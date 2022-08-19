News
Gender burnout turns bad in Australia
Sex reveals burnout gone awry after police slapped a hoon with more than 260 counts – and warned other parents to pop a balloon instead
- Driver hit with more than 260 misdemeanors of theft and burnout reveals gender
- 22-year-old allegedly stole catalytic converters from over 70 cars
- A man allegedly practiced revealing sexual exhaustion for his future children
A driver will be slapped with more than 260 counts after allegedly driving dangerously, stealing car parts and making ‘sex hoon revelations’.
The 22-year-old is said to have performed the burnouts for his soon-to-be-born children in south-east Melbourne.
The first gender reveal was reportedly made in Keysborough on July 10, 2022 and the second in Dandenong South on July 5, 2020.
He was also charged with working with three other people to steal catalytic converters from 70 cars and cause damage worth $300,000.
Driver to be slapped with over 260 counts after allegedly driving dangerously, stealing car parts and making 'hoon sex reveals'
The 22-year-old is said to have performed the burnouts for his soon-to-be-born children in south-east Melbourne
The converters were allegedly stolen from vehicles in Dandenong, Cranbourne, Mordialloc and Cheltenham between May and August.
He is expected to be charged with 213 theft offences, including motor vehicle theft, motor vehicle theft, criminal damage and handling of stolen property.
Police allege he was also involved in three hooning incidents in Dandenong South between April 24 and July 4.
The man will be charged with 48 other offences, including reckless driving endangering life and reckless driving endangering serious injury.
A 27-year-old man from Cranbourne North will be charged with 64 offenses while a 25-year-old man from Seaford will be charged with 63 offences.
Both men will be charged with theft from a motor vehicle, possession of proceeds of crime and indictable offenses while out on bail.
A 24-year-old man from Cranbourne West will be charged with 69 offenses including theft from a motor vehicle and possession of proceeds of crime.
The man was also charged with working with three others to steal catalytic converters from 70 cars and cause damage worth $300,000.
Police allege he was also involved in three hooning incidents in Dandenong South between April 24 and July 4
He was also charged with working with three other people to steal catalytic converters from 70 cars and cause damage worth $300,000.
Dandenong High Risk Driving Unit Sergeant Paul Holtzinger described sex burnout as dangerous.
“If you’re celebrating an impending birth and want to reveal your child’s gender, pop a balloon or cut a cake,” he said.
“Do not tear up our roads or recklessly put your family and friends at risk of serious injury or death.
“It’s not just bizarre and illegal behavior, but it has the real ability to turn a moment of celebration into tragedy.”
The man will be charged with 48 other offences, including reckless driving endangering life and reckless driving endangering serious injury
“That’s where his head is”
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is likely to aim for a full takeover of Manchester United, even if he buys a minority stake to start, talkSPORT has been told.
The Ineos chief executive, who is notably a Red Devils fan, has been linked with a decision to buy shares in the Premier League giants following heightened anger towards current owners, the Glazer family.
Ratcliffe’s Ineos are the owners of French club Nice after agreeing a deal to buy the Ligue 1 side for £88.77million in the summer of 2019, with the British billionaire’s side finishing fifth in the French elite last season.
European football expert Andy Brassell has closely followed Ratcliffe’s reign with Nice over the past three years, and although the French club’s supporters are likely to be put off by the self-serving United report, Brassell believes it is a decision that seems inevitable.
Speaking to Hawksbee and Baker about Ratcliffe’s handling of Nice, Brassell said: “Bob, his brother, deals with the day-to-day and that changed a bit this summer as they had a mid-term date of Dave Brailsford, of Ineos connect, to take care of a large part of daily life, I almost became de facto sports director after the departure of Julian Fournier, the former sports director.
Brailsford played an important role in the arrival of Aaron Ramsey, who shared his views on whether he was fit enough to make a regular contribution to Nice, and it looks like his role could be extended. .
“The Ratcliffes also liked having him there, they want to become more international but I’m interested to see what happens from now on because when you talk about the interest from Manchester United, when Jim Ratcliffe was trying to There was quite a backlash at Nice with fans quite passionate and upset about it.
“The feeling was that they had become less important. I guess it’s a much bigger version of how the fans felt at Udinese when the Pozzo family bought Watford and Granada, they thought they were deprioritised.
“If they were to play for Manchester United, and that’s clearly where Jim Ratcliffe’s head is, I guess Nice fans would be like ‘where are you going? although Brailsford’s appointment and continued appointment had suggested they wished to remain rooted to the club.
Brassell added: “You know he has the money to effect a takeover of the club and buy out the small shareholders.
“If he buys a minority stake, it’s to do something else. It’s to mount a bigger leadership challenge, you think, but we’ll see.
“Overall people are not unhappy with the way he is running things at Nice. They have a new stadium after Euro 2016, they have a great training facility, they were ambitious in bringing in Patrick Vieira and Vieira wanted to go there when the Ratcliffes arrived, but they convinced him to stay and l was later sacked when the results took a turn.
“There is a general feeling that they did things the right way. They invested in younger players, they looked durable and obviously it’s a lot harder to do those things at Manchester United.
“It’s not quite the recovery of a distressed asset, but it is a depreciated asset to some extent, certainly in a sporting sense.
“Clearly he would involve the sportsmen and if there was a bigger takeover at Manchester United or even a significant minority stake, Dave Brailsford would get involved there because that’s the speculation in France. “
Ether (ETH) Price Surpasses Bitcoin (BTC) As Ethereum Merger Approaches
Ether has hugely outperformed bitcoin since the two cryptocurrencies bottomed in June 2022. Ether’s higher gains came as investors anticipate a major upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain called “the merger.”
Yuriko Nakao | Getty Images
Since hitting a low in mid-June, ether has massively outperformed bitcoin as investors anticipate a major Ethereum blockchain upgrade.
Bitcoin hit a low of $17,601 on June 19 and has since risen around 31% during Friday’s trading, according to data from CoinDesk.
Ether also hit its recent low on June 19 at $880.93, but has surged 106% since then.
The huge performance discrepancy between the two cryptocurrencies comes down to one major factor: a big Ethereum blockchain upgrade. Ether is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network.
Ethereum’s upgrade, dubbed “merger,” is set to take place on September 15 after numerous delays. The blockchain will move from a so-called proof-of-work system to a model called proof-of-stake. A full explanation of the merger can be found here.
Proponents claim that this move will make the Ethereum network faster and more energy efficient.
“The upcoming Ethereum meltdown is the biggest story in crypto right now and explains why Ether has left Bitcoin in its wake over the past month,” Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto trading platform Nexo, told CNBC via email.
“A blockchain that advertises itself as energy-efficient will always capture the imagination of the masses and that’s why Ether is riding high ahead of the merger, a move to proof-of-stake.”
Sustainable rally?
But Ether’s recent rally, which saw its price double in the space of two months, was quick.
One analyst said the rally may continue, but there may be some resistance around the $2,000 mark. Ether was trading at $1,814 on Friday.
Jacob Joseph, research analyst at data service CryptoCompare, said that with no Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for August and stocks rebounding, “it is reasonable to believe that Ethereum can still rally then that we are getting closer to merging”.
“However… $2,000 turned out to be a major resistance for Ether and the asset needs more wind behind its sail to break this level.”
Joseph added that bitcoin is unlikely to outperform ether in the near term.
Rising ether prices pose risks, according to Trenchev.
“Any further (unlikely) delays to the mid-September merge will unravel much of Ether’s 50% rally since mid-July,” he said.
There is always the possibility that traders will also take profits on the huge rally, Trenchev said.
“The merger, if successful, could well turn out to be a ‘buy the rumour, sell the news’ event, given the jaw-dropping gains we’ve seen in Ether,” Trenchev added.
Trump-Nouté slams chief justice for bowing to ‘totalitarianism’
A riff between two justices of the most conservative federal appeals court in the United States reflects the ongoing debate over liability when a government potentially violates the First Amendment.
Trump-appointed judge James Ho had some words for Chief Justice of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Priscilla Richman, in an August 12 court opinion on a citizen journalist case. .
Laredo, Texas, citizen journalist Priscilla Villarreal was arrested for questioning police in 2017 after she was able to confirm the names of subjects in stories she wrote by contacting a Laredo Police Department officer. Six months later, two arrest warrants have been issued, alleging Villarreal violated a state law that makes it a criminal offense to obtain information from an official for economic gain. The majority opinion notes that Villarreal ‘didn’t hesitate to criticize law enforcement’.
After Villarreal’s release, she filed a lawsuit alleging violation of her First Amendment right, wrongful arrest and conspiracy. The district court rejected all of Villarreal’s claims, saying City and the officers were protected by qualified immunity. However, on appeal, the Fifth Circuit found that the state law regarding economic gain was unconstitutionally enforced and had not been enforced “in the nearly three decades that this provision has existed.”
The Fifth Circuit ultimately dismissed Villarreal’s claims against the city of Laredo last November, but allowed the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment claims to proceed in remand against police. Ho wrote the majority opinion, writing that “if the First Amendment means anything, surely it means that a citizen reporter has the right to ask a public official a question, without fear of being imprisoned.”
“Yet that’s exactly what happened here: Priscilla Villarreal was jailed for asking a policeman a question. If that’s not a clear violation of the Constitution, it’s hard to imagine what it would be. And as the Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed, public officials are not entitled to qualified immunity for clear violations of the Constitution,” he continued.
On August 12, 2022, the court withdrew its original opinion in the case and presented a new one to include a dissent from Richman, a Bush appointee, as well as a critical response from Judge Ho.
In his dissent, Richman argued that “it requires a lot of law enforcement officers to know and then apply the doctrine of constitutional avoidance.” Ho, in response, argued that “we don’t just ask—we require—every member of law enforcement to avoid violations…given the sweeping coercive powers we give police.”
Richman also argued that the officers’ actions cannot be questioned because a magistrate issued the warrants and a federal court granted the officers qualified immunity.
“If I understand the dissenting theory, however, it is that it is simply too insulting for us to deny qualified immunity, when a fellow member of the federal bench has already voted to grant such immunity” , replied Ho. “But that would mean that, if a member of the judiciary were to grant qualified immunity, the rest of us would have no choice but to follow. That cannot be true. qualified immunity – this is an alarming theory of our role under the Constitution.
Richman further claimed that Villarreal acted with intent to obtain economic gain in violation of state law because it “sometimes enjoys a free lunch from grateful readers.” Ho hit back at this claim, arguing that Richman’s reading of the law makes it “a crime to be a reporter in Texas.”
“Other journalists are paid full salaries by their media. And they also talk to government sources of non-public information. Should they also be arrested? Surely not. Yet that is precisely (albeit alarmingly) what dissent seems to have in mind. To quote the dissent, “the statute does not exclude journalists,” Ho wrote.
Ho singled out the police, saying he was disturbed by their “shameless selective behavior”.
“In these already troubling times, this is an extremely troubling case. It’s bad enough when private citizens mistreat others because of their political views. It’s beyond pale when officials law enforcement militarize the justice system to punish their political opponents. One is terrible. But the other is totalitarian,” he said.
“I am grateful that the majority of our court will not tolerate this here,” he continued. “I just wish we were unanimous on that.”
The case is Villarreal vs. City of Laredo20-40359 with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Pennsylvania judges ordered to pay over $200 million in ‘kids for cash’ scheme
Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit prisons in exchange for bribes have been ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst court scandals in US history.
U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to nearly 300 people in a long-running civil lawsuit against the judges, writing that the plaintiffs are “the tragic human victims of a scandal of epic proportions”.
In what became known as the child-for-cash scandal, Mark Ciavarella and another judge, Michael Conahan, shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and accepted $2.8 million in illegal payments of the builder and co-owner of two for -blocking of profits. Ciavarella, who presided over the juvenile court, pushed for a zero-tolerance policy that ensured large numbers of children would be sent to PA Child Care and its sister facility, Western PA Child Care.
Ciavarella ordered the detention of children as young as 8 years old, many of whom were first-time offenders tried for petty theft, jaywalking, truancy, smoking on school grounds and other minor offenses. The judge often ordered that young people he found delinquent be immediately shackled, handcuffed and taken away without giving them a chance to defend themselves or even say goodbye to their families.
“Ciavarella and Conahan waived their oath and breached the public trust,” Conner wrote Tuesday in his explanation of the judgment. “Their cruel and despicable actions victimized a vulnerable population of young people, many of whom suffered from emotional problems and mental health issues.”
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out some 4,000 juvenile convictions involving more than 2,300 children after the scheme was discovered.
Now-adult victims are unlikely to see even a fraction of the eye-popping damages, but a lawyer for the plaintiffs said it was an acknowledgment of the enormity of the disgraced judges’ crimes.
“It’s a huge win,” Marsha Levick, co-founder and chief attorney of the Juvenile Law Center of Philadelphia and plaintiffs’ attorney, said Wednesday. “Having a federal court order recognizing the seriousness of what judges did to these children in the midst of some of the most critical years of their childhood and development matters a great deal whether the money is paid or not. “
Another attorney for the plaintiffs, Sol Weiss, said he would begin an investigation into the judges’ assets, but did not believe they had the money to pay a judgment.
Ciavarella, 72, is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Kentucky. Its expected release date is 2035.
Conahan, 70, was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison but was released to house arrest in 2020 – with six years remaining on his sentence – due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Conner ruled after hearing often moving testimony last year from 282 people who appeared in Luzerne County Juvenile Court between 2003 and 2008 – 79 of whom were under 13 when Ciavarella sent them to juvenile detention. – and 32 relatives.
“They recounted his harsh and arbitrary nature, his disregard for due process, his extraordinary brusqueness, and his cavalier and rude behavior in the courtroom,” Conner wrote.
An anonymous child victim testified that Ciavarella had “ruined my life” and “just wouldn’t let me have my future,” according to Conner’s decision.
Another complainant said, “I feel like I’ve been sold for no reason. Like everyone is lining up to be sold.”
Another victim described how he shook uncontrollably during a routine traffic stop – a consequence of the traumatic impact of his childhood detention – and had to show his mental health records in court to “explain why my behavior was so erratic.”
Several of the child victims who were part of the trial when it began in 2009 have since died of drug overdoses or suicide, Conner said.
To calculate compensatory damages, the judge ruled that each plaintiff was entitled to a base rate of $1,000 for each day of wrongful detention, and adjusted that amount based on the circumstances of each case. Substantial punitive damages were warranted because disgraced judges inflicted “indescribable physical and emotional trauma” on children and adolescents, Conner wrote.
The award of damages only covers plaintiffs who have elected to participate in the process.
Other major figures in the case settled years ago, including the builder and owner of the private boxes and their companies, for payments totaling around $25 million.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Family asks for community support for 5 children orphaned after St. Paul murder-suicide
After asking his five children to go down to the basement to play, it is believed that Yia Xiong, 33, shot his wife, Ka Lor, 30, and then himself, family members said Thursday.
Chee Nou Xiong, 36, the older brother of Yia, gave the following details about Tuesday’s murder-suicide in a press conference at the Hmong 18 Council office in St. Paul.
After they were told to go the basement, the oldest child, a 9-year-old boy, heard three shots. When he ran upstairs, he saw his parents’ bodies.
Xiong said his nephew then acted like a “hero little guy” because he called 911 and then herded his four younger sisters out of the house so they wouldn’t see the bodies.
A neighbor took care of the kids, who range in age from 2 to 9, until the authorities arrived, Xiong said. A police officer bought McDonald’s to the children to try to help soothe them.
The children are now staying with their grandmother, Xiong’s mother, who has cared for them often since they were born, he said.
‘IS MY MOMMY STILL SLEEPING?’
Officers responding to the boy’s 911 call at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday went to the family’s home in the 2000 block of California Avenue in the Northern Hayden Heights neighborhood of the Greater East Side. Paramedics pronounced Lor and Xiong dead at the scene.
The two oldest children understand what happened to their parents, but the three youngest do not, Chee Nou Xiong said.
“What breaks my heart the most is the littlest one keeps asking, ‘Is my mommy still sleeping?,’” he said.
The three youngest think that their parents might still be sleeping or at work. The children were accustomed to their parents working until the sun went down. Lor was a medical assistant and Xiong was a technician at a vehicle reconditioning facility.
Chee Nou Xiong spoke to his brother Monday night after he got off work.
His brother’s family had spent the weekend camping in Duluth, something everyone in the family loved to do and did annually each summer before school started, he said.
They spoke about their plans for this weekend, he said.
FAMILY SAYS THEY DIDN’T SEE SIGNS OF PROBLEMS
Both Chee Nou Xiong and Joua True Xiong, Yia’s great grandfather, said they saw no signs that anything like this would happen and that the pair seemed like a great couple who were happy and financially stable.
When Chee Nou Xiong’s mother called him at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and told him to go to his brother’s house because she had received a “really bad phone call,” he said, “It hurt my heart so bad I couldn’t get out of my bed.”
When he did manage to drive over, he was met by police at a road block who told him he couldn’t go to the home and it was “a bad scene.” When he identified himself, they let him go collect the children and the dog, he said.
Xiong’s two family members said Thursday they wanted to speak out and ask the community for assistance. The family needs help paying for funeral expenses, and future expenses for the five children who are now orphans, Xiong said. A GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-yia-xiong-and-ka-lor.
“We just need help,” Chee Nou Xiong said. “Especially with the five kids who all have bright futures.”
He said he wishes his brother would have called him and said he could’ve gone to his house and taken him away for a few hours.
ENCOURAGING MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT
Paul Xiong, president of the Hmong 18 Council, said this new tragedy comes while the Hmong community is still reeling from the July murder-suicide of another Hmong family. In that instance, Molly Cheng, 23, killed herself and her three children in Vadnais Heights. Her husband, Yee Lee, 27, had died by suicide in Maplewood earlier that day.
“We have a lot of work to do in the Hmong community,” he said. He said he is calling on local, county and state officials to help with more programs addressing domestic violence in the Hmong community.
Dr. Brian Xiong, program director for the council, said that while there is no Hmong word for mental health and that speaking about your own mental health has been considered taboo, it’s important for people to seek support if they are having mental health issues.
They can call the Hmong Council 18, who will put them in touch with numerous resources that can help them, he said.
Another organization, Transforming Generations — which works with Hmong victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence — can be reached at 651-703-4169. The Hmong Helpline for domestic violence can be reached 24/7 by calling or texting 877-740-4292.
Funeral services for Lor are scheduled for Sept. 4 at the St. Paul Funeral Home, 199 Plato Blvd. in St. Paul. Services for Xiong are planned for Sept. 15 at the same location.
BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and uncertainty ahead of Karnataka polls
Bengaluru:
When one thinks of BJP Karnataka, the first name and face that comes to mind for many is that of BS Yediyurappa. The powerful leader of the dominant Lingayat community served as the very first chief minister of the BJP in South India. He was sworn in as chief minister several times – but was never able to complete his term.
His first resignation from the post follows allegations of corruption – accusations of corruption have followed the leader for years.
His final stretch as chief minister ended just over a year ago, when he tearfully announced his resignation from his post after widespread speculation that the high command wanted him gone. following growing dissatisfaction with his style of operation and allegations of interference in governance by his son. , Vijayendra.
But given his charisma and his supporters, when the party leadership finally decided that the state would have a new chief minister, they opted for one endorsed by Mr Yediyurappa himself. Basavaraj Bommai, a Yediyurappa loyalist – is also from the Lingayat community and the BJP would have hoped that the Lingayats – generally seen as the BJP’s vote bank – would be reassured that a member of this community would take the place of the departing one.
Mr. Yediyurappa is 79, well beyond the age limit of 75 usually set for holding administrative positions by the BJP. But the party gave him a free pass in this regard. And he has now been elevated to a member of the BJP parliamentary council.
With Karnataka’s elections just months away – as Mr Yediyurappa sees his new role as a party builder in southern India – his main focus should be his home state.
On Thursday, Arun Singh, the BJP National General Secretary in charge of the election-related state, visited Bengaluru for talks with party leaders. And soon after that meeting, Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Bommai left for the temple city of Tirupati in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.
Mr Yediyurappa’s team described the visit to Tirupati as a visit for darshan only.
Sources close to the chief minister said the reason was Mr Yediyurappa’s appointment to the parliamentary council – and had nothing to do with growing speculation that Mr Bommai would soon be replaced.
Karnataka has been plagued with communal unrest over the past few months – with gruesome killings of people from different communities in the volatile coastal region. Mr Yediyurappa’s own district of Shivamogga was not spared – it witnessed communal violence on Independence Day.
The violence put pressure on his successor, Mr Bommai, adding to the speech that he would be shown the door and someone new was brought in to replace him. The chief minister canceled celebrations marking the anniversary of his swearing-in as chief minister in late July to instead travel to community-disturbed areas.
Officially, any change of Prime Minister is refused. Party spokesman S Prakash told NDTV: “Any change in leadership at this stage will negatively affect the BJP. These are just rumors propagated by vested interests.
Sources close to Mr Bommai told NDTV that a few days ago a call was made to the Chief Minister of the PMO – asking why this speculation of a leadership change had increased and asking the CM to find some the source – and who had spoken against him. The sources said Mr Bommai was reminded in that phone call that Amit Shah had said the state would go to the elections under Mr Bommai.
The talk of leadership change is said to come from local leaders in Karnataka – those who want to see such a change in the leadership of the state.
The situation was not helped by the leaked audio which had Justice Minister Madhuswamy saying that the government was not working but was just run. The minister later said he was provoked into making the comment.
With elections just months away, the ruling BJP certainly doesn’t need all that right now. The party must approach the elections as a cohesive unit, and any resentment must be settled – and quickly. But would that include a change of direction? This close to the election, this could be a decision that would backfire. But Indian politics is a game of uncertainties.
ndtv
