Florida Lottery Numbers for Thursday, August 18

A new company from the creators of the game engine Godot is poised to grab a slice of the $200 billion global video game market – and to do so, it’s taking inspiration from commercial open-source software giant Red Hat.

Godot, for the uninitiated, is a cross-platform game engine first released under an open-source license in 2014, although its initial development dated back several years. Today, Godot claims some 1,500 contributors and is considered one of the top open source projects in the world by various metrics. Godot has been used in high-profile games such as the Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster, released by Sega last year as the first mainstream Godot-powered game. But Tesla too, apparently used Godot to power some of the most graphics-intensive animations in its mobile app.

Among the founding creators of Godot is Juan Linietsky, who has been responsible for the development of the Godot project for the past 13 years, and who will now serve as CEO of W4 Games, a new company that aims to take Godot to the next level. superior.

W4 quietly left stealth behind last week, but today the Ireland-based company released more details about its aims to develop Godot and make it accessible to a wider range of commercial use cases. On top of that, the company told TechCrunch it raised $8.5 million in seed funding to make its mission a reality, with backers including OSS Capital; Lux Capital; Sisu Game Ventures; and – somewhat notably – Bob Young, the co-founder and former CEO of Red Hat, an enterprise-focused open-source company that IBM later acquired for $34 billion in 2019.

But first… what exactly is a game engine?

Game plan

Simply put, a game engine provides the basic building blocks needed by developers to create games, and can include anything from renderers for 2D or 3D graphics, to scripting and game management. memory. It’s basically a software framework that developers can use and reuse without having to redesign the wheel with every new game they create.

“This allows developers to use pre-built features common to most games when creating their own, and only create the parts that make the game unique,” Linietsky told TechCrunch.

While many companies, especially large game studios, develop their own engines in-house, as games and associated development processes have become more complex, general-purpose third-party game engines have grown in popularity. This includes long-established incumbents such as Unity, developed by tech powerhouse Unity Software, which is currently in the process of merging with IronSource.

One of the reasons a studio might use a third-party game engine is to reduce in-house development costs, but a trade-off here is that they then have to work with a gargantuan codebase over which they have limited control. . And that’s why Godot has won fans over the years – as an open source project, it gives developers a baked-on game engine that they can tweak and tweak to their own needs, with improvements sent back to the development community for everyone to benefit from.

“The result is reduced development costs and greater freedom to innovate,” Linietsky said. “Godot brings the same benefits to the gaming industry that enterprise software has enjoyed [open source software] for decades.”

The open source factor

Anyone who has paid even remote attention to the tech sphere over the past decade will have noticed that open source is big business now. Companies like Elastic and Cockroach Labs have built billion-dollar companies through open source projects, while Aiven recently achieved double unicorn status for a company that helps businesses get the most out of technology. open source in cloud environments.

But Red Hat arguably remains one of the open source world’s greatest success stories, selling enterprises premium support and services for some of the world’s biggest community projects, from Linux to Kubernetes.

“Companies like Red Hat have proven that with the right business offerings on top of that, the appeal of using open source in enterprise environments is huge,” Linietsky said. “W4 intends to do exactly the same for the gaming industry.”

It’s an interesting parallel, of course, and one that seems pretty obvious when presented with such a comparison. Linux’s open source credentials have led it to become the main operating system for web servers, while Android’s dominance in the mobile market can largely be attributed to its Linux kernel base. Elsewhere, other open source projects such as Kubernetes are driving enterprise adoption of microservices and container technologies.

In truth, Godot is far from having the kind of impact in gaming that Linux has had in the company, but it’s still in its infancy – and that’s exactly where W4 could make the cut. difference.

“We expect Godot to take the same path in the gaming industry that other open source software has taken in the enterprise, which will slowly become the de facto standard,” Linietsky continued. “It’s very difficult for companies creating proprietary software to compete with the huge pool of talent that popular open source projects have, and unattractive for software users to concede the freedom to use the software as they see fit. to a third party entity.”

On top of that, having one of Red Hat’s original founders on board as an investor can only be construed as a major blow for a startup that is only eight months old.

“Bob is an incredible human being who has helped create a whole new kind of business where no one expected it to be possible,” Linietsky continued. “He identified the opportunity for Godot and W4 as very similar to Linux and Red Hat two decades ago, and was very kind to share his wisdom with us, as well as become an investor in our company.”

Support and Services

W4’s primary target market will be broad – it caters to independent developers and small studios, as well as medium and large game companies. The problem it seeks to solve, ultimately, is that while Godot is popular with hobbyists and indie developers, companies are hesitant to use the engine on commercial projects due to its inherent limitations – currently it doesn’t. There’s no easy way to get technical support, discuss the product development roadmap, or access any other type of value-added service.

But perhaps more importantly, while Godot is touted as a cross-platform game engine spanning web, mobile, and desktop, it has so far lacked direct support for game consoles. The reason is that as an open source project served under a permissive MIT license, Godot cannot provide support for consoles because it would not be allowed to release the code needed to interact with proprietary hardware – the studios of games that develop for consoles must sign strict nondisclosure agreements. Additionally, console makers will only work with registered legal entities, which Godot is not.

Simply put, Godot cannot be both a community open source project and support consoles. But there are ways around this, which is why W4 hopes to make money by offering a porting service to help developers convert their existing games into a console-compatible format.

“W4 will offer console ports to developers on very accessible terms,” ​​Linietsky said. “Indie developers won’t need to pay upfront to publish, while for larger companies there will be commercial packages that include support.”

Elsewhere, W4 is developing a range of products and services that it is currently keeping under wraps, Linietsky noting that they will most likely be announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco next March.

“The goal of W4 is to help developers overcome any issues developers may encounter when trying to use Godot for commercial purposes,” Linietsky added.

It’s worth noting that there are already a handful of commercial companies, such as Lone Wolf Technology and Pineapple Works, helping developers get the most out of Godot, including console porting. But Linietsky made a point of emphasizing a fundamental difference between W4 and these incumbent operators: it is expertise.

“The main distinguishing feature of W4 is that it was created by the leaders of the Godot project, who are the most understanding and insightful people about Godot and its community,” he said.

Distributed

Of the approximately 1,500 contributors to Godot, 10 are more or less permanent hires, paid through community donations. Likewise, W4’s current 12-person team is largely made up of long-time Godot contributors spread across eight different countries in the Americas and Europe. It’s kind of like how other companies built on an open source foundation got their start, including Red Hat and WordPress.com’s parent company, Automattic, which was one of the better-known “distributed” companies. , long before the arrival of the remote working revolution. along in 2020.

Indeed, distributed work is one of the main defining characteristics of open source software development. As an example, Linietsky is based in Spain, while co-founder and COO Remi Verschelde works from Denmark. The other two founders, CTO Fabio Alessandrelli and CMO Nicola Farronato, operate from different locations in Italy.

But each legal entity must choose somewhere as its headquarters. And like many tech companies, W4 has elected Dublin, Ireland, as its official headquarters – although that presence is really only on paper, only.

“We are based in Ireland because two of the co-founders have already settled there, have relatives and are very familiar with the Irish ecosystem,” Linietsky said.