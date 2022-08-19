Gender burnout turns bad in Australia

BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai visited the temple city of Tirupati.

Bengaluru:

When one thinks of BJP Karnataka, the first name and face that comes to mind for many is that of BS Yediyurappa. The powerful leader of the dominant Lingayat community served as the very first chief minister of the BJP in South India. He was sworn in as chief minister several times – but was never able to complete his term.

His first resignation from the post follows allegations of corruption – accusations of corruption have followed the leader for years.

His final stretch as chief minister ended just over a year ago, when he tearfully announced his resignation from his post after widespread speculation that the high command wanted him gone. following growing dissatisfaction with his style of operation and allegations of interference in governance by his son. , Vijayendra.

But given his charisma and his supporters, when the party leadership finally decided that the state would have a new chief minister, they opted for one endorsed by Mr Yediyurappa himself. Basavaraj Bommai, a Yediyurappa loyalist – is also from the Lingayat community and the BJP would have hoped that the Lingayats – generally seen as the BJP’s vote bank – would be reassured that a member of this community would take the place of the departing one.

Mr. Yediyurappa is 79, well beyond the age limit of 75 usually set for holding administrative positions by the BJP. But the party gave him a free pass in this regard. And he has now been elevated to a member of the BJP parliamentary council.

With Karnataka’s elections just months away – as Mr Yediyurappa sees his new role as a party builder in southern India – his main focus should be his home state.

On Thursday, Arun Singh, the BJP National General Secretary in charge of the election-related state, visited Bengaluru for talks with party leaders. And soon after that meeting, Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Bommai left for the temple city of Tirupati in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Yediyurappa’s team described the visit to Tirupati as a visit for darshan only.

Sources close to the chief minister said the reason was Mr Yediyurappa’s appointment to the parliamentary council – and had nothing to do with growing speculation that Mr Bommai would soon be replaced.

Karnataka has been plagued with communal unrest over the past few months – with gruesome killings of people from different communities in the volatile coastal region. Mr Yediyurappa’s own district of Shivamogga was not spared – it witnessed communal violence on Independence Day.

The violence put pressure on his successor, Mr Bommai, adding to the speech that he would be shown the door and someone new was brought in to replace him. The chief minister canceled celebrations marking the anniversary of his swearing-in as chief minister in late July to instead travel to community-disturbed areas.

Officially, any change of Prime Minister is refused. Party spokesman S Prakash told NDTV: “Any change in leadership at this stage will negatively affect the BJP. These are just rumors propagated by vested interests.

Sources close to Mr Bommai told NDTV that a few days ago a call was made to the Chief Minister of the PMO – asking why this speculation of a leadership change had increased and asking the CM to find some the source – and who had spoken against him. The sources said Mr Bommai was reminded in that phone call that Amit Shah had said the state would go to the elections under Mr Bommai.

The talk of leadership change is said to come from local leaders in Karnataka – those who want to see such a change in the leadership of the state.

The situation was not helped by the leaked audio which had Justice Minister Madhuswamy saying that the government was not working but was just run. The minister later said he was provoked into making the comment.

With elections just months away, the ruling BJP certainly doesn’t need all that right now. The party must approach the elections as a cohesive unit, and any resentment must be settled – and quickly. But would that include a change of direction? This close to the election, this could be a decision that would backfire. But Indian politics is a game of uncertainties.