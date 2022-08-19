Estonia said it successfully resisted a major cyberattack launched by Russian-aligned hackers trying to take down the websites of government offices, banks and healthcare providers in the Baltic nation.
Estonia claims to have withstood cyberattacks from Russian-linked hackers
Estonia is one of the major software development centers in Europe. The Baltic republic of 1.3 million people – which regained its independence in 1991 after decades of rule from Moscow – is also one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters in the face of Russian invasion. Tallinn provided, per inhabitantmore military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv than to any other country.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, dubbed Europe’s “Iron Lady” for her refusal to compromise with the Kremlin over Ukraine, is also a world leader in efforts to deepen Western sanctions against Moscow.
Killnet, a pro-Russian hacking group, claimed responsibility for the attacks on its Telegram channel. He said he tried to cut off access to hundreds of websites in sectors including finance, health, education, government services and utilities. In June, Killnet also sought to overwhelm Lithuanian public service websites after that country began enforcing EU sanctions against a Russian enclave. Lithuanian officials said a cyberattack compromised access to more than 130 websites in late June.
Robert Potter, co-founder and managing director of Internet 2.0, an Australian cybersecurity company, said this week’s attack on Estonia was a high-intensity, short-term campaign, and that these efforts are ” generally less sophisticated”.
“Opponents are trading precision for scale. Therefore, it is best to interpret these attacks as messages rather than campaigns designed to destroy,” he said.
In 2007, Estonia suffered a massive cyberattack by hackers suspected of having ties to the Kremlin. Hackers crippled mail servers and forced a major bank to shut down online services for more than an hour. Many Estonian websites were forced to temporarily cut themselves off from the rest of the world, in what was the first known instance of a major nation-to-nation cyberattack. These attacks also took place after Estonia moved a Soviet-era World War II monument. Moscow has denied any involvement.
Estonian leader calls for faster help for Ukraine amid signs of war fatigue
The 2007 attacks prompted the small Baltic country to improve its cybersecurity infrastructure, making it better prepared for this latest strike. It has a voluntary civilian cyber defense league and hosts an annual NATO-led cybersecurity training operation, the largest such exercise in the world. Microsoft also ranks Estonia high in its Digital Futures Index, which measures factors such as e-governance capabilities and digital infrastructure sophistication.
“Although subject to the most widespread cyberattacks, [Estonia] is stronger than we were in 2007″, Kallas wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
This week, Estonia removed a World War II Soviet T-34 tank from a monument near the Russian border. Officials said modern Russian tanks were now being used to kill innocent people in Ukraine.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “ripped the wounds in our society that these communist monuments remind us of,” Kallas said recently.
Indian higher education startup Sunstone raises $35 million – TechCrunch
Sunstone, a higher education startup that works with academic institutions to help their students improve their skills for employability, has raised $35 million in a new funding round as it seeks to spread to other Indian cities.
Sunstone’s founders said Friday that WestBridge Capital led the startup’s Series C funding round. Alteria Capital also participated in the funding, which brings its round to date to approximately $68 million.
There are thousands of colleges and management institutions in India, but apart from those that top the rankings, most are unable to attract enough students. Their programs are also generally outdated and they struggle to get their students to get jobs.
Founded in 2019, Sunstone addresses these challenges by offering students a wide range of additional courses and helping them find jobs, co-founder Piyush Nangru told TechCrunch in an interview.
“Colleges operate at 40% occupancy. This amounts to a perishable inventory for them, due to which they are unable to amass resources and hence the quality of education suffers,” he said. “We partner with these institutions to provide soft skills and development courses as well as campus life programs for students to improve the quality of their education.”
Through these partnerships, the institutes continue to offer hundreds of hours of “core” courses to students. “Take the MBA, for example. It is a 900 hour program, which covers key topics like accounting, marketing and finance. The curriculum is outdated, so we are integrating our own 600-hour modules – half of which are soft skills focussed and the rest industry ready skills – on top of that,” he explained.
Part of the value proposition of the New Delhi-based startup, which currently services undergraduate and postgraduate students at more than 40 institutions in nearly three dozen Indian cities, is bringing parity in the quality of education and employment opportunities in all establishments with which it is a partner.
“India’s higher education system is on the brink of a long overdue transformation,” said Ashish Munjal, co-founder and chief executive of Sunstone. “Sunstone is well positioned to enable this change and impact the lives of millions of students. Over the years, we have made significant progress in this direction, but we still have a long way to go, because the market opportunities and the problems that we are trying to solve are very important. »
Sunstone, which says it has grown 10-fold over the past two years, is currently focusing on business schools. It is also beginning to expand into engineering and other tech sectors and that expansion is part of how it plans to roll out the new funds, the founders said.
“Over the past year, we have seen Sunstone grow and continue to improve the quality of education provided to every student. Seeing the ever-increasing demand and its potential to be a major disruptor, we are delighted to double our investment to support its mission to transform the higher education sector in India,” said Sandeep Singhal, Managing Partner, WestBridge Capital , in a press release.
2 Arrested in connection with reported fatal beating of New York cab driver
Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the fatal beating of a New York City taxi driver in Queens, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).
Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was completing a five-passenger ride in a New York City yellow taxi minivan around 6:25 a.m. near Beach 54 Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Queen’s Rockaway neighborhood when passengers weren’t paid. their fare for the ride and took off.
After Gyimah chased the suspects down the street, graphic images released by the NYPD show four of the suspects surrounding the taxi driver, punching and kicking the victim while she was on the ground.
Three of the suspects were seen leaving Gyimah as he got back to his feet, but one suspect then approached the taxi driver and knocked the victim unconscious with a punch to the head.
Footage then showed the five suspects leaving the scene and entering a building.
When authorities arrived, the victim was lying on the sidewalk with a traumatic brain injury to the back of his head, police said.
Gyimah was rushed to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Queens by EMS, but was later pronounced dead.
Two 20-year-old male suspects from Queens were arrested and charged Thursday, authorities say. Both Austin Amos and Nikolas Porters face charges of gang assault and theft of services, while Amos faces additional charges of manslaughter and assault.
Amos, who turned himself in Wednesday night, has previous arrests for “theft, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and sexual misconduct,” according to the Daily mail.
Police are still looking for three other wanted suspects – all believed to be teenage girls – in connection with the victim’s death.
Gyimah’s death devastated his family and the Ghanaian community in New York.
“I don’t know what to do now. I lost. I lost,” Gyimah’s wife, Abigail Barwuah, told CBS New York. “He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I’m lost right now. My kids’ hero.
Gyimah, described as a devout Christian, leaves behind a wife and four children, aged three to eight.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the taxi driver’s family, who received over $150,000 on Thursday night.
The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.
Overall, crime in Democratic-run New York City was up 38.6% from the same time last year, although murders were down 8.1%.
Rising crime has Big Apple residents worried about their safety, as a recent poll found that 76% fear becoming a victim of violent crime.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
European stocks lower at the open
- Eurostoxx -0.6%
- DAX Germany -0.7%
- France CAC 40 -0.6%
- FTSE UK -0.3%
- IBEX Spain -0.3%
This is not a good look at stocks towards the end of the week as we see the markets starting to move now in the day. The Dollar continues to rise, with USD/JPY now up 0.5% to 136.50. The rise is supported by higher bond yields, with 10-year Treasury yields up more than 6 basis points at 2.943% for now.
Elsewhere, US futures are also down on the day with S&P 500 futures down 0.5%. The rejection earlier in the week at the 200-day moving average could be the cause for a downward extension now.
Apple releases updates to fix security flaws in iOS and Safari
Apple this week released back-to-back updates for iOS and Safari, both numbered 15.6.1. The iOS update was released on Wednesday and the Safari update was released on Thursday, and both fix security vulnerabilities. Apple wrote that it is aware that these vulnerabilities may have been exploited, so people should update their iOS and Safari as soon as possible.
The iOS update fixes two vulnerabilities that iPhone and iPad users may encounter. One vulnerability could have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and the second vulnerability was in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. The WebKit vulnerability can also lead to arbitrary code execution by malicious content.
The Safari update also fixes a vulnerability in WebKit, but in some older operating systems. This update is intended to fix a vulnerability that could lead to the execution of arbitrary code on Mac OS Big Sur and Mac OS Catalina.
Taiwan says it was not told about ‘Chip 4’ meeting
TAIP:
Taiwan said on Friday it had not been told of a so-called ‘Chip 4’ meeting that would include it, the United States, South Korea and Japan, but added that the island had always cooperated. closely with the United States on supply chains.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Seoul is expected to attend a preliminary meeting of the four major chipmakers, describing the meeting as led by the United States.
He did not specify what would be discussed.
The timing, location and other details of the meeting have yet to be decided, said a South Korean official who was not authorized to speak to media and declined to be identified.
Taiwan’s economy ministry said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday evening that it did not yet have relevant information about the meeting.
“In past exchanges and dialogues between Taiwan and the United States, the United States offered similar ideas, but there was no specific content at the time,” he added.
Taiwan is a major semiconductor producer and home to the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major supplier to Apple Inc.
He was keen to show the United States, its most important international supporter at a time of growing military tensions between Taipei and Beijing, that he is a friend and reliable supplier as a global chip crisis affects car production. and consumer electronics.
Asked about the meeting, Japan’s Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs Noriyuki Shikata said that semiconductors are a “very strategically important industry” for Japan and that “in due course there may be better cooperation between countries”.
Sylvester Stallone cheered as Vitali Klitschko had an epic, bloody brawl against Lennox Lewis that left him with 60 stitches and put Ukrainian boxing on the map with Oleksandr Usyk and others in the wake.
Vitali Klitschko showed the world his courage in his role as mayor of Kyiv during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – but it was an epic brawl 19 years ago that shook opinions in the world of boxing from this so-called “quit”.
Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko ended in a loss for ‘Dr. Ironfist’, but it was a heavyweight fight in which the loser proved to be much more than his opponent; an exciting competition that saved the reputation of the two Klitschko brothers.
It was also a heavyweight title fight that should never have happened.
The former Klitschko was Lewis’ third-choice opponent in June 2003, a date originally booked for Lewis’ rematch with Mike Tyson.
However Tyson, beaten to defeat in the first fight, waived his contractual right to a rematch, although it was Tyson in the early 2000s, ‘Iron Mike’ ended up fighting on Lewis Day -Klitschko after all, because he was arrested for punching a man outside a hotel in Brooklyn.
Canadian Kirk Johnson was Lewis’ next opponent, but pulled out late due to an injury sustained in training camp.
Cue Klitschko, with only two weeks notice, took on the role of opponent. In coming to terms with the late switch, Lewis clearly didn’t think much of the clumsy 6ft 7in, 31-year-old Vitali – in part because of the loss on his 32-1 (31 KO) record.
In that fight three years earlier, Klitschko had pulled out of a fight he won easily due to a torn rotator cuff.
“In the Chris Byrd fight, he was winning and he still had about two rounds left – and he decided to quit,” Lewis said before the fight. “That’s why I question his heart, because if it was me, I would have sucked him in for two more rounds and he didn’t.”
Klitschko had won five straight since losing Byrd, but was desperate for a chance to prove he had the heart of a champion; that he was ready to fight through pain and punishment to achieve victory.
This fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles gave him his chance and he grabbed it with both fists.
On HBO’s pre-fight show, analyst Larry Merchant described, “The Klitschko brothers – who look like American villain Ivan Drago from the Rocky movies – come from a country whose world-class fighters don’t come not: Ukraine.”
A wild-sounding statement given the rise of the Klitschkos, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk – who now faces Anthony Joshua for the titles – and many more have since made the country a brilliant boxing hotbed. But that was correct at the time.
Vitali Klitschko was about to put Ukrainian boxing on the map.
After a good first round for the challenger, the fight caught fire in the second, with Klitschko hurting Lewis with a straight right hand that would have demolished a pillar box. This drew a roar from the crowd of 16,000 and the pair began trading power punches.
“It’s Gatti-Ward at the highest level of the ladder!” exclaimed Marchand.
Lewis, 38 and with a career-high 248lbs (18th 4lbs), struggled to get his jab going, but showed a quality not always associated with him throughout his great career: resilience.
As the pair exchanged shots, both were injured but neither went down. Klitschko was getting the upper hand, but it was a right hand from Lewis early in the third round that would eventually settle the fight.
That jab opened up a horrific gash just above Klitschko’s left eye in the worst possible place.
But Vitali, the man who chose to step out of the ring against the smaller and lighter Byrd, sat stoically in his corner as his team rushed to stem the flow of blood to his face.
More than that, Klitschko went on to win the fight. He landed a clip higher than Lewis and even when the champ fought back – as he did with a titanic uppercut (one eerily similar to the headbutt Anthony Joshua would land on Wladimir 14 years later) – Vitali absorbed them and carried on.
However, a second cut under his eye and worsening damage to his face gave the ringside doctor no choice but to stop this heavyweight classic after six rounds.
Finally letting go of his emotions, Vitali protested the stoppage by walking around the ring shouting, “No, no, no!”
When he raised his fist, the crowd – including Sylvester Stallone, who must have thought he was sitting in front of one of his Rocky movies – cheered. When Lewis raised his glove in victory, they booed.
Klitschko needed 60 stitches in his face afterwards. However, he had a 4-2 rounds lead at the time of the stoppage and a rematch seemed inevitable.
“If the money is right, definitely,” said Lewis, who added, “He’s lucky the fight was stopped. It was just a matter of time. He was definitely deteriorating. I would have knocked him out in two more rounds.
A heartbroken Klitschko said in the ring: “Right now I feel like the people’s champion. I didn’t want them to stop the fight… He’s a great fighter [but] I won this fight on points. I want revenge. I showed everyone that I could fight Lennox Lewis.
He certainly had, but Klitschko needed to outrun an even tougher opponent to secure a rematch: Lennox’s mother, Violet.
After consideration, Lewis opted to retire rather than fight Klitschko again. In his mind, at 38 and after avenging every setback to his 41-2-1 record, he had done enough. But one story – one echoed by Lewis coach Emmanuel Steward – is that it was Lewis’ mother who ended her son’s career.
“Lennox promised me [a rematch] but his mother decided he wasn’t going to fight,” Klitschko said years later. “He invited me to London, with no managers, he said he just wanted to talk together. I came into the bedroom and his mum is there. We talked for two hours and his mum was looking at me and scanning me. After that I left and he called me a few hours later and said, “Sorry, but no.” I felt it was not his decision, his mother decided.
Klitschko would never get Lewis back in the ring, but he got the next best thing: a fight against original opponent Johnson to unofficially set himself up as Lennox’s successor. He blitzed Kirk in two rounds and Vitali would never lose another fight as he won 13 in a row over two reigns.
Eventually, Wladimir – the most skilled but most vulnerable of the brothers – also became a longtime heavyweight champion. But when Vitali met Lewis in the summer of 2003, Wlad had just suffered a shock knockout loss to Corrie Sanders. It seemed that – with one brother seemingly heartless and the other chinless – the Klitschkos were both destined to be heavyweight flops.
Instead, Vitali showed his inner steel in the loss, withstanding wild cuts and huge reapers to be ahead on points when the doctor stopped the fight against Lewis.
It may have taken a heroic effort to pull it off, but the Klitschko era began in this ring as a blood-soaked Vitali established himself as the successor to the Lewis crown.
Usyk vs. Joshua 2 on talkSPORT
Indian higher education startup Sunstone raises $35 million – TechCrunch
