Here are some wishes, quotes to mark the day
New Delhi:
They say “a picture is worth a thousand words” and most of us will agree with that. World Photography Day, celebrated on August 19, also celebrates this sentiment.
The day focuses on the art, craft and science of photography while celebrating how an image captures the essence, emotion and mood of a moment in time.
Did you know that the first camera was invented in the 11th century? The Iraqi invention was called the camera obscura, which was the pinhole camera. He could only project an image. It wasn’t until the 1880s that Kodak finally brought consumer cameras to market.
The first permanent photo of an object was taken by Frenchman Joseph Nicéphore Niepce in 1826.
Here are some World Photography Day quotes, wishes and messages to mark the day
- Photography is something that embraces reality in such a subtle way that it actually becomes something more than reality. Happy World Photography Day to you!
- On World Photography Day, let’s turn the hobby of photography into a passion for photography. Have a nice day.
- You have to click thousands of bad pictures to finally click a good one. Happy World Photography Day to you my dear.
- A photograph has the power to explain what even words cannot explain. Have a wonderful World Photography Day.
- Photographs can capture even the most beautiful moments.
Five years later, Google is still all-in on Kotlin – TechCrunch
It’s been just over five years since Google first announced that it would make Kotlin, the statically typed language for the Java Virtual Machine first developed by JetBrains, a premier language for writing. Google I/O 2017. Since then, Google has gone one step further by making Kotlin its preferred language for writing Android apps in 2019 – and although many developers are still using Java, Kotlin is quickly becoming the way to go. failure to create applications for Google’s mobile operating system. In 2018, Google and JetBrains also partnered to launch the Kotlin Foundation.
Earlier this week, I sat down with Google’s James Ward, the company’s product manager for Kotlin, to talk about the language’s role in the Android ecosystem and beyond, as well as the company’s future plans.
It’s no surprise that Google hopes that over time all Android developers will switch to Kotlin. “There’s still quite a bit of Java still happening on Android,” Ward said. “We know that developers are generally happier with Kotlin than with Java. We know they’re more productive, the quality of apps is better, and so getting more of these people moving more of their code has been a priority for us. Kotlin Interoperability […] with Java has allowed people to gradually move the code bases and it would be great to get to the point where everything is Kotlin.
We’re not there yet, however, partly because the Java ecosystem is so large that it still has a lot of gravity. Due to Kotlin’s interoperability with Java, developers can mix and match libraries, but to experience the full benefits of Kotlin, developers must stay within the Kotlin ecosystem. And despite all the attention to Kotlin, it’s worth noting that the core of the Android platform and its APIs are still built on top of Java. There are now a handful of Android libraries written in Kotlin, but that’s obviously still only a small part of the overall platform.
But today, Kotlin is so much more than Android. Server-side Kotlin is becoming quite mainstream at Google at this point, it seems, with over 8.5 million lines of Kotlin code in Google’s internal code base to date. That number, the company said, now doubles every year.
It turns out that Google and JetBrains have been hard at work rewriting the Kotlin compiler from scratch for the past few years. This new compiler, which promises to be faster and offer better interfaces to allow IDEs to improve features such as a better code index and static code analysis, is now in beta and will probably be available next year. Given that the company has put quite a bit of resources into this project – and currently maintains two compilers in parallel – this means that development of the language itself has slowed down a bit.
“We intentionally kind of slowed down the rate of change in the language because we have the two compilers in parallel,” Ward said. “Once we ship the new compiler and everyone gets on board, then we can invest more in new language features.”
Among these new features are context receivers, which are currently always behind a flag. These will allow developers to pass parameters to a function to, for example, only write part of the code and values to connect to a database once and then use that same context again each time. that you will need to establish this connection again.
As for the Kotlin Foundation, it should be noted that so far only Google and JetBrains have been members here and both companies have used the foundation to coordinate their investments in Kotlin. But Ward said the two companies were looking to expand the foundation with new members. “We have a plan to grow beyond that,” he said. “This is key to growing the Kotlin ecosystem: growing the Kotlin Foundation beyond the two companies that are its founding members.” He noted that the two companies don’t yet have a reason to bring the Foundation under an organization like the Linux Foundation, partly because with two members it would have been overkill, but that might change at some point. as Google and JetBrains attract more members over time.
GOP-aligned Super PAC to spend $28 million more on OH Senate race
The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), a Senate Republican-aligned Super PAC, has earmarked $28 million worth of television and radio ads, which will air statewide in Ohio from Labor Day through the election. , Cleveland.com first reported.
Massive Super PAC reservations signal they are fully behind Trump-backed JD Vance, who is running against failed 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), and is seeking to keep the state of Red Buckeye after the midterms, even as Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) retires.
The Senate Leadership Fund’s investment in state and Vance shows that the super PAC is serious about keeping the red seat. In fact, Cleveland.com pointed out that until recently Ohio racing was not considered competitive. The Cook Politicians report rates the seat as a “skinny” Republican, meaning a GOP candidate has a better chance of winning the seat.
However, the massive investment from the Senate Leadership Fund is ranked only third in terms of the money the super PAC plans to spend across the country this cycle — though exact comparisons between levels of Spending in different states is tricky because each state’s media market is slightly different depending on how expensive and saturated the market is, which means millions of dollars can go a lot further in some states than in others.
The Super PAC plans to spend $37.1 million in Georgia and $34.1 million in Pennsylvania, more than the amount planned for Ohio, while $27.6 million will be spent in North Carolina, 15 $.2 million in Wisconsin, $15.1 million in Nevada and $14.4 million in Arizona.
Cleveland.com noted that the increased spending suggests National Republicans are concerned about Ryan’s fundraising advantage in the race, but “National Republicans still say they think Vance will eventually win in November.”
“Tim Ryan is living a lie, spending millions unopposed to sell voters a version of himself that doesn’t match reality,” Steven Law, chairman of the Senate Leadership Fund, told Cleveland.com in a statement. “That’s about to change as Ohioans get a clear picture of the real Ryan voting with (President Joe) Biden and (United States House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi in Washington.”
Cleveland.com also said the new ads would attempt to link Ryan to President Joe Biden, who remains unpopular in Buckeye State. Ryan, who has been a rubber stamp for the Democratic leadership, recently voted for the $700 billion “Cut Inflation” Act, which would not reduce inflation but instead spend hundreds of billions of dollars on climate change and Obamacare programs.
Breitbart News reported Wednesday that the first poll since Emerson College Polling’s unprecedented Mar-a-Lago raid showed Vance and Republicans passed Democrats in Buckeye State. Vance trailed Ryan by three points, 45% to 42% among 925 voters in the general election.
In fact, when voters were asked, “it doesn’t matter who they support, which candidate they expect to win,” a majority of respondents (52%) said Vance would win, compared to 48% who said Ryan.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
COVID-19 study finds more than half of people infected with omicron variant were unaware
LOS ANGELES (KGO) — For nine months, doctors at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles checked the coronavirus antibody levels of nearly 2,500 people. What they found shocked them.
“Their antibody levels increased, signaling that in fact, around some early period, their immune system had seen enough of the actual virus to mount a response. Antibodies developed against the actual core part of the virus indicating that they were actually infected at the time. They just didn’t know it,” said Dr. Susan Cheng, director of the Institute for Healthy Aging Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
RELATED: Updated COVID boosters could be available in 3 weeks, White House predicts
Dr. Cheng is one of the doctors behind the study. Blood samples confirmed that during the omicron surge, only 44% of people who were part of the study knew they were infected with COVID and 56% had no idea they had antibodies.
“We started to see the second level of antibody really starting to increase in a lot more people. That was the omicron push. We started to see the antibody really increasing as a sign that your immune system saw the natural virus that really started to take off in many of our study participants during this period of late December, late January and February,” Dr. Cheng said.
Your level of natural immunity could also be correlated to the level of infection you have been exposed to. Dr. Chaz Langelier, infectious disease scientist at UCSF & BioHub by Chan Zuckerberg explains why time is important for detecting these antibodies.
VIDEO: Exposed to COVID? New FDA guidelines suggest 3 home tests, even without symptoms
“Most people will still be antibody positive after three months. Most after six months, but after that you know there’s more variability,” Dr. Langelier said.
During this study, the 56% of people who were unaware of their natural immunity had not been tested for COVID. These findings underscore the importance of testing and not just looking for symptoms.
“It really means that screening people based on symptoms alone is insufficient,” Dr Langelier said and added, “Like hospitals and clinics, you can’t just ask someone if they have cold or flu symptoms or if he has a fever, because half of people could still be contagious,” Dr. Langelier said.
RELATED: UCSF Doctor Explains How ‘Hybrid COVID Immunity’ Could Benefit As New School Year Begins
Why do some people develop symptoms and others do not?
“Probably like all things, it’s a combination of genetics. It’s a combination of pre-pandemic exposures. There’s a theory and I think it’s valid. People who have been exposed to similar types of ‘Other forms of coronavirus may have developed certain forms of immunity that really protected them,’ Dr Cheng said.
Dr. Cheng also thinks that in some cases the formation of natural antibodies could be linked to people’s immune systems and how this makes them more resistant to development or infection.
Biden administration takes steps to strengthen hostage policy
The White House faces constant pressure from more than 60 American families whose loved ones are being held hostage overseas, including one whose family this week celebrates 10 years without him.
Austin Tice has been missing in Syria since August 2012, giving him the sad record of having been detained longer than any other American journalist. The Syrian government denies holding him. State Department spokesman Ned Price refuted this.
“We have made numerous contacts with Syrian authorities in an attempt to bring Austin home, including directly with Syrian officials,” he said. “But as I mentioned at the time, Syria has never admitted to holding him. We continue to believe that Syria now has an opportunity to help free an American national. We will continue to explore all possible avenues for securing Austin’s speedy release.”
Intergovernmental hostage takings are rarely straightforward and often escalate to the highest levels of government, making it one of the most diplomatically delicate and emotionally charged tasks for any White House. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden’s administration oversaw a prisoner exchange for the release of Trevor Reed, a former Marine detained since 2019 in Russia.
Last month, after basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on drug trafficking charges, the administration refined its hostage policy, allowing agencies to impose penalties and bans on visa to state and non-state actors who detain Americans.
Those campaigning to free Tice have welcomed the changes and are calling on Biden to take action.
Bill McCarren, who heads the Free Austin Tice campaign, told VOA the Syrian government made demands during a 2020 meeting with US officials.
“Now what has to happen is that an offer has to be put on the table, and it’s the United States that has to do it,” he said. “That’s where the ball is right now.”
McCarren said Syrian officials at the meeting raised three issues: a reduction in US troops in Syria, sanctions relief and limited diplomatic engagement in Washington and Damascus.
“It’s not a crazy idea. These are things that we should be willing to engage with, with them and discuss with them,” he said. “And so far, that hasn’t been done yet.”
But those who have worked in the West Wing say this process can be excruciatingly complex and dependent on strong negotiation.
Trust in negotiators
“The president must have faith in his negotiators,” said Philip Bobbitt, now a Columbia University law professor who worked in the White House on January 20, 1981, as President Ronald Reagan was sworn in – and Iran’s supreme leader freed 52 American hostages after 444 days.
“If he tries to jerk their elbow to recover the hostages with more dramatic threats, or with more dramatic concessions, he will really, even if he succeeds, in this case, make things more difficult for the United States. United if the hostages are So he must find negotiators he trusts, give them a charter and stick to it.
Bobbitt, who worked under then-attorney Lloyd Cutler and was President Jimmy Carter’s negotiator during the crisis, also described for VOA what negotiating behind the scenes can look like, with this account of how the Carter administration persuaded Tehran to release the hostages:
“It happened in a club in New York, late afternoon, shrouded in darkness and silence, a secret meeting with a representative of Bank Markazi, which was the Iranian state bank. And Cutler said the money we froze from Iranian assets was not coming back,” Bobbitt said.
“The second proposal Cutler made this afternoon was something like this: He said he thought the administration could persuade Congress to limit civil lawsuits by hostage families. And if we don’t If we didn’t, then Iran would be plagued for decades with lawsuits brought in the United States before very sympathetic juries…. And it was this argument that I believe actually turned the key.
For families on the fringes, this complicated, high-level dance between governments can be a tormenting experience – and negotiations can still fall apart. Diane Foley found out eight years ago this week.
His son James, a journalist, had been kidnapped nine months earlier in Syria by a militia loyal to the Syrian president.
Former President Barack Obama mounted a failed rescue mission. Then, on August 19, 2014, the kidnappers released a chilling video, showing Foley. He had been beheaded.
Progress noted
Foley’s mother said she welcomes the changes that have since been made. She spoke to VOA as she prepared to travel to Virginia for the sentencing of one of the men convicted of her son’s kidnapping and murder.
“There’s definitely been progress,” she said, “I really think there is. In 2015, you know, the hostage recovery fusion cell was created, the special envoy and the whole hostage business. When Jim was in captivity, there was nothing like that. So at least we have people responsible for bringing the Americans back.
She also stressed that officials needed to work with the families of the hostages.
“It is essential that the families are involved because they are the best advocates,” she said. “They are the ones who won’t give up. They are the ones who will always do what they can to bring their loved one home.”
And McCarren argues that the Foley family’s road to justice shows the US government is not playing a zero-sum game.
“It’s not a question of, you can either get the hostage out or you can hold the person to account in court,” he said. “You can do both things. You can do both things. And that’s what I think the rigidity of American politics doesn’t allow.”
Democrats criticize GOP Senate candidate from Eagan for ‘vote with bullets’ comments
Democrats on Thursday accused a Republican-endorsed candidate for the Minnesota Senate of condoning political violence, when he talked about the need for “voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets.”
The Senate District 52 candidate, Stephen Lowell, countered that he wasn’t advocating violence but instead simply warning about what can happen when people lose faith in their government.
Video posted on his campaign social media and recirculated by the state Democratic Party showed Lowell, of Eagan, making the remarks last month at a Dakota County Patriots event.
“We need to grow our teeth back, fast. So part of those teeth, in this particular set of terms, is voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets” — Stephen Lowell, a GOP-endorsed candidate for a Minnesota senate seat in the Twin Cities suburbs pic.twitter.com/B5LQigB74Y
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2022
“We need to grow our teeth back. Fast,” Lowell told the crowd. “So, part of those teeth, in this particular set of terms, is voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets. Because at the end of the day, when people don’t believe that their elections are stable, they don’t believe that police will protect them, they stop using the democratic, of any kind, method. … And so we have to bring back that faith, and we have to come out and vote.”
DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin denounced Lowell’s remarks as “violent” and “dehumanizing” and called on Republicans to send a strong signal that such rhetoric won’t be tolerated.
Lowell, a libertarian conservative, denied that that was what he meant.
“The purpose of the statement I made was the degree to which societies tend to degrade when people don’t have faith in the government in a very broad and general level,” Lowell said in an interview, citing the French Revolution. “At the end of the day, the point is when people don’t feel like their government represents them, countries get very unstable.”
Lowell, a draftsman who is making his first run for office, is challenging Democratic Sen. Jim Carlson, of Eagan, who was first elected in 2006. Their largely Democratic district includes Eagan, Burnsville and portions of other suburbs.
Lowell told the crowd at the Dakota County event that he helped guard a Minneapolis tobacco shop during the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020. He said in the interview that the arson and looting happened because people lost faith in the police.
“I imagine that loss of faith in our government as a whole would be much, much worse,” he said.
latest news She tormented her neighbors for months. Here’s what it took to make them feel safe.
Every day when Yukatan Everett Mason came home to his apartment complex in Long Beach, he said a little prayer.
“I pray this isn’t the day she decides to shoot through her window. She’s got the first apartment. She sees everything,” he said. “I’m a sitting target.”
She is Lorrene Mae Lake, Mason’s “demon” downstairs neighbor at a complex on East 2nd Street in Long Beach who for months has terrorized him and other residents with racial taunts and late-night harassment. Lake, 58, was charged Monday with six counts of criminal threats, one count of civil rights violations for her alien behavior and other counts, LA County Dist. Atti. announced George Gascón. Investigators found a gun in his apartment.
But his Aug. 12 arrest by Long Beach police came after months of residents like Mason agitating with police and property management to do something about Lake, he said.
A black writer who moved into the resort in December, Mason led efforts to end the harassment he and other residents were experiencing at Lake’s, he said. And when nothing seemed to be done by authorities, Mason took to social media, posting videos of Lake’s threatening behavior. His video was picked up by a major TikTok account, @Tizzyent, whose own video about Lake has racked up nearly 500,000 views.
“I keep seeing this more and more, things like this get pushed aside and endured until a bunch of people like me post it online,” the creator of the viral video said.
After initially receiving a bad vibe from Lake and keeping his distance, Mason became one of her top targets after sweeping up glass she had broken for no reason in the resort’s common area, he said. .
She started threatening to kill him, spraying water in his apartment, drawing swastikas on papers, using racial slurs when talking to him and blasting music late into the night. , Mason said.
“I felt like the police and property management were waiting for me or someone else to die or be seriously injured before they took it seriously,” Mason told The Times.
The worst interaction came when Mason called 911 on Lake once and she bit him, spat on him and called him a racial slur, he said.
“It should go around your neck,” Lake, who is white, said while holding a hose in video recorded by Mason. Then she calls it a racial slur. “Why are you filming? The cops are not going to make s—.
It was something Mason and Lake agreed on. Mason said he called the police “definitely over 20 times,” but nothing was done about Lake.
The Long Beach Police Department told The Times on Thursday that it has responded to the resort multiple times, adding that it is working with the building’s management company and providing “outreach” to residents.
Another resident, Raquel Sepulveda, 29, also called police multiple times after being threatened by Lake, but was usually dismissed, she said. In one case, police dispatched a social worker and Lake was placed in psychiatric detention for 72 hours, Sepulveda wrote in court documents. But Lake came back to the apartment right after.
“I don’t feel safe or at peace. I fear for my life and safety after his 72 holds are completed,” Sepulveda wrote in a restraining order application against Lake.
Even after getting a restraining order in late June, Lake continued to harass her, Sepulveda said. Once, Lake stood in front of Sepulveda’s door holding a sharp object, Sepulveda said.
“Make me angry and I’ll hurt you,” Lake reportedly said.
Police arrested Lake for violating the restraining order on July 12, Sepulveda said, but Lake returned days later.
Sepulveda, who is Latina, said she believes there is a racial element to Lake getting away with her harassment for so long.
“It’s so unfortunate to know that if the roles had been reversed, I feel in my heart that it would have been different,” she said.
Long Beach police arrested Lake early Friday, nearly two months after Sepulveda filed for the restraining order. Police say she committed a “breach of a restraining order,” but Sepulveda thanks Mason more than she thanks the police.
“There wouldn’t have been any light on that if it hadn’t been for his video,” she said.
Lake is being held on $50,000 bail at Century Regional Detention Center. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
