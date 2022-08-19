Connect with us

GBP/USD ready for a retest of the lows of the year

GBP/USD ready for a retest of the lows of the year
The pair is down 0.4% on the day at 1.1878 so far and is poised for a third straight day of declines. The rebound to the upside after last week’s US CPI data failed to breach key trendline resistance (white line) and it’s been one-way traffic since the dollar is recovering strongly until this week.

On the pound side of the equation, we saw UK GDP shrink in the second quarter and annual consumer inflation hit a 40-year high above 10% last week. Retail sales data was slightly better today, but that’s not as reassuring as the economic outlook remains bleak to say the least.

The BOE has a nice balancing act to do and there’s a good chance that if the data deteriorates further in the coming months, there’s every chance we’ll see the door slowly close for the central bank further tighten its policy.

Considering that both central banks have already sent a formal message that we are in the second half of the tightening cycle, cable trading is really a case of who goes to bed first? The Fed or the BOE? In this case, it looks a lot like the latter.

As such, the path of least resistance is for the pair to move lower – all things being equal. Now, with the dollar gaining momentum across the board, the next test is 1.1800 and the low for the year at 1.1759.

Trump lawyer's new claim about Mar-A-Lago is making jaws drop on Twitter

August 19, 2022

Trump lawyer's new claim about Mar-A-Lago is making jaws drop on Twitter
Donald Trump claims that all documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago have been declassified and in “secure storage” at the complex. But one of the former president’s own lawyers hasn’t exactly instilled much confidence in the “safety” of this storage.

“It was a locked door, and going back down to the basement there’s security, you can’t just walk in there,” Christina Bobb told Laura Ingraham on Thursday. “Only certain staff members can access it, and then there is only one key.”

Bobb added that “a limited number of people” had access to this area:

Certain types of documents ― particularly highly sensitive records that would be sought by the Department of Justice at Mar-a-Lago ― require extremely tight security measures, more than a padlock and limited access to certain staff members. Some may even require what is known as a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF).

The installation of documents from Trump, like described by NewsNation, was “a storage room in an interior hallway by the pool” with “boxes everywhere”.

This pool, noted The Washington Post, was an important part of the resort’s social scene and “a focal point of activity as part of Mar-a-Lago’s daily activities”.

On Twitter, Trump’s critics were quick to point out that Bobb’s comments did not give the impression that the documents were stored securely and may have only harmed his client’s case:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

After the CBI raid, the Directorate of Law Enforcement begins an investigation into Manish Sisodia

August 19, 2022

After the CBI raid, the Directorate of Law Enforcement begins an investigation into Manish Sisodia
The CBI on Friday launched raids at 21 locations, including the residence of Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, in connection with an alleged scam involving the Delhi government’s new alcohol policy, which has then was abandoned.

Manish Sisodie. File photo. News18

New Delhi: Sources from the Law Enforcement Directorate have revealed that they are all set to launch an ECIR related action against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia following the back to back search operations of the CBI underway in more than 20 locations in Delhi-NCR including Sisodia’s residence under the Delhi government’s new excise policy case.

ED sources also revealed that several people, including individuals and government officials, were beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime in this case.

The Law Enforcement Incident Information Report (ECIR) is the equivalent of a police FIR for the ED.

However, it is not shared with any defendants, an ED official said.

Meanwhile, the CBI, after its investigation, has also registered an FIR in relation to alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of Delhi’s excise policy introduced in November last year.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI investigation into Kejriwal Government’s Excise Policy, 2021-22, for alleged rule violations and procedural lapses.

The CBI investigation was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary’s report filed in July showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi-2009 excise and Delhi-2010 excise rules, they said.

Apart from that, there were also “deliberate and gross breaches of procedure” to provide “undue advantages to liquor licenses” after the tender, a CBI head of operations said.

Sisodia in a series of tweets said the CBI was welcome.

He said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi government in the health and education sector.

This is why ministers from both departments are being targeted to prevent us from doing a good job in health and education, he said. “The allegations against both of us are lies. The truth will come out in court,” he said.

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

'Several' deaths reported after 2 small planes crash in Watsonville

August 19, 2022

'Several' deaths reported after 2 small planes crash in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Santa Cruz County – A crash involving two small planes attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport appears to have left at least two people dead, according to the city.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on final approach to the airport. One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people were on board the Cessna 340.

One of the planes crashed into a hangar next to the runway, while the second plane ended up in a grassy field near the airport.

In a tweet, the city of Watsonville said it received a report of “numerous fatalities” in the crash at 2:56 p.m. and that a number of agencies had responded to the incident. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground, the FAA said.

watsonvilleaircrash.jpg
Wreckage of crashed planes at Watsonville Municipal Airport, August 18, 2022.

SCS


Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker said Thursday night the city is in mourning.

“We mourn this unexpected and sudden loss tonight,” Parker said. “I want to express my deepest and most sincere condolences.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide additional updates.

The planes were about 200 feet in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Franky Herrera was passing the airport when he saw the twin-engine plane bank sharply to the right and hit the wing of the smaller plane, which ‘just rolled up and crashed’ near the edge from the airfield and not far from the houses, he told the newspaper.

The twin-engine aircraft continued to fly but “it was struggling,” Herrera said, then saw flames on the other side of the airport.

The Watsonville Municipal Airport manager was unavailable for a phone interview in the hours following the crash. The airport accounts for about 40% of all general aviation activity in the Monterey Bay Area, according to the City of Watsonville website.

Grub5

Seattle had one of its hottest nights on record: NPR

August 19, 2022

Seattle had one of its hottest nights on record: NPR
The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle.

Ted S. Warren/AP


Ted S. Warren/AP

Seattle Had One Of Its Hottest Nights On Record: Npr

The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle.

Ted S. Warren/AP

Seattle had one of the hottest nights on record, Wednesday night through Thursday morning with 14 degrees warmer than average, according to the National Weather Service.

The overnight temperature reached 71 degrees, one of only three nights in the city’s climate record when the overnight temperature exceeded 70 degrees.

The average nighttime temperature for this time of year in Seattle is 57 degrees.

The hot night reported in the Pacific Northwest city follows a study showing that rising nighttime temperatures can increase the death rate by up to 60% in three Asian countries at the turn of the century. The study authors say this is the first research to estimate the impact of warmer nights on mortality risks from climate change.

This death rate focuses on deaths from excessively hot nights. More heat at night can disrupt sleep patterns as the body attempts to cool down, leading to adverse effects on the immune system. This could contribute to the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease, chronic disease, inflammation and mental health problems, the study authors concluded.

NPR News

iPhones, iPads and Macs at risk of potential hacking, warns Apple – NBC Chicago

August 19, 2022

iPhones, iPads and Macs at risk of potential hacking, warns Apple – NBC Chicago
Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take full control of these devices.

Apple released two security reports on the issue on Wednesday, though they haven’t received much attention outside of technical publications.

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could gain “full admin access” to the device. This would allow intruders to impersonate the owner of the device and subsequently run any software on their behalf, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

Security experts have advised users to update the affected devices – iPhone6S and later models; multiple iPad models, including 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models, and iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running macOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.

Apple did not specify in the reports how, where and by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered. In any case, he quoted an anonymous researcher.

Commercial spyware companies such as Israel’s NSO Group are known to identify and exploit these flaws, exploiting them in malware that surreptitiously infects targets’ smartphones, siphons their content, and monitors targets in real time.

NSO Group has been blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce. Its spyware is known to have been used in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America against journalists, dissidents and human rights activists.

Security researcher Will Strafach said he hasn’t seen any technical scans of the vulnerabilities Apple just patched. The company has previously acknowledged equally serious flaws and, on what Strafach estimated to be perhaps a dozen occasions, noted that it was aware of reports that such security flaws had been exploited.

NBC Chicago

Colorado receives small business grant worth $104.7 million

August 19, 2022

Colorado receives small business grant worth $104.7 million
The US Treasury Department has given Colorado nearly $105 million under its Small Business Credit Initiative, according to a joint announcement Thursday.

The grant, which will be distributed over the next five years, can be multiplied up to 10 times to provide private financing to small businesses across the state, with a focus on groups traditionally excluded from capital markets. Colorado is expected to maintain or create 11,000 jobs with federal funds, with those jobs expected to contribute $423 million annually to Colorado’s economy.

“This is a historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation through the US bailout that will help reduce barriers to accessing capital for traditionally underserved communities. , including those in rural areas,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. in one release. “I am excited to see how the SSBCI funds will promote equitable economic growth in Colorado and across the country.”

Colorado was among four states to receive $750 million in the last SSBCI funding round, which announced more than $2.25 billion in grants. New York received the $501.5 million approval, Oregon received $83.5 million, and Montana received $61.3 million. Colorado’s initial $31 million payment was made this month.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission and the Business Finance and Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade will administer the SSBCI funds in conjunction with the Office of the Governor, Office of the State Treasurer, Venture Capital Authority (VCA) and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA).

Although the money goes to the state as a grant, it cannot be used to provide direct grants to small businesses. Instead, the money will be spread through programs where the funds are refunded or returned, allowing the funds to be used again and again.

Of the amount awarded, nearly $60 million will go to the VCA, which partners with professional venture capital fund managers to reach growth companies with venture capital. The extra money is expected to create 2,900 jobs over the next 10 years.

denverpost

