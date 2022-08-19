Estonia claims to have withstood cyberattacks from Russian-linked hackers

Vitali Klitschko showed the world his courage in his role as mayor of Kyiv during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – but it was an epic brawl 19 years ago that shook opinions in the world of boxing from this so-called “quit”.

Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko ended in a loss for ‘Dr. Ironfist’, but it was a heavyweight fight in which the loser proved to be much more than his opponent; an exciting competition that saved the reputation of the two Klitschko brothers.

Getty Klitschko faced Lewis in 2003 and put Ukrainian boxing on the map with his bravery

Getty Klitschko fought superbly against Lewis despite being the third-choice opponent

It was also a heavyweight title fight that should never have happened.

The former Klitschko was Lewis’ third-choice opponent in June 2003, a date originally booked for Lewis’ rematch with Mike Tyson.

However Tyson, beaten to defeat in the first fight, waived his contractual right to a rematch, although it was Tyson in the early 2000s, ‘Iron Mike’ ended up fighting on Lewis Day -Klitschko after all, because he was arrested for punching a man outside a hotel in Brooklyn.

Canadian Kirk Johnson was Lewis’ next opponent, but pulled out late due to an injury sustained in training camp.

Cue Klitschko, with only two weeks notice, took on the role of opponent. In coming to terms with the late switch, Lewis clearly didn’t think much of the clumsy 6ft 7in, 31-year-old Vitali – in part because of the loss on his 32-1 (31 KO) record.

In that fight three years earlier, Klitschko had pulled out of a fight he won easily due to a torn rotator cuff.

Getty Klitschko and Lewis were about to unleash six rounds of mind-blowing boxing

“In the Chris Byrd fight, he was winning and he still had about two rounds left – and he decided to quit,” Lewis said before the fight. “That’s why I question his heart, because if it was me, I would have sucked him in for two more rounds and he didn’t.”

Klitschko had won five straight since losing Byrd, but was desperate for a chance to prove he had the heart of a champion; that he was ready to fight through pain and punishment to achieve victory.

This fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles gave him his chance and he grabbed it with both fists.

On HBO’s pre-fight show, analyst Larry Merchant described, “The Klitschko brothers – who look like American villain Ivan Drago from the Rocky movies – come from a country whose world-class fighters don’t come not: Ukraine.”

A wild-sounding statement given the rise of the Klitschkos, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk – who now faces Anthony Joshua for the titles – and many more have since made the country a brilliant boxing hotbed. But that was correct at the time.

Getty Lewis and Klitschko exchanged fearsome blows

Vitali Klitschko was about to put Ukrainian boxing on the map.

After a good first round for the challenger, the fight caught fire in the second, with Klitschko hurting Lewis with a straight right hand that would have demolished a pillar box. This drew a roar from the crowd of 16,000 and the pair began trading power punches.

“It’s Gatti-Ward at the highest level of the ladder!” exclaimed Marchand.

Lewis, 38 and with a career-high 248lbs (18th 4lbs), struggled to get his jab going, but showed a quality not always associated with him throughout his great career: resilience.

As the pair exchanged shots, both were injured but neither went down. Klitschko was getting the upper hand, but it was a right hand from Lewis early in the third round that would eventually settle the fight.

Getty It was a bestial battle between the heavyweights

That jab opened up a horrific gash just above Klitschko’s left eye in the worst possible place.

But Vitali, the man who chose to step out of the ring against the smaller and lighter Byrd, sat stoically in his corner as his team rushed to stem the flow of blood to his face.

More than that, Klitschko went on to win the fight. He landed a clip higher than Lewis and even when the champ fought back – as he did with a titanic uppercut (one eerily similar to the headbutt Anthony Joshua would land on Wladimir 14 years later) – Vitali absorbed them and carried on.

However, a second cut under his eye and worsening damage to his face gave the ringside doctor no choice but to stop this heavyweight classic after six rounds.

Getty Cuts to Klitschko’s face were bad enough to stop the fight

Finally letting go of his emotions, Vitali protested the stoppage by walking around the ring shouting, “No, no, no!”

When he raised his fist, the crowd – including Sylvester Stallone, who must have thought he was sitting in front of one of his Rocky movies – cheered. When Lewis raised his glove in victory, they booed.

Klitschko needed 60 stitches in his face afterwards. However, he had a 4-2 rounds lead at the time of the stoppage and a rematch seemed inevitable.

“If the money is right, definitely,” said Lewis, who added, “He’s lucky the fight was stopped. It was just a matter of time. He was definitely deteriorating. I would have knocked him out in two more rounds.

Getty Stallone was at ringside for the fight

Getty Klitschko was patched up and despite his loss received huge applause

A heartbroken Klitschko said in the ring: “Right now I feel like the people’s champion. I didn’t want them to stop the fight… He’s a great fighter [but] I won this fight on points. I want revenge. I showed everyone that I could fight Lennox Lewis.

He certainly had, but Klitschko needed to outrun an even tougher opponent to secure a rematch: Lennox’s mother, Violet.

After consideration, Lewis opted to retire rather than fight Klitschko again. In his mind, at 38 and after avenging every setback to his 41-2-1 record, he had done enough. But one story – one echoed by Lewis coach Emmanuel Steward – is that it was Lewis’ mother who ended her son’s career.

“Lennox promised me [a rematch] but his mother decided he wasn’t going to fight,” Klitschko said years later. “He invited me to London, with no managers, he said he just wanted to talk together. I came into the bedroom and his mum is there. We talked for two hours and his mum was looking at me and scanning me. After that I left and he called me a few hours later and said, “Sorry, but no.” I felt it was not his decision, his mother decided.

Klitschko would never get Lewis back in the ring, but he got the next best thing: a fight against original opponent Johnson to unofficially set himself up as Lennox’s successor. He blitzed Kirk in two rounds and Vitali would never lose another fight as he won 13 in a row over two reigns.

Eventually, Wladimir – the most skilled but most vulnerable of the brothers – also became a longtime heavyweight champion. But when Vitali met Lewis in the summer of 2003, Wlad had just suffered a shock knockout loss to Corrie Sanders. It seemed that – with one brother seemingly heartless and the other chinless – the Klitschkos were both destined to be heavyweight flops.

Instead, Vitali showed his inner steel in the loss, withstanding wild cuts and huge reapers to be ahead on points when the doctor stopped the fight against Lewis.

It may have taken a heroic effort to pull it off, but the Klitschko era began in this ring as a blood-soaked Vitali established himself as the successor to the Lewis crown.