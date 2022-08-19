News
GOP-aligned Super PAC to spend $28 million more on OH Senate race
The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), a Senate Republican-aligned Super PAC, has earmarked $28 million worth of television and radio ads, which will air statewide in Ohio from Labor Day through the election. , Cleveland.com first reported.
Massive Super PAC reservations signal they are fully behind Trump-backed JD Vance, who is running against failed 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), and is seeking to keep the state of Red Buckeye after the midterms, even as Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) retires.
The Senate Leadership Fund’s investment in state and Vance shows that the super PAC is serious about keeping the red seat. In fact, Cleveland.com pointed out that until recently Ohio racing was not considered competitive. The Cook Politicians report rates the seat as a “skinny” Republican, meaning a GOP candidate has a better chance of winning the seat.
However, the massive investment from the Senate Leadership Fund is ranked only third in terms of the money the super PAC plans to spend across the country this cycle — though exact comparisons between levels of Spending in different states is tricky because each state’s media market is slightly different depending on how expensive and saturated the market is, which means millions of dollars can go a lot further in some states than in others.
The Super PAC plans to spend $37.1 million in Georgia and $34.1 million in Pennsylvania, more than the amount planned for Ohio, while $27.6 million will be spent in North Carolina, 15 $.2 million in Wisconsin, $15.1 million in Nevada and $14.4 million in Arizona.
Cleveland.com noted that the increased spending suggests National Republicans are concerned about Ryan’s fundraising advantage in the race, but “National Republicans still say they think Vance will eventually win in November.”
“Tim Ryan is living a lie, spending millions unopposed to sell voters a version of himself that doesn’t match reality,” Steven Law, chairman of the Senate Leadership Fund, told Cleveland.com in a statement. “That’s about to change as Ohioans get a clear picture of the real Ryan voting with (President Joe) Biden and (United States House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi in Washington.”
Cleveland.com also said the new ads would attempt to link Ryan to President Joe Biden, who remains unpopular in Buckeye State. Ryan, who has been a rubber stamp for the Democratic leadership, recently voted for the $700 billion “Cut Inflation” Act, which would not reduce inflation but instead spend hundreds of billions of dollars on climate change and Obamacare programs.
Breitbart News reported Wednesday that the first poll since Emerson College Polling’s unprecedented Mar-a-Lago raid showed Vance and Republicans passed Democrats in Buckeye State. Vance trailed Ryan by three points, 45% to 42% among 925 voters in the general election.
In fact, when voters were asked, “it doesn’t matter who they support, which candidate they expect to win,” a majority of respondents (52%) said Vance would win, compared to 48% who said Ryan.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Breitbart News
News
COVID-19 study finds more than half of people infected with omicron variant were unaware
LOS ANGELES (KGO) — For nine months, doctors at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles checked the coronavirus antibody levels of nearly 2,500 people. What they found shocked them.
“Their antibody levels increased, signaling that in fact, around some early period, their immune system had seen enough of the actual virus to mount a response. Antibodies developed against the actual core part of the virus indicating that they were actually infected at the time. They just didn’t know it,” said Dr. Susan Cheng, director of the Institute for Healthy Aging Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
RELATED: Updated COVID boosters could be available in 3 weeks, White House predicts
Dr. Cheng is one of the doctors behind the study. Blood samples confirmed that during the omicron surge, only 44% of people who were part of the study knew they were infected with COVID and 56% had no idea they had antibodies.
“We started to see the second level of antibody really starting to increase in a lot more people. That was the omicron push. We started to see the antibody really increasing as a sign that your immune system saw the natural virus that really started to take off in many of our study participants during this period of late December, late January and February,” Dr. Cheng said.
Your level of natural immunity could also be correlated to the level of infection you have been exposed to. Dr. Chaz Langelier, infectious disease scientist at UCSF & BioHub by Chan Zuckerberg explains why time is important for detecting these antibodies.
VIDEO: Exposed to COVID? New FDA guidelines suggest 3 home tests, even without symptoms
“Most people will still be antibody positive after three months. Most after six months, but after that you know there’s more variability,” Dr. Langelier said.
During this study, the 56% of people who were unaware of their natural immunity had not been tested for COVID. These findings underscore the importance of testing and not just looking for symptoms.
“It really means that screening people based on symptoms alone is insufficient,” Dr Langelier said and added, “Like hospitals and clinics, you can’t just ask someone if they have cold or flu symptoms or if he has a fever, because half of people could still be contagious,” Dr. Langelier said.
RELATED: UCSF Doctor Explains How ‘Hybrid COVID Immunity’ Could Benefit As New School Year Begins
Why do some people develop symptoms and others do not?
“Probably like all things, it’s a combination of genetics. It’s a combination of pre-pandemic exposures. There’s a theory and I think it’s valid. People who have been exposed to similar types of ‘Other forms of coronavirus may have developed certain forms of immunity that really protected them,’ Dr Cheng said.
Dr. Cheng also thinks that in some cases the formation of natural antibodies could be linked to people’s immune systems and how this makes them more resistant to development or infection.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Biden administration takes steps to strengthen hostage policy
The White House faces constant pressure from more than 60 American families whose loved ones are being held hostage overseas, including one whose family this week celebrates 10 years without him.
Austin Tice has been missing in Syria since August 2012, giving him the sad record of having been detained longer than any other American journalist. The Syrian government denies holding him. State Department spokesman Ned Price refuted this.
“We have made numerous contacts with Syrian authorities in an attempt to bring Austin home, including directly with Syrian officials,” he said. “But as I mentioned at the time, Syria has never admitted to holding him. We continue to believe that Syria now has an opportunity to help free an American national. We will continue to explore all possible avenues for securing Austin’s speedy release.”
Intergovernmental hostage takings are rarely straightforward and often escalate to the highest levels of government, making it one of the most diplomatically delicate and emotionally charged tasks for any White House. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden’s administration oversaw a prisoner exchange for the release of Trevor Reed, a former Marine detained since 2019 in Russia.
Last month, after basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on drug trafficking charges, the administration refined its hostage policy, allowing agencies to impose penalties and bans on visa to state and non-state actors who detain Americans.
Request an offer
Those campaigning to free Tice have welcomed the changes and are calling on Biden to take action.
Bill McCarren, who heads the Free Austin Tice campaign, told VOA the Syrian government made demands during a 2020 meeting with US officials.
“Now what has to happen is that an offer has to be put on the table, and it’s the United States that has to do it,” he said. “That’s where the ball is right now.”
McCarren said Syrian officials at the meeting raised three issues: a reduction in US troops in Syria, sanctions relief and limited diplomatic engagement in Washington and Damascus.
“It’s not a crazy idea. These are things that we should be willing to engage with, with them and discuss with them,” he said. “And so far, that hasn’t been done yet.”
But those who have worked in the West Wing say this process can be excruciatingly complex and dependent on strong negotiation.
Trust in negotiators
“The president must have faith in his negotiators,” said Philip Bobbitt, now a Columbia University law professor who worked in the White House on January 20, 1981, as President Ronald Reagan was sworn in – and Iran’s supreme leader freed 52 American hostages after 444 days.
“If he tries to jerk their elbow to recover the hostages with more dramatic threats, or with more dramatic concessions, he will really, even if he succeeds, in this case, make things more difficult for the United States. United if the hostages are So he must find negotiators he trusts, give them a charter and stick to it.
Bobbitt, who worked under then-attorney Lloyd Cutler and was President Jimmy Carter’s negotiator during the crisis, also described for VOA what negotiating behind the scenes can look like, with this account of how the Carter administration persuaded Tehran to release the hostages:
“It happened in a club in New York, late afternoon, shrouded in darkness and silence, a secret meeting with a representative of Bank Markazi, which was the Iranian state bank. And Cutler said the money we froze from Iranian assets was not coming back,” Bobbitt said.
“The second proposal Cutler made this afternoon was something like this: He said he thought the administration could persuade Congress to limit civil lawsuits by hostage families. And if we don’t If we didn’t, then Iran would be plagued for decades with lawsuits brought in the United States before very sympathetic juries…. And it was this argument that I believe actually turned the key.
For families on the fringes, this complicated, high-level dance between governments can be a tormenting experience – and negotiations can still fall apart. Diane Foley found out eight years ago this week.
His son James, a journalist, had been kidnapped nine months earlier in Syria by a militia loyal to the Syrian president.
Former President Barack Obama mounted a failed rescue mission. Then, on August 19, 2014, the kidnappers released a chilling video, showing Foley. He had been beheaded.
Progress noted
Foley’s mother said she welcomes the changes that have since been made. She spoke to VOA as she prepared to travel to Virginia for the sentencing of one of the men convicted of her son’s kidnapping and murder.
“There’s definitely been progress,” she said, “I really think there is. In 2015, you know, the hostage recovery fusion cell was created, the special envoy and the whole hostage business. When Jim was in captivity, there was nothing like that. So at least we have people responsible for bringing the Americans back.
She also stressed that officials needed to work with the families of the hostages.
“It is essential that the families are involved because they are the best advocates,” she said. “They are the ones who won’t give up. They are the ones who will always do what they can to bring their loved one home.”
And McCarren argues that the Foley family’s road to justice shows the US government is not playing a zero-sum game.
“It’s not a question of, you can either get the hostage out or you can hold the person to account in court,” he said. “You can do both things. You can do both things. And that’s what I think the rigidity of American politics doesn’t allow.”
USA voanews
News
Democrats criticize GOP Senate candidate from Eagan for ‘vote with bullets’ comments
Democrats on Thursday accused a Republican-endorsed candidate for the Minnesota Senate of condoning political violence, when he talked about the need for “voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets.”
The Senate District 52 candidate, Stephen Lowell, countered that he wasn’t advocating violence but instead simply warning about what can happen when people lose faith in their government.
Video posted on his campaign social media and recirculated by the state Democratic Party showed Lowell, of Eagan, making the remarks last month at a Dakota County Patriots event.
“We need to grow our teeth back, fast. So part of those teeth, in this particular set of terms, is voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets” — Stephen Lowell, a GOP-endorsed candidate for a Minnesota senate seat in the Twin Cities suburbs pic.twitter.com/B5LQigB74Y
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2022
“We need to grow our teeth back. Fast,” Lowell told the crowd. “So, part of those teeth, in this particular set of terms, is voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets. Because at the end of the day, when people don’t believe that their elections are stable, they don’t believe that police will protect them, they stop using the democratic, of any kind, method. … And so we have to bring back that faith, and we have to come out and vote.”
DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin denounced Lowell’s remarks as “violent” and “dehumanizing” and called on Republicans to send a strong signal that such rhetoric won’t be tolerated.
Lowell, a libertarian conservative, denied that that was what he meant.
“The purpose of the statement I made was the degree to which societies tend to degrade when people don’t have faith in the government in a very broad and general level,” Lowell said in an interview, citing the French Revolution. “At the end of the day, the point is when people don’t feel like their government represents them, countries get very unstable.”
Lowell, a draftsman who is making his first run for office, is challenging Democratic Sen. Jim Carlson, of Eagan, who was first elected in 2006. Their largely Democratic district includes Eagan, Burnsville and portions of other suburbs.
Lowell told the crowd at the Dakota County event that he helped guard a Minneapolis tobacco shop during the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020. He said in the interview that the arson and looting happened because people lost faith in the police.
“I imagine that loss of faith in our government as a whole would be much, much worse,” he said.
News
latest news She tormented her neighbors for months. Here’s what it took to make them feel safe.
Every day when Yukatan Everett Mason came home to his apartment complex in Long Beach, he said a little prayer.
“I pray this isn’t the day she decides to shoot through her window. She’s got the first apartment. She sees everything,” he said. “I’m a sitting target.”
She is Lorrene Mae Lake, Mason’s “demon” downstairs neighbor at a complex on East 2nd Street in Long Beach who for months has terrorized him and other residents with racial taunts and late-night harassment. Lake, 58, was charged Monday with six counts of criminal threats, one count of civil rights violations for her alien behavior and other counts, LA County Dist. Atti. announced George Gascón. Investigators found a gun in his apartment.
But his Aug. 12 arrest by Long Beach police came after months of residents like Mason agitating with police and property management to do something about Lake, he said.
A black writer who moved into the resort in December, Mason led efforts to end the harassment he and other residents were experiencing at Lake’s, he said. And when nothing seemed to be done by authorities, Mason took to social media, posting videos of Lake’s threatening behavior. His video was picked up by a major TikTok account, @Tizzyent, whose own video about Lake has racked up nearly 500,000 views.
“I keep seeing this more and more, things like this get pushed aside and endured until a bunch of people like me post it online,” the creator of the viral video said.
After initially receiving a bad vibe from Lake and keeping his distance, Mason became one of her top targets after sweeping up glass she had broken for no reason in the resort’s common area, he said. .
She started threatening to kill him, spraying water in his apartment, drawing swastikas on papers, using racial slurs when talking to him and blasting music late into the night. , Mason said.
“I felt like the police and property management were waiting for me or someone else to die or be seriously injured before they took it seriously,” Mason told The Times.
The worst interaction came when Mason called 911 on Lake once and she bit him, spat on him and called him a racial slur, he said.
“It should go around your neck,” Lake, who is white, said while holding a hose in video recorded by Mason. Then she calls it a racial slur. “Why are you filming? The cops are not going to make s—.
It was something Mason and Lake agreed on. Mason said he called the police “definitely over 20 times,” but nothing was done about Lake.
The Long Beach Police Department told The Times on Thursday that it has responded to the resort multiple times, adding that it is working with the building’s management company and providing “outreach” to residents.
Another resident, Raquel Sepulveda, 29, also called police multiple times after being threatened by Lake, but was usually dismissed, she said. In one case, police dispatched a social worker and Lake was placed in psychiatric detention for 72 hours, Sepulveda wrote in court documents. But Lake came back to the apartment right after.
“I don’t feel safe or at peace. I fear for my life and safety after his 72 holds are completed,” Sepulveda wrote in a restraining order application against Lake.
Even after getting a restraining order in late June, Lake continued to harass her, Sepulveda said. Once, Lake stood in front of Sepulveda’s door holding a sharp object, Sepulveda said.
“Make me angry and I’ll hurt you,” Lake reportedly said.
Police arrested Lake for violating the restraining order on July 12, Sepulveda said, but Lake returned days later.
Sepulveda, who is Latina, said she believes there is a racial element to Lake getting away with her harassment for so long.
“It’s so unfortunate to know that if the roles had been reversed, I feel in my heart that it would have been different,” she said.
Long Beach police arrested Lake early Friday, nearly two months after Sepulveda filed for the restraining order. Police say she committed a “breach of a restraining order,” but Sepulveda thanks Mason more than she thanks the police.
“There wouldn’t have been any light on that if it hadn’t been for his video,” she said.
Lake is being held on $50,000 bail at Century Regional Detention Center. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
News
Equipment belonging to beloved telegraph operator is back in Stillwater
Those who traveled by train or steamship out of Stillwater in the first half of the 20th century likely bought their tickets from Joseph “Papa Joe” Carroll.
Carroll, who worked at the Stillwater Union Depot for almost five decades, was 105 when he died on March 11, 1979.
Besides being the local ticket agent, Carroll operated the depot’s telegraph machine. An expert in Morse Code, he shared his customers’ joys and sorrows via telegram from 1903 to 1948.
When the Union Depot closed in 1954, Carroll, then 81, was given the telegraphy machine, a training machine, an instruction manual and other items.
After Carroll died, the equipment passed on to his son, Mark, who died in 2003.
Now, the equipment belongs to the Washington County Historical Society — thanks to Mark Carroll’s five children.
“We wanted it to stay in Stillwater,” said Jodi Anderson, one of Carroll’s daughters. “That’s what Grandpa would have wanted.”
When Joseph Carroll acquired the equipment, his son mounted the battery-operated telegraphy machine to the arm of his favorite chair, said Anderson, who lives in Houlton, Wis.
“He would tick, tick, tick away on the machine like he was still at work,” she said. “He never forgot how to use it. He said he could have gone back to work the next day. He wasn’t sending messages to anybody; he was just doing that to stay in practice.”
Carroll, whom everyone knew as “Papa Joe,” was one of those individuals “who just grab the heart of the entire community,” said Brent Peterson, the historical society’s executive director. “Receiving these (gifts) is keeping his memory alive for another generation.”
There is even a rooftop restaurant – Papa’s – named after him at the Water Street Inn in downtown Stillwater, Peterson said.
LEFT CANADA AT 12
Born in 1873 in Sainte-Flavie, Quebec, Carroll grew up speaking only French. When he was 12, he was sent to Minneapolis to visit an uncle — a visit that lasted three years, according to Peterson.
During that time, he attended school, learned to speak English and worked part time at the Bemis Bros. bag factory and delivering messages on bicycle for Western Union.
After returning to Quebec, he learned telegraphy at the railroad station near his home. He later worked as a telegraph operator for the Great Northern Railroad in Stanley, N.D., Fort Benton, Mont., and Butte, Mont.
The family of longtime Stillwater telegraph operator Joseph “Papa Joe” Carroll recently donated Carroll’s equipment to the Washington County Historical Society. Executive Director Brent Peterson demonstrated how it works on Thursday, Aug. 18. It will be on display until Sept. 30. pic.twitter.com/exUbDTtaR2
— Mary Divine (@MaryEDivine) August 18, 2022
Carroll was laid off in 1896 and returned to the Twin Cities to work at a sawmill. Within a year, however, he was working as a telegraph operator for the Northern Pacific Railroad. He was stationed in Carlton, Duluth, Cloquet, Rutledge, Hinckley, Rush City and White Bear Lake before landing in Stillwater in 1903.
“I sold train tickets by the hundreds and steamship tickets to all over the world,” Carroll told the Stillwater Gazette in 1965. “I got so just by looking at someone, I could tell what they wanted. I liked to take charge and do everything I could for them, except put them on the train.”
As a part of his job, Carroll arranged for his customers’ visas and passports. He told the Gazette about “going through a great deal of red tape in getting one man back to Italy to marry his old sweetheart and bring her back to the U.S.”
“When he got back there, his old sweetheart didn’t look so good, and he wanted to marry someone else,” Carroll said. “We … really sweated blood before he got home with the second one.”
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Carroll and his wife, Margaret, and their 10 children moved to an apartment on the second floor of the Union Depot in 1936. They lived there until he retired.
When he was 97, Carroll wrote a book, “Exploring the Great Northwest and the St. Croix Valley.” In 1973, at the age of 100, he was named grand marshal of Stillwater’s Lumberjack Days parade.
Anderson remembers her grandfather running down a hill at her high school graduation party in 1978. “He was 105 years old,” she said. “He liked being the center of attention. He liked to stand on chairs and dance and sing. He drank a shot of brandy every day.”
Instead of smoking a cigar or smoking a pipe, Carroll would “cut a cigar in half and put it in his pipe and smoke it through the pipe,” she said. “I have no idea why he did that.”
Carroll never learned to drive a car, she said.
“He taught telegraphy at the Quonset huts (in Houlton), and he walked across the (Stillwater Lift) Bridge all the time,” she said. “Even when he was 100, he would walk up and down the Main Street stairs.”
Anderson’s uncle, Bernard Carroll, suffered from tuberculosis and was quarantined to an island in the middle of the St. Croix River, she said. “My grandfather would walk from downtown Stillwater up to where the Boom Site is,” she said. “Then he would row a canoe across the river to bring my uncle supplies. He did a lot of walking. He was always walking.”
Carroll lived at his house on South First Street until his death. When he was 104, he spent a month at the Maple Manor Care Center in Stillwater, but he wasn’t happy about being in a nursing home, she said.
“He would say, ‘When is Mark coming up with the machine’ – he called the car a machine – ‘to take me home? I have to get out of here. There are too many old people in here,’” she said. “He was 104, and he thought there were too many old people in the nursing home.”
Carroll’s equipment will be part of a rotating exhibit on display at the Washington County Heritage Center in Stillwater. The center opened last fall.
IF YOU GO
Joseph “Papa Joe” Carroll’s telegraphy equipment will be on display at the Washington County Heritage Center in Stillwater until Sept. 30. The center at 1862 S. Greeley St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for kids 6-17 and free for kids 5 and under. Members of the Washington County Historical Society get free admission to all WCHS historic sites. For more information, contact the Historical Society at 651-439-5956 or email [email protected]
News
Apple reveals some devices vulnerable to hackers without updates
Apple released a new security update on Wednesday as the company revealed alarming vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to take control of certain devices, including iPhones.
The company said iPads and Macs running on older software were also susceptible to hackers.
New security updates for iPhones older than 6 years, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later and 7th generation iPod touch are intended to protect against such attacks.
Apple said hackers could potentially infiltrate devices through “maliciously crafted web content.”
This means hackers could gain “full admin access” to the device, allowing intruders to impersonate the owner and run any software on their behalf, it said. Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.
The announcement prompted security experts to advise users to update their Apple products, including computers.
“An attacker could exploit one of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected device,” the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency said.
Apple did not disclose how, where or by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered.
With pole wires
New York Post
GOP-aligned Super PAC to spend $28 million more on OH Senate race
Mobile Website and Mobile Advertising, Why Does Your Business Need Them?
COVID-19 study finds more than half of people infected with omicron variant were unaware
Biden administration takes steps to strengthen hostage policy
Democrats criticize GOP Senate candidate from Eagan for ‘vote with bullets’ comments
Online Video Poker Games
latest news She tormented her neighbors for months. Here’s what it took to make them feel safe.
Equipment belonging to beloved telegraph operator is back in Stillwater
Trademarks, Service Marks and Copyrights – How The Laws Have Changed As Of October 2010
Apple reveals some devices vulnerable to hackers without updates
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races