were a missile. I shake my head at her recklessness.
A minute later I drive by and witness the same vehicle at the service station waiting in a line to re-fuel. I sigh at the futility of it all. I don’t get the intensity of the so-called music. I don’t get the impatience that causes the young woman to speed like that. And I sure don’t get the dangerous manner that she powered recklessly through the busy intersection.
I talk to many young people in my travels. Most of them rack up hundreds of dollars in speeding fines and hundreds of dollars every month in wasteful cell phone calls. I don’t get that either. There is nothing to show for the experience – just mounting debt. What a shameful waste!
Listening in on conversations between these youngsters reveals more horror for me. The favorite topics of conversation are how blind drunk they were able to get on the weekend. If they are to be believed one gathers the impression that the entire weekend was spent in a mindless stupor of intoxification. Apparently, this constitutes “having a good time.”
Next topic of conversation is the latest batch of pills and potions that send you “off your face.” I have to confess that I really don’t get that either. To me, mind-altering drugs are a scourge to be avoided at all cost.
“Shop till you drop” and retail therapy” are words that are often bandied about. They seem to be cure-all measures that young people use to combat depressive moments. It would seem to me that what is purchased is actually nowhere near as important as “the act” of spending and being seen to be affluent. More mounting debt – most of it seems to be attached to expensive store cards and credit cards. At some stage this debt has to be paid.
Many youngsters seem to be so confused. All they seem to live for is the present moment. It also appears to be a great necessity to be constantly in an euphoric state – hence the alcohol and drug taking. The term “drug of choice” while abhorrent to me is normal language to them, as are “shooting galleries” and “harm minimization.” I don’t get any of those terms.
In trying to help some of these young people I offer them books to read – some from my private collection, others that I have written myself. They stare at me as though I am quite mad. Read a book? Why? Now, THEY don’t get it. I hear them snickering as my well-intentioned offer is rejected out of hand.
It saddens me to think that the world has become so dark and frightening for young people that so many of them live only for the moment. They have no plans, no savings and no desire other than hedonistic pursuits and instant gratification.
So many young people are just being overtaken by consumerism. Drugs, alcohol, debt and reliance on others are just some of the evils that lie in wait for these unfortunate youngsters. I’m not saying that ALL our youth is exactly the same but most of them display some or many of these negative traits. Not only are they unwilling to learn they just don’t seem to care.
I know the world is not a perfect place. In fact, it’s far from it. It never has been. But we must try to do the best we can despite all the pitfalls. So many of our young folk appear to have simply given up. They don’t even want to try. They just don’t get it. Quite frankly, neither do I.
Netfirms Business Hosting With 5 Free Domain Names
Choosing a hosting company for your business may sometimes seem like an afterthought, especially if you run smaller websites that do not require a dedicated server to keep things moving along. However, no matter whether you are big or small it is important that you assign more seriousness to the final decision of where you ultimately place your business.
While some hosting companies will do and say anything to get your business only to leave you hanging once they have your money, others give you real incentives to choose their service for ongoing business needs. Netfirms is one of the best in the business because they understand how the Internet entrepreneur works. Rather than placing all your eggs in one basket, they know that you seek multiple streams of income to thrive in today’s economy. That’s why the Netfirms deal is not to be overlooked.
Signing up for business hosting with this provider lands you five free domain names right off the bat. This is a great way to start any online business venture because it allows you to experiment with your ideas and see which ones pick up steam. Most sites do not generate enough monthly income on their own to provide you with the type of lifestyle that you want to lead. It is always best to keep five or more active in order to reach more potential visitors and, thusly, more potential advertising dollars.
Other benefits of signing up for the Netfirms service include customer service that is unsurpassed in the industry. Any time you have questions, comments, or concerns regarding your hosting plan, there is someone available to talk 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, with never any time off, because when you own a business, the chances are likely you do not get time off either. The Netfirms crew is there to make your life easier and give you the support that you need to get ahead.
In addition to the five free domains and the round the clock customer service, you can also manage all of your domains from one user name and one password on one of the easiest to figure out intuitive control panels imaginable. The mechanics of how you operate your website should not be the primary focus of your business, especially when starting out. Netfirms makes sure that it is not. Giving you the tools and the experience to get started quickly is what Netfirms does the best.
While the freebies and incentives that Netfirms provides are great selling points, it would be all for naught without the attention to customers that the company provides. When you are getting ready to decide on the best hosting option for your business, this is one company to keep an eye on.
Number One Online Search Engine Has Changed American Society Forever – Book Review
As we look at companies like Google, we are reminded by the incredible power of the Internet. Still, what do we learn from this to help our own individual companies grow? Why is it that Google does so well, and how can we use this information to increase our profits? If you’ve ever had that question, I have an incredible book that I believe you should read. The name of the book is;
“What Would Google Do?” By Jeff Jaruis, Collins press publishing, a division of Harper Press Inc., New York, New York, 2009, ISBN: 978-0-06-170971-5.
Wow, this book has an incredible amount of Google history, and if you were ever wondering how Google came from out of the blue, and passed all the other search engines such a Yahoo, this will explain it all. After you read this you will realize that they didn’t come out of the blue it all and they were able to earn the Internet surfers respect by keeping it simple and giving them exactly what they wanted.
You will learn about their rocket ship of success, and some of the mistakes they made along the way too. This is a good book which explains search engine philosophy, and it takes us behind the minds of the currently largest and most well-known search engine in the world. The author then uses the Google model as a guide to explain to other companies, and even small businesses how they can create a user centric future concept to better their companies, and continually innovate.
There were many great quotes in the book, and they are also chapter titles, quotes that will make you think, and take a good hard look at your current company and business. For instance;
“The Worst Customer Is Your Best Friend”
In other words, customer complaints can help you better your service and products if you will listen.
“Do What You Do Best and Link to the Rest”
In other words, stick to your core business, and help other businesses get what they want, and watch both of you grow.
“If You Are Not Searchable, You Will Not Be Found”
In other words, in the new paradigm of the information age, you must have a strong online presence, or you don’t exist in the minds of the consumers, customers, and clients. If they can’t find you online, you aren’t real. Indeed, I know many people who actually believe that and it is a common perception, and therefore, it is a reality in the marketplace. In any case this book was totally excellent, and I highly recommend it to.
Effect of Google New Results on Local SEO Company in City Like Aberdeen
We all know about SEO and how important SEO services are for online business as well now for any business. Every organisation is always in need for highly professional SEO service provider. Professional SEO Company always builds effective SEO campaign with all required analysis and client goal. How and what kind of link building will be done?, How SEO marketing will work? What sort of target should be achieving in time line? They put these all questions in paper and derive the right SEO campaign for customer. Here I am focusing on writing about local SEO and how Google’s new updated search result will affect on SEO companies and business organisation. How it should be perform in this New Year. As of being SEO consultant in England and Scotland, I have seen growth of online business in developing cities like Aberdeen, Sheffield, and Leeds etc. Aberdeen is one of the growing cities in UK and I was fortunate to deal with some of the local SEO service provider company in Aberdeen. Local SEO is become more important because of Google new result sets. Google map listings have taken place of the results. Now in Google only 5-6 organic results are coming in first page. That is why local business is having more focus on Google map listing. I have gathered some of the points from my last visit to one SEO Company of Aberdeen.
- Get more backlinks from Country level domain (such as Co.uk)
- Get more backlinks from Domain where city name is in url (city-name-co.uk or xyz.co.uk/city/)
- Add Address in business information while posting blog or article
- Try to get more reviews in local websites.
- Publish press release in Local publishing sites.
- Use Geo tagging
These all I have found with a fruitful discussion about how local SEO will perform in UK.
Best Time Saving System For Creating Information Products
I’ve been interviewing experts for five years and have found through my work that doing a simple audio interview is the best way to make an information product.
A good interview is just me talking on the phone with an expert, asking questions.
Many of these questions have already been written out for me so I never have to dream them up. It’s simple. All I am is the guy asking the expert good questions that I want to know the answers to. I am not the one with the expertise, instead, I ask the expert what he knows. These answers are also ones that the public would want to know too.
If you want to create real magic, you’ll want to record the interview and have the interview transcribed. Then you will have a digital audio interview that you can sell and use to promote your information product. This interview can be streamed as audio, and the transcript can be read as well.
Your interview writes itself for you by the natural progression of conversational questions and answers communication.
This simple method is how I’ve been able to create dozens of information products.
I am just the guy asking the questions and compiling these answers into audio interviews into ultimately information products.
You can do this too. Record an interview with you and an expert, having a conversation while asking questions you want to know the answers to. It’s probably the simplest way known to man for creating an information product that can sell for hundreds of dollars.
Good Habits Support Good Results
Are you perhaps feeling that now’s the time to improve your health and your life? Good habits are often crucial to achieving good results and a positive outcome.
You may be looking to lose weight, become fitter, more successful, are motivated to do well at work or feel it’s time to extend your circle of friends; all require sustained effort to continue beyond the first few enthusiastic days.
Let good habits support good results
– The first thing to appreciate about good habits is that they must have a real resonance for you. If you’re not especially bothered about being slimmer, fitter or more successful, then that lack of enthusiasm won’t sustain you through cold dark evenings or on the tough days when your will power starts to waver. Having friends or family who are pushing you to ‘improve’ only increases your stress levels, resentment and maybe even feelings of low self-esteem. Pick good habits that feel right for you.
– Small steps are a positive way to move towards your bigger goals. Stepping-stones can help to prevent you from feeling overwhelmed at having to tackle everything all at once. Recognise each milestone you achieve; give yourself credit for enrolling in that class, not eating that cake, declining that alcoholic drink. Each decision takes you nearer to those good results.
– Stay focused, but also appreciate that sometimes other options may appear which can add value to your life. Don’t allow yourself to become too distracted from your agreed good habits but equally be ready for great opportunities that may come along. Ring-fence the time, money or mental energy you expend on distractions. Allow yourself to make the most of them and enjoy what they bring to your life, but don’t let them take you away from the big picture and your ultimate goal.
– Being accountable to others can be a great motivator. Having to check in regularly and report on your progress ensures that you keep your eye on each stage of the journey. Knowing that you’ve a regular date in the diary can quickly push temptations out of your mind.
– Joining a group and working together on shared goals can provide a good support network. Exchanging tips, advice and motivational stories can give a real boost on those tired, unenthusiastic days. And if we know our attendance is important to the group’s survival it can inspire us to continue going. Being a group member, even when it’s online, can encourage us to stick with our good habits. The downside though is that if one or two members lose their enthusiasm it can demotivate the rest.
– Sometimes paying upfront to join a club or gym pushes people to go regularly, whilst others lose interest and go only a couple of times even after paying out all that money. For me, I’ve committed to a weekly delivery of locally grown organic vegetables. It’s inspired me to eat at least one item from the box every day and it’s good to cook from scratch, eat fresh organic meals, shop local and sometimes try new things that I’ve never cooked before. Having it arrive every week means there’s no excuse to slack off from eating this healthy veg, and it’s a habit I’m pleased to maintain.
– Be aware of your vulnerable areas and put steps in place to mitigate them. So, for example, if you know that you find reasons to justify stopping at the petrol station, off licence or supermarket every day, where you then ‘accidentally’ buy chocolates, wine, cigarettes or scratch cards, intercept those times and don’t go. Instead, shop online or make a list and shop once a week. Don’t put yourself in temptation’s way.
– Using the services of a professional coach or therapist may be worth considering if you feel there are specific issues which are holding you back and which need to be addressed. Regular sessions could help you move on, introduce a positive mindset, manage stress and determine to treat yourself better.
Be gentle with yourself. It can take 2-6 months for a new habit to become your automatic default. If you experience slip ups, bad days and ‘can’t be bothered’s be kind to yourself and let them go. Remind yourself of all the good reasons you have to persist and start again, knowing that by sticking with your good habits you’ll ultimately support good results and outcomes.
