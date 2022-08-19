News
Florida Lottery Numbers for Thursday, August 18
These Florida lotteries were drawn on Thursday:
Cash4Life: 02-19-25-26-60, Silver Ball: 4
Fantasy 5: 02-07-09-20-25
Estimated Mega Millions Jackpot: 99,000,000
Choose 2 evenings: 4-5, DB: 7
Choose 2 noon: 2-6, DB: 5
Choose 3 evenings: 5-3-6, DB: 7
Choose 3 noon: 4-7-4, DB: 5
Choose 4 evenings: 7-2-4-4, DB: 7
Choose 4 noon: 2-4-5-3, DB: 5
Choose 5 evenings: 3-9-3-0-0, DB: 7
Choose 5 noon: 7-8-7-6-4, DB: 5
Estimated Powerball Jackpot: 80,000,000
She’s an influencer. But what will she do with her influence?
College Sports
The Emmanuel College student-athlete has more Instagram followers than all but two Celtics players.
BOSTON — When Jamad Fiin landed his millionth Instagram follower a few months ago, his friends bought him a batch of party cupcakes.
Her subscriber numbers began to rise rapidly in April shortly after a video she posted went viral. Friends took screenshots of his profile page as the number skyrocketed – 500,000, 750,000 and so on. Then, one day, there it is: 1 million.
It was busy and, as the cupcakes indicate, clearly a huge success. What she was supposed to do next was less clear.
“I’m just trying to figure it all out,” 22-year-old Fiin said one recent afternoon.
When it comes to being famous, the internet has a way of overturning the old order of operations. Online fame doesn’t just materialize after hard sweat and toil. It can be the starting block from which you start a career.
Fiin’s first contact with him came five years ago, on his 17th birthday, when his cousin uploaded a clip of her playing basketball. In it, Fiin, who is Somali and wears a hijab in deference to her Muslim faith, completes a silky left hand drive through a crowd of boys.
For her, it was a routine piece. To the world at large, it was apparently something remarkable, a four-second subversion of a tightly crafted image of how a girl wearing a headgear should behave. The next morning, she watched in awe as the number of views on the video exploded, eventually reaching millions.
The flame was lit and periodically, at her deliberate pace, she updated her account with more photos and videos, while juggling classes and playing basketball at Emmanuel College Boston, a Division III program. .
His efforts have earned him hundreds of thousands of followers, many of whom come from Somali and Muslim communities around the world. Rapper Drake followed her, which brought one of her friends to tears. Her teammates and coaches began to snap to attention whenever she picked up her phone.
“I would say, ‘Wait, let me do my hair, because you have too many followers,’” said Meghan Kirwan, an assistant trainer.
This digital fame eventually spilled over into the physical world. Drivers waved at him at red lights. People approach him on the street for photos. To his great surprise, these meetings are increasingly with people outside the Somali community.
Fiin’s budding fame has placed her in a growing group of online sports influencers. Many, like her, are former college players, athletes with above-average skills and, above all, better personalities. They are professional athletes without participating in professional sports. They trade stadium floodlights for office ring lights.
It was a video filmed on the Boston Celtics field during Ramadan this year that boosted her to more than a million followers on Instagram. The clip’s appeal, again, was born out of simply deactivating stereotypes: Wearing an abaya – and a pair of crisp Nike Dunks – she dribbled behind her back, shot high in a bow at 3 points and drains a sweater.
Today, she has more Instagram followers than all but two Celtics players.
“Kids now, their first career choice is not a rock star or an athlete or an actor,” said Dan Levitt, founder of Long Haul Management, which represents Fiin and other sports influencers. “He’s a digital creator on one of those platforms.”
Levitt is one of many waiting to see what Fiin does next. Fiin said her managers gently pushed her to create more content. They have other clients who earn seven figures a year, monetizing their personal brands with ads, sponsorships and merchandise.
Fiin, however, is at a crossroads. She’s one class away from getting her MBA from Emmanuel, where she played last season as a grad student and led the team in scoring. A member of the Somali national team, she clings to the dream of playing professionally, possibly in Sweden or Turkey, even if doing content full-time – including on TikTok, where she has an additional 2 million followers. and YouTube – would be far more lucrative.
For now, she is focused on organizing basketball events for Somali and Muslim girls through her new nonprofit, Jamad Basketball Camps.
Fiin’s most recent event, a two-day tournament, was held last month in Boston. It attracted around 75 girls from all over the country who paid nothing to attend and received sneakers from Puma, a sponsor.
The operation seemed crude at times but sizzled with energy. When Fiin wasn’t dragging boxes or taking calls, she was posing for selfies and signing autographs. A digital media film crew followed her.
“It’s crazy,” said Alexis Sanders, 20, who came to the event to support her former teammate. “She’s, like, famous-famous now.”
Before that — before fame, before camps, before Drake — Fiin had to fight to play the game. Other parents in Boston’s Somali community used to call her mom and ask why her daughter was doing sports and ran with boys. It wasn’t until eighth grade that her mother let her play on a team.
This old tension is what propels everything today. Fiin is shy by nature, but she wants to be more famous, wants even more stares at her, because she wants to embody something she never saw as a child.
She wants people to keep being surprised by her – until the sight of a girl in a hijab stepping back 3 is no longer surprising.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Rather sunny weekend with thunderstorms announced
A warm weekend could possibly bring more showers and thunderstorms to the Denver area.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have high temperatures in the 80s, and each day has at least a 20% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Denver has a 40% chance of having storms on Friday, and those storms are expected to start in the mountains in the afternoon before moving into the Denver area in the evening. The storms could produce wind gusts of up to 35 mph and brief heavy rain.
The high temperature on Friday is 84 degrees, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has extended the Ozone Day of Action alert for a third straight day.
Ozone concentrations primarily in metro Denver expected to reach moderate to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups
In these locations, active children and adults, as well as people with lung conditions such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor exertion from noon to 8 p.m., advises the National Weather Service.
Saturday will be partly sunny and the coolest day of the weekend with highs of 80 degrees and a 30% chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The chance of rain continues through Sunday with a 30% chance after noon. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny and wind gusts could reach 17 mph.
Liquor Trader Paid Rs 1 Crore to Delhi’s Assistant Minister Manish Sisodia, CBI Claims
New Delhi:
A liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore to a company run by an associate of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed in its FIR for alleged corruption in the crafting and the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.
The agency, which on Friday carried out searches at Mr Sisodia’s official residence in central Delhi and 20 other locations in seven states and union territories, named 15 people in its FIR registered on August 17 under IPC sections related to criminal association and prevention provisions. corruption law.
In addition to Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio, the CBI has named Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and then Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari as the accused. Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen and two companies.
The FIR was registered on a reference from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s office forwarded through the Union Home Office.
The agency alleged that Mr. Sisodia and other accused officials recommended and made decisions regarding the 2021-22 excise policy without the approval of the competent authority with “the intention of granting undue favors to licensees after bidding”.
He said that Vijay Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company, Manoj Rai, former employee of Pernod Ricard, Amandeep Dhal, owner of Brindco Spirits, and Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirits , were actively implicated in irregularities in the development and implementation of the excise policy introduced in November last year.
The agency alleged that Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited in Gurgaon, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey are “close associates” of Sisodia and were “actively involved in managing and misappropriating the improper pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees” for the accused officials.
The CBI alleged that Radha Industries run by Dinesh Arora received Rs 1 crore from Sameer Mahendru of Indospirits.
“The source further disclosed that Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru to pass it on to the accused officials via Vijay Nair. A person named Arjun Pandey has already collected a huge amount of money from ‘about Rs 2-4 crore from Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Vijay Nair,’ he said.
The agency alleged Mahadev Liquors of Sunny Marwah was granted an L-1 license under the policy. He also alleged that Marwah, who was on the board of late liquor baron Ponty Chadha’s businesses, was in close contact with the accused officials and regularly paid bribes to them.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
latest news 70 girls sexually assaulted in juvenile camps, lawsuits say
At least 70 girls incarcerated in juvenile camps and detention centers in Los Angeles County have been sexually assaulted by probation and detention officers, with abuse spanning more than three decades, according to a newly-filed expanded lawsuit Thursday.
The allegations follow a similar lawsuit filed in March in which 20 women said they were sexually assaulted over a dozen years at Camp Joseph Scott, the girls-only juvenile detention center in Los Angeles County. Two new lawsuits filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court replace this case and develop his charges.
The alleged abuses occurred from 1985 to 2019 at Camp Scott, Camp Kenyon Scudder, Camp Challenger, Dorothy Kirby Center, Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, Central Juvenile Hall and other locations across LA County.
In some cases, the same attackers found new victims as different girls entered the facilities over the years, according to the lawsuits.
A deputy probation officer is accused by more than a dozen women of sexually abusing them when they were incarcerated minors. He is one of four police officers charged with assaulting several girls.
“Los Angeles County’s juvenile probation system has been infested with a culture of child sexual abuse for decades,” said Courtney Thom, a former sex crimes prosecutor and one of the county’s trial attorneys. of Orange in charge of the prosecution.
Karla Tovar, spokeswoman for the LA County Probation Department, said “the department does not comment on ongoing litigation.”
A 2010 investigation by The Times found that at least 11 LA County juvenile probation officers have been convicted of crimes or disciplined for inappropriate conduct involving current or former probationers, including several instances of assault or beatings of young people in their charge. There were 102 allegations of officer misconduct involving youths at county juvenile camps from 2007 to 2010.
In 2018, a $1 million settlement was approved in a lawsuit involving former probation officer Oscar David Calderon Jr., who was sentenced to a year in county jail in 2017 after pleading guilty. to two counts of assault under the guise of authority for ‘inappropriately touching’ two girls at Camp Scudder.
The latest lawsuits, which include 51 victims under 40 and 19 plaintiffs over 40, allege what started with probation officers watching young girls shower would turn into sex acts. Even after the girls left the camps, many were forced to pursue sexual liaisons, often in motels, for fear of being returned to juvenile hall, the lawsuits say.
In one case, an assistant probation officer is accused of impregnating a teenage girl, according to court documents.
The alleged abusers were left alone with juvenile probationers, in violation of county and state policy, without supervision, according to court documents filed in the lawsuits. The documents go on to say that the male officers were able to touch young women on probation in full view of their colleagues, were able to take the young girls “alone behind closed doors” and were able to enter the dormitories “unsupervised”.
“Vulnerable children often enter the system because of abuse they have experienced at home or on the streets,” Thom said. “The probation system should provide these young offenders with restorative justice instead of perpetuating their cycle of abuse.”
In some cases, despite previous allegations and investigations, some of the officers were able to “remain in a position of authority and trust” and find new victims, according to the lawsuits.
An assistant probation officer at Camp Scott, Thomas Jackson, is accused of sexually abusing 15 girls.
In the lawsuits, all of the plaintiffs are identified by pseudonyms of Jane Doe, but one woman spoke with The Times using her name. The Times does not name sexual assault victims unless they choose to be identified.
Akeila Jefferson, 38, was 16 when she entered Camp Scott in Santa Clarita a second time.
Jefferson said Jackson began grooming her for sexual favors — providing her with toiletries, including soaps and other items her grandmother couldn’t bring her.
First, he started touching her sexually and eventually assaulted her four or five times in the laundry room, the guards’ hut and the camp office, she said.
When Jackson became the camp’s acting assistant director, he ordered her into his office to perform oral sex, she said.
When Jefferson was released from the camp for a second time, Jackson took her to eat, shop and to a rented motel room for repeated sexual encounters, court records show.
“I always felt like I had to go,” she told The Times in March.
The abuse continued when she returned to the camp for the third time, according to a lawsuit, and even after her release at age 18 in 2001, Jackson continued to demand sex acts.
Jefferson said she was questioned once by probation officials about her interactions with Jackson. “I told them none of this was happening and stuff like that, so he wouldn’t get in trouble. Because he told me that, you know, he’s going to jail for a long time,’ she told the Times, adding that Jackson told her he had been investigated multiple times. times before.
Jackson could not be reached for comment.
According to one of the lawsuits, Jackson was abusing other girls at the same time as Jefferson’s accusations.
In one instance, a complainant identified as Jane WM19-A Doe accused Jackson of isolating her at Camp Scott, “whispering sexual comments in her ear so no one else could hear, including acts sex he would like them to indulge in each other”. He then forced her into the unoccupied administration building after hours, where he sexually assaulted her, according to a lawsuit, noting that he ‘raped’ her on at least three occasions.
Daniel Santana, another probation officer at Camp Scott, is also accused of molesting several girls. In one instance, a plaintiff in the lawsuits alleges he forced her to rub her penis in an office out of sight of camp cameras.
Another plaintiff alleges that as a teenager in 2016, she ran away from Camp Scott to escape sexual harassment from Santana, only to be captured and sent to Dorothy Kirby Center, where another assistant probation officer touched her genitals and breasts, according to the lawsuit. After a suicide watch, she reported that officer, the lawsuit says.
Santana is also accused of impregnating a Camp Scott youth, identified in the lawsuits as Jane BA11-A Doe. Court records show the girl “became pregnant with his child and then had a miscarriage”, which he demanded she kept secret.
Santana continued to harass the girl after she was released at age 17, according to the lawsuit. She told her guardian about the miscarriage after “she was raped by the probation officer” and the sexual abuse was reported, but the county responded by moving Santana to another facility, the lawsuit says.
Santana could not be reached for comment.
The county’s juvenile detention facilities have come under intense state scrutiny in recent years. A state board of corrections ruled in November that the county’s juvenile halls were “appropriate” to house young people after previous inspections put the facilities at risk of closing.
In 2020, county officials approved the eventual dismantling of the county’s juvenile probation system in favor of a new agency that will focus on emotional support, counseling, and treatment. Federal oversight of the facilities ended in 2015.
In January 2021, the county reached a settlement agreement with the California Attorney General’s office to improve conditions in juvenile facilities after a state investigation found detention officers were using pepper spray unnecessarily. , confined minors to cells for long periods of time, forced them to urinate into milk cartons, and prevented them from receiving medical treatment and attending school.
How W4 plans to monetize the Godot game engine using Red Hat’s open source playbook – TechCrunch
A new company from the creators of the game engine Godot is poised to grab a slice of the $200 billion global video game market – and to do so, it’s taking inspiration from commercial open-source software giant Red Hat.
Godot, for the uninitiated, is a cross-platform game engine first released under an open-source license in 2014, although its initial development dated back several years. Today, Godot claims some 1,500 contributors and is considered one of the top open source projects in the world by various metrics. Godot has been used in high-profile games such as the Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster, released by Sega last year as the first mainstream Godot-powered game. But Tesla too, apparently used Godot to power some of the most graphics-intensive animations in its mobile app.
Among the founding creators of Godot is Juan Linietsky, who has been responsible for the development of the Godot project for the past 13 years, and who will now serve as CEO of W4 Games, a new company that aims to take Godot to the next level. superior.
W4 quietly left stealth behind last week, but today the Ireland-based company released more details about its aims to develop Godot and make it accessible to a wider range of commercial use cases. On top of that, the company told TechCrunch it raised $8.5 million in seed funding to make its mission a reality, with backers including OSS Capital; Lux Capital; Sisu Game Ventures; and – somewhat notably – Bob Young, the co-founder and former CEO of Red Hat, an enterprise-focused open-source company that IBM later acquired for $34 billion in 2019.
But first… what exactly is a game engine?
Game plan
Simply put, a game engine provides the basic building blocks needed by developers to create games, and can include anything from renderers for 2D or 3D graphics, to scripting and game management. memory. It’s basically a software framework that developers can use and reuse without having to redesign the wheel with every new game they create.
“This allows developers to use pre-built features common to most games when creating their own, and only create the parts that make the game unique,” Linietsky told TechCrunch.
While many companies, especially large game studios, develop their own engines in-house, as games and associated development processes have become more complex, general-purpose third-party game engines have grown in popularity. This includes long-established incumbents such as Unity, developed by tech powerhouse Unity Software, which is currently in the process of merging with IronSource.
One of the reasons a studio might use a third-party game engine is to reduce in-house development costs, but a trade-off here is that they then have to work with a gargantuan codebase over which they have limited control. . And that’s why Godot has won fans over the years – as an open source project, it gives developers a baked-on game engine that they can tweak and tweak to their own needs, with improvements sent back to the development community for everyone to benefit from.
“The result is reduced development costs and greater freedom to innovate,” Linietsky said. “Godot brings the same benefits to the gaming industry that enterprise software has enjoyed [open source software] for decades.”
The open source factor
Anyone who has paid even remote attention to the tech sphere over the past decade will have noticed that open source is big business now. Companies like Elastic and Cockroach Labs have built billion-dollar companies through open source projects, while Aiven recently achieved double unicorn status for a company that helps businesses get the most out of technology. open source in cloud environments.
But Red Hat arguably remains one of the open source world’s greatest success stories, selling enterprises premium support and services for some of the world’s biggest community projects, from Linux to Kubernetes.
“Companies like Red Hat have proven that with the right business offerings on top of that, the appeal of using open source in enterprise environments is huge,” Linietsky said. “W4 intends to do exactly the same for the gaming industry.”
It’s an interesting parallel, of course, and one that seems pretty obvious when presented with such a comparison. Linux’s open source credentials have led it to become the main operating system for web servers, while Android’s dominance in the mobile market can largely be attributed to its Linux kernel base. Elsewhere, other open source projects such as Kubernetes are driving enterprise adoption of microservices and container technologies.
In truth, Godot is far from having the kind of impact in gaming that Linux has had in the company, but it’s still in its infancy – and that’s exactly where W4 could make the cut. difference.
“We expect Godot to take the same path in the gaming industry that other open source software has taken in the enterprise, which will slowly become the de facto standard,” Linietsky continued. “It’s very difficult for companies creating proprietary software to compete with the huge pool of talent that popular open source projects have, and unattractive for software users to concede the freedom to use the software as they see fit. to a third party entity.”
On top of that, having one of Red Hat’s original founders on board as an investor can only be construed as a major blow for a startup that is only eight months old.
“Bob is an incredible human being who has helped create a whole new kind of business where no one expected it to be possible,” Linietsky continued. “He identified the opportunity for Godot and W4 as very similar to Linux and Red Hat two decades ago, and was very kind to share his wisdom with us, as well as become an investor in our company.”
Support and Services
W4’s primary target market will be broad – it caters to independent developers and small studios, as well as medium and large game companies. The problem it seeks to solve, ultimately, is that while Godot is popular with hobbyists and indie developers, companies are hesitant to use the engine on commercial projects due to its inherent limitations – currently it doesn’t. There’s no easy way to get technical support, discuss the product development roadmap, or access any other type of value-added service.
But perhaps more importantly, while Godot is touted as a cross-platform game engine spanning web, mobile, and desktop, it has so far lacked direct support for game consoles. The reason is that as an open source project served under a permissive MIT license, Godot cannot provide support for consoles because it would not be allowed to release the code needed to interact with proprietary hardware – the studios of games that develop for consoles must sign strict nondisclosure agreements. Additionally, console makers will only work with registered legal entities, which Godot is not.
Simply put, Godot cannot be both a community open source project and support consoles. But there are ways around this, which is why W4 hopes to make money by offering a porting service to help developers convert their existing games into a console-compatible format.
“W4 will offer console ports to developers on very accessible terms,” Linietsky said. “Indie developers won’t need to pay upfront to publish, while for larger companies there will be commercial packages that include support.”
Elsewhere, W4 is developing a range of products and services that it is currently keeping under wraps, Linietsky noting that they will most likely be announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco next March.
“The goal of W4 is to help developers overcome any issues developers may encounter when trying to use Godot for commercial purposes,” Linietsky added.
It’s worth noting that there are already a handful of commercial companies, such as Lone Wolf Technology and Pineapple Works, helping developers get the most out of Godot, including console porting. But Linietsky made a point of emphasizing a fundamental difference between W4 and these incumbent operators: it is expertise.
“The main distinguishing feature of W4 is that it was created by the leaders of the Godot project, who are the most understanding and insightful people about Godot and its community,” he said.
Distributed
Of the approximately 1,500 contributors to Godot, 10 are more or less permanent hires, paid through community donations. Likewise, W4’s current 12-person team is largely made up of long-time Godot contributors spread across eight different countries in the Americas and Europe. It’s kind of like how other companies built on an open source foundation got their start, including Red Hat and WordPress.com’s parent company, Automattic, which was one of the better-known “distributed” companies. , long before the arrival of the remote working revolution. along in 2020.
Indeed, distributed work is one of the main defining characteristics of open source software development. As an example, Linietsky is based in Spain, while co-founder and COO Remi Verschelde works from Denmark. The other two founders, CTO Fabio Alessandrelli and CMO Nicola Farronato, operate from different locations in Italy.
But each legal entity must choose somewhere as its headquarters. And like many tech companies, W4 has elected Dublin, Ireland, as its official headquarters – although that presence is really only on paper, only.
“We are based in Ireland because two of the co-founders have already settled there, have relatives and are very familiar with the Irish ecosystem,” Linietsky said.
News
Florida is in the process of arresting 20 people for voter fraud
Florida is arresting 20 people charged with voter fraud, Sunshine State officials announced Thursday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a landmark Election Integrity Act in April, creating an Office of Election Crimes and Security under the Florida Department of State, which reviews and investigates allegations of voter fraud.
“I don’t think there’s a place in the country where you should have more confidence that your vote matters than in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at the time.
The governor addressed critics on Thursday, many of whom questioned Florida’s moves to crack down on voter fraud — from making ballot harvesting a criminal offense to banning “Zuckerbucks.”
“You can have all these big political reforms and it’s important to get it, but if it’s not actually enforced then what difference will it make in the end?” DeSantis asked.
“The fact is if there are certain rules and regulations in place, if people don’t believe they will be enforced, you will have more violations. That’s how it goes,” he said, praising the Bureau of Election Crimes and Security, tasked with investigating such matters.
“We want to make sure we have laws in place and we want those laws enforced,” DeSantis continued before announcing that through this office and in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), “The State of Florida has charged and is arresting 20 people statewide for voter fraud.
Most of the illegal votes, he said, came from individuals in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade.
“Although there are others in other parts of the state, these people voted illegally. In this case, and there will be other grounds for other prosecutions in the future, they are disqualified from voting because they have been convicted of murder or sexual assault and they have not the right to vote. They were disenfranchised under Florida law,” he said, explaining that they hadn’t gone through the process to restore their suffrage, “and yet they went from there. before and still voted”.
“Now they will pay the price. They will therefore be billed. They are accused and arrested today for electoral fraud. This is a third degree felony in the state of Florida,” he said, adding that individuals could face up to $5,000 in fines and up to five years in prison.
“To have someone who is clearly an illegal felon voting and yet he did and nothing happened until we intervened with this new office, until we said this is something we take seriously, now it’s just a class of voters that we know broke the law,” he said, adding that there are ongoing investigations “into people who voted in two different jurisdictions”. DeSantis also said they had people voting who were illegal aliens and therefore not eligible to vote.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (right) echoed the governor’s remarks.
“Today we are announcing actions against 20 defendants in five different circuits across the state of Florida,” she said:
And I can tell you from my past experience and working alongside these great men and women when you have a specialized unit, when you can make sure that you can attract and retain people who have been trained and are competent in a particular area of law, you will be able to respond more quickly and effectively to violations of the law. This legislation was therefore essential.
“So today is a very important milestone as we in Florida work diligently to ensure free and fair elections and the trust of our citizens,” she added. “These are free and fair elections.”
LOOK:
Governor DeSantis abides by election integrity laws
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 18, 2022
Breitbart News
